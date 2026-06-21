To jump down to a list of PAST POSTS in the CSNews Guide to the Globalists series, please CLICK HERE.

Resident of northern Alberta, Connie Shields, has long been pondering the mantra: “Divide and Conquer" which has led her to “follow the money” time and time again.

Now with plans for a major data centre complex nearly at her back door, Shields once again interprets the role local discussions have within the framwork of global governance.

It has long been known that the same corporate donors support different political parties. Thereby countries often end up with a sort of “uniparty” presenting slightly different versions of the same set of policies. But who really benefits when people are divided into camps by political affiliation? When the “elbows up” crowd is led to believe that the “freedom convoy folk” are the real enemy in this psychological war, or when the “pro-family” movement is pitted against the “trans/rainbow crowd”?

Or the “Forever Canada” Albertans believe their mortal enemy is the “Alberta Separatist” movement and vice versa? Or when our best ally and trading partner is flipped within weeks to being our worst opponent, and we note which investments boom from that “transformation”

When it is the same corporations and financial investment funds that benefit from more customers in BOTH fossil fuel and greeen energy production and this fake divide between “green” left-wing parties and “big business” right-wing parties has divided the electorate for 30 years, then the question arises, IS DIVISIVENESS BEING ENGINEERED? And if so, does anyone benefit from a distracted populace?

What are we not noticing when we are fighting among ourselves?

When Biden supports carbon capture, carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and government-backed climate infrastructure, conservatives call it climate policy. When Alberta supports carbon capture, carbon sequestration, industrial decarbonization, and government-backed climate infrastructure, we’re told it’s economic development. Maybe someone can explain the difference… 2 wings same bird? Because from where I’m sitting, the pipes don’t know whether they’re Democrat or Conservative.

from: The Carbon Corridor Nobody Told You About

Thanks to Connie Shields, readers can now come to a better understanding of the interconnected nature of the network of organizations working behind the scenes to shape our world and our perceptions.

Here, Shields presents a major irony:

Remember when “Green” meant “Save a Tree”?

Clearly, when a person high up on the globalist ladder makes that flip, others are allowed to follow suit.

https://www.technocracy.news/mark-carney-seismic-flip-flop-from-net-zero-to-champion-of-fossil-fuels/

This flip sets the stage for the construction of the infrastrusture that allows for the type of continuous monitoring of citizen behaviour so well illustrated in these two examples of a dystopian surveillance society.

Here Shields congratulates the Premier of Manitoba for standing against data centre construction and for saying the quiet part out loud:

See more here: BREAKING NEWS!!! I reject the idea that we have to be slaves to surveillance capitalism

Then, in this post, Shields describes the building of AI Data Centres as the “brain” and surveillance technologies from bluetooth, sensors, cameras and smart metres to drones and the entire Internet of Things (IoT) as the “nervous system” of what is to come… unless there is widescale resistance, as seen in these examples reported on CBC.

With the size and scope of data centres appearing on the landscape too big to ignore, Connie Shields shows interconnections between organizations that NEED the capacity to surveille citizens to accomplish their aims. Plus, she notes the corporations that make the system possible.

See: What If the AI Data Centres Are the Bait? Are We Fighting the Brain While Ignoring the Nervous System?

Here, we see that the work of Shields has made its way to the national stage, having caught the eye of the editors of Canadans largest citizen-driven, nation wide newspaper:

Read the full article online here: https://druthers.ca/why-ai-data-centres/

or on the front page of this PDF download of the full June issue.

Druthers June 2026 Resized 1.53MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In the meantime, while CBC and other outlets ARE talking about AI data centres, they only focus on

energy use (the planned centre in Olds, Alberta is to use as much energy as the entire city of Edmonton)

water use (water that runs through the cooling system of data centres comes out polluted und unusable in the end)

the location of data centres on old gas fields (no mention of the working CO2 pipeline already underground and the need for First Responder training in the case of leakage of deadly CO2 emissions)

the end user of the data centre processing capacity will be located OUTSIDE OF CANADA. Is this project being done for the benefit of foreign investors and will the profits stay in Alberta or flow overseas?

https://www.cbc.ca/listen/live-radio/1-95-daybreak-alberta/clip/16221990-artificial-intelligence-series-ai-data-centres-alberta

But we note that neither the journalist nor the professor being interviewed situate these proposed data centres into the larger picture. It appears to be the same with coverage on other networks as well. (National Post example; this Global News example focusses on lack of consultation with First Nations and the creation of a “heat island” in an area commonly ravaged by wildfires.)

But nothing about WHY and FOR WHOM the data-mining capabilities of AI data centres would even be needed.

So, Shields is definitely a writer worth paying attention to when it comes to understanding the very real impacts of a global technocratic agenda. Clearly, information she shares is hard to come by elsewhere.

From the Cambridge Dictionary

Links to Parts 1 through 7 of CSNews Guide to the Globalists

(This provides an easy entry into the power of corporate firms over aspects of everyday life - enjoy the AWESOME animated mini-movie featuring four aspects of BigCorp!!)

(Journalists too timid to REALLY start reporting who pulls the strings over their newsrooms can contact Chris George in Niagara ON to see how he has managed to combine local journalism with international deep diving!)

(A four-year old post that is still relevant today, although we now know there is much more to the story than simply Big Money talking. This might be a good door-opener for some new readers.)

(The inverted society and the engineered shift to Mother Earth Worship in the ultimate war against human life, including links to work by Catherin Austin Fitts, David Hughes, Ivor Cummins, Dr. Jacob Nordangard, Penny Marie and others plus links to important explanatory and dystopian videos.)

(Thanks to Alberta citizen researcher Connie Shields we learn How imbedding Agenda 2030 and the One Health Framework in Canada goes back to 1994, links to a list that names names, to more information TheyLied.ca, and more.)

(International headhunter Kathy Lovett traces the evolution of from Mussolini → Corporatism → Globalization → Carney illustrating a new kind of new corporatism: Financial, not military; Technocratic, not ideological.; Global, not national.)

(This extensive historical record of documents and named organzations highlights how global agendas are being implemented, counters claims by denialists that global governance is simply another “conspiracy theory.”)