A white paper authored on June 25, 2025 by the artificial intelligence program Grok 3, xAI indicated that the since 2016, Canada’s federal government has involved over $150 billion in investments and significant workforce expansion across 13 departments and 101 organizations. The paper states: “While these efforts span emissions reduction, clean energy, transportation, and adaptation, challenges remain in achieving emissions targets and ensuring efficient use of resources.”

The independent Substack/PDF news outlet Canadian Shareable News had commissioned an independent citizen journalist with access to Groc 3 to run a review of Canadian government spending around different aspects of climate-related policies. The purpose of the white paper was to further public awareness of the “scale, scope and challenges” of Canadian government climate policy and to foster informed debate around the implications of these policies for taxpayer, workers and the environment.

The artificial intelligence tool used five federal government reports or webpages, as its primary sources of information. These included the 2021 report by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada “Canada’s commitments and actions on climate change”; Canada.ca, “Climate change: our plan”; the Global Affairs webpage Canada’s climate finance for developing countries; the undated Natural Resources website on Canada’s carbon management strategy (which includes an array of other government resources and initiatives in the Appendices) and Canada’s Climate Actions for a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, last modified in 2022.

In addition, a November 2021 CBC news article, a March 2024 report by the advocacy group Environmental Defence, a January 2024 fact sheet by Fraser Institute president economist Niels Veldhuis were referenced, along with related posts on X.com, to “reflect public sentiment” at the time the government reports were issued.

The AI tool, Groc 3 identified eight major areas of federal climate-related policy. These are Emissions Reduction and Carbon Pricing; Clean Energy and Electricity; Transportation; Industry and Oil and Gas; Climate Adaptation; International Climate Finance; Greening Government Operations; and Indigenous Climate Leadership.

The paper was introduced as follows: “The paper summarizes key areas of federal responsibility, outlines financial commitments and workforce implications, and critically examines the scope and impact of these efforts. It incorporates relevant information from the provided context and adheres to the user’s terminology.”

Terms such as “climate change”, “climate crisis”, “human-caused climate change” “anthropogenic (human-caused) global warming” etc. were replaced at the user’s request with the term “Climate Change Crisis Theory (CCCT)”. Since the first United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 1990, frequently cited data implies that human activity is the cause for rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere, and that this leads to increases in warming and erratic weather patterns. Much of this data has been reconsidered and updated by meteorologists such as former Environment Canada research scientist and meteorologist Dr. Madhav Khandekar. Khandekar and others have come to the conclusion that fluctuations in solar activity drives warming patterns which in turn drive CO2 levels. Joseph D’Aleo, former Chairman of the American Meteorological Society's Committee on Weather Analysis and Forecasting, is co-author of the 2009 policy paper outlining data indicating, for example, that Arctic air temperatures correlated with solar irradiance far better than with greenhouse gases over the last century. (See ‘Solar Changes and the Climate’ in the 2009 summary analysis for policy makers referenced below.)

The paper highlights challenges and criticisms of federal climate related investment under the headings Effectiveness, Coordination, Subsidies and Public Awareness. “Despite significant spending, Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions have risen 20% since 1990”; “inadequate coordination with provinces and territories, particularly in energy-producing regions”; “Continued financial support for the oil and gas sector, estimated at $65 billion over four years, undermines CCCT objectives”; “The complexity and scale of CCCT spending are not widely understood, with some X posts suggesting public frustration over unclear outcomes for billions spent.”

Canada is not alone in climate-related spending. The ClimatecontrolJournal.com reports “The United Nation’s IPCC is a panel of 195 member countries, with the EU, through Horizon Europe, being among the top funders of the evidence base underpinning the IPCC reports. The Secretariat also manages the IPCC Trust Fund, which supports developing nations in participating in the IPCC’s work. The World Bank-administered Clean Technology is currently the largest source of international public finance for climate mitigation in developing countries.” Additionally, the European Union’s Next Generation EU fund contributes money which can then be provided in the form of grants to those proposing climate projects internationally.

Meanwhile, as the use of artificial intelligence tools expands, Canada Policy Horizons foresees an impact on staffing levels. “Artificial intelligence combined with data analytics could dramatically change the service sector with fewer workers.” The ability of an artificial intelligence tool to sift through documents can now allow researchers, bureaucrats, journalists and other concerned citizens to produce summaries and policy overviews in record time. American public policy researcher Ridwan Islam Sifat comments: “The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to fundamentally transform the policy-making landscape, especially with the emergence of advanced technologies. This commentary discusses some of the key multifaceted implications of AI in public policy, highlighting its potential to revolutionize decision-making processes, drive operational efficiency improvements, and enable more informed and effective policy interventions.”

While none of the bills now before the House of Commons and the Senate deal specifically with climate issues, much of the Canadian government’s existing policy making around carbon capture and net zero development appears to be a reflection of policy directions set by the United Nations and through initiatives driven by financiers select individuals such as Larry Fink, CEO of America’s largest investment organization Blackrock. It was Larry Fink who pushed for environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to be imposed by financial lenders on borrowers, thus shaping the culture in much of the financial sector. Fink’s wording has moved from “ESG” to “decarbonization” yet all these attempts were based on the Climate Crisis Theory no longer being supported in the scientific data. Fink has now been appointed along with the vice chairman of Roche… André Hoffmann as the interim vice-presidents of the World Economic Forum. To date, this large corporate lobby group has produced many policy handbooks around the climate change crisis theory for use by compare and government policy makers. Instead of elected officials following transparent procurement procedures, and lobbyists registering their attempts to reach elected officials, corporate-owned media assist the corporate sector in reaching policy makers and the public with corporate friendly messaging instead of with critical and current scientific reporting. The ten petitions presented to the government on topics related to climate change and global warming are an indicator of the public’s sentiment on these matters.

In the 35 years since the UN International Panel on Climate change first coalesced around research supporting the theory of anthropogenic (human-caused) global warming and in the16 years since critical meteorologists first provided Canadian policy makers with a critical reexamination of that theory and recommended policy reviews, the field of climate research and data collection has expanded greatly. Artificial intelligence tools can be used to aid policy makers in shortening the evidence to practice gap and in setting future, less fossilized, policy directions.

