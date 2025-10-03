Social media group discussion pages are a great way for people to connect around topics of interest. Often, groups are have settings that restrict others from joining, which can lead to “group think” and a rejection of “contrarian” views. Unfortunately, with word count limits etc. longer contributions to ongoing discussions often need to be truncated and posted in multiple sections over time making communication difficult. So I will use this Opinion Column set up to share my message to the chat channel…. with the intern of sharing just the URL later. Feel free to link people to this space if you too think the information here needs to be shared!

Alberta teachers have just turned down a contract offer from the provincial government. (We used to negotiate board by board, but over time this switched to a provincial negotiation process directly with the provincial government.) Recently, approximately 700,000 students and their families heard the news that their teachers had turned down the latest contract offer and that a teachers’ strike could start as early as next week, giving little time to arrange for childcare, etc.

For Edmonton students, in particular those with special needs, this hits hard, as earlier in 2025 they needed to cope with strike action by their educational assistants. On average, Alberta’s education support workers are only paid $34,500 per year while Edmonton EAs receive only $26,400 per year.

So I could tell, on the social media channel I have been following for nearly 5 years, that there were tensions in the discussions. Someone new seemed to have entered the discussion expressing different viewpoints.

I am also aware of how very much teachers, school administrators and all of their school colleagues, from the educational assistants, to office and caretaking staff and everyone else working in the schools are standing smack dab in the middle of the storms of life. They are the go-to people for our children and youth during their hours away from home.

From turning to school secretaries when in need of a bandage for cuts and scrapes received on the school playground, to turning to teachers and counsellors for career inspiration and guidance or to their nearest EA when facing panic attacks about upcoming exams and to their favourite caretakers for jokes and humour at the end of a long day, our young people receive quite a bit of nurture and support inside the schools they call home for a good chunk of their waking hours.

School staff need to find a balance between standing firm and being gentle when engaged in managing conflicts, in selecting teaching content, and when they get home, in balancing their professional demands with their private lives.

I realize full well that there is often next to no time in the evenings to recover from the feeling of being stretched too thin all day long, and of not enough hours of sleep before we need to be “on” and “in service” again the next morning, day after day. (There is even zero time to devote to reading long posts like this one during the week!)

In the midst of all of this come the labour disputes that no one really wants and from which no one ever truly benefits. As per usual, labour disputes are quickly being used by those with a political “us versus them” agenda.

Schools are at the front lines of any and all social upheavals in society. The Climate Wars. The Culture Wars. The Financial Wars, plus actual military wars and speculation of potential nuclear escalation... Our educators are right where the rubber meets the road. Refugee children shell shocked by the horrors of what they have had to flee, children of those lured to Canada by promises of a better economic future which are not materializing, children in families driven to division by the stress of making rent or mortgage payments, or by draconian over the top COVID mandates, on the brink of losing it all. Young people alienated from society during the COVID lockdowns, now addicted to social media influencers and their toxic divisiveness, driving them to make decisions unthinkable just a decade ago.

Politicians and policy makers and school board officials and front line staff are often unaware that their compassion and caring could well have been weaponized. They may be unaware that causes they support could somehow have been hiacked for other purposes.

Remember the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement? It was co-founded by Micah White, who in the mid 1990s was working with Adbusters Magazine to shine a critical light on our corporate-driven consumer culture. He and his fellow social activists successfully grew the Occupy Movement to have scores of young people camped out in front of corporate offices tying to make a point that society should put people before profits in a real structural way. Few people know he ended up himself being co-opted and becoming part of the very machine he was trying to expose. Few know that when he was given the title “Agenda Contributor” for the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum, he joined the ranks of the CEOs of influential multinational corporations and globalist influencers.(Other WEF “Agenda Contributors” include the uber-influential Bill Gates, George Soros, Yuval Harari.)

This would not be the first time that those who “rage against the machine” have been co-opted as part of the “machine.” Teen environmentalists have no idea that the investors of the “green” energy companies they are wanting the planet to switch over to are the same investors who profit from fossil fuel-based energy companies. (We can teach our students to search up: “Largest manufacturers of solar panels” for example. Then “Who owns” + company name? Then look on sites like stockzoa.com to follow the investment chains. Note that corporations like Larry Fink’s BlackRock invest in nearly everything that matters. And that its CEO is now co-chairing the partner organization of the United Nations (i.e. the WEF), ready to assist in the implementation of Agenda 2030.) Like the war time destruction of a nation triggers a lot more business for building and home appliance companies, sponsoring an activist-driven war on any type of product, triggers a lot more business investment in whatever is to replace the technology. The CEOs at the top the corporate investment chain, are less concerned with the problem and reaction. They are simply eager to be assured of endless streams of sales in the new market for their latest “solution.” Driving up demand artificially by lobbying governments as customers is just the latest version of engaging voices to naively pound the “save the planet drum” and reject contrarian scientific evidence.

And now we have teachers with job security and health benefits focussed on demanding fairness and respect for themselves in their situations. Can it be that they too might be getting used by those interested in creating further division and chaos in our society? It seems to me that things were working fine in the pre-Ralph Klein days when teachers negotiated locally. Centralizing negotiations means a larger pool of victims when things go badly. It also means imposing a “once size fits all” type of contract demand in across the board without considerations for the local economic and societal conditions. Society is increasingly moving to a centralization of everything under technological control. And to expanded monitoring of divergent opinions on issues that matter.

Outlier voices are increasingly being rejected instead of embraced as part of the diversity of human experience. One of those outlier voices was formerly an insider in the “machine”. Ex-pat American economist and former Catherine Austin Fitts was introduced to many Canadians when she testified before the independent citizen-run inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 response back over two years ago. You can listen to her testimony or download and skim through the transcript here.

As the former Assistant Secretary of Housing, and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration, her voice is an important one, given all the talk about increasing the pace of home building to match the heightened rate of immigration to Canada.

More recently, Austin Fitts joined forces with some very insightful thought analysts and put together a talk, a web page and even contributed to a documentary on the current stat of affairs. Together they demonstrate the weaponization of basically everything… the use by the few of any government official anywhere on the spectrum, to implement a frightening agenda.

I have attempted to notify others of the themes of technocratic and fascist control over some in the West by others in the West, but now, thanks to the materials by Austin Fitts and others, talk about the OMNIWAR - the War on Everytihing for the benefit of a very few, is much more convincing. I invite all readers to take a look at the PDF version the slides used in presentations from just a year ago (Sept 2024), or view some of all of symposium video: https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/. In addition, this citizen action site also pulls together related information snippets. https://theylied.ca/Technocracy.shtml

The very recent announcements re: Oracle, Paramount/CBS and earlier news about Palentir/Amazon/Open AI/the US Military when combined with efforts in Europe to move ahead with the track and trace mechanism of a digital Euro and Canada’s head over heals passage of bills that supersede everything (like C-5) or shut down dissent are coming at us with dizzying speed have a chilling overall effect.

Bill C-8 does away with privacy shields and mandates telecommunication companies to track, record and reveal Internet access records, and C-9 gives some people the power to censor others even more than before. See this computer generated summary of party positions on C-8 https://openparliament.ca/bills/45-1/C-8/ and a few snippets of discussion around C-9 here: https://openparliament.ca/search/?q=Bill+C-9.

Anyone concerned about increased attempts by governments and their tech partners to limit viewpoints might wish to follow ReclaimTheNet.org for dismal, yet eye-opening stories such as the following:

Compare the coverage of C-9 in this publication with how it is being discussed in government-funded, corporate-backed Canadian news outlets.

Look up Bill C-9 2025 on www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/search/ —> Nothing related in the top 10 results. Ditto on Global News and the CBC (oddly this term leads to news on the Paralympics). Interestingly, the topic is not foreign to the National Post: https://nationalpost.com/search/?search_text=Bill+C-9+2025.

So now, on a social media channel set up among a subset of Alberta educations there were comments that someone with a “contrarian” view should NOT belong there.

I am sharing my reply here as it would not fit within the limited parameters on the channel.

Please, let us not harass those with other viewpoints and try to get them “off the page”. I just gave a presentation yesterday re: media literacy. And I spoke about a retired teacher in France in the 1980s who would regularly read three different newspapers (a leftist one, a right wing one and a centrist one).

Naive me, I asked him why bother reading all the news three times? He said “to know what my neighbours are thinking”. He showed me how the same news gets interpreted differently by people with different perspectives and to make good decisions, one needs to draw from a wide base of perspectives and knowledge.

This is how things should be, starting with the three different sets of glasses:

The voices and perspectives of all should become part of the pool of public discourse. While we may object to contrarian viewpoints, we need to be open to understand why and how our fellow citizens may have come to hold the views they have. What in their lived experience makes them hold to viewpoints so different from ours?

This is where we are going, and increasingly with technological means at our disposal, (or at least at the disposal of the “elites” moving into positions of governance over us) shutting out voices different from our own will be increasingly do-able, yet at our peril. Don’t be the red X.

By trying to drive someone with a different viewpoint “off the page”, we lose out on what our neighbours are thinking. This is precisely the problem with a nearly 90/10 % vote split -- I bet most of the 90% choosing to reject the offer made to teachers over the weekend have no idea what the world is thinking.

At the very least, were the 10% even listened to? Or were they subtly ordered “off the page” or did they self-silence in the school staff room, fearing that their “contrarian”views would be pinned to them as problematic for the duration of their careers?

Yes, teachers work hard. Yes everyone should be fairly compensated for their efforts. But firstly, is it fair that our educational assistants only receive one third of what we as teachers get paid? Where were the teacher voices when EAs were dealing with their labour issues? How could we teach indoors while our EA friends and colleagues were trying to stand up outside in the cold — attempting to stand for fairness and improved learning conditions for our students?

And secondly, where is the teaching profession when it comes to our fellow Albertans reliant on government benefits for the severely handicapped known as AISH? Where are there ZERO hits on the ATA website for the term “AISH”? What about our union locals? Are we speaking out as recipients of AISH are getting monies clawed back in this province? These fellow citizens are on the thin line of homelessness as their rents are going up as their AISH benefits get clawed back AND as they learn they will have to PROVE their eligibility again next summer, after just having had to have their doctors fill in the paperwork for them this fall (often at costs out of reach for most anywhere from $50 to $500.) They would have JUMPED at the kind of increase teachers turned down and many are now committing suicides and trying to turn to MAID from the stress and uncertainly engendered by who knows who in the Alberta government these days. These are the grandparents, parents and other relatives of many of our students living in low income situations, while we teachers stay silent on the topic.

(I keep thinking it must be an error, that there is NO hit on the ATA website for the term “AISH” while scores of families and individuals in Alberta struggle with clawbacks and policy reversals …..https://teachers.ab.ca/search-results?qu=AISH We as an collective of educators cannot simply stay silent about 70,000 of our fellow Albertans, whose lives surely intersect with at least a certain segment of our school population. Especially not when we are so vocal in our support for other subsets of marginalized populations. Did you know there there is also a family AISH category? Children of disabled parents would ALSO be in our schools and are likely quite nervous these days given the lack of respect AISH recipients are facing and income cuts they are dealing wit, as we speak.)

For more background, please start here, although I plan to post an updated story soon.

Yet another concern that comes to mind as I wonder about the 90/10% split is how similar it is to the last time Alberta educators seemed to mostly follow a very captured and one-sided version of the news back in 2020-21. And where also roughly 10% were getting uncensored news that gave them a much broader understanding of the world.

How many folks turning down the proposed 12% increase in the hopes of somehow squeezing out something closer to 30% are aware of the inevitability of a major economic crisis to prepare for soon? Remember the saying, “A bird in the hand is worth more than two in the bush”? Sometimes settling for the lesser possible instead of the greater ideal is a compromise that needs to be made.

Here is information that continues being blocked out of major news circles in Canada: As the majority of the world’s population moves to gold-backed currencies like the Chinese Yuan and away from the US dollar, the US has gone to an unsustainable tariff regime to try to keep itself afloat. People are already discovering calculations looking at how much money governments may save as life expectancy goes down, i.e. how many fewer social service benefits and pension dollars would be saved with fewer “golden years” at the end of people’s life spans.

Are you are of credible international predictions that excess mortality rates will continue being elevated till 2033? (This refers to more people dying of all causes than was the case in 2019 and before.) This could well mean fewer working aged people paying income taxes to pay for the teacher raises above and beyond what was offered. Are you aware how following the roll out of the second COVID-19 injection the highest rates of mortality were among the WORKING AGED population (i.e. those impacted by vaccine mandates as conditions of employment)?

So with fewer working aged people to work and pay taxes, other than opening the door to more economic migrants continuing to arrive and to be a strain on resources like school and health care faster than those resources can be provided, there seems to be no way forward.

UNLESS we open our minds to other perspectives and ideas.

Looking for a map to explain my thoughts, the first one that came up was interesting in and of itself, but is not the purpose of my writing here:

So just looking at the red/orange areas we have the “West” (North America and Europe minus Australia) following a different path than the rest of the globe.

Just as large parts of the globe are looking away from “the West” for their health care policies, they are more or less moving away from a $US dollar-backed economy.

As Europe moves to a digital Euro, Canada and the US will likely follow. I am hearing that they were just waiting for Europe to “catch up”. But the question is, will this new digital Euro be gold backed? Will Canadians want the insane amount of data collected on them that has so far been proposed? These could included

birthdate

health records

driving record

social insurance number

tax bracket

gun owner certificate

financial credit score

and many more…

The US dollar is currently built on nothing more than speculation … one of the reasons for the Trump 2 administration’s attempt to rebuild the manufacturing base in the US in particular is tied to the BigPharma and the Military Industrial Complex. Are you aware that European countries are deindustrializing at a phenomenal rate? They are under the tenure of young global leaders trained by the world’s largest corporate lobby group. Is it odd that they are not making better decisions?

Mainstream, corporate-backed, government-funded media outlets are NOT looking into the clash of interests being served. It appears that government leaders are torn between serving the interests of corporate connections and serving the interests of the ordinary people who would rather keep their earnings at home instead of turning them over to the governments for further investment in the corporate bottom line. Or not? In the case of our Prime Minster, his unwillingness to disclose the nature of his role at the top of the banking cartels or his full current investment portfolio shows on whose side he is…

See how an ever growing number of BRiCs and Belt and Road countries are no longer reliant of $US, despite what key cartel thinktanks are reporting. Learn more here. https://substack.com/home/post/p-174837207

By trying to demand “respect” by turning down any size of salary increase IN THIS TIME and IN THIS global financial CONTEXT, by not supporting the strike action of our underpaid educational assistants or our postal workers, by not using the collective teacher voice to support our fellow citizens living with disabilities in this province, by holding fast to a “me first” attitude, teachers are only hurting themselves. (

Yes, they have lost of purchasing power in these inflationary times, but so has everyone else. Yes they have to pay a big chunk of income taxes, but so do most other people in the same earnings bracket. Only those who with an entrepreneurial spirit and who are running their own businesses can write off various expenses for a reduced tax rate.

Sorry for the rant but let’s work together and be willing to hear and learn from the “odd man out” re: what the world outside of the 90% teacher bubble is thinking. Let’s ask those with contrarian views why they hold them, what experiences and knowledge have they gathered that the rest of the bubble-dwellers can learn from ?

Learn more re: the economic crisis, bank bailouts, currency replacements, etc. here: 24 min after the start rumble.com/v6xw8xk-stop-c-293-cmt-aug-22-andrew-sleigh.html. Long-form interviews of subject matter experts by citizen-journalists IS the wave of the future.. that along with the use of UNCENSORED AI tools to compile information following a plurality of formats and perspectives.

I often think of you all, trying your best to hold fast in the storms of society all around you. All this is impacting the kids that show up in your classes every day and you are trying to stay strong for them while maybe even feeling yourself weakened from the effort. And now the labour action wars... pulling staff this way and that even more…

Here is hoping that until the winds subside, you can all remain grounded in what is personally important to you and what gives you strength.

Way back in the past, I remember us telling students to visualize themselves where they want to be, visualise themselves winning the race, or succeeding in the job interview. I guess now we all can try to visualize ourselves as strong, firm and peaceful in the midst of the storms around us.

Thanks for reading this far.

I hope that while some of what I wrote might be uncomfortable at first, just knowing that there is a who media ecosystem drawing upon the insights of reflective people OUTSIDE of the mainstream corporate/government backed media was one thing that helped me stay rooted and not be blown about by winds of worry.

Knowing, for example, that other wise investigative journalists like the CBC’s Trish Wood has turned a critical eye to “conventional news narratives” (i.e. Left vs right divisiveness and fear mongering) has been very helpful too.

See the nearly 300 episodes of “sense making” of our world, that she has already prepared, just for starters. www.trishwoodpodcast.com

Assuming the strike goes ahead and you want to use some of that time to catch up on your news watching, I suggest looking at this post in which I outline the need to get out of the left-right dichotomy and understand something far more relevant to our time…

