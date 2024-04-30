Csn Week 6 April 29, 2024 3.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Trust WHO - Documentary can be seen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJYUgN9BO2I - The official website is here: https://www.oval.media/en/trust-who-2/ .

Calling on WHO to DEFER THE VOTE!

Representatives from 196 member nations of the World Health Organization (WHO) are set to meet a month from now in Geneva, Switzerland for the 77th annual meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA). A major agenda item is the ratification of the new Pandemic Treaty and amendments to update the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR). The voting drafts of the documents were only recently released, instead of four months before the meeting as required by the WHO’s own policies. That is one of many reasons members of the US based Sovereignty Coalition are lobbying their representative to the UN to have these two item taken off the agenda for the WHA meeting to be held May 27-29.

https://sovereignty.substack.com/p/on-now-rep-ralph-norman-hosts-a-press

BREAKING NEWS!

Big Tech Sponsors Event With Justice Minister Advocating Online Censorship

At an upcoming event sponsored in part by Meta and Amazon Web Services, Canada’s Minister of Justice Arif Virani is planning to make the case for legislating against harms and hate. Critics see this as regulatory capture and an attack on thought and opinion. https://reclaimthenet.org/big-tech-sponsors-event-with-canadian-pro-censorship-justice-minister-advocating-online-censorship

Welcome to Issue 6! Printable copies of this publication can be downloaded here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com

How to explain what we are? During WWII some German citizens secretly accessed the BBC’s World Service radio to hear news their government wasn’t telling them. Likewise, in the 1980s when citizens of Communist East Germany watched TV, their only choices were government backed stations. The reporting and the storylines were one-sided and full of propaganda. In some regions of the country, people could pick up TV stations from across the border by hiding satellite receivers among the tiles and chimneys of their rooftops. Viewing broadcasts from West Germany was an illegal act, yet it permitted intrepid viewers to gain a broader perspective on the world outside of the narrow box in which their government-run media were trying to keep them. CSNews provides today’s readers with access to news outside of today’s censored mainstream media bubble. The crass differences might be disconcerting. Share the adventure! Enjoy the learning!

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

In 2021, when Alexa Posa was asked to disclose her vaccine status in order to remain in her university program in Alberta, she refused. She had sensed incongruities between what everyone was being publicly told about COVID-19 vaccination and what leading specialists in immunology, epidemiology, vaccinology, etc. were reporting about the science involved. Alexa then reached out to other young people who had similarly been cast out of their post-secondary programs, jobs, internships or social circles for similarly taking the slogan “My Body My Choice” to heart despite all of the push-back. This lead to the formation of YEG-United, a support group for young likeminded individuals in Edmonton. Alexa was also one of the key individuals involved in the subsequent production of "The UnHERD : Pandemic”. This documentary premiered in October 2023. Now she reports for The Counter Signal. Contact: @alexaaposa. On April 7, 2024, Alexa’s civic engagement journey was featured on Episode 015 of AB lawyer Eva Chipiuk’s podcast series ‘Dialogue over Division’ heard here: https://chipiuk.ca/podcast-1.

UNHERD showcasing the Unheard

This two hour documentary was made in the hope of getting the unheard voices of young adults navigating pandemic measures in the past few years heard by a wider public. Here Alexa Posa describes the “low place” in which she found herself “losing [her] life to COVID” and how this motivated her to reach out to others. https://rumble.com/v3u85fc-interview-with-the-co-founder-of-yegunited-alexa-posa-on-their-documentary-.html The October 2023 film can now be seen here: https://unherddocumentary.com/the-unherd-pandemic-documentary.



FLASHBACK to 2021 MANDATES

‘The CONVERSATION’ is a publication written by Canadian academics and often cited by policy makers. This article from August 2021 outlines how academic institutions felt they were justified in making COVID-19 vaccination a condition for attendance. https://theconversation.com/canadian-colleges-and-universities-can-mandate-covid-19-vaccination-without-violating-charter-rights-166640 At approximately the same time, other academics were explaining how injecting young people with mRNA platform products was/is not supported by the published research. The public was prevented from hearing their reports. https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/resources/a-parent-guide-to-covid-19-vaccination/

WAR & PEACE Changing Borders over Time

As countless people are losing their lives to maintain current borders in Ukraine, a look back at changing borders over the past 1000 years can be insightful. Russian president Vladimir Putin provided a history lesson that can be heard with the review of the changing borders shown here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzXoc8y2G0k & tuckercarlson.com/the-vladimir-putin-interview/

Critiquing a “Toxic Messianic Ideology”

Former US Navy veteran and security studies lecturer Mark Sleboda discusses failures of continued US attempts to use sanctions and military action to maintain its global hegemony. www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfK79Hy9ieU. He also links to many recent headlines omitted from Canadian mainstream news re: Niger, Ukrainian conscription policies and more marksleboda.substack.com/p/russian-breakthrough-west-of-avdeevka.

Blissfully Unaware…

AB Lawyer Leighton Grey wrote: “Most Canadians are blissfully unaware that the WHO has been working on a legally binding international treaty designed to prepare the world for the next pandemic. There has been scant media coverage or public discussion around this monumental treaty which, once ratified, would direct the public health decisions and responses of all signatory countries— including Canada. It is vital that Canadians be made aware of these global negotiations and the potential far-reaching implications for our nation.” Writing about the WHO’s COVID-19 guidelines, Grey stated: “We appear to have learnt nothing from that experience, in terms of both the eye watering cost and the vast collateral damage, which the Treaty and amendments seem set to enshrine in the WHO’s principles. If these plans come to be, we would be handing over powers to an organization with less clinical and scientific expertise than our own.” April 11 2024 on the Substack entitled ‘Grey Matter - Return to Reason’.

https://www.returntoreason.com/opinion/treasonous-treaty

WHEN THE PEOPLE SPEAK

Twice now, Canadians made their voices heard about the upcoming World Health Assembly in Geneva. They are asking that Canada pull out of the WHO altogether. This photo was taken outside of the CTV’s building in Edmonton, AB. The writer of the ‘Greater Destiny’ Substack wrote: “There's an even deeper level to this protest. The very fact these protesters are gathered together outside CTV offices, demonstrating over something they didn't hear about on CTV, proves we no longer need CTV—or any of CTV's dinosaur media brethren.

We are informing each other. We are organizing ourselves. We are writing our own narrative. Welcome to the globalists' greatest fear.”

(Photo from Albertans4Alberta, reprinted in https://thecountersignal.com/protesters-surround-ctv-demanding-coverage-of-who-pandemic-treaty/ ). KUDOS to The Counter Signal for being one of VERY FEW (or ONLY?) media outlets to cover the StandUnitedCanada action events around the WHO!

New Repeats of Pandemic Mandates?

Assuming the vote of the new Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulation amendments goes ahead as planned, then by June 2025, the WHO has the power to declare more local and global health emergencies. If Canada signs on now, get ready for this:

Repeat implementation of vaccine and masking mandates, the use of tracking technology, digital ID and vaccine passes, quarantines, etc.

Censorship & surveillance of Canadians

Forced disclosure of private medical data

An increase in pandemics as biowarfare.

QR EXIT Pass?

The municipal council of the Magdalen Islands (an archipelago of Quebec known as Îles de la Madeleine) is planning to require that in order to leave, people show proof of their identity using a personal QR code. Previously, showing a drivers’ license to get on the ferry was enough. Council members claim this will improve their tourist infrastructure. Yet other Canadians, including Canadian lawyer Viva Frei, worry that if this practice is not opposed right away, it can spread to other municipalities, effectively locking in Canadians who refuse to see themselves as digital beings.

Orwellian Times?

With renewed talk of “Orwellian” monitoring of individual thoughts, speech, actions and freedom of movement, some people are reminded of George Orwell’s famous novel 1984. For a refresher on that classic piece of literature, see: www.buy1984.com/.

Canada Road Trip

From zip lining to tide walking, Matt & Karla find a lot to do in New Brunswick.

The Mystery of Chronic Illness

The World Council for Health (NOT the WHO) invited Dr. Tom O’Bryan to speak about connections between environmental toxins, inflammation, the digestive system and autoimmune disorders. https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/chronic-illness-2/.

MIGHTY Hacks for Ill living

The MIGHTY is a free online community that brings together patients with similar medical conditions, sending them emails and links to posts by other patients. A recent focus has been “hacks” for various conditions. For example someone with joint hypermobility suggests using a spray bottle to water plants instead of a heavy watering can… For many more suggestions, subscribe to specific health topics here:

https://themighty.com/

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

