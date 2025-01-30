Personal note… sorry for the delay, I was taking some of my own advice!

AB Gov releases COVID-19 Pandemic Report Calling for an Immediate Halt to COVID-19 vax

U Guelph virologist Dr. Byram Bridle sees the report “refocusing the mandate of public health services back onto the public as the primary clientele, as opposed to acting in the service of pharmaceutical companies.” substack.com/home/post/p-155585498. Data analyst Sheldon Yakiwchuck and Lawyer Jeff Rath weigh in as well. AB podcaster Chris Scott spoke directly to Dr. Davidson following the report’s release. Meanwhile, Dr. Shelley Duggan, the head of the Alberta Medical Association, says “the report sows distrust by going against proven preventive health measures while promoting fringe methods.” See responses here: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/physician-heal-thyself-when-certain

BREAKING NEWS 2

Trump Supporters shocked at implications of technocratic team he assembled

Voters who believed Elon Musk was on board simply to “clean house” are learning that "Stargate" would use AI to power mRNA cancer shots, absolute surveillance, and transhumanism. (See page 4)

BREAKING NEWS 3

Tech Stocks fall as China frees Open Source AI

www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/technology/2025/01/27/what-is-chinas-deepseek-and-why-is-it-freaking-out-the-ai-world/

Welcome to Volume 2 Issue 4.

Keeping up with the reported news can be so exhausting! Not to mention the news one finds in the so-called “rabbit hole”. That term refers to the inconvenient truths that are never openly reported on - for example that the COVID-19 operation was not a public health but a military operation, as explained here by former US pharmaceutical executive Sasha Latypova. And she writes here about the biodefense industry and others seeking to use the “emerging virus” cult narrative for their own objectives. It is no wonder many Canadians, not knowing who to trust, report increasing “news avoidance”. Others accidentally find themselves in the role of citizen advocates as they feel compelled to take action. Continued on page 2. See Self Care & Mental Resilience.

EYE on UPCOMING EVENTS:

February 1: planned cull/execution date for 400 ostriches by the CFIA (See page 6)

Early February: 3 year anniversary of the Ottawa Freedom Convoy

February 8: #GlobalMovieDay. (Or see these famiily movies.)

February 13: Global Day of Action to Close Military Bases

IN MEMORIAM—Recognizing KEVIN PETERS

Residents of Fort McMurray AB met on Saturday, January 25, 2025 for a celebration of life of “Road Captain” Kevin Peters which was preceded by a lengthy convoy of trucks winding around the city. The lead vehicle was Peters’ truck, driven by his brother and bedecked with oversized flags. Peters, a long-time resident of Fort McMurray, was a committed freedom fighter and advocate on behalf of oil and gas workers. In February 2019, he served as road captain in the ‘United We Roll’ convoy. Three years before the more famous ‘Freedom Convoy’, this convoy left Alberta to head for Ottawa and to advocate for the creation of more pipelines and against bills C-48 & C-69 meant to limit oil and gas production. The main message was that the energy and environmental policies promoted by the federal government hurt Alberta's oil and gas sector, and by extension, Canada’s economy as a whole. Many voices in a tribute video assembled in Kevin Peters’ memory spoke very highly of the man. For example: “It's guys like Kevin who helped me find the courage to do what was right and needed in these tough times. Kevin was a lion and lions will take bullets and arrows for everyone without asking anything in return.” “We have lost a patriotic gentleman up here in Fort McMurray.” “I realized you had a heart of gold…. You will be missed by many.”

Self Care & Mental Resilience vs. Omniwar

Editorial continued: This week, at the start of the sixth year of “two weeks to flatten the curve”, we look deeper into what UK academic David A. Hughes dubbed an ‘Omniwar’ or The Weaponization of Everything --A Technocratic Agenda to Enslave People One Person at Time. At this time, however, we are also reminded to strive to maintain balance and mental quiet time in order to enhance our mental health. This Freedom Fighters’ Prayer was circulated among those attending the Celebration of Life for Kevin Peters.

www.freehugscampaign.org

From Sydney to Helsinki, from LA to Tokyo, the Free Hugs Campaign reminds people of the need for human connection. See hugs warming up sterile spaces here.

History Lessons

U Lethbridge professor emeritus Dr. Anthony Hall provides an in- depth review of key points in Canadian history along with this warning: “the biggest danger is that the Canada-US turmoil will bring to the surface severe manifestations of the profound existential divisions within the troubled Canadian polity. These divisions have been long in the making and have been addressed seriously in a remedial way. Now the divisions within are becoming a sensationalized spectacle on the world stage.” With New France reaching down to Louisiana in 1713, Dr. Hall points out that Canada’s history is older than that of our neighbour to the south. “Canada’s military role as part of a British imperial fighting force in the two world wars during the first half of the twentieth century, reinforced the British connection. At the same time the experience of fighting the world wars caused Canadians to envisage a more independent and self-determining role for themselves in the global community. See more here: anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/canada-is-older-than-the-usa

Court Interveners Paid to Support Carbon Tax

Blacklock’s Reporter has found evidence that since 2017, the Supreme Court has paid $24.9 billion to interveners in support of the carbon tax. Subscribers to Blacklock’s Reporter can get full details here: www.blacklocks.ca/feds-paid-carbon-tax-friends. To learn about the role of Supreme Court interveners, see www.mccarthy.ca/en/insights/blogs/canadian-appeals-monitor/supreme-court-canada-clarifies-role-

War & Peace

Consisting of 400 member organizations in 100 countries, the International Peace Bureau (IBP) has long been dedicated to the vision of a World Without War. They “link experts and advocates working on similar issues in order to build strong civil society movements”. ipb.org/who-we-are. In June 2024, IBP supported a 24 hour Peace Wave, planning events around the globe. This was to show their opposition to “military alliances like NATO and AUKUS, which are contributing to global military buildup and conflicts”. ipb.org/topics/activity-reports/. Prior to that, in February - March 2024, the IBP held a webinar series entitled: Neutrality in the 21st Century and Why It Remains Relevant. The next event is around military bases.

Upgrading US Base in Greenland

While they report on President Trump’s comments about an invasion or economic takeover of Greenland, most mainstream journalists are not informing their followers that the US has had a permanent presence in Greenland since WW2. Other than on Russian media outlets Pravda and Sputnik International, as well as on a substack and on “Visual Bases”, Canadian newswatchers are not learning that the US military is “Creating Infrastructure for Nuclear-Capable Jets in Greenland” complete with radar systems worth billions of dollars.

More Insights from Larry Johnson (p. 1)

“Now [the US has] brought China and Russia together and it's a political alliance. It’s an economic alliance. It’s a military alliance. It’s transformative… I think both Russia and China have had that moment of Awakening where prior to to February of 2020 or 2022 I think leaders in both China and Russia may have believed that there was a way to negotiate with to find an accommodation with the United States. I think they now realize that the United States is a… bonafide threat because the United States keeps talking about China and Russia as Imperial Powers but it is the United States that has military bases around the world not the Chinese, not the Russians. It's the United States that has been involved with invading other countries that don't represent any kind of direct threat to the United States and then justifying it as a … promotion of freedom and democracy. We're the imperialist power and we refuse to acknowledge it.” Hear more: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKkhfTr484Y

BREAKING NEWS 2 cont’d AI mRNA cancer vax

“[To] have that vaccine available in 48 hours, this is the promise of Ai and the promise of the future.” These are the words of US entrepreneur Larry Ellison, previously described as “The Man Who Would be Gates.”

Former running mate during RFK Jr.’s presidential bid, Nicole Shanahan responded with a call for a moratorium on all mRNA based vaccines, saying of the entire mRNA platform:“It’s not ready for human use.”

US physician Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD. writes about CIA involvement with both Ellison’s Oracle software and Elon Musk’s Stargate companies. “CIA was the creating engine for Ellison’s Oracle and the human potential investigations of CIA Stargate research eventually lead in its dark side to psychotronic weapons and psychic warfare applications, the basis of MIND WARS.” anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/transhumanist-technocracy-marches

US media studies professor Mark Crispin Miller links to many other analysts on these topics. markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/trumps-stargate-would-use-ai-to-power-mrna-cancer-shots

Stop Work with WHO

Staff at the US Centers for Disease Control are being ordered to no longer collaborate on projects or attend meetings with the World Health Organization. petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/cdc-ordered-to-cease-collaboration Also follow WHO news here: bygeorgejournal.substack.com/.

When the “I” in ‘mental illness’ is replaced by “we”, it becomes ‘mental wellness’. This statement is from one of many mental health posters found here: ar.inspiredpencil.com/pictures-2023/mental-insanity-quotes. As the increasing advancements of technology threaten to isolate humans even further, small study groups might be the answer for those seeking community around upcoming developments. In her post summarizing last September’s OMNIWar symposium, ON health researcher Pamela Richardson shares an invitation to a study group that includes economist Catherine Austin Fitts, David A Hughes, and others. See pamelarichardson.substack.com/p/omniwar-symposium-notes-part-1 for information on the Study Group on Technology and Power.

See also: www.technocracy.news.

Opposition to RFK Jr as Health Lead

The Connecticut Centinal reports: “More than 700 public health professionals, scientists and concerned constituents, including 26 individuals from Connecticut, have signed a letter opposing the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).” Signatories claim that Kennedy’s “unfounded fringe beliefs” could undermine public health. The authors of the article in this long-running independent newspaper point at the flaws of the protocols for which some signatories continue advocating. Of note is that many signatories are tied to Yale, the home institution of noted epidemiologist, and professor emeritus Dr. Harvey Risch. US physician and bioweapons expert Dr. Meryl Nass has been following the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the position of Health Secretary in the new Trump administration. Here she traces the money flow from those who are using abortion policy as a wedge issue to block RFK’s nomination. merylnass.substack.com/p/why-is-conservative-trump-supporter

UN’s Climate Change Narrative leading to Mental Health Issues

Former teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg often illustrated the stress young people are under amid the ‘doom and gloom’ scenarios all around them. Those set to benefit from the economic activities around a full scale retooling of the planet’s energy grid, i.e. ‘green energy’ firms, data tracking firms, etc. share the same investment connections as the oil and gas industry and the biggest media and social media platforms. Young people are being bombarded by the message that climate change ‘deniers’ and humanity as a whole are the big problem of their age. The latest horror for some is that Meta will no longer ‘fact check’ posts to screen out ‘misinformation’.

Writers on behalf of corporate backed charities and media outlets are reaching out to beleaguered ‘climate aware’ young people offering them mental health advice. US National Public Radio (NPR) is supported by a mix of corporate and government funding. They promote a course called Climate Resilience “to turn students' distress about the climate into collective action.” Meanwhile, the UK based Climate Psychology Alliance welcomes donors to support their Climate Café training workshops and other initiatives. Their invitation to in-person support spaces for 18-25 includes these questions: “Do you sometimes feel abandoned, confused, lost, despairing, raging, scared and other strong feelings? Is it sometimes difficult to allow yourself to feel anything at all? Do you wonder how to keep going in an emergency that is going on and on?www.climatepsychologyalliance.org/index.php/component/content/article/youth-support-programme

Freedom of Media—Possible Antidote to Eco-related distress?

The independent climate scientists who make up the CLINTEL Foundation refer to themselves as ‘climate realists’ and point at how mainstream media often drives the Climate Emergency narrative while it ignores scientific observations. They explain what they see as errors in mainstream extreme weather reporting (here) As well, they report: “Six years later, New York Times mentions that the Maldives is not sinking” (here) “‘Hottest Ever September’ — is just headline clickbait for heat loving mammals that live across a 90 degree range”. (here) In contrast, the UK based Climate Psychology describes the feeling of climate anxiety so prevalent among many who are only receive messaging promoted via incorrect interpretations of the UN 1995 International Panel on Climate Change: “When we think about the climate and ecological crisis overwhelming feelings may arise such as shock, disorientation, fear or powerlessness, a sense of panic and disbelief. We can feel angry, guilty, ashamed or grief stricken. All these feelings are increasingly normal as more and more people awaken to the reality of the climate emergency.” www.climatepsychologyalliance.org/index.php/component/content/article/one-to-one-therapeutic-support

The 8 minute video entitled: What If Everything You Thought About CO2 Was Wrong? contextualizes the recent findings of Dr. Demetris Koutsoyiannis, professor emeritus for Hydrology in Athens, Greece. The speaker in the video reminds viewers that the global cost of the net zero agenda is estimated to be between US$ 100 and 150 trillion. The total cost of mental anguish felt by young people is impossible to quantify.

Dr. Davidson explains “Consensus” in Scientific Inquiry is not possible

As reported on page 1, in Alberta Dr. Gary Davidson’s report of a task force on pandemic data was released after 2 years of effort. In a conversation posted here, Dr. Davidson explains: “There is no such thing as consensus in science. That makes no sense. Science is about questioning everything, experimenting and proving whats’s true or not that’s science. Consensus is a religion idea and I don’t think it belongs in this field, personally. … We wanna question. We wanna ask. We do have to do in way that doesn’t harm patients and populations. That’s completely understandable but the dialogue between high level scientists and those that knew should have been allowed to flow freely which it seems when we did our research, that didn’t happen. We didn’t point fingers at the government. The government made the decisions they had under a lot of pressure with data that seemed to be incomplete. And so … we did a data review. Where did the data come from. Who’d given it to them? Who’s analyzed it, who’s applying it. And that wasn’t done by the politicians.” See followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/albertas-davidson-report-recommends

KleanIndustries link to Vaxxed Film Series

The internationally based firm Klean Industries is known for recovering clean energy and resources from waste. Using technologies first developed in Japan, this company has expanded its abilities to recycle tires, plastics and solid waste and upgrade oils to nearly a dozen countries including Canada. They developed facilities that convert waste plastics into high-quality oils and diesel in accordance with many United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They are developing a blockchain-based Waste Exchange in that they propose tokenizing waste and recyclables. Their website also hosts an extensive list of documentaries, questions and references on the topic of Covid-19 & other vaccines as well as films on topics like the food industry, geo engineering and more. See kleanindustries.com/resources/books-films/vaxxed-3-authorized-to-kill-documentary-film/ and Book & Films under Resources.

Drastic Impacts on Farmers due to ramped up Avian Flu Scare

An anonymous call to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has led to CFIA officials ordering 400 healthy ostriches being culled on February 1, 2025. This family farm had been raising ostriches for nearly 40 years. The animals are not being raised for food. Rather, the eggs are used for antibody research as reported here: www.castanet.net/news/BC/342596/BC-ostrich-farm-developing-antibodies-that-could-put-an-end-to-the-coronavirus. The CFIA’s manual on Avian Influenza (AI) does not specify whether AI testing and surveillance involves PCR testing. For SARS-CoV-2 testing, virologists confirmed that PCR testing greatly overestimates infections with many false positive test results. In November 2024, Siemens Farms in Abbotsford, B.C. was previously expected to cull 30,000 hens. CFIA’s Genomic’s Unit provides this open source repository of data tools. Supporters of the ostrich farm fear its owners may be charged a $200,000 fine or up to 6 months in jail if at this point in the process they treat their ostriches instead of culling them. Supporters may get more information here.

WHEN SOMETHING IS OFF - Seeing Red Flags

A non-example of good “INDEPENDENT MEDIA”

www.youtube.com/@TheCanadaBulletin Review - To check for reliability, one reviewer looked to the channel’s posting history. To post 80 videos in 90 days (nearly 1 a day) (and to have 4.75K subscribers) is nearly impossible. Most independent citizen journalists working alone can’t post at such a rate. Then, there are the fantastical storylines that cannot be corroborated with any other sources. And clickbait headlines that do not match the content are also a red flag. See issue 40 for a list of Independent Media we trust more!

People 4 a Good Cause…

The Canadian Mental Health Association is sharing ways volunteering benefits people’s mental health. cmhato.org/news/7-reasons-why-volunteering-is-good-for-our-mental-health/

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Stunning Epic Music

The producer of this three hour soundtrack: World’s Most Stunning & Beautiful Instrumental Music had already received over 1 million views by 2016. Read the comments and enjoy the relaxing “epic” sounds! It might be suitable as a “mental health break” from time to time!