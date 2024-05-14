Csn Week 8 May 13, 2024 3.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Writing for the National Post on December 10, 2022, recently deceased commentator Rex Murphy went on to say: “Here’s a clue: when authorities talk about misinformation, they are spreading misinformation. And when the ‘most transparent administration in Canadian history’ (just who was in that $6,000-a-night hotel room? Still waiting …) talks about ‘protecting the public’ from misinformation, well, you have a choice: either laugh or cry.” https://nationalpost.com/opinion/hunter-biden-story-should-make-us-think-twice-about-censorship

BREAKING NEWS

Governments start to oppose Pandemic Treaty

Parts of the World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty around Pathogen Access and Benefits Sharing have been pushed back to 2026. A UK government spokesperson stated: “The UK could not accept these proposals in their current form – and they have not been agreed.” A ‘vanilla’ version remains on the table for signatures at the end of May. In the USA, all Republican Senators and 22 state Attorney Generals now oppose signing the treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations. Canada’s MP Leslyn Lewis explained the legal issues around both documents to Health Minister Lalonde here: leslynlewis.substack.com/p/world-health-organization-upcoming. See also www.canadaexitwho.org/. Continued on page 3.

Welcome to Issue 8! Print and online copies of CSNews can be accessed at canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. Here, readers can also search the index of topics and access the list of back issues, check out the Reference section and print out promotional cards to help combat Information Omission by pointing others to CSNews. We continue to note the dire consequences that naturally follow when the Canadian public and decision-makers are left “in the dark” about crucial issues of our time.

This issue of CSNews tips a hat to Canadian icon, commentator Rex Murphy, long a mainstay on CBC News. We also look into four stories related to the COVID-19 vaccines. And we urge readers to stay up to date on the potential implications of the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty.

Thank you to everyone who runs copies of these issues and shares them with others, leaving them in waiting rooms or other places. Hopefully, this publication helps many to “BE THE MEDIA” we so desperately need!

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Université Laval professor Patrick Provost’s job was to teach about micro RNA until in 2022 he was accused of spreading misinformation and was suspended without pay. "I was just doing what I was hired to do," he said. "I had some concerns about something, I searched the literature and I prepared a speech, delivered it to the public. Being censored for doing what I've been trained to do — and hired to do — well, it's hard to believe.” David Robinson, executive director of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, says professors should be disciplined only for comments that amount to incompetence or that violate legal limits to speech, such as libel laws."We have to have a high tolerance for academic freedom and diversity of viewpoints," he said. Now, in 2024 the university completely cut its ties to Dr. Provost. https://brownstone.org/articles/the-service-of-dissent/. https://www.journaldemontreal.com/2024/04/26/un-professeur-controverse-a-luniversite-laval-congedie

XBB Boosting Ongoing despite Lack of Informed Consent or Mandates

Alberta forensic investigator David Dickson reacted the recent AstraZeneca recall by pointing out that less than 3% of COVID-19 shots were taken during periods of mandates. The XBB shots rolled out faster in 2023 than the original campaign. Now almost three times the national average of those under 1 year old have received an XBB shot in Alberta, Canada. “This has happened under a Premier that knew the dangers from the very start but pushed an extension to pharmacy bribes to ensure this rapid XBB rollout before the end of 2023.” Dickson, a former UK police officer, has been tirelessly working to inform the Alberta government of its complicity in criminal action. For example, the use of pre-filled vaccine syringes violates the directive that “immunizers must only administer the COVD-19 vaccine that they have drawn up and labelled themselves.” Dickson was featured here followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/david-dickson-pledging-to-never-go. His detailed and biting commentaries are found here twitter.com/dksdata/status/1788224560950657118 and on his extensive website dksdata.com/BenefactBulletins.html.

Budget recognizes reality of vaccine injury

The Federal budget quietly admits there is a problem with vaccine injuries. While an estimated $10.6 billion was spent on a total of 353.5 million doses, Canadian Press recently reported that a private firm called OXARO has so far received $56.2 million to run the Vaccine Injury Support Program and pay out valid claims that originate outside of Quebec. Now the amount of $36 million has been budgeted over the next 2 years. Canadian vaccinologist, Dr. Byram Bridle, comments on the disturbing increase in annual funding from $2.8 million to 8.4 million to 19 million for something that was repeatedly billed as ‘safe and effective’ viralimmunologist.substack.com/p/the-government-of-canada-is-betting and that our health minister continues to claim is a “rare event” https://openparliament.ca/debates/2023/11/20/mark-holland-1/. Prior to OXARO’s name change, it described itself as “A Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization.” www.devex.com/organizations/raymond-chabot-grant-thornton-consulting-inc-rcgt-122491 Currently, there is nothing on the OXARO’s website that shows any expertise in how to recognize and support vaccine injury. The contract was issued in Sept. 2021 as discussed in #71 here: followingthecovidscience.8b.io/page8.html#menu1-21

Mystery of a Soros & a Toxic Waste Dump

The Oakland Institute highlights "land grabs" that threaten self-sufficiency and food security. In 2014, after Kremlin-friendly President Yanukovych was replaced with a pro-European/US president Petro Poroshenko, large tracts of fertile agricultural land were taken over by transnational agribusinesses: www.oaklandinstitute.org/sites/oaklandinstitute.org/files/Brief_CorporateTakeoverofUkraine_0.pdf. As well, harsh austerity measures were to be imposed by the International Monetary Fund as a condition of a subsequent EU trade deal. Meanwhile the new President owned a vast business empire with several car and bus factories, a shipyard, a television channel, a confectionary business as well as other businesses. Now, reports and an alleged copy of a signed document are circulating and quickly being allegedly debunked. Alexander Soros, the son of legendary business magnate, George Soros, and the top official in Ukrainian President Zelensky’s office appear to have signed the document. This new deal involves chemical manufacturers Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF and others and is rumoured to turn prime farmland into a toxic waste dump with possible environmental implications for a large region. See the second last story: simplicius76.substack.com/p/sitrep-42724-us-admits-top-weapons.

War & Peace

Mainstream Silent on Tech Inferiority

When major news outlets turn to The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in order to access expert commentary, they appear unaware of the corporate donors behind that organization - from weapons makers Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to vaccine manufacturers to Google, which stifles opposition and Amazon which benefits as the cloud holder for the US military’s vast technological needs. https://www.csis.org/about/financial-information/donors/corporations. Yet when US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William LaPlante explains to a CSIS gathering that armaments used by NATO-supported Ukraine are highly susceptible to electronic warfare, including jamming GPS signals, mainstream media remains silent. Omitting information like this: “JDAM-ERs have proven a dismal failure … and have already long been known to be highly susceptible to EW by the U.S. Pentagon, even long before the Ukraine war” leads Canadian politicians to making flawed decisions and leaves Canadians in the dark about the reality of the situation faced by the soldiers they support. simplicius76.substack.com/p/sitrep-42724-us-admits-top-weapons

TWO CONTRASTING LETTERS RE: WHO

A former WHO scientist has written an Open Letter in contrast to an earlier letter written by former politicians recruited to cheerlead for the WHO Pandemic Treaty. See: canadaexitwho.org.

Australian Employer Liable for Vax Injury

A 44 year old healthcare worker who developed pericarditis as a result of his employer mandated COVID-19 injection appealed his vaccine injury claim rejection. As a result, the South Australian court has ordered employers who mandated COVID-19 vaccines to their employees be held legally liable for injuries caused by the shot. "The connection between employment and the injury is a strong one given I have found that Mr Shepherd would not have had a third dose of the vaccine if he had not been required to in order to continue working,” said Tribunal Judge Mark Calligeros. A SA government spokesman said the court’s decision will be “considered,” as would the Emergencies Act. https://www.westernstandard.news/news/australian-court-rules-employers-who-mandated-jab-legally-liable-for-injuries/52430

Moth Control via Pesticides?

Vancouver Island residents are looking for non-toxic ways to control gypsy moths in their communities as governments seek to spray residential areas with unspecified chemicals. https://bcrising.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Foray48B_FactSheet_Nanaimo.pdf

VitaMAN D Road Trip

We are temporarily suspending our trip watching with Matt and Karla to follow along as Dr. Kanji Nakatsu and his wife cycle across Canada in order to build awareness about the benefits of maintaining high Vitamin D levels.

#RUGettingEnough #DVitaman

A senior couple is biking across Canada to raise awareness of the importance of Vitamin D, the “sunshine vitamin”. The next sections of their trip are:

British Columbia May 14 – 21 (Nanaimo, Kamloops, Revelstoke, Golden)

Alberta May 22 – 25 (Banff, Calgary, Medicine Hat)

Learn more and follow the trip here: www.areyougettingenough.info; nakatsukingston.blogspot.com/; Instagram @DVitaman; https://www.facebook.com/kanji.nakatsu

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

The Canadian Independent is an independent media publication with a strong focus on exposing matters of public interest on a wide range of topics in Canada and around the world.

thecanadianindependent.substack.com www.youtube.com/@TheCanadianIndependent Note the 3.93K subscribers but No Content. Who decides to strike down matters of public interests in today’s Canada? Why? Since when? For how long?