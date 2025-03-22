Opinion Piece Cia Involvement In Rfk Assassination & Global Affairs 595KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CSNews March 21, 2025

Canadians who want to learn about the contents of the JFK assassination files cannot rely on Canada’s premier news agency for information. Back in December 2023, “Canada’s trusted news leader”, Canadian Press (CP) still referred to the CIA ties to the assassination as follows: “More than a third of Canadian respondents and just shy of half of Americans reported they do not believe the official account of the former president's death. While the poll did not present alternative theories, many of the popular conspiracies about Kennedy's assassination involve his then-vice-president, Lyndon B. Johnson, the CIA, the mafia…” (1)

In January, CP did report on the plans to have the JFK assassination files released (2) but so far, in the 4 days that followed the release, CP has been silent. One reason could be that the currently released documents go far beyond the JFK assassination and point factually at CIA involvement in a whole plethora of clandestine events and activities worldwide. Possibly it is inconvenient for the CP to acknowledge that more than a third of Canadians have been right all along.

Likewise, despite being right next door, Canada’s state broadcaster, the CBC, does not yet appear to have posted a written analysis of the released documentation. Meanwhile, Aljazeera, located over 11, 000 kilometres away in Doha, Qatar, chose to report on this release as follows: “Trump releases more than 2,000 new JFK assassination files: What we know. More than 60,000 new pages are now accessible.” (3)

According to historians cited by USA Today, “they would need time to assess the flood of files to understand if they were significantly different from previous releases.” (4)

It didn’t take US attorney Jeff Childers long to take a deep dive at the documentation released on Tuesday, March 17, 2025. By March 21 he wrote: “Calling the disclosures “remarkable,” the [New York] Times described how, collectively, the newly unredacted documents described CIA malfeasance on a global scale, including coups and election interference!” (5)

This release, and likely others to follow, confirmed what many independent geopolitical analysts have long been saying. Over the past seven decades, the CIA has been involved in poisonings in sugar and rice crops in other countries, carrying out starvation campaigns; planned paramilitary strikes on nuclear plants in North Vietnam; they have run election interference, coups and assassinations on multiple continents.

Readers of the files, found here, learn that nearly half the political officers in American embassies worldwide were working for the CIA. Also now released is the memo written by one of JFK’s top aides, “warning President Kennedy about the growing power of the CIA and calling for it to be reorganized”. As Childers states: “Kennedy didn’t live long enough to act on Schlesinger’s advice.”

Childers writes: The real story was not about who shot JFK. The real story was about what the Agency has been doing ever since — and maybe even before. These aren’t assassination files; they’re indictments slipped into the historical footnotes. The same journalists and academics who spent decades scoffing at “conspiracy theories” are now blinking at declassified documents like deer in the high beams of truth. “Oh wow, the CIA really did meddle in Finnish elections?” Yes, Sparky. Finland. Somalia. Peru. Haiti. It’s not a list of vacation destinations; it’s a rogue’s gallery of subverted democracies.”

Without a functioning news media Canada’s democracy, too, is in grave danger of being subverted. Canadians can no longer shrug off as “conspiracy theories” the power of the “cabal” of unelected bankers and globalist bureaucrats talking for decades already about using the clout of organizations like the United Nations and its fascist corporate partners to take control of governments. Canadians can no longer pass off as conspiratorial the technocratic powers of those interested in melding AI, mRNA injections, brain implants and the creation of all manner of life forms when there is an actual Transhumanist Party and an actual declaration of rights for Sentient beings and future artificial intellects as written by this US transhumanist organisation: “We advocate the well-being of all sentience, including humans, non-human animals, and any future artificial intellects, modified life forms, or other intelligences to which technological and scientific advance may give rise.” (6)

We have now observed the untoward machinations to get an unelected banker into the Prime Ministers position in this country. This after observing that those countries led by disciples of the World Economic Forum had far higher rates of preventable COVID deaths, of consciously harmful and deadly hospital protocols, the most donations going to BigPharma backed international vaccination funds, and of the most obedience to corporate friendly citizen harmful net zero schemes instead of laws to limit actual pollution and chemical toxicity in humans and the world around us. It is no longer a conspiracy that in Canada, governments cave to corporate pressure setting policies that put profits before people. We have outlined 6 case studies of corporate fascism (or to use Chrystia Freeland’s preferred term “plutocrats” already active in Canada in this post. (7) Here is a screenshot of just some of our topics:

Now, as the media frenzy talks up anti-American sentiment as the next flavour of the day, we need to ask ourselves qui bono? Is it another branch of the Medical Military Industrial Complex (MMIC)? Let us not let ourselves be bamboozled again. It was clear that Ukraine was not only in the wrong from the start. It was outgunned by the size of the Russian military. We too are out gunned in terms of economic power. Taking American products off our shelves and rallying behind our flag, will not make a dent in US plans to replenish their Treasury through tariffs in order to ward off immediate financial crises. We will never know about who was in the wrong or the right in this manufactured dispute if our media remains silent on so much that matters.

No News is certainly not Good News. No News might well be a pathway for corporate fascism in our once True North Strong and Free Canada.

The image below indicates that those inside the mainstream media bubble, like those who get their news from corporate or government backed “state news” platforms are not seeing the merger of the Totalitarian far left with the Totalitarian Technocratic Far Right right before our eyes. Stop Information omission and censorship and demand full transparency not just in the USA, but here in Canada as well!

Source: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/far-left-far-right-totalitarianism

See also https://www.archives.gov/research and https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/available-online.