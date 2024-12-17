Csn Week 39 December 16, 2024 2.93MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chris George continues: “Many Canadians are unaware of the harsh criticisms being made of the WEF, UN, and the WHO in the United States, in Britain, in Australia, and in the European Parliament. The subsidized legacy media in Canada has provided little to no news coverage of the push back against the globalists’ agendas by citizens around the world. Canadians see little of the ongoing civil unrest in European cities – the street conflicts and increased crime due to the globalists’ “open border” migration policies, the continuous farmers’ protests against new international regulations and laws designed to close down family farms, and the extraordinary fines and jail sentences of citizens who speak out in public or online against their government. The deterioration of societal order in Europe is a harbinger of what will unfold (in some cases is already occurring) in Canada.” To request a copy of the newly released Ebook documenting globalists’ impact on Canada by Chris George, see bygeorgejournal.substack.com/p/ebook-documenting-globalists-impact.

US Bill moves against Censorship banning gov. contracts with ‘fact checker’ Newsguard

(LINK)

Key Russian general assassinated by Ukraine

Compare the coverage of this event: CNN Business vs Russia Today.

Finance Minster Freeland’s Resignation leads to more questions about Mark Carney’s Background

See page 3.

Yet another week of following under-reported or un-reported news around globalist initiatives, along with health, media censorship, environmental toxins, weather manipulation, geopolitical developments, peace movement actions, government bills and much more. To find us, search for Canadian Shareable News on substack.com.

This week we note the history of Global Public Private Partnerships and find they only started in 2008. (See p. 4) Yet, global PPPs have alarming implications and allow voices of elected officials to be overridden as corporations become the main stakeholders in global decision making. This ties to market-driven land valuation in Ukraine, profit-driven motives for continued horrors in the Middle East, including Syria (p. 3) & corporate driven censorship of citizen pushback movements—three examples of putting PROFITS before PEOPLE. The more we read, the more we learn, the more we understand the reality of “conspiracies.”

HOMEGROWN HERO - Going beyond the call of duty

André Givogue has decided to take the core issue of genetic characteristics to the Supreme Court of Canada. He was a federal government employee who worked remotely for Fisheries and Oceans Canada. His employer suspended him for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, which required employees to attest to their vaccination status or obtain an exemption. Givogue had applied for an exemption, but it was denied just three days before his suspension. Givogue previously won at the Social Security Tribunal (SST), where no misconduct was found on his part. Now, as he puts it, his fight is “focused on ensuring future generations are protected from misuse of genetic information in the workplace and beyond.” Throughout his legal journey, which also included the rulings and an appeal at the Canadian Human Rights Commission, Givogue noted: “there’s still a significant gap in how the Canadian Human Rights Act (CHRA) protects individuals from discrimination based on genetic information obtained through non-health-related means, like PCR tests or vaccination attestation.” For further details, see thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/federal-employee-placed-on-unpaid; www.andrefightsback.com/p/genetic-rights-to-supreme-court; www.andrefightsback.com/p/standing-up-for-justice-my-day-at.

Globalist Link: Maurice Strong & Mark Carney

Prior to Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland’s decision to step down from her post, Canada’s Prime Minister had introduced former Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney as chair of the Liberal Party task force on economic growth despite his conflicts of interest working for an asset management fund into which Canadian pension monies are invested.

AB Substack writer Connie Shields outlines the links between AB oil, gas & power entrepreneur Maurice Strong and today’s globalist United Nations policies along with Mark Carney, named as the UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. Strong “was instrumental in embedding globalist policies into Canadian governance. As the architect of the 1992 Earth Summit and Agenda 21, Strong laid the foundation for Canada’s role as a globalist testing ground. His vision of a centralized, transnational governance system has deeply influenced Canadian policy. He believed crises like climate change could justify unprecedented levels of global cooperation and essentially control. His statement, ‘Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse?’ underscores this.” Shields explains that Strong laid the groundwork for the UN’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and that by framing environmental issues as emergencies, they demand centralized, transnational governance. “The Paris Accord and subsequent legislation like Canada's Bill C-293 go beyond environmental stewardship. They aim to codify the [Sustainable Development Goals] (SDGs) into enforceable law, granting governments unprecedented control over industries, agriculture, transportation, and even individual consumption habits. This is not about fighting climate change, it is about creating systems of compliance and control.” Shields believes that Carney’s book Value(s) is a must read for all Canadians to be aware of the various manufactured crises the globalists speak of: the Global Financial Crisis, the Global Health Crisis, Climate Change and the 4th Industrial Revolution. “While presented as a way to align corporate behavior with public good, ESG metrics have become a tool for enforcing compliance with the UN’s agenda. [Carney] refers to those who do not comply as “Economic Roadkill”. Through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Carney and his allies have handcuffed corporations and governments. ESG scores dictate access to capital, ensuring that businesses either align with globalist policies or face financial ostracization. Local governments, particularly municipalities, have become pawns in this system, often unwittingly advancing UN goals under the guise of environmental planning.” unlockalberta.substack.com/p/shut-the-barn-door-every-horse-is The UN and its subsidiary organizations, like the World Health Organization, introduced Global Public Private Partnerships in 2008. www.opendemocracy.net/en/oureconomy/conspiracy-theories-aside-there-something-fishy-about-great-reset/ (See more on PPPs on page 4.)

New market-driven Land Valuation in Ukraine

The World Bank’s Development Research Group studied land values in Ukraine, and proposed shifting to a “market-driven land valuation framework, highlighting its critical role in fostering sustainability, fairness, and transparency. By analyzing over 175,000 agricultural land transactions conducted between 2021 and 2024, the study builds a predictive model for market-based land valuations, offering a roadmap for modernizing Ukraine’s economy and supporting its post-conflict recovery.” Agricultural land was assessed on soil quality, land use, and infrastructure access. The authors of the study believe the methodology used “could also extend to urban and non-agricultural land, contingent on integrating building and land data into unified digital systems. Legislative reforms will be essential to harmonize data standards and address gaps, such as missing cadastral numbers for apartment buildings. These steps would enable a seamless transition to a transparent, equitable valuation system applicable across land types.” www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/3194595-transforming-ukraines-land-valuation-for-fairer-taxation-and-economic-resilience. See other publications by the study’s lead author https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Klaus-Deininger

War & Peace

West “Putting Lipstick” on al-Jolani

Western media coverage of recent events in Syria was one topic discussed at the 80th meeting of the International Peace Coalition on December 13, 2024. “After the collapse of Syria, Western media are ‘jubilant,’ and neighboring countries are carving out pieces from Syria’s carcass. Why did all of this happen? Syria was a modern and multiconfessional state, but then the flow of mercenaries and weapons from Benghazi, Libya began after the ‘Arab Spring.’ Now everything is up in the air.” Ray McGovern, a former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), said that the newly-minted leader of Syria, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, supposedly had a ‘Damascus conversion’ from his earlier use of terrorism. The Western media are putting ‘a whole lot of lipstick on him.’ US based geopolitical analyst Mike Whitney writes: “General Mike Flynn, the former head of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), warned his colleagues in the Obama administration, that supporting terrorist groups to prosecute proxy wars on Washington’s behalf, was a risky business that would eventually backfire leading to the establishment of ‘a Salafist principality in Syria.’ That warning has now become a reality. Of the 50-or-so mainstream articles on the fall of the Syrian government, not one bothered to mention the fact that the Sunni militia that toppled Bashar al-Assad is currently on the US State Department’s list of terrorist organizations. Nor did they mention that the same jihadist group is on the United Nations list of terrorist organizations. Nor did they mention that the leader of the group—Abu Mohammad al-Jolani—has a $10 million bounty on his head offered by the US government. None of this information was reported to the public because the media does not want the American people to know that Washington just helped install a terrorist regime at the center of the Middle East. But that’s what’s really going on.” www.globalresearch.ca/black-flag-over-damascus-mike-whitney/5874647 schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/12/14/international-peace-coalition-non-linear-thinking-is-needed-to-stop-the-crisis

US greedy for Syria since CIA meddling in 1949

Mike Whitney explains: “Syria factors so largely in US geopolitical plans to control critical resources as a way to preserve the dominance of the dollar and to contain China’s explosive economic growth. The US is determined to control the vast resources of the Middle East to maintain its privileged position in the global order.” Whitney reminds readers that the US has long sought control of Syria in order to be able to profit from a planned natural gas pipeline: In 1949, a CIA coup replaced Syria’s democratically elected president, who hesitated to approve the Trans-Arabian Pipeline. Recently, Syrian President Assad backed an Iranian pipeline project instead of the US favorite. This new replacement government is seen as “a tool in the hands of foreign interests”. www.globalresearch.ca/black-flag-over-damascus-mike-whitney/5874647

TALKNation.ca is BACK

After a few month hiatus to refocus and change their format, this news show is back online, this time with long-time journalist Rodney Palmer at the microphone. “Talk Nation Radio promises first to resurrect honest reporting about Canada, and our place in the world.” To hear the first 6 broadcasts in the new format — on topics like election interference, migration, Bill C-293, and the US Congress determining that none of the Covid measures like lock-downs, masking and distancing were valid, see: talknation.ca/archives.

Each week, Dr. Mark Trozzi & Ted Kunz go through a list of recent positive developments. See the latest here: www.drtrozzi.news/p/wins-of-the-week-ep51-with-ted-kuntz

People 4 a Good Cause…

The people at freedomrising.info/take-action/ keep listing a number of actions being launched around the country. Today, these include handing out KILLBILL293 flyers, or advocating for CASH and against censorship. The above site can be bookmarked for easy & frequent reference.

Heat & Power units to be shown in Korea

AB alternative energy consultant Mike Roppelt offers Combined Heat & Power units (CHP) which “will still deliver electricity, heating and cooling to your home even if the electrical grid goes down”. The founder of GSS Integrated Energy is set to attend the Korea Energy Show after having attended in 2023. See: gssenergy.ca/?page_id=2265.

PPPs behind the Real “Great Reset”

In 2021, UK based independent media platform openDemocracy.net looked into the “very real corporate takeover of global governance that affects our food, our data and our vaccines” and yet, this topic has remained off the front pages of major media platforms. After the 2008 economic crisis, members of the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum (WEF), drafted a plan that “means giving corporations more power over society, and democratic institutions less. … Governments would be just one stakeholder in a multi-stakeholder model of global governance,… the government voice would be one among many, without always being the final arbiter. …Instead of corporations serving many stakeholders, in the multi-stakeholder model of global governance, corporations are promoted to being official stakeholders in global decision-making, while governments are relegated to being one of many stakeholders. In practice, corporations become the main stakeholders, while governments take a backseat role, and civil society is mainly window dressing.” www.opendemocracy.net/en/oureconomy/conspiracy-theories-aside-there-something-fishy-about-great-reset/ This is one of the major reasons for concern among the many Canadians demanding that Senators reject Bill C-293, given its frequent references to outside influencers. See: bygeorgejournal.substack.com/p/the-world-health-organization-and.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA (Based in the UK.)

“OpenDemocracy is an independent internationalmedia platform covering news, ideas and culture which seeks to challenge power and encourage democratic debate.” www.opendemocracy.net

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Yukon Road Trip

Great for armchair travelling, this short clip is introduced as follows: “From the Alaska Highway to Dawson City and the Dempster, Yukon road trips are spectacular.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=ff_r9J9ygnA&t=1s