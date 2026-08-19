Here we pull together our contribution to the field of media studies in chronologial order. Feel free to skip to the end of the list for more recent 2026 “jaw-dropping” revelations if you are short on time.

Thank you.

the question of the “red X’s” in the information trail… asking Who or What is censoring evidence-based research out of the reach of policy makers and the public — LETTER TO JOURNALISTS re: Effects of Blockages in the Information Trail (January 11, 2025)

one example of information omission — the underwater riches off the coast of Gaza — (October 9, 2024)

suggestions of informed and independent news sources (on the topic of Ukraine) — Polite Suggestions to Journalists to Diversify their News Diets (September 3, 2024)

a shift to the creation of the CSN Press Room, envisioning a format of news dissemination around underreported news directly to news rooms, instead of complaining about the lack of coverage, inviting newsrooms and journalists to inform themselves and cover the “unreported” topics — CSN PRESS ROOM - Introducing our services to journalists (September 24, 2024)

the peculiar situation in which journalists might find themselves — “Extremism” and the Right to Dissent (September 3, 2024)

FORTYFOUR weeks worth of Case Studies. Weekly 4-6 page PDF newspapers sharing “NEWS NOT IN THE NEWS” on a wide range of climate, environment, finance, geopolitical, governance, health, legal, social, surveillance technology, War & Peace and other issues that were nearly or totally absent from “mainstream reporting” ( See as an example Week 44.

the recognition that INFORMATION OMISSION is one form of Dis/MIsinformation — Recognizing & Calling out ‘Information Omission” (April 10, 2024)

an examination of NATO guidance on UNDERSTANDING Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) & other INFORMATION WARFARE TECHNIQUES. Plus the realization that CBC REPORTING on the Freedom Convoy MEETS CRITERIA OF PSYOP MEDIA REVIEW. This lead us to the question of whether journalists were used as assets in a pyschological operation OR whether we saw a case of psychopathic lying at play — Introducing the BIGGEST ATTEMPTED CON JOB in Canadian Media History… (1 of 3) (February 28, 2025)

“Hidden Headlines” posts that periodically compare (lack of) coverage of key stories across media platforms, raising the question: WHO decides that these stories are NOT OF INTEREST to Canadians following “mainstream” news? — Hidden Headlines - What Mainstream News is NOT Telling You (April 28, 2025)

repeated calls for Information Integrity as outlined in the Global Declaration On Information Integrity Online — Commit to Information Integrity in Canada (April 29, 2025)

the beginnings of a (now 8 part) series on the identities and tactics of “the Globalists”, linking to other citizen researchers who have been looking closely at these mattres. — CSNews Guide to the Globalists (1) (April 7, 2025) See links to all in the collection so far here.

An illustrative example of the application of our Critical Balance Indicators in a response to a journalist’s article on a geoplitical topic. One of the indicators reminds writers to look into the broader context (i.e. Who benefits?) This example also touches on the phenomenon of think tanks backed by the military industrial complex — OPEN LETTER re: Ways to Improve Information Gathering and Reporting. Example: PUTIN/TRUMP Alaska Summit (August 28, 2025)

A suggestion that the RCMP sees unelected foreign bodies as potential agents of foreign interference in Canadian affairs — Foreign Actor Interference - Letter to the RCMP (September 21, 2025)

Suggesting which questions to use when selecting a content expert for a news story (versus a propagandist for a cause) — CSN Press Room: Introducing the Proposed Screening Chart for Content Experts, Bridging the Divide (September 21, 2025)

On our sister website, we began using GROK-4 as an unpaid research assistant, noting the potential for policy reversal changing drastically depending on which information is censored and which information is shared. See the various “GROK Talks” in which a large language model compares how a slim package of CENSORED INFORMATION, once shared with various hypothetical audiences, can make a major difference in their understanding of the issue. See searches listed in the screen capture here: For those who Don’t Know what they Don’t Know about Covid-19 Science, Government Dishonesty, Hidden Data, Censored Harms and more. (November 28, 2025)

the beginings of the now 5 part Civics Education series called INFORMED CITIZENSHIP 101 series. — INFORMED CITIZENSHIP 101 (Part 1) Understanding Bills (December 2, 2025) See links to all in the collection so far here.