Here we pull together our contribution to the field of media studies in chronologial order. Feel free to skip to the end of the list for more recent 2026 “jaw-dropping” revelations if you are short on time.
Thank you.
What CSNews has been bringing to the table:
the recognition that INFORMATION OMISSION is one form of Dis/MIsinformation — Recognizing & Calling out ‘Information Omission” (April 10, 2024)
FORTYFOUR weeks worth of Case Studies. Weekly 4-6 page PDF newspapers sharing “NEWS NOT IN THE NEWS” on a wide range of climate, environment, finance, geopolitical, governance, health, legal, social, surveillance technology, War & Peace and other issues that were nearly or totally absent from “mainstream reporting” (See as an example Week 44.
the peculiar situation in which journalists might find themselves — “Extremism” and the Right to Dissent (September 3, 2024)
a shift to the creation of the CSN Press Room, envisioning a format of news dissemination around underreported news directly to news rooms, instead of complaining about the lack of coverage, inviting newsrooms and journalists to inform themselves and cover the “unreported” topics — CSN PRESS ROOM - Introducing our services to journalists (September 24, 2024)
suggestions of informed and independent news sources (on the topic of Ukraine) — Polite Suggestions to Journalists to Diversify their News Diets (September 3, 2024)
one example of information omission — the underwater riches off the coast of Gaza — (October 9, 2024)
the question of the “red X’s” in the information trail… asking Who or What is censoring evidence-based research out of the reach of policy makers and the public — LETTER TO JOURNALISTS re: Effects of Blockages in the Information Trail (January 11, 2025)
While young journalists are being told to “avoid false balance” and to limit reporting to consensus views, CSNews is sharing a simple and practical tool to encourage critical balance in reporting, inspired by existing Canadian journalistic ethics as well as standards from Switzerland, where regular citizen referenda are the norm — CSN Press Room CRITICAL BALANCE REPORTING INDICATORS LAUNCHED TO HELP OVERCOME DIVISIVENESS (February 21, 2025) These Eight indicators were subsequently shared with an international audience of organizational excellence specialists as seen here: International Quality and Operational Research (QOR) Publishes CSNews Critical Balance Reporting Indicators (March 5, 2026)
an examination of NATO guidance on UNDERSTANDING Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) & other INFORMATION WARFARE TECHNIQUES. Plus the realization that CBC REPORTING on the Freedom Convoy MEETS CRITERIA OF PSYOP MEDIA REVIEW. This lead us to the question of whether journalists were used as assets in a pyschological operation OR whether we saw a case of psychopathic lying at play — Introducing the BIGGEST ATTEMPTED CON JOB in Canadian Media History… (1 of 3) (February 28, 2025)
“Hidden Headlines” posts that periodically compare (lack of) coverage of key stories across media platforms, raising the question: WHO decides that these stories are NOT OF INTEREST to Canadians following “mainstream” news? — Hidden Headlines - What Mainstream News is NOT Telling You (April 28, 2025)
repeated calls for Information Integrity as outlined in the Global Declaration On Information Integrity Online — Commit to Information Integrity in Canada (April 29, 2025)
the beginnings of a (now 8 part) series on the identities and tactics of “the Globalists”, linking to other citizen researchers who have been looking closely at these mattres. — CSNews Guide to the Globalists (1) (April 7, 2025) See links to all in the collection so far here.
An illustrative example of the application of our Critical Balance Indicators in a response to a journalist’s article on a geoplitical topic. One of the indicators reminds writers to look into the broader context (i.e. Who benefits?) This example also touches on the phenomenon of think tanks backed by the military industrial complex — OPEN LETTER re: Ways to Improve Information Gathering and Reporting. Example: PUTIN/TRUMP Alaska Summit (August 28, 2025)
A suggestion that the RCMP sees unelected foreign bodies as potential agents of foreign interference in Canadian affairs — Foreign Actor Interference - Letter to the RCMP (September 21, 2025)
Suggesting which questions to use when selecting a content expert for a news story (versus a propagandist for a cause) — CSN Press Room: Introducing the Proposed Screening Chart for Content Experts, Bridging the Divide (September 21, 2025)
On our sister website, we began using GROK-4 as an unpaid research assistant, noting the potential for policy reversal changing drastically depending on which information is censored and which information is shared. See the various “GROK Talks” in which a large language model compares how a slim package of CENSORED INFORMATION, once shared with various hypothetical audiences, can make a major difference in their understanding of the issue. See searches listed in the screen capture here: For those who Don’t Know what they Don’t Know about Covid-19 Science, Government Dishonesty, Hidden Data, Censored Harms and more. (November 28, 2025)
the beginings of the now 5 part Civics Education series called INFORMED CITIZENSHIP 101 series. — INFORMED CITIZENSHIP 101 (Part 1) Understanding Bills (December 2, 2025) See links to all in the collection so far here.
A proposed EIGHT-SIDED framework for the examination of Bills within the Legislative Agenda. Going beyond surface level questions to a number of other aspects — BILL TRACKER - Looking Beyond the Surface. EIGHT ways to Consider Government Bills (February 8, 2026)
Looking for the best way to share underreported news stories with news rooms without overwhelmeing them. This was one attempt in February 2026 but turned out too complex to repeat regularly.
Posts looking at the work of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and their expansion of definitions of “domestic extremism” See: When Government and Industry Collaborate to Surveil Citizen Communication, Deeming “anti-liberal” Views as “Extremist” (March 5, 2026) & CSNews PRESS ROOM - Submission to Public Safety Canada - Call to Halt Bill C-9 Due to Flawed Data & Urgent Need to Suspend and Review Government-Funded Extremism Monitoring (March 8, 2026). THIS IS ALSO WERE WE LEARNED ABOUT THE potential OUTSIZED INFLUENCE OF Dutch extremisim researcher CAS MUDDE ON CANADA’S NEWSROOMS
In the second of the posts links above, we note that Public Safety Canada provides funding and partnership support to a list of organizations for extremism, hate, and radicalization monitoring, research, and training — the same organizations are referenced here as having stated that Bill C-9 is NOT strong enough to address antisemitism in Canada, and that it would never be used against those of Jewish faith (assuming if they express extremist views).
Using GROK-4 to reveal publicly available government information, example: The Canadian Government’s Use of BEHAVIOURAL SCIENCE to NUDGE Citizen Behaviour - Is framing “choice architecture” the best use of tax dollars?(March 2, 2026) Expanded and paired with the question of whether government staff are becoming aware of insider “nudge” or BeSci units impacting information they receive. Paired with evidence of actively censoring out key information away from government employees — Is this Canada? The GOVERNMENT PREVENTS its WORKERS from accessing information & the GOVERNMENT “NUDGES” its staff WITHOUT their AWARENESS
The concept of three “Gods of our Time” “The god of stupidity”; “god of absolute truths”; “god of pettiness” as written about by post war author, applied to today’s time — Gods of Our Time - Words of Insight and Warning by post WW2 author Romain Gary (Promises at Dawn, 1960) (April 29, 2026)
The Role of Journalism in CONSENSUS FRAMING instead of in reporting objectively. — When ‘Consensus Framing’ means Journalism does not report when government has tacitly admitted that key death data relating to the mRNA-based COVID injections were withheld from public reporting (June 8, 2026)
Six topic areas in which Compassion for the vulnerable is being weaponized for corporate profit. What is behind the slurs “anti-vax”, “transphobe”, “Putin apologist” etc. if not someone who profits from silencing dissenters? — “Pliable Enablers”, “Weaponizing Compassion”, “Hate Speech” and Silencing Critics (July 20, 2026)
A translation of an article by an Indonesian author which provides concepts and terms such as THE FILTER BUBBLE — a term of potential interest to describe the location of folks who are unaware of the degree to which information they access has been filtered. ALSO IMPORTANT… a series of recommendations for changes to technolology platforms that do NOT require the Digital ID of ever platform user. Great for sharing with Parliamentary and Senate committees looking at media issues — Echo Chamber: Why Do We Only Hear What We Believe?
A letter to someone long inside the mainstream media filter bubble which could serive as a lesson plan for awarness building. Introducing concepts like the power imbalance and the resulting information omission. Looking at things from the other side--understanding the Power Imbalance, Superiority Complex, Public Private Partnerships, Filter Bubbles, Echo Chambers, Universities, Democratic Socialists, and more (August 5, 2026)
A MUST READ back and forth conversation with a large laguage model on a topic nearly no one is reporting on…. When unheard of government units manipulate perceptions of the public, including of policy makers themselves (August 15, 2026) (This is on our sister website with the byline: NO PARLIAMENTARY ACT WAS NEEDED to imbed “nugding” units into government processes. Plus the Privy Council Office controls the car as the PM and Cabinet try driving it. Who is really in charge?)
Periodic updates on the work of
Perry Kinkaide
the National Citizens Inquiry; the Allison Inquiry
the Schiller Institute and the International Peace Coalition
the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance
the German Lighthouse Media initiatives including lawsuits re: media taxes and balanced reporting
Other organizations as they share press releases or updates including various citizen action groups (as seen in this post)
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