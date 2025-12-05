To read other posts in this series, please visit CSNews Guide to the Globalists (4) which links to

Canada’s Transformation started in 1994

Alberta resident Connie Shields has been following the money, poking around into bureaucratic interconnections, and doggedly educating Canadians re: what has been going on behind the scenes in this nation of ours - a nation that is no more, according to Justin Truduea who described Canada as the world’s first “post nation state”.

These two posts must be widely read and circulated. They are followed by a challenge to Canadians… Where is the organized resistance?

Solution Focussed…

Montreal resident Ian Bell uses the term “the cabal” to refer to those behind much of what is going in the above posts.

Every sector of our economy in Canada and economies throughout the world are controlled by the cabal and its global network. We are highly dependent upon the cabal’s network for most everything we need to survive and live on a day-to-day basis. The cabal has a stranglehold on us and the covid fraud demonstrated just how vulnerable all of us are across the world. To break that stranglehold and win this war, we must eliminate the cabal and its network. However, that represents only half our battle. The other half of that battle will be to replace the cabal’s network with our own network that serves our needs and interests.” (Source)

Elsewhere he explains more:

Who is our real enemy? It is the State of London, the Vatican State and the State of Washington DC. It is the central banks and the Bank of International Settlements. It is the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization and the United Nations. It is Google, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Palantir, Blackrock Vanguard and State Street. It is the Rothschilds, the Klaus Schwabs, the George Soros and the Bill Gates of our world. It is every trillionaire and billionaire. It is the most powerful people, families, businesses and institutions that are waging their war of Technocracy and Transhumanism against us, the little people. This is the face of our real enemy. These are the elite criminals and their network that we must defeat and eliminate if we are to win this war.

Throughout his website, Bell abbreviates Technocracy and Transhumanism as T&T.

Bell has been noting a number of “spectacular failures” as citizens try to push back against the tyranny of T&T. Early on in the declared pandemic, he tried to

“organize and mobilize the people in my own community to engage in civil disobedience against the fraudulent covid health mandates. That was a spectacular failure. Undaunted, I participated in a number of other initiatives as well as my own one-man-protest on Parliament Hill. They too were spectacular failures. Trudging on, I began monitoring what others were doing in the freedom fighting community across Canada. That led to where I am now. The cabal is waging it’s global war against us, the little people from the street. There is only one course of action that can win this war us and that is for us to unite with our large scale numbers. However, all our so called freedom fighters in Canada refuse to commit to our unity.”

Bell’s website started out as a 6 part roadmap to unity among those groups in Canada (aka freedom groups) that Bell felt were best placed to get the word out to its membership. The core of his proposal is to have all those demonstrating resistance to be organized into what he is calling a “Street Army”, a clear demonstration to all Canadians that many are resisting and that the numbers are large and visible. Bell’s proposal outlines a structure under which such a Street Army could be organized and insists that Freedom Group leaders put their current disparate initiatives on hold and prioritize the organization of such a Street Army along the motto of ‘together we can achieve more than we can all alone’.

There are many ways to establish a strong and ongoing street presence in every community across Canada. Our National Council prioritizes initiatives and then, for each initiative, orders our rank-and-file to action in every one of our communities. What we do in one community, we simultaneously do in all communities across Canada. With a strong and ongoing street presence, legacy media will be hard pressed to ignore us. A street presence combined with our broadcast network will make it extremely difficult for legacy media to ignore and distort our messaging. This will go a long way towards effectively countering the dogma and propaganda from our enemy. Let’s create and maintain a strong street presence. Seeing is believing. It will be inspiring and motivating to see our large scale numbers as we go about our daily lives in our own communities.

As the federal government demonstrated its might—not only via clubs and batons in Ottawa, but also via the exapansion of communication surveillance, the freezing of bank accounts and the jailing of protest leaders, holding them indefintetly even without bail, in violation of normal “due process”, there has been even less willingness to entertain Bell’s proposal for a Street Army and a National Council.

The longer coordination of resistance is delayed or rejected, the more “toothless” Bell finds current Freedom Group influencers, and the more he points out the weaknesses of their “go it alone” approach.

However, a look at other aspects of Bell’s 6 part roadmap also contains these steps:

creating resistance focused political parties and running candidates at all levels of government in order to become the government

force through monetary reform. On this topic Bell writes: Our governments in all countries now borrow money from the world’s central banks that are owned and controlled by the cabal. As a direct result, the national debt of all countries is unsustainable and unpayable. This is causing our global financial systems to collapse. This is the real cause of the conflict and crises we are seeing in our economies and our lives. …. The covid fraud had nothing to do with protecting public health and safety. The covid fraud was simply a crude but brilliant ruse to divert our attention away from our collapsing global financial system. This is why the cabal is rushing it’s tyrannical plans for One World Government under the depraved ideology of T&T. But that is not point here. A country that does not control its money supply and monetary policy is a country that has no control over its economy and cannot provide for the needs of its citizens. All countries in the world have lost this control to the cabal.

Read more on the need for monetary reform here:

Bell explains:

We must repudiate Canada’s national, provincial and municipal debts. We were forced into unsustainable and unpayable debt to the cabal and this means that is all odious debt. We stop paying it! We eliminate our private banks such as Bank of Montreal, CIBC, Royal Bank and Toronto Dominion in replace them with public banks. The cabal and its network hides its money in tax havens and foundations. We must therefore eliminate both tax havens and foundations.

(For more on public banks, start with the writings of Ellen Brown, for example, here.)

He continues:

All you need to understand at this point is what these things represent is “ripping the world’s money printing presses” from the hands of the cabal. This is the Achilles Heel of the cabal. We are in a war where might-is-right and this is our declaration of war against the cabal. This is where things will most likely get a lot worse for us before they get better. We are going for the cabal’s jugular vein and the cabal will be ruthless in its response. We will need more than Street Army Canada and our other street armies of the world to counter the cabal and back us up. We will need real armies with real guns, tanks, battleships and fighter jets to back us up. That is why we must become the government with the full weight and power of our countries behind us. When we become the government, with the full support of Street Army Canada and our rank-and-file behind us, then all resources in Canada, including our Canadian National Army, can be brought to bear against the cabal. Obviously Canada cannot stand alone against the cabal and it’s global network. We must have our political parties in power in the majority of countries across the world so that the collective armies and resources of all our countries can be brought to bear against the cabal. If we want to win this war then you now see the true scale and scope of what we must do. You will now understand the futility of our turf wars, our fighting alone, with no resources. You will now see why everything we have done up to now is pointless and meaningless. You will now see why we have not even been in this war despite what we have imagined ourselves doing. We have only one strength and we are not playing to our only strength. https://www.virusfraud.org/winning-this-war-part-4/

Given the spectacular enormity of that task, Canadians working alone, or via various resistance groups and circles have been focussed on the (easier) taks of one-on-one education… sharing information such at that found at TheyLied.ca as seen here:

One way to establish a street presence of resistance is via stickers, magnes, toques, etc. showing TheyLied.ca, an easy-to-remember URL that leads curious seekers to information sources such as these:

Of course, as declared by Bell, absent any serious progress toward the total destruction of the cabal, such smal steps will continue being considered “toothless” on the grand scheme of things.

Yet without the type of explanations and analysis provided by citizen journalists like Shields, most Canadians remain unaware of the existence, history and scope of the problems being faced not only in Canada, but globally.