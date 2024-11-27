Csn Week 36 November 25, 2024 1.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

Taken from an interview on the Catholic news outlet LifeSiteNews. Delaney and JH Weston come at the War in the Holy Land from a pro-life Catholic Christian perspective. See: War in the Holy Land: What Christians Need to Know. See also Delaney’s response to an accusation of being “pro-terrorist” in his writing.

This just in… Israeli/Hezbollah Ceasefire being brokered

www.rt.com/news/608256-lebanon-hezbollah-israel-ceasefire/: www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6575392

BREAKING NEWS 1

Russia responds to Ukraine/US with hypersonic missile

(See page 4.)

(Also compare CBC reporting with RT reporting: www.cbc.ca/news/world/putin-missile-russia-ukraine-1.7389602 www.rt.com/russia/608226-moscow-mod-response-strike/.)

BREAKING NEWS 2

Proof that DNA from mRNA Vax affects genome

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/bombshell-revelation-covid-19-injections

BREAKING NEWS 3

Plutocrats Bypass WHO Stalemate to Fund Labs

merylnass.substack.com/p/who-un-gates-wellcome-and-rockefeller

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 36 - See Canadian Shareable News on substack.com for past issues, Press Room materials & the latest Letter. We wrote to the Canadian Senator who introduced Bill C-293 for 2nd reading. Readers are invited to use some or all of the information in their own writing.

This week, we feature concerns about Medical Assistance in Dying and speakers who addressed attendees of the NATO Counter-Summit recently held in Montreal. Peace activists, like those working to raise awareness on many other issues, are also facing serious censorship of their messaging, at work and in the media. The IHRA definition has the chilling potential to stifle valid political critique & silence dissent.

This week we also found a writer noting the coming together of traditional “left” and “right” wing positions to unite under the banner of “anti-globalism” or “anti-imperialism” or “anti-corporate fascism”.

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Past recipient of the Global Peace & Humanitarian Award ON Tamara Lorincz has a 20+ year history as a scholar of and activist for peace in Canada. She has “organized many national campaigns related to peace, disarmament, nonviolence and the Women, Peace & Security (WPS) agenda and related to environment and climate justice across Canada.” globalphawards.org/volunteer/tamara-lorincz/ As a PhD candidate focussing on Global Governance, she is no stranger to controversial subjects like the military’s impacts on the environment and climate change, the intersection of security and peace, gender and international relations, resistance to NATO, and more. In October she was detained at an airport in connection with a trip to Russia. Her stance on cutting weapons supply to Ukraine is in contradiction to NATO policy and is also likely considered problematic for Canadian authorities. www.thecanadafiles.com/articles/csis-detained-interrogated-phd-candidate-for-visiting-russia Lorincz recently wrote a chapter on the ties between NATO, Canada and Israel. hamiltoncoalitiontostopthewar.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/NATO-connections-to-Israel.pdf See p. 6 for a related story — concerns that the IHRA definition can restrict critique of Israeli foreign policy.

War & Peace

NATO Counter-Summit Ignored

News of violence on the streets of Montreal quickly spread on social, mainstream and alternative media. Mayor Valérie LaPlante, along with police, confirm that the violence displayed on the streets of Montreal was committed by a small group of professional vandals known to police and not by the majority of peaceful protesters opposing the violence committed by Israel’s current government. Editor’s Note: It remains to be seen how many news outlets issue corrections after having originally blamed the violence on pro-Palestinian peace activists. Meanwhile, there has been no mainstream coverage of the NATO Counter-Summit being held in conjunction with the official gathering of 260 NATO lawmakers from the 32 nation alliance and its partners in Montreal, for the 7oth Annual Session hosted by the Parliament of Canada in Montréal from 22-25 November 2024. While referencing the recent protests, the topics the speakers addressed went beyond a single issue, and focused on the larger question of Canada’s role in NATO and NATO’s role in global military escalation. Speakers and topics are outlined here: peaceandjusticenetwork.ca/no-to-nato-yes-to-peace-counter-summit-against-natos-parliamentary-assembly-in-montreal/ and recordings of some of the talks can be viewed here: www.facebook.com/CanadaPeaceJustice/videos/587396620481625.

Censoring Anti-Imperialist Views

A politician and a professor both spoke at the NATO Counter-Summit in Montreal of being censored for sharing counter narrative views. Alex Tyrrell lost his opportunity to run for the leadership of the federal Green Party when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands for the denuclearization, “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine are “reasonable,” and called on Western governments to stop sending weapons to the country and opt for negotiations instead. Hamilton ON professor Kevin Mackay shared stories from students and faculty at various Canadian academic institutions who experienced bad faith attacks when discussing academic critiques of Western foreign policy. He believes academia should “strive for truth seeking and truth speaking” and wants to work with anyone seeking to oppose imperialism. This led him to co-found Canadian Academics for a Just Foreign Policy (CAJFP). See the event poster to see who else was involved in launching this organization. https://justforeignpolicy.ca/event/canadian-academics-for-a-just-foreign-policy-launch-event-and-webinar/ Tyrrell & Mackay speak at the 22:30 & 57 minute mark here: www.facebook.com/CanadaPeaceJustice/videos/587396620481625.

PAGE 3

CWPJN Statement on NATO’s 70th Assembly

The Canada-Wide Peace & Justice Network (CWPJN) has issued a formal statement regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the U.S.-led, nuclear-armed, military alliance that was founded in 1949. As NATO members gather for their 70th Parliamentary Assembly, CWPJN states: “In the last 25 years, NATO has left a trail of death and destruction from its military interventions in the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Libya, and now Ukraine. These interventions have led to failed states, environmental and climate damage, violence against women, and humanity’s largest refugee crisis. NATO allies have wasted trillions on wars and carbon-intensive weapons, enriching the (mainly US) arms industry while exacerbating conflict around the world.” As NATO officials attempt to revise NATO commitments to 3% of GDP, the CWPJN points out: “According to NATO’s latest Defence Expenditures report, over the past ten years, Canada’s military spending has increased 100% from $20 billion in 2014 to over $40 billion in 2024, which is 1.4% of GDP. By 2032, Canada’s military spending will increase to $82 billion, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer. Military spending diverts crucial resources away from public needs putting more Canadians into poverty and homelessness.” CWPJN calls on the government to condemn Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and to commit to the nuclear ban treaty. peaceandjusticenetwork.ca/cwpjn-statement-on-natos-70th-annual-parliamentary-assembly-

War & Peace

NATO Counter-Summit in Montreal Features Insightful Presenters

Dr. Michel Chossudovsky - Professor emeritus of economics at the U of Ottawa; recipient of “the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO's war of aggression against Yugoslavia.” michelchossudovsky.academia.edu/. As the founder of Global Research (a longstanding online repository for writings by geopolitical analysts often censored on other platforms) Dr. Chossudovsky has long been aware of international foreign policy issues. He told Counter Summit attendees: “I have been doing research on nuclear war for the past 2o years and I can say that we definitely are at the crossroads of the most serious crisis in modern history, in that on the one hand there’s a genocide ongoing in Palestine. On the other hand, there’s a situation of escalation in Ukraine. And there are many lies and fabrications which are supporting this war as well as the globalization of war, the different theatres of war.” Chossudovsky explains NATO decision making is not in the hands of NATO members. Rather, the Pentagon, ’Central Command Headquarters’ and ‘Strategic Command Headquarters’ in Nebraska are responsible for much of military decision making. He reminds listeners to question the legitimacy of governments that support genocide in other countries. Such governments are “complicit under Articles 3 & 4 of the Geneva Genocide Convention”. Chossoduvsky reminds the public of the irony in calling critics of the genocide in Palestine “anti-semetic” while in Ukraine, the current government is made up of a coalition of 2 Nazi parties which trace their histories to collaboration during WWII with the Nazis against the Jews. This coalition, currently under a proxy president, continues to control the military, the borders, justice, national intelligence and national security while having a relationship with NATO. Former president Zelensky cancelled elections and continues to rule without a current mandate to do so.

Zahia Al-Masri was the first Palestinian refugee to run in a Canadian election, back in 2008. She is one of many Palestinian ex-pats listed on the All4Palestine project which highlights notable Palestinians globally. (See www.all4palestine.org). Al-Masri spoke of civilians in Beirut experiencing 4am bombings while parts of North Gaza are flattened. Meanwhile, she mentions how Canadian politicians speak of the “special bond” Canada has with Israel. She points out the double standard when Canadian politicians call out the violence among protesters in Montreal without critiquing violence perpetuated by Israel in Gaza. (Her talk is at the 12 minute mark of the NATO Counter Summit video.)

PAGE 4

Anti-Globalist Mood increasing traction

In June 2024, substacker Bruce Cain said of the EU election results: “The Anti-Globalist Revolution is gaining traction in the US, EU and around the world.” And yet, the globalist corporate media is not reporting on this change of focus among the population. For Cain, globalists are “powerful Non-Government Organizations (NGO's) -- the UN, WEF, WHO, the Bilderbergers etc. -- that seek a One World Government that has little regard for national sovereignty or the inalienable rights of the individual.” For Cain, the Green Agenda, along with “the WHO Plandemic Treaty, the UN's Agenda21/2030 and the World Economic Forums ‘Great Reset’“ are all part of the globalist agenda. So is the war in Ukraine and “mass censorship across all Tech Platforms (Facebook, YouTube) in order to suppress the growing number of Anti-globalist journalists”. As well, Cain sees globalists “using Geoengineering (Directed Energy Weapons, HAARP, Gwen Towers and perhaps other exotic technologies) to devastate communities by creating forest fires, hurricanes, tornados and other extreme weather events.” He states: “The general goal is to uproot rural communities and push populations into central 15 minute cities where everything you do will be monitored and controlled.” Cain shares video commentary which points out that corporate and government backed ‘mainstream’ media try to deflect viewers away from antiglobalist sentiment by referring to it as “fascist” but that this tactic is bound to backfire. brucecain.substack.com/p/the-anti-globalist-revolution-is

War & Peace

“We are closer today than we have ever been, ever, in the history of the nuclear era, since nuclear weapons were used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. … We are literally at the threshold of a nuclear war. This isn't hyperbole.” On Nov. 23, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter spoke to Dialogue Works host Nima Alkorshid, along with two retired CIA Analysts, Ray McGovern and Larry C. Johnson here. See also this discussion with Prof. Ted Postol professor emeritus of Science, Technology, and International Security at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8LvIkGkfes. Russia’s hypersonic missile capabilities are one key topic among many.

Western Media whitewashes War Guilt

On November 25, Irish journalist Finian Cunningham wrote: “The war between the United States-led imperialist powers and Russia that is playing out in Ukraine is not merely a proxy conflict. It is an existential showdown for the U.S. hegemonic system, benignly known as the “West”. The high stakes of this showdown explain why it has assumed such extreme geopolitical tension to the point where there are palpable fears that the conflict could escalate to a nuclear World War Three conflagration. We have arrived at this abysmal danger in large part because the Western-controlled media have distorted and lied about the conflict to cover up the responsibility of the Western imperialist powers.” Cunningham, a former editor and writer for major news media organizations, demonstrates how over the decades, this whitewashing of US criminality by friendly media has let the current situation come as far as it has. Organizations outside of the Western mainstream media bubble, like The Alt World, Eurasia Review, and The Strategic Culture Foundation carry Cunningham’s work as well as commentary and analysis from a range of critical perspectives. For Cunningham’s full article, see thealtworld.com/finian_cunningham/western-imperialism-has-always-been-a-cesspool-of-lies-but-now-its-media-flush-is-busted.

“Rogue States” US, UK & Israel refute ICC

Both the Biden regime and that of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer are supporting Israel by refusing to recognize the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli’s PM Netanyahu for “starvation as a method of warfare”. Starmer claims Israel has the right to cut off water and power to Gaza. US Senator Lindsay Graham is threatening sanctions that will crush the economies of countries that choose to assist the International Criminal Court in prosecuting both Netanyahu and his Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant. In contrast, former Israeli Ambassador to Canada, Holocaust Survivor Theodor Meron, one of the ICC judges, sees Israel’s actions as genocidal. celiafarber.substack.com/p/us-denounces-refuses-to-

PAGE 5

Had a ‘Coincidence’?

The Greek word for “coincidence” is ‘symptosi’. That is the name of a web project encouraging those who had drastic changes to their health post inoculation to share their stories. Started in 2022, this website features a series of portraits of those experiencing “coincidences” - a word often used to gaslight those who were certain the COVID-19 injection was aversely affecting them. In advance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Canadians are invited to submit their stories to followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/what-do-you-want-the-government-to

Moneymaking Sick Care

How ONE man turned his Oil Wealth into Pharma Wealth, taking over medical education in the process. An anonymous Substacker runs this profile on the life and legacy of John D. Rockefeller. substack.com/home/post/p-151772100

HUGE ADMISSION - Wakefield was RIGHT!

Insider documentation from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was released to vaccine safety advocate US Steve Kirsch who states the handwritten notes, emails, and other communication reveal that the CDC was aware for at least 20 years of the truth behind Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s assertions that childhood vaccines cause autism. Wakefield’s claims have been widely vilified for 2 decades. kirschsubstack.com/p/over-300-pages-of-evidence-from-the In 2016, Wakefield started making the VAXXED series of documentaries/ #1 is here: thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/.

Postmedia Editorial: MAID = Slippery Slope

There is discussion on expanding Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program to minors aged 0-1 and 14-17. Dr. Louis Roy of the Quebec College of Physicians spoke to a Commons Special Joint Committee on MAID saying that “infants up to the age of one who are born with “severe malformations” and “grave and severe syndromes” for which they have very little prospect of survival, should be euthanized.” Krista Carr, executive vice president of Inclusion Canada responded: “An infant cannot consent to their own death. This isn’t MAID, it’s murder. And providing MAID to a person who cannot consent is a standard that is wildly dangerous for all persons with intellectual disabilities in Canada,.” The PostMedia news chain ran this editorial in SUN newspapers across Canada. edmontonsun.com/opinion/editorials/editorial-slowing-the-roll-down-the-slippery-slope On September 26, 2024, the CBC ran a short piece about the Charter challenge by a coalition of disability groups against “Track 2” of the MAID law - allowing for MAID in patients whose natural deaths are not reasonably foreseeable. www.cbc.ca/news/politics/maid-charter-challenge-1.7334653

Catholics Teach Sanctity of Human Life

Catholic Church teaching “is strongly opposed to any form of euthanasia and assisted suicide…Euthanasia and assisted suicide are gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God, our Creator…Even when the state legally permits euthanasia and assisted suicide, as it does in Canada, Catholics are not to take part in it, neither for themselves nor with or for another person.” This statement is from “Hope and Dignity - A Catholic Response to Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide” hopeanddignity.caedm.ca.

The Catholic-run Vancouver St. Paul’s Hospital is facing a lawsuit from a mother who claims her daughter faced hardship when she was transferred to another hospital to receive MAID. The CANADIAN CATHOLIC BIOETHICS INSTITUTE situated at the University of Toronto, issued a statement supporting the right of Catholic hospitals NOT to have to carry out MAID procedures. www.ccbi-utoronto.ca/2024/11/01/ccbi-news-catholic-hospitals-euthanasia-uk-maid-review-needless-deaths-congratulations/

Are MAID Safeguards Safe? Online Lecture

ON physician Dr. Ramona Coelho works with marginalized persons and states: “I am dismayed to confirm the validity of repeated warnings from the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) that some Canadians with disabilities are opting for medical assistance in dying because they lack access to essential supports and health services.” She recently participated in a lecture with ON Health Lawyer David Shannon. www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZK5MSqYvpU



PAGE 6

Israeli Football Fan story Flipped Around

While mainstream media reports claim victimhood for members of the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team playing in Amsterdam, on the ground reporting tells a different story. Lebanese-American journalist Rania Khalek interviews US journalist Zachary Foster who explains that a large number of Israeli hoolligans were roaming the streets the night before the soccer game and during the game attacking bystanders, targeting Muslim residents of Amsterdam. See also this Al Jazeera report. Meanwhile a coalition of Dutch citizen groups is demanding their government stop arms sales to Israel.

Campaign @Musk: Cut Military Spending

Members of the peace group WORLD BEYOND WAR took up Elon Musk’s request for suggestions as to where the US government can cut spending. They started this campaign pointing out that 60% of US discretionary spending goes to the military. worldbeyondwar.org/dearelon/ See also worldbeyondwar.org/articles/

IHRA Definition of Anti-Semitism Rejected

CANADIANS FOR JUSTICE AND PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST are petitioning the federal government to withdraw the Canadian handbook promoting the definition of “Anti-Semitism” as developed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The Handbook’s “Illustrative Examples” include stating that the CEOs of Blackrock and Vanguard, the largest shareholders of Pfizer & Moderna are Jewish as an “antisemitic” comment. (I.e. “Antisemitism frequently charges Jews with conspiring to harm humanity”). The CJPME states “IHRA strategically conflates antisemitism with nearly any criticism of Israel and Zionism, and is often used to suppress, censor, and persecute Palestinian perspectives.” For example “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor….To selectively deny the Jewish people the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland is antisemitic. Similarly, it is antisemitic to deny the indigeneity and continuous religious and historic ties of Jews to the land of Israel, which underlies that right.” Accordingly, statements like “Zionism is a racist & violent settler-colonial project…” would be deemed ‘antisemitic’ because they appear to deny “the Jewish people … the right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland (the land of Israel)”. Likewise the authors of the IHRA definition handbook would deem statements about Israel’s military response to the October 7th Hamas atrocities like “Israel’s lebensraum master plan for Gaza, borrowed from the Nazi’s depopulation of Jewish ghettos” as “antisemitic.” www.cjpme.org/stop_ihra_handbook www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/canada-holocaust/antisemitism/handbook-definition-antisemitism.html#a6c

ON A ‘LIGHTER’ NOTE Metal Soccer Mash!

Heavy Metal guitarist Andre Antunes improvises rhythms in time with a range of soundtracks. Here, he plays along with a soccer commentator passionately cheering Christiano Ronaldo. www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGwyzJqrruo

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

The people behind the Vancouver-based Wikiactivism site have two goals:“first, spreading awareness of what’s really going on, beyond what we read or hear through mass media or Big Tech, and encouraging people to participate in activism in one way or another. Second, prepare for the challenging times ahead.” See their many topics here: https://wikiactivism.com/blog/