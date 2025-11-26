(Added on Nov 27 - the link to an interview re: BC’s HPOA on the Kid Carson Show)

Canadian Shareable News is sharing this in-depth review of Alberta’s Bill 13 as it relates to

Off-duty “expressive conduct”

Limits on mandatory training and DEI requirements

A tougher legal standard of review

Bill 13 (Regulated Professions Neutrality Act) was introduced to the Alberta Legislature on Nov. 20, 2025. It applies to those who work in the regulated professions which includes health workers, engineers, teachers, accountants, geoscientists, lawyers, psychologists, real-estate brokers, skilled trades, etc.

As reported by a Canadian federal public servant and union member:

many members across Canada now self-censor, fearing that posts or opinions on vaccines, DEI, MAiD, economics, or politics in general could affect their career or union support. Bill 13 raises the national question of how to balance free expression, competence, ethics, and public trust.

Furthermore, this author introduces these crucial questions:

By explicitly carving out a protected space for off-duty expression—subject to narrow, serious exceptions—Alberta is attempting to draw a line: Regulators should focus on competence and ethics, not on policing personal beliefs or lawful off-duty opinions.

Whether one agrees with the exact drafting or not, it raises a legitimate question for unions and professional associations across Canada, including at the federal level:

Should unions be actively advocating for similar clarity and protections for their members?

How do we ensure that defending human rights and equity does not slide into punishing dissent or honest disagreement?

See the full post here:

This author’s finding—that “many union members and public servants now self-censor on fundamental questions—from assisted dying to vaccine policy, from economic sustainability to national security”

is echoed by ON Lawyer Lisa Miron in her book on workplace speech committees. Miron’s book, WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties is now available in both French and English.

Earlier this year, CSNews provided this press kit, including promotional materials, book excerpts, a link to an interview with the author Lisa Miron as well as a book review by Quebec academic Luc Lelièvre.

In a conversation with New Zealand lawyer Sue Grey, Miron warns of the consquences for society when medical and legal professionals are censored. For example:

By simply setting up a requirement of conformity to speech that accords with globalist goals, lawyers in dissent of this are ousted from the practice. Without them, the cases do not get filed. Without such filings, you could change what gets challenged; you would change what judgements get rendered. The courts are neutered! And with that their role in the nation state and constitution.

In her book and in subsequent interviews, Miron profiles the experiences of regulated public servants across multiple countries to point out how “the speech we can’t have, is related to the pillars of the globalist power structure.”

By “globalist power structure” Miron is referring to the premises upon which the United Nations 17 “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” have been built. The United Nations, which has long been influenced, financed and hijacked by the world’s largest transnational corporations, think tanks and related influencers, has set goals that on the surface appear desirable. But, when crirtically reviewed, they open the door to technocratic control on all fronts of society. With advances in AI this type of centralized control is potentially nearer upon us than many predicted. If all the SDGs were to be carried out, a sort of neo-feudal (you will own nothing and be happy) dystopia under the control of the very few would result, along the lines of what one sees in videos such as Utopia and Beyond the Reset. In fact, citizen action groups such as Prevent Genocide, see in the UN 17 SDGs the perfect mechanism to enslave humanity.

At Issue - Vague References to “Misconduct” and “Harm” by Regulatory Speech Committees

In Canada, professional regulatory bodies are in place to uphold a high degree of professionalism among their membership. They generally develop processes to help them deal with conduct complaints against members. Wording around “professional misconduct” is typically vague and includes phrases such as “conduct unbecoming” or bringing the profession into “disrepute”. Increasingly, comments made by professionals writing as private citizens on social media, are being investigated and used as grounds for discipline.

Likewise, there is much vagueness around the topic of “harm”. Patients for Patient Safety Canada defines harm this way:

https://www.patients4safety.ca/en/resources/what-is-harm

Increasingly, it is the concern about potential emotional or psychological impacts that are driving the speech committees to police controversial topics so severely these days. Health care, educational and other professionals are to tip toe around topics in order not to make colleagues, students, patients, clients FEEL HURT, ANGRY or UNSAFE or VULNERABLE. Providing a patient who is all set to engage in a particular course of treatement with a list of adverse reactions to that treatment might be seen as challenging their prior resolve. Can that honesty cause “hurt”? What if the treatment involves a minor engaging in gender transitioning proceedures? Would a health professorsional who suggests first watching a few videos by people who regret that choice be reprimaned for causing potential harm in the form of cognitive dissonance or psychological unease?

How about an educator telling a student of the impact of their words or actions on someone else? That may challenge the student’s own sense of self. Can the students’ frustration or anger at having been given this information result in a misconduct charge against the teacher? Can any professional who shares information that is counter to what is being reported on “mainstream media” make the recipients feel vulnerable to regret? (Especially if they begin telling themselves they should have inquired more closely.) Does such regret indicate any “harm” being done by said professional? Who is to draw the line? And where?

Concealed Conversations

For the past 8 months two retired ON Police Officers, Donald Best and Vincent Gircys, have been running the Deprived Justice podcast where they focus on justice and policing issues. While not opposed to police services across Canada hiring members of diverse demographics, they object to the switch away from merit based to demographic based hiring practices in policing. This trend had been in place for nearly 30 years but has accelerated greatly. They explain that today, recruits often come from countries which have entirely different cultural ethics and views of policing. Best and Gircys observe the resulting chaos and decline in policing standards. In an episode of their podcast on Failing Police Recruting, they say that they are not alone in expressing these concerns. However, to do so publicly results in accusations of racism etc. Only officers who trust each other dare share their views on this and similar issues, out of fear for being reported on for simply holding opinions.

Upholding the Dignity of the Profession

There is an important concern underneath attempts to clamp down on the speech of potentially rogue members of a professionally regulated body. That is the concern about how their continued membership in the professon may reflect on the validity of the professional body itself. In 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court was faced with the case of Dr. Jordan Peterson, an author, psychologist, online educator, and Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto. Complaints filed against him did not arise from any patients in his care. Rather, they were submitted via social media by those who heard his comments online.

On August 23, 2023, Justice Schabas wrote:

When individuals join a regulated profession, they do not lose their Charter right to freedom of expression. At the same time, however, they take on obligations and must abide by the rules of their regulatory body that may limit their freedom of expression. This case raises the clash between a regulated clinical psychologist’s right to speak in a certain manner and the regulator’s power to require the member to moderate that speech….

In March 2020, following an investigation of statements made by Dr. Peterson which were alleged to be “transphobic, sexist, racist and [which] were not in keeping with any clinical understanding of mental health”, the Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC) of the College of Psychologists of Ontario did not make any order regarding him. However, at that time the ICRC expressed concern that “the manner and tone in which Dr. Peterson espouses his public statements may reflect poorly on the profession of psychology. ”The ICRC noted the “importance for a psychologist to conduct themself in a respectful manner” whether Dr. Peterson identifies himself as a psychologist or not. The ICRC reminded Dr. Peterson of his “responsibility to be cognizant of how his provocative language and tone might impact the public’s perception toward the profession of psychology, and that his public utterances may have negative consequences for those struggling with issues directly or tangentially related to his comments.” (Source)

The key question for the writers of Bill 13 revolves around where one draws the line between what is and is not seen as conducting oneself in a “respectful manner”. Is expressing criticism of decisions made by the leadership of the workplace, the municipality, the province or the country going to be seen as “disrespectful”? What about speaking out against comments being made by professionals in fields other than one’s own? Canada has countless examples of professionals—whether academics, researchers, physicians, lawyers, journalists, and even a judge—who have had their various licences to practice their profession removed from them. These professionals attempted to point out that information being promoted by their regulatory bodies was not only incorrect but also harmful and in need of correction.

Is attempting to alert your superiors that they are about to embark upon a risky course of action to result in you being stripped of your credentials and being deprived of the means to carry on in your profession? There are multiple examples of corporate decision makers who, at their peril, chose to ignore the advice of whistleblowers in their midst. See the second half of The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Make Dumb Mistakes.

BC’s New Legislation Results in Orwellian Censorship in the Legal and Health Professions

British Columbia’s Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA) and the Legal Professions Act are both written to censor and remove those professionals who point at inconvenient truths with regard to corporate-driven “innovations” in health care, law or society in general.

In October 2024, the BC Medical Journal published a warning letter by York N. Hsiang, MB ChB, MHSc, FRCSC which included this statement:

Ostensibly to protect patients from harmful health professionals, to update the previous Health Professions Act (1990), and to address racism in BC health care, the Health Professions and Occupations Act completely changes the structure of health professional colleges and the relationship between patients and their health professionals.

On November 25, Dr. Hsiang was interviewed by BC media personality Kid Carson on the topic of the HPOA, formerly known as “Bill 36”. (See episode 185.)

Similar to the positive wording and dark flip-side of the positive sounding 17 United Nations SDGs, so too, the BC government’s positive take on its HPOA is matched by an array of consequences that are frightening health professionals in what was once Canada’s Shangrila on the Pacific Coast.

The government uses a positive tone as it updates its citizens on the prograss of Bill 13.

https://www.cpsbc.ca/news/update-health-professions-and-occupations-act-and-professional-regulations

Meanwhile, a survey of Health Professionals is circulating in BC. It asks whether they plan to continue practicing once the HPOA is set to be fully implemented 5 months from now.

Preliminary results include data from 25% of British Columbia’s 1579 psychologists. Note that in BC, psychologists not only work within the health care system. They also support clinical assesments in both the educational and justice systems. Staff shortages will stymie schools, courts, prisons and other key institutions reliant on consultations with trained psychologists.

Two Thirds of BC Psychologists Surveyed so far Likely to Stop Practicing under HPOA

A group of concerned BC psychologists shared this concern and these findings with the President and CEO of the Canadian Psychologists Association:

We are gravely concerned the HPOA and related bylaws threaten to erode every one of these principles within the practice of psychology, resulting in serious questions for many of us as to whether we could in good conscience continue our work as psychologists in the province under the current legislation and proposed bylaws. Because of the potential ripple effects of the precedent of BC’s legislative changes, we are also writing with a sense of urgency regarding the systematic degradation of the profession not only in BC, but throughout Canada.

https://bcrising.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/CPA-LETTER-publicly-shared.pdf

Responses to the Bill

In looking for media coverage of this Bill so far, I am not finding very much. What I have found indicates little awareness on the part of the writers, of the bigger picture. It appears not worth mentioning.

While uninformed jouranalists may downlplay its importance, the 3000 people associated with The Democracy Fund (TDF) would beg to differ.

TDF Litigation Director Mark Joseph stated:

“Limiting the power of professional regulators to regulate matters of competence and ethics, rather than personal beliefs or public commentary, is essential to preserving open debate on issues of public importance. Regulators exist to protect the public by applying professional standards, not to police the private speech or political views of their members.”https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/tdf_encouraged_by_introduction_of_alberta_anti_censorship_legislation_to_protect_professionals

People who are aware of the impacts of the Legal Professions Act on lawyers, and by extension, on the entire BC population, will beg to differ as well.

Professionals in any regulated field who have been trying to warn their employers about the effects of COVID-19 injections will also be interested. If the legislation is passed in Alberta, there would be far less hesitancy to share information from the vast body of knowledge that has emerged over the past 5 years pointing at the global increase in all cause mortality statistics in connection with the mRNA injections. See the study from 24-07-10 of data out of 125 countries for starters.

In fact, if such a Bill was implemented, provincal medical and other colleges would not be able to continue many of the sanctions against their former members. Information such as that being shared by the Alliance of Indgenous Nations International Tribunal could circulate much more freely and openly.

This indigenous tribunal issued the declaration that COVID-19 vaccine products actually meet the definition of “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.”

Moving ahead

Finally, medical professionals can be free of the censorship that has kept vital information and human interest stories such as the one above from the public.

CSNews is hoping that the links and information shared here will be repeatedly shared with journalists and the general public. Pivotal topics such as these can no longer remain unreported:

censorship vs freedom of speech legislation;

the need to take whistleblowers seriously;

how to rid our pharmacies of the deadly bioweapons that were falsely marketed as “vaccines”;

how to distinguish between actual bigotry (close-minded rejection) and a deeper understandings of issues faced by many in our society.

Professionals in health care, law, policing and the public service as well as members of the informed public are now waiting to see how Bill 13 plays out in Alberta.