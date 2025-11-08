CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George's avatar
George
36m

Finally, an authority I trust weighs in - if you're Canadian and also if you're not, please share widely:

https://viralimmunologist.substack.com/p/the-canadian-food-inspection-agencys

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture