Here we are sharing excellent work by Kathy Lovett, whose day job is that of international headhunter and founder of a recruitment firm. But on the side, she has been posting frequently on both Substack and LinkedIn.

On December 1, Lovett explained:

Fascism was the merger of a powerful state with major industry — totalitarian socialism fused with corporate power. This is the root.

Not right-wing.

Not conservative.

Authoritarian leftism with a corporate spine. The Evolution: Mussolini → Corporatism → Globalization → Carney Corporatism did not die in 1945.

It matured. It evolved into: global regulatory bodies

international climate frameworks

powerful asset managers

global financial steering groups

ESG governance

public–private “partnerships”

unelected institutions directing policy across nations

This post is a must read for all who are unaware of our Prime Minister’s connections, for example to the supranational financial enforcement system, known as GFANZ (the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero).

Lovett explains:

Carney designed it (2021) to:

steer capital away from politically disfavored industries

force decarbonization through banking policy

control insurance availability

shape national legislation using financial pressure

coordinate the world’s largest banks and asset managers

create transition pathways without democratic input

This is the new corporatism.

Financial, not military.

Technocratic, not ideological.

Global, not national.

Carney’s Return Was Not a Homecoming; It Was an Activation

Carney did not return to “serve.”

He returned because he is the Canadian face of a global system that requires uniform political, financial, and digital governance across Western democracies.

The U.K. was the proof of concept.

Canada is the implementation stage.

Carney is the delivery mechanism.

He did not appear suddenly; he appeared strategically.

======

OTHER IMPORTANT POSTS BY KATHY LOVETT

Here, Lovett shares the story of Milada Horáková, one of Czechoslovakia’s earliest female jurists. And she shares these insights:

Democratic societies do not fall overnight. They drift. They rationalize. They look away. They normalize what would once have been unacceptable. And by the time the danger becomes visible, the structure enabling it has already been built. … What is emerging today resembles what modern scholars describe as totalitarianism. A regime that relies on social pressure, reputational fear, economic coercion, and the power of institutions to enforce ideological compliance informally. Universities, professional bodies, corporations, and cultural organizations increasingly promote narrow ideological frameworks from which non-compliance leads to punishment, isolation, or loss of livelihood. Speech codes appear not only in legislation but in workplace policies, educational settings, and industry regulations. Individuals begin to self-censor, not because they are forced to, but because they fear the consequences of honesty. This is how free societies decline; not through dramatic collapse, but through gradual narrowing, one discouraged conversation at a time. Milada Horáková’s story is a reminder that the dismantling of freedom is almost always incremental. It arrives in the language of public good. It advances through the machinery of bureaucracy. It is justified as compassion, protection, equity, or safety. And it succeeds because citizens assume that someone else will speak up. Milada’s courage teaches the opposite. Freedom survives only when individuals refuse to remain silent. It is not maintained by governments, but by citizens who assert their right to speak, question, challenge, and dissent. Her execution was an act of state violence, but the years leading to it were marked by quieter and more familiar steps: censorship, compelled narratives, institutional compliance, and the slow reshaping of public expectation around what could be said.

======

Not just opinon, lots of statistics and analysis to back it up.

And the crucial layer: Canada does not have the domestic labor force required to build the net-zero transition it committed to. Electrification demands tens of thousands of electricians, grid technicians, HVAC specialists, retrofit crews, industrial laborers, construction workers, miners, and EV-supply-chain employees. Retrofitting every home and commercial building requires more labor than exists in the entire Canadian trades pipeline. Scaling transit, rebuilding power grids, expanding renewables, constructing battery plants, opening critical-mineral mines, and manufacturing EVs all require a workforce Canada does not have. Government documents quietly acknowledge this: the transition labour gap is massive. And this is the part no one says out loud:

mass immigration is the labour strategy for net-zero.

======

Ever heard of the Eurasia Group? If not, this could be news to you: The Full Architecture Eurasia Group → Ottawa → Global Finance → Brookfield → Foreign Pipelines

How restrictions on Alberta Oil have been fueling other activities, to the benefit of whom… and more.

======

This is an update Kathy Lovett prepared and posted on LinkedIn following the recent G2O summit in South Africa. (Did you know our annual debt servicing costs are higher than our Canadian Forces budget?)

The federal deficit is projected at C$78.3 billion for 2025–26, the worst fiscal position in the G7.



Budget 2025 also includes C$4.23 billion in cuts to Veterans Affairs over the next four years, even as demand for services continues to rise.



Over the past decade, Canada’s economy has flatlined.



GDP per capita growth remains effectively 0.0%, while our G7 peers moved ahead.



Business investment per worker has fallen by roughly 20% since 2015, and output per person is now the lowest in the G7.



Productivity is not just low, it is declining in real terms.



Our population has grown by nearly 5 million since 2015, 96% from immigration, yet the economy has not grown proportionally.



The result is a country getting numerically “bigger” while becoming economically (and socially) weaker.



Meanwhile, unemployment is at 7.1%, and the social safety net is collapsing.



The nationwide homelessness rate has risen 38% since 2018, with tent cities now visible in every province.



Food bank usage is 78% higher than in 2019.



The toxic-drug crisis has killed more than 42,000 Canadians since 2016; more deaths than in any modern Canadian conflict, yet federal funding commitments remain inconsistent and reactive.



Canada now spends approximately C$53.8 billion servicing federal debt; significantly more than the roughly C$30.6 billion allocated to the Canadian Armed Forces.



And the federal government just pledged C$1.02 billion to the Global Fund for 2026–28.



Canada is the lowest-performing economy in the G7, with the highest deficit as a share of GDP and the weakest long-term growth trajectory.



These are not opinions.



When tent cities are growing, when the drug crisis is taking thousands of lives, when veterans are absorbing billions in funding cuts, and when our fiscal position is collapsing, why is the federal government making billion-dollar global commitments over stabilizing its own country?



Every key domestic indicator is flashing red, continued spending abroad, while being asked to make more sacrifices at home, does not read like compassion.



It looks like intentional negligence.

At a certain point, Canadians have to ask whether this pattern is simply mismanagement, or whether the federal government is pushing the country toward a fiscal position it cannot recover from.



Numbers do not lie.

======

Who are Canada’s citizen journalists? What have they experienced that now drives them to use their talents and insights to try to step into the void of silence left by our once trusted “mainstream” media sources (i.e. government-funded &/or corporate backed)?

Here Kathy Lovett tells her personal story - what drove her to write:

======

To those reading her work on LinkedIN, Lovett writes:

It is okay to tell the truth.

In fact, it’s necessary.

Truth is a Canadian value.



Corporate Canada today is not Canadian at all.

It has become a mirror of the new “education” system; not a place where you learn or grow, but where you are programmed.

Stop trusting your intuition.

Stop observing patterns.

Stop asking political questions.

Dress how we tell you.

Don’t speak about the same ideologies we inject into your boardrooms daily.

Comply.



And somehow these people call themselves leaders while shaming anyone who refuses to sell their character to fit into a corporate political boot camp.

You should love your country, but not too much.



Companies want government money while telling you that you are their greatest asset, yet you are expected to stay quiet, stay compliant, and stay grateful.



Then you are passed over for roles in the country you were born in, not because you lack merit, but because you don’t match the “right” profile the government has declared the new direction.



These same organizations expect you to believe they stand for ethics?

For fairness?

For merit?



This is Canada today.

A place where competence is a threat, honesty is “a risk,” and merit has been quietly replaced by harmful ideology.



The same class cheering from the sidelines calls itself “pro-Canada,”

while supporting a system that sidelines actual Canadians, dilutes standards, and punishes anyone who won’t play pretend.



The plot twist:

Not fitting in was the best thing that ever happened to me.

A healthy mind cannot be manipulated.

A morally strong person cannot be confused by whatever ideology happens to be fashionable this week.

I never went to work to be liked.

I went to work to do a job.



Today, doing your job is no longer what keeps you employed.

Tolerating dysfunction is.



No thanks.

I don’t tolerate it in my life, and I certainly won’t in a room full of strangers who think compliance is a virtue.

I stopped betraying my own intelligence just to survive a system that stopped rewarding merit years ago.



Entrepreneurship was never the dream; being part of a real team was.

But in Canada, the team is fractured.

So I tapped out.



And in my first year out of corporate Canada, I tripled my income.

Not by lying.

Not by lowering my standards.

Not by working with people whose values I don’t share.



But by doing the one thing corporate Canada punished me for, telling the truth and delivering measurable outcomes.



This is your sign.

Your wake-up call.

Your permission slip.



Stop being a victim of circumstances that are fundamentally un-Canadian.

Stop waiting for a system built on mediocrity to suddenly reward excellence.



You are not being rejected, excellence is no longer the criteria.



There is a world where merit still matters, where truth still wins,

and where people like you are not only valued, they are sought after.



You just have to go get it.

