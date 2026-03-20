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Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
6d

Canada is becoming more of a Communist country because the people won't wake up and unite to end the tyranny, oppression, political abuses and over-reach and I can't for the life of me understand why?!? Are they so brain washed and stupid that they don't know right from wrong and freedoms from absolutely control by the so-called powers that be?!? What's worse is all the political parties seem to be onside and in bed with the liberal agenda..? The CONservatives just do a lot of spouting and doing absolutely nothing to stop the insanity. Western independence is so much more important than ever before and I truly hope it comes to fruition in the not too distant future...

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s r's avatar
s r
5d

We will be destroyed like British people are

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