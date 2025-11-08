Hello everyone

this is going out as a public service to Health Reporters, Science Writers and various Newsroom Staff for your consideration for next week’s reporting assignments.

At Canadian Shareable News we point out Un/Underreported News to encourage YOU to report it on (or alongside of) your current news platforms..

Let’s Combat Information Omission with Information Inclusion!

Lives depend on policy makers and the public having access to more than just one perspective, data set, interpretation or analysis!

This past week at CSNews:

BC OSTRICHES EXTERMINATED OVERNIGHT: The Supreme Court’s Nov. 6 Decision NOT to hear the United Ostrich Farm’s Appeal of an 11 month old cull order led to the clandestine night time shooting of every remaining research ostrich in Edgewood BC. On Friday, November 7, the family and supporters awoke to a pen full of carcasses. This case raises questions about Canadian health policy sovereignty. Who is in control of national policy under the WHO’s ONE HEALTH regime? Also, did the CFIA’s deals with powerful pharmaceutical companies for High Path Avian Flu vaccines play into the court’s decision? If so, how? Finally, how will traumatized RCMP officers be dealt with once they return home? On site, they appear to have had access to police force chaplains to support them. Will the RCMP’s actions in aiding and abetting federal government overreach become yet another driving factor in the Western separatist movement? See: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/canadian-food-inspection-agency-plans

QUESTIONS FOLLOW BILL GATES’ APPARENT REVERSAL ON URGENCY OF CLIMATE CHANGE: Why is Bill Gates’ reversal on climate fear mongering not news in Canada? What are the ramifications of his change of focus? How much money has Canada already spent on CO2 reduction policies? Who benefited from that focus while life on earth is increasingly experiencing chemical toxification? And while transnational corporations have started to commodify all forms of nature? Why is no one talking about either threat to planetary well-being? Also, why was the design and content of Canada’‘s Pavilion at COP30 outsourced to a transnational event planning firm? Is the pavilion still focussed on CO2 reduction, or is anyone addressing financial tokenization of natural resources and/or chemical toxification of the air, land and water? https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/suddenly-the-climate-crisis-has-been

BREAKING THE TABOO ON COVID-19 “VACCINE INJURIES” IN CANADA: Why can’t we talk about this? We link to a long list of Canadian and other documentaries. And we ask the difficult questions. Like who or what is “Impact Canada”? Who is behind them? Why do we need governments working out how best to “nudge” Canadians toward actions they might not otherwise choose to take? What are some common myths versus facts around mRNA injections? Why does it seem taboo for government funded news media to reference adverse reactions following injection? Why deny the obvious? When will actions be taken to alleviate suffering and poverty among the injured? Given the many mechanisms of harms of COVID-19 injections who is asking this question of ethical science writers: How much longer should we be BigPharma’s Enablers? And who sets the algorithms such that speaking of your own experiences is deemed “misinformation”? When will that end? Even posting about the film “Why Can’t we Talk about this” featuring an Ontario man’s struggle with debilitating atypical transverse myelitis following the fourth injection is currently deemed “harmful content” on LinkedIn.

&

GOVERNMENTS SUPPRESS DATA RE: mRNA AND OTHER INJECTIONS: How did governments and corporations break trust? What did Health Canada and BC Centre of Disease Control know when? When was that taken down from their websites? Which data analysts made which hidden data public? What happened the day before the FDA quietly dropped mRNA from its vaccine agenda? Where can journalists find uncompromised adverse event data?

MEDIA CENSORING A GROWING LIST OF HARMS TO CHILDREN: Are Children Safe in Canada? As the latest set of independent hearings wrap up in Brandon, MB attendees hear testimonies on a wide range of topics including child exploitation in Canada. How many other issues faced by today’s young people are censored from public discourse? What does it do to the mental wellness of young people if their stories are not being heard? Why has it been so hard for journalists to submit stories on past hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry? Is the NCI flagged inside news agencies as to not be believable? Are NCI hearings considered taboo? If so why? If not, why are the organizers’ news releases being ignored? Why is there no room in most news media for stories of harms to children? Of the victims of external mind control, of pedophile child trafficking in Canada? Of medical kidnapping? Of the chronic disease epidemic that is hitting some countries more than others? Where else is anyone talking about the destruction of the body’s natural healing processes? About what happens when abortions go wrong? About letting kids just be kids and more... https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-are-children-safe

FORMER DEPUTY HAIDA CHIEF BREAKS SILENCE ABOUT IMPACT OF COVID-19 VACCINE ON FIRST NATION POPULATION: Haida clan member Freda Davis took her story of vaccine injury to the Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal. Her BC coastal First Nation has experienced sky-rocketing cancers, cardiac injuries, rapidly filling graveyards, etc. since 95% of the population received mRNA injections meant to protect them against COVID-19. After studying all the documented mechanisms of harms, the Tribunal arrived at a single conclusion: We are injecting humans with a biological & technical weapon of mass destruction. Now what? https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/former-haida-nation-deputy-chief

CALLS FOR IMPROVED SCIENCE LITERACY STARTING IN SCHOOLS: Former Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy, U Alberta professor Timothy Caulfield endorsed a study focussed on providing Science Literacy at the high school level. Establishing scientific consensus shows up high on Caulfield’s list of priorities and does identifying credible sources. CSNews suggests adding a focus on “following the money” to understand corruption in the medical publishing industry. As well, CSNews shares a proposed “Screening Chart for Content Experts” introducing the idea that people seek out content experts who are able to articulate the key arguments being used by their opponents on a controversial matter. CSNews states that content experts who simply dismiss the arguments of other academics as “misinformation” not worth considering do not contribute much to the public knowledge development process. CSNews builds on Prof. Caulfield’s endorsement of a study on the development of scientific literacy in schools while noting the irony that disproven claims related to climate change, COVID-19 vaccines and other topics are still being upheld as credible views by the study authors. What are the societal consequences when public policy makers are only exposed to a limited range of data and analysis on controversial topics? And when other data and analysis are rejected outright as “misinformation”? How can health and science journalists help break this great divide that often has fatal consequences? https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/suggestions-for-science-teachers

