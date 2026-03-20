Backgrounder on the Contents of Bill C-9 (The Combating Hate Act) and the Religious Exemption Amendment added in December 2025.

The Report on Bill C-9 prepared by the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights is limited to changes to the wording of the bill following the work of the committee which ended on March 11, 2026. See https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/JUST/report-3/

In contast, the document being shared here

C 9 Backgrounder 3.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

provides much-needed context to allow Members of Parliament, Senators, other government staff and officials, as well as journalists, faith leaders and the general public to familiarize themselves with the expansive scope of matters being dealt with throuugh the potential passage of the Combatting Hate Act, often in the absence of thorough media reporting. It has been prepared by Canadian Shareable News, a small independent Substack publication that has been pointing at information omission and advocating for journalism ethics since March 2024. Note that a reference section and several addenda are included below.

Lack of Media Coverage of Bill and its Larger Context

Compared to 30-40 years ago, today there is a distinct lack of media coverage about bills being debated in the House of Commons or the Senate.

Meanwhile, there is a growing sense that opposition to government views and policies is to be considered as “corrosive to social cohesion” and even “extremist”. Data on “rising extremist” views in Canada is being collected via surveillance of the social media accounts of select Canadians. These agencies include one that has been based outside of the country. Its AI trackers are programmed to cast a net that includes political opposition views as potentially extremist.

Given technological advances, there is a clear interest by surveillance technology manufacturers that governments make use of their technologies. This is a big market. A number of those firms show up frequently in Canada’s lobbyist registry.

There is a growing convergence between media outlets, technological corporations, international investment chains, and the “surveillance industrial complex”.

Meanwhile,

The polarization re: support of Israel versus support of Palestine within Canadian media circles has grown markedly. Outlets classified as “right” leaning tend to support Israel, while those more “left” leaning tend to support Palestine. In contrast to earlier decades, expert military and intelligence geopolitical analysis pointing at deeper complexities is getting virtually no coverage in either the left/right independent or the government-backed “mainstream” media.

In November 2023, the Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights published a report entitled: “Combatting Hate: Islamophobia and its impact on Muslims in Canada.” In its reporting on this work, the Canadian Muslim Forum referenced the effect of secularist policies excluding particularly Muslim women from teaching in Quebec. It also referred to a 2016 petition intended to highlight Islamophobia in Canada. In December 2023, the same Senate Committee published a report on Anti-Black racism, sexism and systemic discrimination in Canada. In December 2024, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights published a report on antisemitism and another on Islamophobia. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs reported on the key role that its advocacy efforts had played in the creation of the report on heightened antisemitism in Canada. Please see Addendum 4 for further details on related Standing-Committee Reports.

Organizations outside of Canada have also produced influential reports on antisemitism, for example, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. In Canada, the scope of illustrative examples of what constitutes antisemitism also has grown to include political commentary critical of a Zionist mindset. There has been next to no media coverage of attempts by Canadian groups like Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) to highlight problems with the IHRA working definition. For example, The CJPME states “IHRA strategically conflates antisemitism with nearly any criticism of Israel and Zionism, and is often used to suppress, censor, and persecute Palestinian perspectives.”

The old mantra “divide and conquer” includes driving division between religious groups. One needs to ask “who benefits” from historical decisions to resettle mass numbers of people of one religious group within lands generally known to be populated with peoples of other religious groups. Usually military conflict results, benefiting only the corporations that fuel military production and intelligence tracking. People asking those questions in Canada today are finding pushback at multiple levels, are deemed “corrosive to social cohesion” etc. and are otherwise pushed into silence. Even questioning the wisdom of Canada opening its doors for a total population of 100 million in 75 years (as promoted by the Century Initiative) is being avoided by many media outlets as they likely wish to avoid being seen as “hateful” to immigrants.

A prominent organization is the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN). For this organization, discussions of the following fit into the “hate” label: critiques of immigration policy (can reflect “white nationalism”); commentary around the the role of God in keeping our land strong and free (as per the national anthem, could be seen as Christian nationalist); traditional gender role differences (can be seen as male supremacist); criticizing the use of puberty blockers for teenagers (can reflect the “anti-gender movement”). CAHN has identified these topic areas, alongside of Neo-nazism and Nihilistic Violent Extremism all as hateful. CAHN adheres to the definition of extremism followed by the UK based Institute for Strategic Dialogue which is derived from the work of anti-extremism author Cas Mudde. The political activist, founder and chair emeritus of the CAHN, and previous CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress, Bernie Faber, has now been appointed by Canadian Heritage Minister Marc Miller to an expert advisory group on online safety.

Specific to Bill C-9, known as the Combatting Hate Act

Here is an exerpt from the original draft:

(a) repeal the requirement that the Attorney General consent to the institution of proceedings for hate propaganda offence

(b) create an offence of wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group by displaying certain symbols in a public place;

(c) create a hate crime offence of committing an offence under that Act or any other Act of Parliament that is motivated by hatred based on certain factors;

(d) create an offence of intimidating a person in order to impede them from accessing certain places that are primarily used for religious worship or by an identifiable group for certain purposes; and

(e) create an offence of intentionally obstructing or interfering with a person’s lawful access to such places.

https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-9/first-reading)

In other words, put an additional layer of enforcement ON TOP OF existing legislation. Previously, someone could attack a house of worship and be charged with the crime of having done so. If C-9 were to be implemented, the MOTIVATION of the person doing the crime would now be under scrutiny in addition to the ACT. This means that their written and spoken statements would be analyzed to determine whether the aforementioned crime arose out of HATE. If so, another layer of punishment would be added (additional prison sentences, forfeiture of “the means by which the crime was committed”, etc.)

Examples discussed in relation to Bill C-9 have primarily centred around antisemitism. Meanwhile, between 2017- 2023 across the country, 436 churches burned yet these crimes are hardly or not being investigated as crimes. In contrast to discussion around “combatting antisemitism” and to a lesser degree “combatting Islamophobia” via Bill C-9, it appears that the many arson cases of Christian places of worship are being ignored and that Anti-Christian “hate” is not a focus of this bill. Please see Addendum 5 for further discussion around Christian church fires, the history of terminology of “equity seeking” and “equity deserving” groups, etc.

In its Charter Statements on key bills, the government is required to provide legal information to the public and Parliament on the “potential effects on rights and freedoms that are neither trivial nor too speculative”. In the case of C-9, a number of constitutional rights are identified as potentially being affected by this bill. These include freedom of religion, of expression, of peaceful assembly, right to liberty, the right against unreasonable search and seizure, and the right not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause. Given that Section 1 of the Charter “provides that rights and freedoms may be subject to reasonable limits if those limits are prescribed by law and demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society” lawmakers would have to demonstrate which reasons could demonstrably justify the violation of all of these rights.

Bill C-9 is part of a complex of bills, that if implemented together, have the potential of severely restricting Freedom of Expression, even freedom to express opposition viewpoints in Canada. Yet it appears that doing a cumulative impact assessment of all these bills jointly is not part of the overall governmental process.

Since fall 2025, the Bill had been referred to the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights for clause by clause consideration. Part of this work has been to hear witness statements and receive written briefs. The Justice Committee is comprised of five Liberal MPs, four Conservative MPs, one Bloc MP (and no NDP MPs).

One of the clauses of the bill referenced religious symbols, including the Swastika. A large number of Sikh and Hindu groups submitted briefs out of concern because the Swastika was developed out of a sacred religious symbol. They wanted guarantees that under Bill C-9 their symbol would remain protected. A news report dated January 2026 from within the Hindu community shows their appreciation that this concern was addressed.

In contrast, very few Christian groups submitted briefs or spoke as witnesses. It appears that with the exception of the Christian Reformed and an Evangelical Christian organization other groups do not include political awareness building within their organizations. Thus, by January 4, 2026, there were no submissions to the Justice Committee on this Bill from Anglican, Baptist, Lutheran, United or other major Christian denominations. Likewise, when it comes to reporting, it appears that only Catholic publications have been updating their readership on details around this Bill. See a partial list of submitted briefs in the reference section at the end of this document.

Independent podcasters, YouTubers, etc. who typically express support for the federal Conservative Party have been reporting on this bill in detail while meaningful coverage among independent “progressive” (aka NDP/Liberal supporting) platforms and “mainstream” government-funded, corporate-backed outlets has been nearly non-existent. A notable exception is reporting from a civil rights angle.

Concerned citizens, in conversations with a number of prominent critical voices, shared many key concerns with the bill. Some of those can be found on the Stop C-293 Committee C-9 interview series with Matthew Pauly. These include Vincent Gircys—a retired Ontario police officer with decades of insight into the Canadian justice system (also co-host of the Deprived Justice podcast series and a Co-Director of the Grus Justice Project. https://grusjusticeproject.org); Constitutional lawyers Leighton Grey K.C; Shawn Buckley; Dr. Bruce Pardy; psychotherapist Ted Kunz—also chair of the National Citizens Inquiry; Former MP Derek Sloan; former ON Member of Provincial Parliament Randy Hillier, and military veteran, author and podcaster Kelsi Sheren. Key reasons to reject the bill in these discussions include: a) the vague and expansive definition of “hatred” b) elimination of Attorney General consent for Hate Propaganda prosecutions c) criminalization of public displays of symbols associated with hate d) elevation of any offence to a ‘hate crime’ with draconian penalties e) broad intimidation offence targeting access to religious and cultural sites

Others, like ON Lawyer Lisa Miron, author of World on Mute: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties also raised additional concerns: Clause 2.2 allows the Order-in-Council (Privy Council and Governor General) to designate a hate group. The existence of and duties of the Order-in-Council as a unit are rarely reported on. This points at the power of a behind-the-scenes political structure within the Canadian government. Its members swear an oath to the Monarch, not to the defence of the rights of citizens. Few Canadian media outlets focus on asking who has the power to decide which symbols to add to the list of hateful symbols and how that is done. When the former chair of the Justice Committee (now chair of Canada’s Heritage Committee) Mark Miller has clearly indicated that certain Biblical texts must be deemed as hateful, Canadians like Miron pose the question: might the Order-in-Council follow Minister Miller’s lead and add Christian symbols to the list?

As well, Lisa Miron has been seeking clarification on the forfeiture clause 319(4) of the Criminal Code - what specially can be seized “for disposal” in the case of a speech crime? Forfeiture 4) If a person is convicted of an offence under subsection (1), (2) or (2.1) or section 318, anything by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed, on such conviction, may, in addition to any other punishment imposed, be ordered by the presiding provincial court judge or judge to be forfeited to Her/His Majesty in right of the province in which that person is convicted, for disposal as the Attorney General may direct. Critical voices aware of the growing influence of supporters of “Noahide laws” are leery of anything that could lead to the implementation of different penal codes depending on one’s religion. Justice Committee members were encouraged to put forward this amendment to Bill C-9 to ensure greater clarity as to what is to be seized upon conviction. Miron proposed adding the following limiting language: “anything that constitutes property, other than a person, and that was directly and primarily used as an instrument in the commission of the offence, by means of or in relation to which the offence was committed and only where the court is satisfied that forfeiture of the property is proportionate to the gravity of the offence and does not unduly impair lawful expressive activity.” There is no record that any of the Justice Committee members proposed this clarifying amendment.

Removing the Religious Exemption

In December 2025, “mainstream” media reported on a “deal” between the Bloc Québécois and Minister Sean Fraser in which the Bloc MPs agreed to support Bill C-9 in both the Justice Committee and the House of Commons in return for the addition of an amendment. In 2023, Bloc Leader Yves Blanchet had introduced a private member’s bill, C-367, seeking to amend the Criminal Code to eliminate the “good faith” religious exemption. The bill was not pursued, but in December 2025, CBC reported that the Bloc Québécois “would not support [Bill C-9] without the removal of the religious exemption”.

Since 2019, when Quebec passed Bill 21, it sought complete neutrality of the state and public institutions (no official religion, no religious symbols or practices in government roles, schools, or for public servants in positions of authority). This reflects a strong secularist stance that has been developed in Quebec since the 1960s. By supporting the removal of the long-standing “good faith” religious-text defence in Criminal Code s. 319(3)(b), the Bloc argues the law should treat religious statements exactly like secular ones: if they meet the high threshold for wilful promotion of hatred, they should face the same consequences. This prevents any religion from claiming a unique exemption that could shield antisemitic, homophobic, or other discriminatory content “cloaked in scripture.” In December 2025, Quebec proposed a further expansion of its secularist approach via Bill 9.

The addition of this amendment to Bill C-9 shifted public discussions away from the types of critiques mentioned in point 19 to a focus on protecting religious speech from arbitrary censor by the state. (See Addendum 1 for House of Common references.)

A wide range of civil rights and religious organizations have issued published their concerns about this Bill and the religious-text defence. (See Addendum 2)

Given the ongoing military actions involving Israel, supporters of Israel see speech by supporters of Palestine and/or Iran as “glorification and promotion of terrorism”. As identified by Richard Moon, a University of Windsor law professor who specializes in freedom of expression and who was cited by the National Post, there must be protection for the “right of individuals to engage in political speech.” A renewed commitment to report on a diversity of perspectives and interests on multiple sides of geopolitical divides is the only way to reduce the temperature in our increasingly volatile political climate. We at Canadian Shareable News believe that by advancing and enforcing “us versus them” perspectives on so many contentious issues, Bill C-9 moves Canada in the wrong direction. The suggestions made in the submission to Public Safety Canada can be adapted for each context in which differing perspectives should be heard.

On March 6, 2026, Justice Committee Members were directed to pass Bill C-9 through their committee without further amendments, effectively ensuring that the many concerns as yet unaddressed to date would NOT be considered. The recording of the subsequent meeting on March 11 indicates that these directions were interpreted to mean that members needed to vote on amendments without hearing them read aloud first. This appears to have led to confusion and frustration among some of the members. On the same date, the Justice Committee Report on Bill C-9 was adopted by the Committee…….the report written

This submission was recently emailed to Public Health Canada: Call to Halt Bill C-9 Due to Flawed Data & Urgent Need to Suspend and Review Government-Funded Extremism Monitoring. This followed an analysis that revealed crucial flaws in the monitoring and “seeding” of social media posts of Canadians. Organizations such as the Institute for Strategic Dialogue use Artificial Intelligence programming which associates posts of an increasingly larger range of political speech with known extremist accounts. Viewpoints deemed “anti-liberal” and “corrosive to social cohesion” if they represent opposition stances risk being included in reports of “rising extremism”. In its submission, Canadian Shareable News referenced the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online, as well as prominent academics like Nadine Strossen, Jonathan Rauch, and Jeffrey Dvorkin, who advocate for respectful debate and a diversity of perspectives instead of for censorship and tagging of political viewpoints as “corrosive to social cohesion”. We also provided a number of recommendations as to how digital tracking tools should be revised in keeping with the principles of information integrity.

On Friday March 13, 2025 the Justice Committee Report was presented to the House of Commons, where it awaits Third Reading. The amended text of Bill C-2 is posted here: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-9/second-reading. The key changes have been summarized as follows (using GROK-4 as a tool):

Many of the concerns raised by civil liberty groups, religious groups, constitutional lawyers, and the general public remain unaddressed. The following list of concerns were pulled from the contents of this report and provided to GROK-4 with the request to review the revised text of the Bill and to indicate which concerns were addressed and which remain to be addressed, possibly via additional amendments during Third Reading, or by the Senate.

References:

Post about Democratic Deficit to come on CanadianShareableNews.substack.com

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/189846966/checking-canadas-lobbyist-registry This recent article outlining the actions taken by the CEO of Amazon to implement his ideological stance on a major newsroom under his ownership can be helpful in understanding the current media climate internationally…https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/14/business/media/washington-post-jeff-bezos-layoffs.html?unlocked_article_code=1.TFA.Lfg1.zj9Fo-H2ZMeE&smid=nytcore-ios-share) Post about Democratic Deficit to come on CanadianShareableNews.substack.com https://sencanada.ca/en/info-page/parl-44-1/ridr-islamophobia/ ; https://www.fmc-cmf.ca/senate-report-combatting-hate-islamophobia-and-its-impact-on-muslims-in-canada-mr-majzoub-presentation/ ; https://www.ourcommons.ca/Content/Committee/441/JUST/Reports/RP13263244/justrp26/justrp26-e.pdf; https://www.cija.ca/cija_applauds_release_of_important_report_on_antisemitism_in_canada https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism; https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/canada-holocaust/antisemitism/handbook-definition-antisemitism.html; www.cjpme.org/stop_ihra_handbook) https://www.centuryinitiative.ca/about/who-we-are; https://thehub.ca/podcast/audio/towards-a-strong-and-prosperous-canada-lisa-lalande-on-why-we-should-aspire-for-100-million-canadians-by-2100) https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/189846966/who-is-cas-mudde-who-benefits-from-his-work; https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2026/03/government-of-canada-reconvenes-the-expert-advisory-group-on-online-safety.html https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-9/first-reading) https://parl-gc.primo.exlibrisgroup.com/discovery/fulldisplay?docid=alma99584593702616&context=L&vid=01CALP_INST:01CALP&lang=en&search_scope=SESSIONPAP&adaptor=Local%20Search%20Engine&tab=SESSIONAL&query=any,contains,church&sortby=date_d&facet=frbrgroupid,include,9014540920636764193&offset=0 https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/pl/charter-charte/c9_2.html

https://www.ourcommons.ca/committees/en/JUST/StudyActivity?studyActivityId=13154115; https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/JUST/Members https://www.ourcommons.ca/committees/en/JUST/StudyActivity?studyActivityId=13154115; https://www.hinducanadian.org/post/hindu-community-leaders-honour-mp-anthony-housefather-in-ottawa-for-proposing-amendment-to-bill-c-9. This organization also provides its members with an anti-Hindu hate reporting tool. https://www.hinducanadian.org/antihinduhatetool https://www.ourcommons.ca/committees/en/JUST/StudyActivity?studyActivityId=13154115;

This list shows written submissions received prior to January 4, 2026.

Source:

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/185609676/3-bill-c-9-2025-an-act-to-amend-the-criminal-code https://rumble.com/c/c-7679360?e9s=src_v1_cbl https://www.amazon.ca/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating-ebook/dp/B0F8RC4PTD https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/order-in-council; https://theinterim.com/politics/liberal-mp-says-some-bible-verses-are-hateful-should-be-illegal/ Former associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal and BusinessWeek, and also economist, author and political commentator Dr. Paul Craig Roberts is among those commenting on the Noahide Laws. https://paulcraigroberts.org/the-noahide-laws/ (For a bio on this author, see https://paulcraigroberts.org/about/.) https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/liberals-anti-hate-bill-stalled-9.7007038; https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/C-367/first-reading https://www.cccc.org/news_blogs/legal/2025/12/02/quebecs-bill-9-closing-the-public-square-to-prayer/ Addendum 1 Addendum 2 https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/jewish-groups-press-liberals-to-ban-glorification-of-terrorism (See also links provided in point 29.) https://www.ipolitics.ca/2026/03/06/liberals-place-motion-on-notice-paper-to-speed-up-bill-c-9/ https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-press-room-submission-to-public; https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/appel-urgent-a-suspendre-le-projet; https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/when-government-and-industry-collaborate https://www.ourcommons.ca/committees/en/JUST/StudyActivity?studyActivityId=13154115; https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/JUST/report-3/

Addendum 1: Members of Parliament Speaking for or Against Bill C-9

Generated by GROK-4

MPs who spoke in favour of Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) in the House of Commons

(Primarily during second reading on September 24, 2025, and the time-allocation/procedural debate on March 10, 2026. No full report-stage or third-reading debate has occurred yet as of March 17, 2026.)

Sean Fraser (Liberal, Minister of Justice & sponsor)

September 24, 2025 (second reading) and March 10, 2026 (procedural debate) — Strongly defended the bill’s new offences, hate-crime provisions, and protections for places of worship.

Anthony Housefather (Liberal)

March 10, 2026 — Argued the bill does not threaten religious freedom and sends a clear message to police.

Iqra Khalid (Liberal)

September 24, 2025 — Highlighted protection for women of colour and vulnerable communities facing hate.

Anju Dhillon (Liberal)

March 10, 2026 — Stated the bill is essential to protect Canadians from rising hate crimes.

Mario Beaulieu (Bloc Québécois)

March 10, 2026 — Supported the bill, including the removal of the religious-text defence.

Mario Simard (Bloc Québécois)

September 24, 2025 and March 10, 2026 — Backed the bill and argued religious texts should not shield hate speech.

Mark Carney (Liberal, Prime Minister — referenced in debate)

March 10, 2026 — Called for support to protect synagogues and places of worship.

Other Liberals who spoke in support during the March 10 debate: Ruby Sahota, Kevin Lamoureux, James Maloney, Ben Carr, Karim Bardeesy, Wade Chang, Yasir Naqvi, Pauline Rochefort, Greg Fergus, Leslie Church.

MPs who spoke in opposition to Bill C-9

(Main concerns: over-broad “hatred” definition, removal of the religious-text defence, risks to free speech/religious expression, rushed process, and potential chilling of protest/faith.)

Larry Brock (Conservative)

September 24, 2025 (second reading) and March 10, 2026 — Criticized lowering the legal threshold for hatred and the rushed removal of the religious defence.

Roman Baber (Conservative)

September 24, 2025 and March 10, 2026 — Called the bill a “Trojan horse” for censorship and criticized the procedural shutdown.

Andrew Lawton (Conservative)

March 10, 2026 — Questioned the government’s trustworthiness on religious freedom.

Marilyn Gladu (Conservative)

March 10, 2026 — Highlighted concerns from 30 million people of faith about the religious exemption removal.

Ted Falk (Conservative)

March 10, 2026 — Reported overwhelming constituent opposition to the bill.

Scott Anderson (Conservative)

March 10, 2026 — Warned it could silence dissent tomorrow.

Garnett Genuis (Conservative)

March 10, 2026 — Stated no faith community supports the removal of the religious defence.

Melissa Lantsman (Conservative)

March 10, 2026 — Argued the bill targets free expression rather than actual violence.

Elizabeth May (Green)

September 24, 2025 and March 10, 2026 — Criticized the impenetrable definition of hatred and opposed time allocation.

Other Conservatives who spoke against the bill and/or the rushed process on March 10, 2026: Tamara Kronis, Cheryl Gallant, Laila Goodridge, Brad Vis, Marc Dalton, Kelly Block, Tamara Jansen, Branden Leslie, Stephanie Kusie, Dan Albas, Amarjeet Gill, Connie Cody (or similar), and others.

Notes

The Bloc Québécois ultimately supported the bill (with their amendment removing the religious defence), despite some early critical comments in September.

The NDP did not feature prominently in floor speeches but voted against the March 10 time-allocation motion.

Most Liberal MPs supported the bill and the procedural motion to advance it; most Conservative MPs opposed both.

All quotes and positions are drawn from official Hansard records (September 24, 2025 second-reading debate and March 10, 2026 procedural debate). Report stage and third reading have not yet taken place, so no additional speeches exist from those stages.

Addendum 2: Civil Rights Organizations Commenting on Bill C-9

Generated by GROK-4

Here is a compiled list of articles, op-eds, commentaries, and reports that cover Bill C-9 (the Combatting Hate Act) from a civil liberties perspective — focusing on concerns about free speech, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly/protest rights, religious freedom/exemptions, Charter implications, potential censorship/chilling effects, overreach in hate-speech enforcement, or risks to dissent/protest. The focus is on criticism from civil-liberties groups (e.g., CCLA, ICLMG, BCCLA), joint letters/petitions, or analyses highlighting overbroad application, vagueness, or threats to fundamental freedoms.

Title: “Bill C-9: Protecting Canadians or Silencing Protesters in Disguise?”

Date: Not explicitly dated in search results (appears mid-2025/2026 context)

Author: Not specified (Toronto Caribbean community news outlet)

Group referenced: Focuses on protest rights and civil liberties concerns

Contact info: TorontoCaribbean.com (general inquiries via site contact form; no specific group listed as primary)

Title: “Canada Is Trying to Combat “Hate Speech” by Stripping Religious Protections”

Date: January 26, 2026

Author: Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) staff/organization

Group referenced: Alliance Defending Freedom (international Christian legal advocacy group focused on religious freedom)

Contact info: ADF Canada — adfcanada.org; general inquiries: info@adfcanada.org

Title: “Canada’s Combatting Hate Act Hates Religious Freedom”

Date: December 24, 2025

Author: Anna Farrow

Group referenced: First Things (conservative Christian publication); references civil rights groups broadly

Contact info: firstthings.com (editorial contact via site)

Title: “Bill C-9: What’s at Stake for Religious Expression?”

Date: December 9, 2025 (updated December 11)

Author: Canadian Centre for Christian Charities (CCCC) blog

Group referenced: CCCC (Christian charity advocacy)

Contact info: cccc.org; info@cccc.org

Title: “ICLMG submits brief on Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, to the Justice committee”

Date: November 19, 2025

Author: International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group (ICLMG)

Group referenced: ICLMG

Contact info: iclmg.ca; info@iclmg.ca

Title: “JOINT STATEMENT – Bill C-9 Should Not Be Passed: A Cross-Country Multi Faith Canadian Call to Defend Civil Liberties”

Date: December 1, 2025

Author: Multi-faith/civil-liberties coalition (including Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council, CCLA, others)

Group referenced: Coordinated by Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) and others

Contact info: canadianmuslimpac.ca; info@cmpac.ca (leadignatory)

Title: “The Feds’ “Combatting Hate Act” (C-9) Should Be Withdrawn Now”

Date: December 9, 2025

Author: Centre for Free Expression (CFE) at Toronto Metropolitan University

Group referenced: CFE

Contact info: cfe.torontomu.ca; cfe@torontomu.ca

Title: “The “Combatting Hate Act” is part of a wave of anti-protest legislation in Canada”

Date: December 8, 2025

Author: Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) staff

Group referenced: CCPA (progressive policy think tank)

Contact info: policyalternatives.ca; ccpa@policyalternatives.ca

Title: “CIVIL SOCIETY JOINT LETTER: Bill C-9 Threatens Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Freedom of Expression in Canada”

Date: October 6, 2025

Author: Coalition of 37 organizations (coordinated by Canadian Civil Liberties Association — CCLA)

Group referenced: CCLA and signatories (e.g., BCCLA, Black Legal Action Centre)

Contact info: ccla.org; info@ccla.org (lead)

Title: “Protecting Fundamental Rights — Our Concerns with Bill C-9”

Date: December 12, 2025

Author: Canadian Labour Congress

Group referenced: Canadian Labour Congress

Contact info: canadianlabour.ca; communications@clc-ctc.ca

Title: “Hate speech Bill C-9 delayed”

Date: January 27, 2026

Author: The Catholic Register (reporting on civil-liberties opposition)

Group referenced: Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) and others

Contact info: catholicregister.org; editor@catholicregister.org

Title: “Civil Society Groups Demand Federal Government Rethink Bill C-9” Date: October 6, 2025 Author: Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) press release Group referenced: CCLA Contact info: ccla.org; info@ccla.org

These pieces predominantly come from civil-liberties organizations, faith-based advocacy groups concerned with expression/religious rights, progressive think tanks, and multi-faith coalitions. They often reference joint letters (e.g., the October 6, 2025 CCLA-coordinated letter with 37 signatories) or briefs to the Justice Committee highlighting vagueness in “intimidation,” risks to protest near “sensitive” sites, lowered thresholds for hate, removal of safeguards, and potential chilling effects on dissent. Many call for withdrawal or major amendments rather than passage.

Addendum 3: Additional Commentary on Bill C-9

Generated by GROK-4

Here is a scanned list of notable Substack and Medium publications on Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act). I focused on substantive, recent pieces (late 2025–March 2026) that are either for, against, or analytically balanced. Many are critical of the bill’s free-speech/religious-liberty implications; a few are explanatory or defensive.

Substack Publications

Jawed Anwar (jawedanwar.substack.com):

“Bill C-9: When ‘Combatting Hate’ Becomes an Attack on Religious Freedom” (late 2025–early 2026).



(Strongly against; argues the bill threatens Muslim and Christian religious rights and should be stopped by Muslim MPs or public pressure. Related piece: “Religious Rights Should Not Be Compromised in the Name of Islamophobia” on the same channel.)

Tom Kmiec, MP (tomkmiec.substack.com):

“Debunking Myths and What Happened With Bill C-9” (March 14, 2026).





(Critical/Conservative perspective; details rushed committee process and faith leaders’ concerns about lowered hate-speech thresholds and lost religious protections.)

Emmett Macfarlane (Defending Canadian Democracy):

“An analysis of the Carney Government’s ‘Combatting Hate Act’” (October 23, 2025).





(Analytical/critical; examines each new offence and argues the bill is largely symbolic, potentially unconstitutional, and ineffective.)

Factsmtr (factsmtr.substack.com):

“Bill C-9: Canada’s New Combatting Hate Act — What It Really Does” (November 15, 2025).





(Measured/explanatory with concerns; outlines the bill’s expansions while flagging Charter risks to free expression.)

Religious Liberty TV (religiouslibertytv.substack.com):

“Canada’s Controversial ‘Combatting Hate Act’: What Is Bill C-9?” (March 2026).





(Critical; highlights rushed debate, removal of religious defences, and risks to faith communities.)

LawyerLisa (lawyerlisa.substack.com):

“BREAKING! Muslims express that Bill C-9 should NOT pass” (December 2025–March 2026 updates).



(Against; amplifies Muslim and interfaith opposition and calls for public pressure on MPs.)

Medium Publications

Curtis Alexander (Write A Catalyst):

“What People Are Missing About Bill C-9” (early 2026).

https://medium.com/write-a-catalyst/what-people-are-missing-about-bill-c-9-9ade6216c7b0

(Defensive/explanatory; argues the bill clarifies existing law and does not broadly criminalize speech or religion.)

Andrene Gregory (Black Eyes Black Voice):

“Is Canada Becoming a Police State?” (March 2026).

https://medium.com/black-eyes-black-voice/is-canada-becoming-a-police-state-978bf44a4ac4

(Strongly against; links Bill C-9 to broader concerns about hate-speech laws, symbols, and potential overreach on expression and due process.)

Moazzam Khan (personal blog):

“Bill C-9, Faith Communities, and the Charter: A Test for Canada’s Democratic Balance” (Part 2, 2026).

https://medium.com/@moazzamkhanblog/bill-c-9-faith-communities-and-the-charter-a-test-for-canadas-democratic-balance-part-2-538563de3968

(Concerned/critical from interfaith perspective; warns of impacts on religious communities and Charter rights.)

Most Substack pieces lean critical (especially from faith-conservative or Muslim voices), while Medium has a mix of explanatory and alarmist takes. No major pro-bill advocacy pieces appeared in the top recent results on either platform — the dominant tone among independent writers is caution or opposition regarding religious freedom and free-speech risks. These fill the gap left by legacy media and official JCCF-style submissions.

X.com Commentary

Bill C-9 (Combatting Hate Act) is generating significant discussion on X/Twitter, particularly since the Justice Committee passed the amended version on March 11–13, 2026. Activity has continued (and built) during the March 16–20 parliamentary recess, with users preparing for the expected report stage starting the week of March 23.

Overall Trends (as of March 20, 2026)

Volume : Steady but spiking in bursts — hundreds of posts daily using “Bill C-9”, “C-9”, or “Combatting Hate Act”. Engagement is highest on critical posts (1k–2k+ likes/reposts common).

Dominant sentiment : Strongly negative among active users. The main framing is that the bill threatens free speech and religious freedom , especially after the removal of the longstanding “good faith” religious defence.

Key themes : Criminalization of Bible quotes/sermons (e.g., Leviticus 18:22 repeatedly cited). Rushed process (time-allocation motion, no full debate). “Policing emotions” via the hatred definition. Comparison to Emergencies Act overreach or “totalitarian” control. Calls to contact MPs before report stage.

Positive or supportive voices: Very few in recent results — most posts are either critical, explanatory summaries, or neutral factual recaps.

Notable Accounts & Posts (March 2026)

High-engagement critical posts:

@NatashaMontreal

(March 10): Viral thread calling it “emotion-policing” and warning critics of mass immigration will be targeted while extremists are not. (1.1K+ likes, 37K+ views).



@Roman_Baber

(Conservative MP, March 11): Announced his successful amendment tightening the “hatred” definition back to the Supreme Court standard, but still highlighted the removal of the religious defence. (2K likes, 94K views).



@JCCFCanada

(Justice Centre, March 9): Breaking alert on the motion to limit debate and risk to quoting sacred texts. (1.4K likes, 100K+ views).



@CDNConstFound

(Canadian Constitution Foundation, March 19): Video from Parliament Hill rally urging Canadians to write MPs to “Withdraw Bill C-9”.



Other prominent voices:

@RachaelThomasAB

(Conservative MP): Highlighted removal of religious defence and constitutional concerns.

Christian/pastor accounts (e.g., @pastorscoins): Warning specific Bible verses could become illegal.

Independent outlets like @junonewscom

sharing MP clips and rally footage.

Explanatory/neutral posts (including from Grok itself):

Several factual summaries of the amendments (AG consent restored, hatred definition tightened, but core new offences and religious-defence repeal remain).

Hashtags & Calls to Action

Common: #BillC9 #Cdnpoli #ReligiousFreedom #FreeSpeech #StopBillC9

Many posts urge: “Write your MP now” before report stage, with links to tools from CCF and others.

Summary of the Conversation on X

The platform is currently dominated by opposition voices (Conservatives, faith communities, civil-liberties groups, and independent commentators). Criticism focuses on the bill’s potential to chill religious expression and the rushed process, with the Hindu-symbol fix and tightened hatred definition receiving little positive attention compared to the remaining concerns. Pro-bill or government-defending posts are rare or drowned out. The tone is urgent, with many framing it as the latest step in a broader erosion of Charter rights.

Commentary on Bill C-9 on Reddit

Discussions appear primarily in Canadian-focused subreddits like r/canada, r/CanadaPolitics, r/onguardforthee, r/canadian, r/AskCanada, r/CanadianConservative, r/canadaleft, and occasionally niche ones (e.g., r/Christianity or r/newfoundland). The conversation mirrors patterns seen on X: mostly critical or concerned, with limited strong pro-bill voices.

Key Subreddits and Themes (as of March 2026)

r/onguardforthee (progressive/left-leaning): Heavy criticism of the bill as rushed/overbroad, threats to free speech/protest rights, and potential suppression of Palestine solidarity or labour activism. Posts share CCLA alerts and call for withdrawal.

r/canada and r/CanadaPolitics : Mixed but leaning skeptical. Threads debate the removal of the religious defence (some defend it as closing a “homophobia loophole”), rushed committee process, and whether it overlaps with existing laws. Conservative-leaning users call it censorship; others say hate-crime rises justify it.

r/canadian and r/CanadianConservative : Strongly oppositional — framing it as criminalizing faith (Bible quotes), religious expression, or political dissent. High engagement on posts warning of “police state” risks or lowered thresholds.

r/AskCanada : More open-ended questions like “How do you feel about Bill C-9?” — responses range from “oppose due to vagueness” to “support for protecting minorities” but tilt critical.

Other: Sporadic mentions in r/Christianity (Bible criminalization fears) and r/canadaleft (defend protest/strike rights).

Dominant Sentiment & Key Points

Criticism (majority): Threat to religious freedom (e.g., quoting Bible verses as hate speech). Rushed process (time-allocation motion ending debate). Overreach/vagueness (new offences, symbol bans, “near” sites undefined). Suppression of dissent (e.g., Palestine advocacy or anti-government views). Calls to contact MPs or drop the bill.



Supportive/Defensive (minority): Needed to combat rising antisemitism/Islamophobia. Closes loopholes for hate disguised as religion. Not as broad as critics claim (safeguards exist).

Neutral/explanatory: Some users link to official text or summaries, noting amendments (e.g., restored AG consent, tightened hatred definition) but still question the overall need.

Notable Threads (Recent/High-Engagement Examples)

“Bill C-9 Was Supposed to Fight Hate. Instead, It’s Being Rushed Through Parliament...” (r/onguardforthee, ~Dec 2025–Mar 2026): Shares CCLA critique; debates in comments focus on religious exemptions and free-speech risks.

“How do you feel about Bill C-9?” (r/AskCanada): Users express opposition due to precision concerns in criminal law.

“Changes to Bill C-9 aren’t combating hate — they’re criminalizing faith” (r/canadian): Links to opinion pieces; high comment volume on faith impacts.

“Liberals to accept Bloc amendment to remove religious exemption” (r/canada): Discusses the deal; polarized comments on whether it closes a loophole or attacks religion.

Reddit commentary is more fragmented and debate-heavy than X (longer threads vs. quick takes), with users cross-posting news/articles from CCLA, National Post, or Substack. Overall tone is cautious/skeptical toward the bill, especially post-committee amendments. No major pro-bill advocacy threads dominate recent results.

Addendum 4: Complete List of Relevant Standing-Committee Reports

Generated by GROK-4

Note: The 2011 Report of the Inquiry Panel of the Canadian Parliamentary Coalition to Combat Antisemitism was produced by a multi-party MP coalition, not a standing committee. URL: https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/anti-semitism/canadareport2011.pdf. CIJA and B’nai Brith were heavily involved.

House of Commons Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage (CHPC), 42nd Parliament, 1st Session

Report No. 10: Taking Action Against Systemic Racism and Religious Discrimination Including Islamophobia (tabled 1 February 2018; arose directly from Motion M-103).

URL: https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/42-1/CHPC/report-10

Lobby credit: National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) submitted oral/written evidence and publicly welcomed the motion and study; Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) and Canadian Muslim Forum (FMC-CMF) issued a joint statement welcoming the final report and noting their input.

Evidence URLs: NCCM submissions archived at https://nccm.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/NCCM_Oral_Submissions_M-103_Study.pdf ; CJPME/FMC-CMF statement: https://www.cjpme.org/pr_2018_02_02

Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights (RIDR), 44th Parliament, 1st Session

Report: Combatting Hate: Islamophobia and its Impact on Muslims in Canada (tabled November 2023).

URL: https://sencanada.ca/en/info-page/parl-44-1/ridr-islamophobia/ (overview) or full PDF: https://sencanada.ca/content/sen/committee/441/RIDR/reports/Islamophobia_FINAL_e.pdf

Lobby credit: NCCM took prominent credit — CEO Mustafa Farooq and Board Chair Kashif Ahmed testified; the committee explicitly referenced NCCM’s 61 recommendations from the 2021 National Summit on Islamophobia (only six implemented at the time).

Evidence URL: NCCM testimony and recommendations cited throughout the report itself.

Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights (RIDR), 44th Parliament, 1st Session

Report: Anti-Black Racism, Sexism and Systemic Discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Commission (tabled 11 December 2023).

URL: https://sencanada.ca/en/newsroom/ridr-senate-report-on-anti-black-racism-in-canadas-human-rights-watchdog-calls-for-workplace-review-black-equity-commissioner/ (news release) or full PDF: https://sencanada.ca/content/sen/committee/441/RIDR/Reports/Report_SS-1_CHRC_e.pdf

Lobby credit: The study was triggered by policy grievances filed by three federal public-service unions: Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), and Association of Justice Counsel (AJC). All three unions publicly welcomed the report and claimed their grievances drove the 11 recommendations.

Evidence URL: AJC statement (on behalf of the coalition): https://www.ajc-ajj.ca/info-centre/announcements/damning-senate-report-anti-black-racism-canadian-human-rights-commission

House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights (JUST), 44th Parliament, 1st Session

Report No. 26: Islamophobia on the Rise: Taking Action, Confronting Hate and Protecting Civil Liberties Together (adopted 21 November 2024, presented 10 December 2024; user-provided PDF).

URL: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Content/Committee/441/JUST/Reports/RP13263244/justrp26/justrp26-e.pdf

Lobby credit: NCCM (CEO Stephen Brown testified) and Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) submitted briefs and recommendations that appear in the report (e.g., on anti-Palestinian racism and legislative reforms).

Evidence: Explicitly referenced in the report text (witness lists and briefs section).

House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights (JUST), 44th Parliament, 1st Session

Report No. 27: Heightened Antisemitism in Canada and How to Confront It (adopted 4 November 2024, presented 10 December 2024; CIJA applause page you linked).

URL: https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/JUST/report-27 (or PDF via CIJA link)

Lobby credit: Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and B’nai Brith Canada both publicly claimed major roles — CIJA: “CIJA played a key role… many of the committee’s recommendations align with our advocacy efforts” (testimony and briefs). B’nai Brith: “B’nai Brith’s recommendations included… cited extensively as a leading authority.”

Evidence URLs: CIJA statement (your link): https://www.cija.ca/cija_applauds_release_of_important_report_on_antisemitism_in_canada ; B’nai Brith: https://www.bnaibrith.ca/victory-bnai-brith-canadas-recommendations-included-in-house-of-commons-committee-report-on-antisemitism/

Addendum 5: History in Canada of designating some groups ahead of others, potentially resulting in de-facto harm to elderly church-going women

Information gathered and summarized by GROK-4, assembled by CSNews

Policies around seeking and deserving equity:

The history of phrases like “equity-seeking groups” and “equity-deserving groups” in Canadian federal policy traces directly to the 1984 Royal Commission on Equality in Employment (Abella Commission), chaired by Justice Rosalie Abella. Her report coined “employment equity” as a Canadian alternative to U.S.-style affirmative action, emphasizing systemic barriers (impact, not intent) rather than individual discrimination. This led to the Employment Equity Act (1986, amended 1995), which defined four designated groups for targeted measures in federal employment and contracting: women, Aboriginal peoples (now Indigenous), persons with disabilities, and visible minorities (non-Caucasian in race or non-white in colour, excluding Aboriginal peoples). These groups receive special measures (hiring goals, barrier reviews) to achieve representation proportional to the labour force. Christians (or religious majorities generally), White Canadians without disabilities, or other non-designated groups are excluded by design, as the framework targets historical underrepresentation evidenced by data.

The phrases “equity-seeking groups” and “equity-deserving groups” emerged later in broader EDI (equity, diversity, inclusion) contexts outside the strict statutory framework.

“Equity-seeking” appeared in university, NGO, and some federal reports by the 2010s–early 2020s, often expanding beyond the four designated groups to include 2SLGBTQI+, racialized/Black communities, and others facing “systemic discrimination.”

The Veterans Affairs Canada page https://www.veterans.gc.ca/en/about-vac/public-engagement/equity-deserving-groups (modified February 2026) uses “equity-deserving groups” in a public-engagement/GBA Plus context to highlight improved services for Indigenous, women, 2SLGBTQI+, Black, and racialized Veterans—again expanding the original list without statutory change.

The linguistic shift from “seeking” to “deserving” was popularized in 2019 by Dr. Wisdom Tettey (then incoming VP/Principal at University of Toronto Scarborough) in his installation address. He argued “equity-seeking” implied groups were “interlopers” petitioning for favours, while “deserving” better conveyed moral entitlement rooted in historical disadvantage. This framing spread rapidly through Canadian academia (e.g., UCalgary, Dalhousie, Universities Canada reports) and into federal usage by the early 2020s, coinciding with the 2021 Employment Equity Act Review Task Force (report December 2023), which recommended adding Black people and 2SLGBTQI+ as new designated groups.

Chronologically, the core concept of targeted equity for specific groups (to the relative exclusion of others) predates the parliamentary/senate reports on Islamophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Black racism by decades. The Abella framework (1984/1986) came first. Specific phobia/racism inquiries followed:

Antisemitism: Canadian Parliamentary Coalition to Combat Antisemitism inquiry (2009–2011), final report July 2011.

Islamophobia: Motion M-103 (passed March 2017) led to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage study; report Taking Action Against Systemic Racism and Religious Discrimination Including Islamophobia tabled February 2018.

Anti-Black racism: Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights report Anti-Black Racism, Sexism and Systemic Discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Commission (December 2023), building on post-2020 momentum.

The 1984 equity model rested on labour-force data showing underrepresentation of the four designated groups. Later phobia reports often invoked or reinforced equity language.

Christians are absent from federal “equity-deserving” or designated lists because the framework (rooted in Abella and expanded via EDI) defines disadvantage through historical systemic employment/visibility barriers—not majority religious status or recent incidents.

Academic foundation of “some groups deserve equity”:

The foundational Canadian text is Abella’s 1984 report, drawing on substantive (outcome-focused) equality theory to justify differential treatment where data show barriers. It contrasts with formal equality (”treat everyone the same”).

Broader “equity-seeking/deserving” language draws from sociological/critical scholarship on systemic discrimination, intersectionality, and structural disadvantage (e.g., adaptations of critical race theory elements, Iris Marion Young’s politics of difference, and Canadian multicultural/anti-racism research). The 2019 Tettey reframing adds a normative/moral layer (”deserving” reparative justice). It is not neutral universalism but targeted redress for identified historical oppression—explicitly excluding non-disadvantaged groups to avoid diluting focus.

Does this counteract equality before the law? No. Section 15(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees equality before and under the law and equal protection/benefit without discrimination. Crucially, s. 15(2) explicitly permits “any law, program or activity that has as its object the amelioration of conditions of disadvantaged individuals or groups” (affirmative action). The Supreme Court has upheld employment equity and similar measures as consistent with substantive equality. The framework does prioritize certain groups on data-driven disadvantage grounds; it does not grant “exclusion” of others from basic rights but directs remedies where underrepresentation is statistically evident. Critics argue it risks outcome-based group preferences over individual merit, yet it remains constitutionally embedded.

On Christian church burnings (2021 onward) and potential linkage to exclusion from “equity-deserving” lists:

Following the May 2021 Kamloops Indian Residential School announcement, a documented wave of arsons and vandalism targeted Christian (primarily Catholic) churches. CBC News review (2024): 33 churches fully destroyed by fire from May 2021 to December 2023, of which 24 were confirmed arsons, two accidental, and the rest suspicious or unsolved. Pre-May 2021, CBC recorded 14 church fires (January 2019–May 2021). Only 9 arrests, most unsolved, with no overarching motive declared by RCMP or CSIS. Police treat cases individually; no collective terrorism or hate-crime pattern designation emerged publicly, unlike some other targeted violence.

A parliamentary return to Question Q-3137 (tabled by the Liberal government in October 2024 and signed by then-Minister François-Philippe Champagne) cites an aggregate figure of 436 arsons targeting “places of worship” between 2017 and 2023.

This parliamentary aggregate aligns with broader government fire-incident data released via the Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s April 2025 “Scorched Earth” quantitative study and subsequent parliamentary citations: arsons at religious institutions rose from a pre-2021 baseline of roughly 31–45 per year (2011–2014) to 90 in 2021, 74 in 2022, and 74 in 2023. MLI’s analysis of Statistics Canada fire statistics, police records, and media reports attributes the spike primarily to backlash against residential-school grave announcements rather than organized anti-Christian hatred; fewer than 4 % of 2021–2023 cases resulted in charges.

Other tallies (Catholic Civil Rights League database, conservative media) reach 85–123 incidents when including vandalism and non-Catholic sites, but these blend arson, attempted arson, and graffiti. The surge undeniably began after the Kamloops announcement (May 2021), though baseline church fires existed earlier.

Statistics Canada hate-crime data show a sharp 2021 spike in police-reported anti-Catholic incidents (155, up 260 % from 43 in 2020), followed by a drop to 49–61 in later years, while overall religion-based hate crimes remain dominated by antisemitic and anti-Muslim motivations.

The current policy and rhetorical climate (heavy emphasis on reconciliation, anti-racism for equity-deserving groups, and framing church fires as backlash to “denialism” of residential-school graves rather than anti-Christian hate) correlates with softer media/political scrutiny compared to violence against listed groups. RCMP/CSIS statements indicate case-by-case handling without systematic hate-crime aggregation for religious institutions in the same way as for equity-protected communities.

RCMP investigative approach and possible equity-policy influence:

Church-arson and vandalism cases fall under provincial/territorial police or RCMP contract policing and are investigated locally as arson (Criminal Code s. 433–436) or hate-motivated crime (s. 318–320.1) when evidence of bias exists. There has never been a national RCMP “Church Arson Task Force” analogous to the 1990s U.S. model; the force treats incidents case-by-case.

The RCMP’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy (part of Vision 150 modernisation) explicitly targets internal and service-delivery barriers for the federal designated groups: women, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, visible minorities, and (in practice) 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It includes an Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Secretariat and applies Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) across policies.

No public RCMP document ties investigative resource allocation for religious hate crimes to “equity-deserving” status; hate-crime enforcement is a statutory duty regardless of the victim group’s employment-equity listing. However, federal anti-racism and anti-hate strategies (post-2018 Islamophobia report, National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, online-harms legislation) have directed national attention and funding toward protecting listed or high-profile minority communities. This creates a documented asymmetry in rhetorical and preventive priority: reconciliation framing around residential schools often contextualises church fires as “backlash” rather than parallel hate, while incidents against equity-listed groups trigger ministerial statements and task forces. Whether this cultural/policy climate has slowed national aggregation or aggressive pursuit of the unsolved majority (>96 %) of post-2021 arsons remains a legitimate empirical question critics have raised; no smoking-gun directive proves exclusion from equity lists directly hampers RCMP probes, but the broader equity infrastructure shapes threat-assessment priorities.

In historical perspective, the 1984 Abella Commission and subsequent equity architecture deliberately created targeted, data-driven hierarchies rather than universal protections. The post-2021 church-arson wave—larger in aggregate government numbers than earlier baselines and largely unsolved—illustrates how that hierarchy can shape enforcement salience even when statutory hate-crime duties remain colour-blind. The parliamentary 436–463 figure confirms the scale extends well beyond the CBC’s 24 confirmed post-2021 arsons and predates Kamloops in raw incidents, yet the spike and low clearance rate remain the policy-relevant facts.

Intersection with women as an equity-deserving group:

Women remain one of the four original designated groups under the Employment Equity Act (1986) and continue to receive targeted federal measures. Statistics Canada data (2019 and 2021 General Social Survey) confirm women are consistently more religiously affiliated, more likely to attend services, and more engaged in private spiritual practices than men; the gap is widest among those 55+. Women over 55 are the demographic most likely to describe themselves as “Religiously Committed.” Congregations in many Christian denominations are 60–70 % female; elderly widows frequently cite church communities as their primary source of social, emotional, and practical support after spousal loss.

If arsons and vandalism reduce the physical and communal viability of churches without commensurate investigative or preventive focus (relative to crimes against equity-listed racial/religious minorities), this creates an unintended policy contradiction: women’s employment-equity status is protected, yet the faith institutions disproportionately sustaining elderly female congregants receive less systemic safeguarding. The equity framework was never designed to address religious-institutional safety; it is employment- and barrier-specific. Critics argue that the moral and rhetorical elevation of “equity-deserving” categories in federal discourse has produced blind spots precisely where intersectional vulnerabilities (elderly women + Christian faith communities) intersect outside those categories. No federal policy explicitly harms women’s faith-based support networks, but the documented investigative and rhetorical asymmetry can produce de-facto harm to precisely the female demographic the equity apparatus claims to uplift.