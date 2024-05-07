Csn Week 7 May 7, 2024 2.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In a statement on May 3, 2024 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated: “Journalists are the bedrock of our democracy. They pursue the truth, hold us accountable, and share the most important. stories of our time. Today on World Press Freedom Day, we celebrate them and reaffirm our commitment to protecting a free press. …Freedom of the press is enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and in today’s rapidly changing media landscape, journalists need to be supported. …We are investing in our national public broad-caster, CBC/Radio-Canada, so they can continue to provide the high-quality, independent journalism that Canadians rely on… Despite their crucial role, journalists around the world are increasingly targeted by hate, violence, and censorship – from conflict zones to authoritarian regimes. Canada will always stand up for journalists in the defence of media freedom and against misinformation and disinformation. Journalists must be able to do their jobs – free from threat or intimidation.” https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2024/05/03/statement-prime-minister-world-press-freedom-day

US to Criminalize Critique of Israeli Government

Conflating valid critique of a foreign government regime with critique of an ethnic and religious group, the US Congress passed H.R. 6090, the “Antisemitism Awareness Act,” passed the House this week, now headed to the US Senate for confirmation.

Press Freedom in Trudeau’s Canada?

This issue of CSNews picks up on the statement made by Justin Trudeau on May 3, 2024 in support of press freedom. He implied that journalists in authoritarian regimes need support without recognizing that increasingly, in his Canada, journalists are experiencing a marked decline in press freedom. Cheers to those who stand up in defence of media freedom despite censorship even within Canada! We ask why it is only intrepid citizen journalists like Glen Jung of Bright Light News are chasing down important interviews and why our taxpayer funded public broadcaster remains totally silent.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

When ON MPP Randy Hillier welcomed folks to Ottawa and stopped to move a piece of fencing out of the way, he NEVER imagined being saddled with a long list of criminal charges. But this was Canada and he was at what the government portrayed as a dangerous gathering of dangerous individuals — otherwise known as the Freedom Convoy that hit Ottawa in early 2022. Now no longer serving as MPP, Hiller is representing himself in court to fight off nine charges—all of which he says are trumped up and without proof. Here he explained his “surrender” to Ottawa police, under the assumption that all misunderstandings would soon be cleared up. https://brightlightnews.com/breaking-randy-hillier-to-surrender-to-ottawa-police/. Two years later, he is still working at trying to clear his name, explaining his court activities and sharing his insights on Ethics, Freedom & Democracy here: randyhillier.substack.com/p/freedom-allows-us-to-live-without

War & Peace News not on CBC

Hala Rharrit, the first State Department diplomat to publicly resign over the Biden administration’s policies backing Israel’s assault and siege of the Gaza Strip was interviewed by Democracy Now!“I could no longer be a part of the State Department and promote this policy. It’s an inhumane policy. It’s a failed policy that is helping neither Palestinians, neither Israelis,” Rharrit says.. [This] is tantamount to a violation of domestic law. Many diplomats know it. Many diplomats are scared to say it.” https://www.democracynow.org/2024/5/3/state_dept Democracy Now! launched in 1996, and is now a world leading independent daily news broadcast.

While CBC remains silent on Russia’s game-changing intercontinental ballistic Sarmat missile, India's Wion News, UK’s Independent News and CNN reported on Russia’s unmatched military capabilities starting in 2016. In contrast, CBC writes: “Ukraine’s rag-tag but determined air force has managed to defend their country against a much better-armed aggressor, but say getting advanced Western fighter jets could lead them to victory over Russia.” without contextualizing its comments in reality.

The Eye of the Storm - ENERGY WARS

The third episode of a six-part docuseries “Escaping Calypso’s Island has now been released by The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF). In September 2023, Episode 1 asked “Is it truly the case that in order to live in harmony with nature, industrial activity must be eliminated? Can green energy systems support our current world population and is it possible to have an advanced growing thriving world civilization while also enjoying growing, thriving ecosystems?”

Episode 3 now asks “Are we shaping our energy policies in a way that is in fact ever widening the gap between the energy rich and the energy poor?” risingtidefoundation.substack.com/p/the-eye-of-the-storm-energy-wars The Rising Tide Foundation is based in Montreal, and aims to facilitate greater bridges between east and west. RTF’s co-founder, Cynthia Chung, writes on geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare and is interviewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VN6GklH2M8Q

BAN THE JAB

Arizona Republican Party passed their ‘Ban the Jab’ Resolution declaring Covid-19 injections to be biological weapons. The resolution was passed with 95.62% of the vote. The resolution described the so-called ‘vaccines’ as a biological agent, toxin or device that does not prevent infection, does not protect against symptoms or disease, was not utilized under legal and safe human experimentation and which is, by 18 USC 175 definition, a bio-weapon. The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare the Covid-19 injections biological and technological weapons. (Source: Canada Health Alliance Newsletter, May 4, 2024)

Losing Business?

For the first quarter of 2024 both Moderna and Pfizer reported massive reductions in sales and turn-over. Moderna posted a $1.2 billion loss in the first quarter of 2024, with the drugmaker blaming crashing sales of its Covid-19 vaccine. On May 2, the company notched $167 million in first-quarter sales of its Covid-19 vaccine (called Spikevax). That’s a 94% drop from the $2.8 billion in the prior quarter. Meanwhile Pfizer’s profit plunged over 40% year over year in the first quarter, with the drugmaker also blaming falling sales of its Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment for the net income crunch. (Source: Canada Health Alliance)

Signing away fundamental principles while CBC is silent

Recently internationally renowned Swiss lawyer Philip Kruse was asked for his legal opinion on the new Pandemic Treaty and the International Health Regulation amendments of the World Health Organization. He explained that what we see is “The past perpetuated for the future in a legal framework without any possibility to object or to correct the WHO, that means more mandates… for a longer period of time with even less possibility to object and get out of that totalitarian regime…. This is not conspiracy theory….The two new treaties do not take into account the learning of the past….They are a program to suspend the basic fundamental principles of our constitutions….We speak here about … free speech, the principle of checks and balances, the rule of law, it is all at stake … it is not … for the politicians to give that away. It is not only some abstract principles of some abstract law of some abstract constitution. These are the fundamental principles of civilizations. To be informed. To be informed correctly, to be given free choice in an experimental situation. These are no-brainers.”

See also: https://doortofreedom.org/author/philippkruse/

CBC silence on VAERS chilling

From 2008 to 2010, CBC was aware of the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System and reported on its use when tracking adverse events related to Gardasil, H1N1 and HPV inoculations. And yet, today, in 2024, there are ZERO hits on a search for VAERS + COVID on the CBC’s website. This means since the C-19 injections rolled out, those who rely on CBC for their knowledge of current events were not aware of the existence of VAERS. To learn about recent revelations of the underreporting (‘throttling’) of child deaths from the Covid-19 injections, readers need to rely on citizen journalists outside of the mainstream media, such as: welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/bombshell-moderna-lot-012l20a-just

Parallel Health Care?

At their recent Annual General Meeting in Duncan BC, members of the Canada Health Alliance heard a presentation outlining the weaknesses of Canada’s health care system (currently ranked at 9th out of 11 leading First World democracies). Meanwhile, the Canada Health Act restricts major reforms. The CHA is working on a vision for community driven health care hubs, the integration of alternative health care modalities and even establishing a parallel health care system that remains affordable for Canadians.

Attendees also heard from Dr. Barry Breger about mitigating the damages of electronmagnetic frequencies. People who feel unwell around wireless technology and/or electromagnetic fields and get better in the absence of them, can identify as having electro hypersensitivity (EHS). The CHA training calendar consists of sessions for both the lay public and health care professionals. https://canadahealthalliance.org/

Canada Road Trip

Medical Board ‘Standard of Care’

QB orthomolecular physician Dr. Barry Bregen was interviewed in 2020 re: investigative and punitive actions carried out against Canadian physicians who follow scientific research in advance of general “medical consensus”. This interview provides much needed context behind many of the issues plaguing the health care system today.

Among them is the tyranny of test result numbers. Approved ‘standards of care’ prevent physicians from treating symptoms if a patient’s test result “numbers are fine”. An additional problem discussed is increasing specialization. As Dr. Bregen states: “the environmental people are not talking to the hormone people, they’re not talking to the chronic fatigue people… We need general thinkers, people who think outside of the box.” He sees doctors and patients as “co-learners.”

FLASHBACK to High profile Journalist firings in Canada

Former CBC investigative journalist Marianne Klowak and former Global News Director Anita Krishna both lost their positions shortly after pointing out how their news reports betrayed their audience. Hear their stories here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/marianne-klowak/ &

Prior to 2020, Glen Jung focussed on his work as a Kindergarten teacher. He then chose to “shine a light” on Covid related news as he felt it was woefully unreported. It is thanks toGlen Jung that Canadians have been able to listen to so many of the silenced scientists. https://brightlightnews.com/news/#google_vignette