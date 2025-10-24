This is being shared

to inform Canadians, whether news reporters or news followers, of the existence of the federal government’s e-petition portal and to encourage them to visit it often as new petitions are often posted without much or any news coverage

to encourage journalists and news platforms to provide widespread news coverage of the petitions and the issues being represented. And to invite them to contact the sponsors of petitions for background information

to inform Canadians of what other Canadians are concerned about

to invite journalists & news room directors to follow up on the various topics and initiatives as inspiration for news reporting — there are MANY stories just waiting for coverage right here!

Background

Canadians wishing to have a cause supported may work with the office of their local or any other MP to get the text drafted. The MP then (hopefully) agrees to sponsor the petition until the closing date. After that date, the MP “tables” the petition in the House of Commons where it is recorded into the official record. Sometimes, a party caucus proposes a bill involving the topic of the petition. A single MP can also bring forth a petition re-written as a Private Member’s Bill.

If someone supports the intent of a petition but feels uncomfortable providing their name, email, phone number, and postal code, they can simply email or call the MP who is fronting the petition. Anyone wishing to support multiple petitions would be advised to do so in separate calls, letters or emails. This helps the office staff record concerns in separate tallies. Each time voters call or email their Member of Parliament’s office, their concern should be added to a tally being kept. MPs are expected to ask to see which concerns are being expressed to their office staff.

Below, we list a number of petitions currently open for signature. Note that each heading below comes with its own URL for easier topic-specific sharing.

JOURNALISTS, please reach out to learn about the issues that are inspiring Canadians to initiate and support these petitions!!

Amending the Tax code to allow those with disabilities to claim the costs of ONLINE help they receive (HEALTH, SOCIAL AFFAIRS)

Petition to modernize the Tax Code to reflect the modern era and the fact that important counselling services can occur outside of a brick and mortar office. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6674

Closes on Oct 27 elizabeth.may@parl.gc.ca

Calls for Modernizing CFIA’s Disease Response (HEALTH, AGRICULTURE, GOVERNANCE)

Petition to Require the Standing Committees on Agriculture and Health to urgently examine CFIA Ostrich Cull, receive testimony from CFIA and affected parties, and report recommendations for modernizing Canada’s disease response to balance public health, animal welfare, and fiscal responsibility https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6857.

Closes Nov 2 scott.anderson@parl.gc.ca

On a related note: if we care about some agricultural birds, MP Nathanial Erskine-Smith invites us to care about others. Check out his petition to enact legislation banning the practice of force-feeding ducks and geese for the production of foie gras. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6771

Closes Jan 2 nathaniel.erskine-smith@parl.gc.ca

Labelling Genetically Engineered Foods Sold in Canada (HEALTH, INNOVATION, MANUFACTURING, MARKETING)

Petition to to establish mandatory labelling of all genetically engineered foods sold in Canada. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6768

Closes Nov. 3 Yves.Perron@parl.gc.ca

Investigating Canada Post Corporation’s Money Mismanagement (LABOUR, CORPORATE FINANCE, ETHICS, JUSTICE)

Petition to get to the bottom of Canada Post Corporation’s corrupt mismanagement of monies . Launch a full parliamentary inquiry into the finances and actions of Canada Post, including executive pay, conflicts of interest, fiscal mismanagement, and compliance with the Canada Post Corporation Act and to explore the feasibility of expanding services to Canadians to help offset the reduction in lettermail volumes and to better serve Canadians. See https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6806

This is totally in line with what I had been reporting on based on what I was hearing from postal workers. Their union is not really representing what many staff see as the biggest issues with Canada Post Corporation. Few people realize that this corporation is managed separately via this private corporation that also has shares in Puralator. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/updated-csn-press-room-unaddressed.

Closes Nov 18 jamil.jivani@parl.gc.ca

Allowing more Contribution Room for Registered Disability Savings Plan (FINANCE, HEALTH)

Petition to increase the amount of contribution room for RDSP (Registered Disability Savings Plan), especially important in light of higher costs of living https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6722

Closes Nov 26 karina.gould@parl.gc.ca

Improving Whistleblower Protection (JUSTICE, LABOUR)

Petition calling for enhanced WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION for those who work directly for or under contract for the PUBLIC SERVICE... This might be something we can all support as we know all too well how public servants rate high on the scale of “Fear of retribution“ That could be one of the big reasons everyone keeps silent in the face of unethical goings on. See https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6705

Closes Dec 3 nathaniel.erskine-smith@parl.gc.ca

Streamlining Child Custody Issues related to Divorce (FAMILY LAW, SOCIAL POLICY, JUSTICE)

Petition re: shared parenting, and streamlining chlld custody issues in cases of divorce https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6805

Closes Dec 17 larry.brock@parl.gc.ca

Remove Government Funding from CBC and other media outlets. (MEDIA, TELECOMMUNICATIONS, DEMOCRATIC PROCESS)

Petition to ensure the complete independence of the media from state influence or control. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6500

Closes Dec 17 melissa.lantsman@parl.gc.ca

Improving Election Integrity (DEMOCRATIC PROCESS)

A Liberal MP is fronting a petition for electoral integrity... storing ballot boxes, using pen not pencil, proportional representation, etc. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6640

Closes Dec 19 bardish.chagger@parl.gc.ca

Getting Canada to REJECT the WHO’s IHR and Pandemic Agreement (HEALTH, INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS, GOVERNANCE)

Petition to get Canada out of the WHO pandemic agreement. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6704

We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to immediately unilaterally reject the amendments made to the IHR adopted on June 1, 2024, and withdraw from the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement adopted on May 20, 2025.

Closes Dec 19 cheryl.gallant@parl.gc.ca\

Allowing Seniors Giving Care to Claim Recipients as Dependents (HEALTH, TAXATION, JUSTICE)

Petition about seniors who are the primary caregivers for a young person but who currently cannot claim them as dependents. Many Seniors have the responsibility for children as kinship caregivers, connected to a child through family, culture and/or community, providing full time care to that child when parents are unable to parent often due to reasons like mental illness and addiction... https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6646

Closes Jan 2 dan.albas@parl.gc.ca

Supporting Seniors & those receiving Disability Insurance - Two Petitions fronted by MP Fragiskatos (FINANCE, SOCIAL POLICY)

Petition to establish a comprehensive federal National Disability Insurance Plan (NDIP) to provide equitable and consistent support for all Canadians with long-term and chronic disabilities https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6746

Closes Jan 9 peter.fragiskatos@parl.gc.ca

Petition to increase Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits to reflect the rising cost of living, ensuring all seniors have access to affordable housing, nutritious food, healthcare, and transportation. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6801

Closes Jan 16 peter.fragiskatos@parl.gc.ca

Debating the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulation Amendments in Parliament

Petition calling on the government to table and open to debate the World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty and all amendments in the House of Commons before signature or ratification. Canada is the only G7 nation in which this type of treaty can be implemented without parliamentary debate.

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6888

Closes Jan 20 leslyn.lewis@parl.gc.ca

For more on this all-encompassing topic, please see https://brownstone.org/articles/why-does-the-who-make-false-claims-regarding-proposals-to-seize-states-sovereignty/

NOTE: This topic is not new to ON MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis. In September 2023 she stated: This week I presented a petition signed by nearly 20,000 concerned Canadians who are calling for urgent parliamentary debate on the national impacts of the WHO’s changes to the international health rules & of a new legally binding Pandemic Treaty to be signed next year. (See: https://x.com/LeslynLewis/status/1707572324998722042)

The government does not appear bound to carry out the action being presented in citizen petitions. Yet there is value to running petitions as a means to gather support for the topics being presented.

RECENTLY CLOSED - Yet one can still contact the sponsoring MPs office for more information or to express support

Not cutting off family members of veterans from accessing mental health support if the veteran passes away https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6654 Closed Oct 15 with 5488 signatures blake.richards@parl.gc.ca

Streamline disability support applications for those with mental health disorders, etc. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6683 Closed on Oct 19 with 606 signatures carol.anstey@parl.gc.ca

Readers are encouraged to go through the list themselves https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Search

Currently, 79 petitions currently open for signature on a wide range of topics. For example, compelling the government to table a budget by November 4, taxing overtime wages, inspecting modular houses, immigration issues, creating registry of those convicted of animal cruelty, and much more.

And if journalists start contact the office of the sponsoring Member of Parliament and start asking all the standard inquiry questions, they are well on their way to providing news that matters to Canadians. As for a critical balance, perhaps they can ask office staff to provide them with ideas as to who might be in opposition to the terms of the petition and not in favour of the resolution. It is possible that with a few key words from the petition and words like “crazy” in a social media search, one can find opponents as well.