Quick Note - Scroll to the top of this substack to see the latest addition to the Letters section: “When mainstream media ignore citizens gathered at their front door”

Csn Week 9 May 20, 2024 1.68MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

From a discussion with US political commentator Tucker Carlson on a wide range of topics, including his brother Justin. https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-kyle-kemper

See also: https://www.trishwoodpodcast.com/podcast/episode-219-prime-minister-trudeaus-brother-kyle-kemper.

BREAKING NEWS

WHO Director General Receives Legal Notice

On behalf of the World Council For Health (WCH), Swiss attorney Philipp Kruse served Cease and Desist orders on four top officials of the World Health Organization (WHO), including the Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The orders were served on the four both in and outside of their formal roles at the WHO. The World Council for Health has demanded immediate cessation of misinformation from WHO officials and a public apology with reparations for the damages caused from mRNA shot recommendations and the suppression of effective COVID treatments.The WCH is a global coalition of health-focused initiatives and civil society groups that seeks to broaden public knowledge around health and science. This story was covered here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/world-council-for-health-delivers-cease-and-desist-to-who-over-criminal-covid-rulings/. Given the power imbalance between the two global health organizations, some see this action as more of an educational tool than a legal one. Former Canadian ER physician Dr. Mark Trozzi has spearheaded the formation of a Canadian affiliate of the World Council for Health. His video letter to the WHO Director General outlines reasons NOT to proceed next week with the planned votes on the new Pandemic Treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations. It can be viewed here: https://drtrozzi.substack.com/p/urgent-message-and-call-to-action.

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 9!

You can print off a PDF version of this and previous issues, read our latest Letters, or check out our directory here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/

CBC Search Engine Flaw

In Issue 7 - we stated that the CBC is totally silent on a number of issues. This was because their own search engine did not show hits for these topics. A reader showed us how using Google to search for “CBC: the topic” is a way to find topics the CBC’s own search engine does not point to. Future searches done in CSNews will use this private corporate Google workaround. However, with just ONE WEEK before the World Health Assembly, no matter how we do the search, we find ZERO mention of "World Health Organization" Pandemic Treaty 2024 on our own government-run public broadcaster! Why not? Instead the CBC entertains readers writing about plump pink statues popping up in Montreal and the invasion of a New York soccer game by a local raccoon. Such News!

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

After her arrest and release at the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa in 2021, Maggie Hope Braun took the stand to testify at the Canadian Emergencies Act commission hearings. She has been focussed on the mantra: The Solution to Globalism is Localism. Focus on your home town. She taught her local municipal councillors about the UN’s attack on farmers’ property rights under the guise of ensuring “sustainable development” and on the council’s power to reconsider past voluntary agreements with the International Council of Local Environmental Issues (ICLIE) signed as early as 1994. The climate disasters that were predicted 30 years ago do not hold up to today’s scientific scrutiny. It has become clear to Maggie Hope Braun and others that to turn over local decision making power around land use and environmental issues to the United Nations under the terms of Agenda 2030 is detrimental to local community life. Braun shares awareness tools and strategies here: kiclei.squarespace.com/, https://rairfoundation.com/defending-local-communities-maggie-hope-brauns-fight-against/ & here rumble.com/v3yzme4-we-all-gotta-make-it-our-business-and-support-each-other-as-best-we-can.-ma.html.

Dialogue over Division

Alberta Lawyer Eva Chipiuk first hit the national stage when she grilled PM Justin Trudeau as part of the inquiry on the Emergencies Act. She recently posted this insightful comment on LinkedIn:

“I used to wonder why more people didn’t stand up publicly or take on difficult cases, and then I did it myself. I no longer wonder why. It has been an incredibly challenging experience.

Rather then allowing for conversation to occur, we have become accustomed to shaming and attempting to cancel others if we don’t agree with their views. Our media and many elected officials were amongst the first to start this dangerous trend.

It is anti-democratic and a detriment to a healthy society. We must do better, especially as professionals. It is time for strong leadership and dialogue over division.”

Readers can find more about Eva Chipiuk’s efforts to foster a healthy society and her writings and courses about empowering Canadians here: https://empoweredcanadians.ca/.

Only ONE Class Action Lawsuit on TV

Bridge City News in Lethbridge currently appears to be the lone mainstream media outlet to address the topic of “class action lawsuit” + “vaccine injury”. Veteran anchor Hal Roberts recently aired an interview with AB lawyer Leighton Grey to discuss the lawsuit on behalf of an Alberta woman with COVID-19 vaccine injuries. https://bridgecitynews.ca/class-action-lawsuit-launched-over-vaccine-injuries/ Bridge City News has on occasion run COVID-related stories not shared on the larger mainstream news outlets in Canada. Last June, former BC Global TV news director Anita Krishna was invited to speak of her dismissal from her job once she started asking questions re: the alleged safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 genetic injections known as vaccines. https://bridgecitynews.ca/former-newscast-director-blows-the-whistle-on-mainstream-media-narrative/

Meanwhile, to learn about QB YouTuber Éloïse Boies, her lawyer William Desrochers and their class action lawsuit against YouTube, one needs to turn to the “Canadian Independent.” Likewise for information about two other class-action lawsuits about vaccine injuries and mandated business closures. See:

and

PAGE 3

VIBE SHIFT

Amidst all the doom and gloom these past few years, US venture fund founder Santiago Pliego notes that recently people have started “speaking of previously unspeakable truths, the noticing of previously suppressed facts.” He states: “I’m talking about the ‘give’ you feel when the walls of Propaganda and Bureaucracy start to move as you push; the very visible dust kicked up in the air as Experts and Fact Checkers scramble to hold on to decaying institutions; the cautious but electric rush of energy when dictatorial edifices designed to stifle innovation, enterprise, and thought are exposed or toppled.” Pliego credits the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, and the subsequent revealing of the close ties between the US Government and social media companies via the Twitter Files, as having started the Vibe Shift. To hear him speak, see https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-santiago. See also

It is now coming out that major pharma investor, Amazon too, engaged in censorship. FOX Business reported on the Biden linked “Email Trove” of “Amazon Files” on February 4, 2024. https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/email-trove-shows-amazon-censored-vaccine-books-pestering-white-house-jim-jordan-says

REJECTING WHO Treaties

UK announced it will not sign the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty. As reported by GBN, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said, “We cannot comment on the details of specific proposals and no proposals have been agreed. We will only support the adoption of the accord and accept it on behalf of the UK, if it is firmly in the UK national interest and respects national sovereignty.” Recently, 49 Republican Senators and 22 Attorneys General wrote letters to President Biden advising the US not to sign on to the Pandemic instruments, advocating instead for “reform” of the World Health Organization. Others, like long-standing WHO observer James Rogulski, advocate a full-on exit. See ExittheWHO.org. Various nations have spoken out against the WHO treaties. See https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/reject-the-who/. Canadian Conservative MP, Leslyn Lewis, wrote to Canada’s Health Minister stating: “Repeatedly, I have raised a variety of concerns including the authority these changes given to the WHO to erode our national health sovereignty in times of emergency… As we await what is ahead in the weeks to come, I want to re-assert that it is undemocratic for Canada to join in this agreement without Canadians having full disclosure and understanding of what is being agreed to.” See canadaexitwho.org for updates, actions and a press briefing re: WHO Pandemic Treaty negotiations.

War & Peace

OPPOSITE NEWS COVERAGE ON UKRAINE

While Canadian news outlets cite NATO officials who declare that Ukraine has regained half of the territory it had lost to Russia and that it is inevitable that Ukraine will one day join NATO, India’s WIONews provides statistical evidence that Ukraine’s defences are crumbling. Compare news reports from inside NATO https://globalnews.ca/news/10500334/ukraine-territory-nato-member-russia/ with those originating outside of NATO, for example in India:

Manipulating & Politicizing Suffering in Gaza

Both mainstream and independent news agencies are now looking into funders of the global wave of pro-Palestinian protests. www.politico.com/news/2024/05/05/pro-palestinian-protests-columbia-university-funding-donors-00156135. Meanwhile, critics of PM Netanyahu point at the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee which has led to the decades-long US funding of Israel’s actions in Palestine. www.levernews.com/how-the-israel-lobby-silenced-democratic-dissent/

PAGE 4

CLIMATE IQ QUIZ

How much to you know about rising temperatures, CO2 levels, sea levels, polar bear populations, numbers of extreme weather events, droughts, etc? Test your knowledge using the Quiz and its references posted here: https://co2coalition.org/climate-quiz/.

SASKATCHEWAN & CO2

On April 9, 2024, Saskatchewan Minister of Environment, Hon Christine Tell wrote that her province “will ensure that any policies that unduly target naturally occurring CO2 will be deemed as illogical and dangerous. We move that Saskatchewan remove itself from any national or international agreements that reference net zero.” https://sarm.ca/associations/carbon-dioxide-co2/

Canada Road Trip

Having left Nanaimo BC on May 15, the Nakatsus of Kingston ON battled steep hills, rainy weather and road construction to head east in their cross country trip to promote Vitamin D awareness. With a stop at the site of the last spike in Canada’s CPR railroad (as seen on an unrelated YouTube video)

they now head through Yoho National Park. nakatsukingston.blogspot.com/

First in Calgary, then beyond…Movie on MAID

Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying program is the topic of a new documentary crowdfunded and produced by Rebel News. Their press release states: “In the last decade, Canada has become the euthanasia capital of the world. We are now world famous for suiciding the young, the old, the weak and the poor….It's not just the terminally ill who are getting MAID. Now, Canadians can apply for many reasons, including mental health, poverty, debt, and even eating disorders. It's not compassion. It's terrible. It's satanic. This could be one of the most important films we've ever made. The moral discussions around government-assisted suicide have even divided our own audience.That's why we need to have this conversation. And that's why you must watch this film.” Film dates are posted here https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/choose-life-tour-3290229 and currently include locations in Alberta, BC and Ontario, including Ottawa on Saturday, June 8.

VITAMIN D INSUFFICIENCY

Indoors most of the time, Canadians have become highly Vitamin D deficient. Evidence now shows that the amount of Vitamin D needed to ensure bone health is lower than that required for optimal function of its many other actions. See the research materials posted here: https://areyougettingenough.info/

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Award-winning investigative journalist and interviewer Trish Wood no longer reports for the CBC. She now runs her own online platforms under the tag line: Critically thinking about why no one thinks critically anymore and features interviews with a wide range of insightful Canadians making the news.