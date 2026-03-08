New Analysis Reveals Flaws in ISD Canada’s “Extremism” Monitoring: URGENT CALL TO HALT Bill C-9 and SUSPEND GOVERNMENT-FUNDED TRACKERS PENDING REFORMS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews March 8, 2026 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

A new analysis presented by Canadian Sharable News (CSNews) reveals crucial flaws in current mechanisms used to monitor “extremism” in Canada. This comes as the federal Liberals are moving to shut off debate on the government’s anti-hate biil (Bill C-9), as reported on March 6, 2026 by i-politics. Bill C-9 (the Combatting Hate Act), would expand hate offences, forfeiture powers, and remove Attorney General consent for most prosecutions. It calls for the forfeiture of unspecified “means by which an offence was committed” and leads to prosecution on the grounds of subjective interpretations of the emotion of “hate”. Additionally, an amendment to the Bill is set to remove the religious exemption from the Criminal Code, which has resulted in strong backlash from many faith communities throughout the country.

The Combatting Hate Act is the government’s response to claims of “rising extremism” in Canada, but CSNews released a detailed critique exposing significant methodological shortcomings in the UK-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) Canada’s online extremism monitoring, as highlighted in their March–May 2025 Data Briefing. While ISD claims to track “domestic extremism” through clusters like “anti-government conspiracists” and “far-right conflict observers,” our in-depth interchange with advanced AI analysis reveals a system riddled with bias, ecosystem tainting, and over-reliance on mainstream “reliable sources” that suppresses legitimate policy debate.

The ISD briefing aggregates 598 accounts, flagging discussions on Mark Carney’s “globalist” ties (4,386 posts), Ukraine aid as an economic burden (7,235 posts), and antisemitism (5,325 posts) as “corrosive narratives” that erode democracy and social cohesion. However, when fuller data is considered—such as ByGeorge Journal’s reporting on Carney’s WEF connections, Dialogue Works interviews with retired military experts on Ukraine funding flows, or independent analyses of public-health data discrepancies—these topics emerge as evidence-based critiques, not extremism.

ISD’s monitoring is based on writings by Dutch political scientist Cas Mudde who developed a framework consisting of five indicators: nationalism, xenophobia, anti-democracy, strong state advocacy. As a result, the ISD seeds accounts based on loose criteria, then taints all subsequent content from those accounts as extremist, regardless of merit. This circular logic inflates threat perceptions and chills free speech, violating Canada’s commitments under the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online, which demands pluralistic media and exposure to diverse ideas.

Similar flaws plague other government-funded trackers like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), Ontario Tech’s Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism, B’nai Brith Canada – League for Human Rights, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, all receiving millions in taxpayer dollars. Their outputs, reliant on the same broad Mudde criteria, risk mislabelling policy scepticism (e.g., immigration moratoriums or mandate questions) as “radical right” or “nativist,” ignoring post-2022 evidence debunking convoy “extremism” tropes and COVID policy overreach.

The Justice Committee is being pushed to pass the Bill without the clause-by-clause consideration and without consideration of how flawed monitoring could feed into overzealous enforcement, amplifying Charter violations. Therefore, CSNews calls for an immediate halt to Bill C-9’s progress until independent reviews address these issues.

We urge Public Safety Canada and Parliamentarians to suspend funding and policy reliance on these trackers pending five key safeguards: mandatory source pluralism, temporal revision of labels, government unreliability protocols, transparency audits, and clear distinctions between policy critique and supremacism. As academics like Nadine Strossen, Jonathan Rauch, and Jeffrey Dvorkin advocate, respectful debate—not censorship of “corrosive narratives”—is the path to true information integrity.

For the full analysis, visit https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/when-government-and-industry-collaborate. CSNews acknowledges the assistance of GROK-4 in the formulation of this text and the documents that follow.

Email: canadianshareablenews@proton.me

About Canadian Shareable News: CSNews is an independent platform dedicated to balanced reporting, exposing information omissions, and promoting diverse viewpoints for informed Canadian discourse.

######

Press Release Urgent Call To Halt Bill C 9 And Suspend Government Funded Trackers Pending Reforms 148KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

08:03:26 Submission To Public Safety Canada Re: Extremist Monitoring 763KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Submission to Public Safety Canada - Call to Halt Bill C-9 Due to Flawed Data & Urgent Need to Suspend and Review Government-Funded Extremism Monitoring

(Copy to: Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights re: Bill C-9; All Members of Parliament)

Date: March 8, 2026

From: Canadian Shareable News – Advocates for Media Integrity

Subject: Urgent Need to Suspend and Review Government-Funded Extremism Monitoring – ISD/CASM, CAHN, Ontario Tech Centre, B’nai Brith Canada – League for Human Rights, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center; Call to Halt Bill C-9 Due to Flawed Data

Public Safety Canada provides funding and partnership support to the following organizations for extremism, hate, and radicalization monitoring, research, and training:

Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) and CASM Technology (via Community Resilience Fund – CRF): Multiple grants, including ongoing support for Extreme Dialogue and Canada briefings (e.g., ~$400,000–$418,000 in recent amendments; part of broader CRF allocations exceeding $85 million since 2017).

URL: https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/bt/cc/fpd-en.aspx

Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) : $200,000 (2024–2026) for ethical framework on far-right research; additional $440,000 (2023–) for anti-hate activities.

URL: https://search.open.canada.ca/grants (search “Canadian Anti-Hate Network”)

Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism (Ontario Tech University) : $2,186,501 (multi-year) for “Right-wing Extremism in Canada: Conceptualizing the Movement” (in partnership with ISD); additional grants for IMVE training and research.

URL: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-safety-canada/news/2025/10/government-of-canada-announces-more-than-36-million-for-projects-to-help-counter-violent-extremism.html

B’nai Brith Canada – League for Human Rights : Cited in National Commitments to Combat Antisemitism; receives indirect support via antisemitism-related programs and partnerships (specific CRF or Heritage amounts not itemized in public portals but referenced in government announcements).

URL: https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/nt-ht/ntnl-frm-cmbttng-ntsmtsm/ntnl-cmmtmnts-cmbt-ntsmtsm-en.aspx

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center: Referenced in antisemitism commitments and community security initiatives; funding via broader hate-prevention grants (e.g., CCSP/SIP allocations; specific amounts not publicly itemized but tied to multi-million hate-combatting envelopes).

URL: https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/nt-ht/ntnl-frm-cmbttng-ntsmtsm/ntnl-cmmtmnts-cmbt-ntsmtsm-en.aspx

These organizations produce reports, monitoring data, and training materials that are routinely referenced in policy briefings, the Action Plan on Combatting Hate, the National Commitments to Combat Antisemitism, and parliamentary proceedings. The March–May 2025 ISD Canada briefing (produced with CASM tools) is one clear example of how current methodologies can produce misleading results. Similar patterns appear across the work of the listed organizations. All rely heavily on mainstream/government “reliable sources” while applying broad labelling that can classify legitimate policy critique as “extremist,” “conspiratorial,” or “hateful.”

The State of Canada Today: A Managerial Technocracy with Illiberal Features

Canada in March 2026 is a high-functioning managerial technocracy operating under democratic forms. It retains elections, an independent judiciary (which still occasionally checks executive overreach, as with the Federal Court ruling on the Emergencies Act), and formal opposition parties — but real policy direction on key files is increasingly insulated from open democratic contestation and steered through layered administrative, behavioural, and supranational mechanisms.

UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals are explicitly embedded across every federal department, delivered through “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” public-private partnerships that frequently align with World Economic Forum frameworks. This creates a structural convergence between global agendas and domestic bureaucracy that is openly promoted as the modern governance model.

Regulatory capture is visible in multiple sectors: selective enforcement/exemptions, opaque rule changes (e.g., cloned/lab-grown meat labelling), and the quiet expansion of administrative power during public distractions. Over 500 federal staff across departments work on “nudge” units and choice architecture, representing a deliberate shift toward “governing through behaviour” rather than traditional regulation or persuasion. The “ever larger net” of extremism monitoring and expanding speech/hate legislation (Bill C-9) fit the same pattern: broadening the definition of acceptable discourse to protect the prevailing elite consensus.

Evidence of Methodological Concerns

These organizations collectively contribute data and analysis that shape government understanding of threats. Examples from recent outputs include:

Criticism of Mark Carney’s globalist/WEF ties, public-private partnerships, or revolving-door appointments framed as “conspiracism.”

Discussion of the economic burden of Ukraine aid, NATO expansion, or military-industrial complex money flows labelled “conspiratorial or racially charged.”

Anti-Israel narratives, criticism of IHRA working definition expansions, or debates on foreign policy grouped under “antisemitism” or “extremism.”

Anti-vaccine, anti-immigration, election-integrity, or traditional Christian viewpoints aggregated into “anti-government,” “misogynist,” or “supremacist” clusters.

When fuller primary data and dissenting expert analysis are considered (e.g., ByGeorge Journal reporting on globalist networks, Dialogue Works interviews with retired military/intelligence professionals on Ukraine funding and geopolitics, independent statistical compilations on public-health outcomes, FOI records, and Canadian Shareable News archives), the same content frequently reads as evidence-based democratic debate — not extremism. For a full record of this analysis, see the interchange documented at https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/when-government-and-industry-collaborate.

Alignment with Established Standards

Canada co-launched the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online (September 2023), committing to pluralistic media, exposure to diverse ideas, and protection of open democratic debate. Canadian media ethics (Broadcasting Act, CAJ Ethics Guidelines, Canadian Association of Broadcasters Code) and the CSN Press Room – Critical Balance Reporting Test all require active inclusion of primary documents, suppressed stories, and dissenting expert voices before labelling content as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “extremism.”

Alternative Approaches: Academics Advocating Open Dialogue

As an alternative to Cas Mudde’s framework (which emphasizes militant democratic restrictionson “radical right” narratives), we recommend drawing on academics who prioritze respectful debate and multiple perspectives, aligning with the Global Declaration and Canadian ethics codes. Nadine Strossen (former ACLU president) argues in Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship (2018) that suppressing controversial ideas undermines democracy, advocating open exchange as the antidote. Jonathan Rauch (Kindly Inquisitors: The New Attacks on Free Thought, 2013) emphasizes rigorous debate over censorship for truth-seeking. In Canada, Jeffrey Dvorkin (former CBC ombudsman and journalism professor, author of the undergraduate textbook, Trusting the News in a Digital Age) has spoken on behalf of journalistic integrity, advocating for “balanced reporting” that includes dissenting voices to foster public trust, rather than silencing them as “corrosive.” has advocated for balanced reporting that includes dissenting voices to foster trust, rather than silencing them as “corrosive.” These experts would approach topics like Ukraine aid criticism as fiscal debates with diverse economic sources, anti-vaccine scepticism as public-health dialogues with independent studies, and demographic shifts as socio-cultural analyses — facilitating moderated forums over suppression.

Specific Safeguards Required

The methodologies used by ISD/CASM, CAHN, the Ontario Tech Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism, B’nai Brith Canada – League for Human Rights, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center currently lack these minimum safeguards:

Mandatory Source Pluralism

All training, reference corpora, and labelling must include non-mainstream sources (e.g., ByGeorge Journal, Dialogue Works, independent statistical analyses, FOI data, and Canadian Shareable News archives). Default weighting must not favour government or legacy-media sources alone. Temporal Revision & Outcome Tracking Module

Classifiers and reports must automatically re-evaluate past labels when official data is revised (public-health modelling corrections, foreign-aid audits, retracted studies, etc.). Explicit “Government/Source Unreliability” Protocol

When historical error rates, omissions, or conflicts of interest are documented, lower the trust score of single-source institutional claims. Transparency & Independent Audit

Publish full seed-account lists, exact labelling criteria, source-weighting algorithms, and inter-coder reliability scores. Require annual third-party audits by ideologically diverse panels (civil-liberties groups, independent journalists, statisticians, retired security professionals). Clear Distinction Between Policy Critique and Supremacist Ideology

Explicitly separate criticism of global institutions, foreign-policy spending, corporate influence, or religious viewpoints from racial/ethnic supremacy or calls to violence. Apply Supreme Court Keegstra/Whatcott thresholds rather than broader “corrosive narrative” standards.

Recommendation

Public Safety Canada should immediately:

Commission an independent methodological review of all monitoring and training outputs from ISD/CASM, CAHN, the Ontario Tech Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism, B’nai Brith Canada – League for Human Rights, and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (2024–2026);

Suspend further funding or policy reliance on these organizations’ outputs until the five safeguards above are fully implemented across all of them; and

Direct the Justice Committee to halt Bill C-9’s progress until these systemic flaws are addressed, as the bill’s enforcement mechanisms (expanded hate offences, forfeiture powers, removal of AG consent) could amplify flawed monitoring data in prosecutions and forfeiture decisions, leading to overreach and Charter violations.

True information integrity requires source pluralism and rigorous methodology, not the narrowing of legitimate debate. Canadians questioning globalist networks, foreign-aid economics, public-health data integrity, or IHRA expansions are exercising democratic rights — not engaging in extremism.

We urge prompt action and offer to provide the full reference corpora for any review.

Respectfully submitted,

Canadian Shareable News

Independent Advocate for Media Integrity

CanadianShareableNews@Proton.me