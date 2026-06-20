We have included this valuable resource in our main feed but wish to add it to our Guide to Globalists series in the Reference Section as well.

While this compilation of documents related to Gobal Governance references Vancouver specifically, it has relevance for many other municipalities as well.

To download the PDF Encyclopedia, scroll a bit further and click on the post below. The list of globalist organizations or policies starts on page 75.

This document is a treasure trove for anyone wanting to understand the mindset of those who feel destined to impose their vision for the future of the planet on others.

We picked a random example from the spider web graphic above:

CHATHAM HOUSE

So in 1919 a pair of influential and wealthy men inspired by secret societies founded three front groups: Chathan House, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Institute of Pacific Relations.

Continue reading to find out that the United Nations too, was set up as a front group for a certain influential banker family. And see how single families can not only fund but dominate and run these types of organizations.

Today, when news networks like the CBC cite think tanks like Chatham House, they make no effort to contextualize the interests of the think tanks speakers for their viewers, readers or listeners.

But beyond referencing Chatham House as a think-tank, outlets like the CBC do very little to help their readership understand why quotations of experts hired by organizations dominated by a corporate/globalist dominance world view need to be balanced by other voices.

Readers of independent (non-government funded) outlets like Global Reseach walk away with a much fuller understanding of the origin, scope and influence of these organizations. Here, for example a writer publised on Global Research teaches its readers

from: https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-regain-independence/5894435

The question arises:

Which media outlets more closely follow The Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines (2023) when it comes to ensuring TRANSPARENCY and guarding against CONFLICTS OF INTERESTS?

Those who CHOOSE NOT TO DISCLOSE information about the Think Tanks they typically cite in as part of their coverage or those who trace into the back history and the globalist ties of such influential shapers when reporting news?

Here is an excerpt from our previous post on the ethics guidelines that are supposed to govern news reporting in Canada.

It will be more or less the same with EVERY OTHER organisation, institution, group or think tank referenced in this encyclopedia.

Scobie & Cumberbirch provide a powerful antedote to the near total lack of reporting of the past and current activities of these influential organizations.

The lack of reporting further supports the secretive nature of these groups. This then confirms in the minds of many, that to speak of them is to be simply advancing “conspiracy theories”.

See this entry from a long list of of so-called conspiracy theories:

Long version: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/New_World_Order_conspiracy_theory

While the unnamed authors of these critital posts are quick to label writing on a wide range of topics as “conspiracies” they do not provide counter explanations for the various pieces of evidence of issues or examples under discussion.

The long list of documents, the parallel chronologies of both Global and Local policymaking as well as the brief biographies of key players, when taken together, demonstrate that when it comes to global governance, we are not dealing merely with “conspiratorial thinking”.

Who benefits when coverage of influential people is avoided and their covert activities can continue without scrutiny?

It takes courageous individuals to shine a light into dark corners of our world.

Kudos to the authors of this encyclopedia for their work.

Scobie & Cumberbirch frequently cite the book Tragedy and Hope by Carroll Quigley, a historian and mentor to Bill Clinton, someone who while within the same ecosystem of these influential people, essentially opened the door to their world.

Joeseph Plummer has written a compendium to Quiggly’s book, one that is highly praised by US based writer, researcher and documentary film producer, G. Edward Griffin.

See: https://joeplummer.com for a free version of Tragedy & Hope 101.

https://www.amazon.ca/Tragedy-Hope-101-Illusion-Democracy/dp/0985728310

G. Edward Griffin is perhaps best known for his book The Creature from Jekyll Island.

Here he explained how he went from believing everything he was taught to realizing that the world is not how it seems.

He explains that once he peeled off the top layer of anything that was important to him (like the health, education, monetary system) and discovered the corruption within, he discovered his “crusader gene.”

See