Csn Week 5 April 22, 2024 2.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

This critique of tactics used by the military industrial complex has been turned into a powerful 18 minute video and posted in November 2023:

BREAKING NEWS

Have you been hearing this on any mainstream news outlets?

US Republican Senators held a press release to show why the proposed vote on the WHO Pandemic Treaty and the International Health Regulations should NOT go ahead at the end of May. See the summary here: https://www.canadaexitwho.org/

UK’s Dr. Hilary Cass released the final report on gender-affirming care for children, which has the potential to impact the use of puberty blockers & surgery in other countries.

Veteran political analyst Garland Nixon explains how the strike by Iran on Israel “changes everything” for geopolitics, demonstrating that Israel does not have the military power many believed it had. www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUJs1QuYaH8. Nixon’s financial analysis of the effect of war on fuel prices is also insightful.

US military analyst Scott Ritter explains how the war in Ukraine is drawing to a close, with 80,000 soldiers dead in the first 3 months of 2024 alone.

Find us here…

Welcome to our fifth issue! Printable copies are found here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. This site quickly surpassed 1000 page views and with your help, we hope to continue reaching more readers, and keep building awareness of the phenomenon of captured news agencies censuring out “opposing viewpoints.” Please keep circulating the print copies and sharing our website to help combat “Information Omission” — a form of Disinformation that many people don’t know exists.

These are the definitions related to ‘misinformation’ posted by Health Canada at cyber.gc.ca . See page 3 to read how others define this term differently.

NEW!! Topic Index

An index of Actions, People, Topics, etc. has now been posted under the Reference Materials tab on our website.

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Dr. Byram Bridle is an Associate Professor of Viral Immunology in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph (ON). On April 20, 2024 he marked “an unwelcome milestone”: 1000 days since he was locked out of his university office and laboratory by university officials and since smear campaigns against him started.

Dr. Bridle became widely known for his remarks on the Alex Pierson show on Corus Radio on May 27, 2021. He explained the research findings sent to Japan from Pfizer showing how following injection into mice, the lipid-nanoparticles accumulated in organs such as the spleen, liver, ovaries, testes where they would release mRNA to train cells to create harmful spike protein. He urged fellow vaccinologists to rethink their approach, which resulted in actions against him. Just one year earlier, CBC news reported that Dr. Bridle was one of three U of Guelph researchers who had received funding for work on a vaccine platform to be used for cancer, and that could be adapted for use with infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Pleas for the Health of Children

Alberta Health Services has added the COVID-19 injections to the childhood vaccination schedule. It also kept them approved for children as young as 6 months old, despite there being no evidence of them offering protection. And despite the risk of adverse events up to and including death. Investigator David Dickson has been tirelessly advocating for a stop to the harm to children for years.

https://twitter.com/dksdata/status/1781794009624576168

Calgary data analyst Sheldon Yakiwchuk wrote a 2-part letter to parents showing how government data does NOT support a rationale for these injections. sheldonyakiwchuk.substack.com/p/dear-alberta-parents-and-expecting.

Edmonton oncologist Dr. William Makis has shared his own letter to the Premier and the Health Minister, which was reposted along with an additional letter template for interested Albertans to copy or adapt in their own attempts to ban these toxic injections for use on children.

Informed parents choose NOT to get the shots.

NOTE: On April 15, the headlines read: Alberta updates mRNA booster guidance for eligible groups to every three months, including immunocompromised six-month-old babies. And concerned citizens created this poster.

Premier Smith has responded to concerns expressed about this topic in this interview:

For many, this response (I believe in choice, less than 16% of parents are making this choice.) is insufficient and irresponsible.

CANARIES in a COVID WORLD

While misinformation experts worry about people’s exposure to opposing viewpoints online, experts in law, medicine, journalism, as well as those injured by COVID-19 shots followed George Orwell’s motto: “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” Their evidence-based contributions form the core of this new book: “Canary In a Covid World, How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World” A collection of essays from 34 contemporary thought leaders. Available at Amazon in print, ebook or audio, Apple Books (audio) and Audible. Links to their videos and in many cases, their book chapters, can be found here: https://canaryinacovidworld.substack.com/archive

Questioning The Ethics of Nudging

“Nudging” is defined as the use of insights from the social and behavioural sciences to get the citizens to change their behaviour. A recently published review of such tactics shows that ethics and shared decision-making were dropped in recent years. https://www.cureus.com/articles/236547-ethics-of-nudging-in-the-covid-19-crisis-and-the-necessary-return-to-the-principles-of-shared-

PAGE 3

Misinfo Experts Target Opposing Viewpoints

Misinformation Review is a journal launched in 2020 at Harvard-Kennedy School. In 2023 they published a survey of experts seeking solutions to the problem of misinformation.“The experts we surveyed defined misinformation as false and misleading information.” Among the experts was a mix of political scientists and psychologists. Of note is that these experts “leaned strongly toward the left of the political spectrum” with 126 out of 148 identifying themselves as slightly, fairly or very left of centre. They appear very concerned that “people are m o r e exposed to opposing viewpoints online than offline.” They were in favour of actions such as “platform design changes, algorithmic changes, content moderation, de-platforming prominent actors that spread misinformation, and crowdsourcing misinformation detection or removing it.” They believe that “These findings could help policymakers and social media platforms guide their efforts against misinformation.” https://misinforeview.hks.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/altay_survey_expert_views_misinfo_20230727.pdf

WHO Listening In

Already in August 2020, the World Health Organization revealed its use of speech recognition tools powered by artificial intelligence to apply “social listening” techniques.

https://www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/immunizing-the-public-against-misinformation

Misinformation Research

University of Cambridge philosophy lecturer and Associate Fellow at the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence, Dan Williams recently wrote: “[M]odern misinformation research confronts a dilemma when it comes to defining ‘misinformation’: On the one hand, if researchers define the concept so that it only includes clear-cut falsehoods, misinformation appears to be relatively rare in the media ecosystem and largely symptomatic of other problems, at least in Western democracies. On the other hand, if researchers define the concept to include subtler ways in which communication can be misleading even when it’s not demonstrably false, the concept becomes so expansive, amorphous, and value-laden that we shouldn’t trust misinformation experts to decide what counts as misinformation.” In other words - if the term “misinformation” is used only for “clear-cut falsehoods”, it is rare. If it is used to refer to anything that could be “misleading”, we can’t trust anyone to determine what that could be.

William’s main research focus is on functions of and causes of belief and he recently started looking at using recent advances in neuroscience and machine learning to address foundational philosophical questions about the mind. https://danwilliamsphilosophy.com/

PAGE 4

Cannabis for Cancer and/or Pain Relief?

When an oncologist looks into cannabis research and finds encouraging results, some people take interest. Dr. William Makis posts recent findings here:

Meanwhile, other people are finding healing properties and pain relief from juicing the fresh leaves of the marijuana plant. This is proving to be more effective and less psychoactive than processes involving heat (i.e. smoking or baking). Sign up to BRASSCHECK NEWS with Ken McCarthy for a daily news video service, full of all kinds of interesting knowledge. www.brasscheck.com/video/dont-heat-smoke-cannabis/.

Transformational Speaking

Are you trying to get really important messages out and transform the world? This book comes highly recommended. Learn how to transform your public speaking style! Start here: www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/198049/transformational-speaking-by-gail-larsen/

Canada Road Trip

Next, Matt & Karla head to the lovely Prince Edward Island, our smallest province:

War & Peace

Nothing really happened. We slept through the night. Iranian political scientist and journalist Setareh Sadeqi is based near the the target of Israel’s recent return fire drone attacks. She is interviewed by US journalist Kim Iverson. https://rumble.com/v4qg5ai-breaking-israels-strike-on-iran-exclusive-journalist-report-from-isfahan.html

This move will ultimately reset the power parameters in the Middle East.The founder of the independent US news service 21CenturyWire, Patrick Hennigsen, checks in with US military analyst Scott Ritter. 21stcenturywire.com/2024/04/17/interview-scott-ritter-iran-vs-israel-whats-next/

Coming soon!!!! Canada’s Leading Defence, Security & Emerging Technology Event. CANSEC has been held annually since 1998 by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI). CANSEC 2024 held in Ottawa May 29-30 will “once again showcase leading-edge technologies, products and services for land-based, naval, aerospace and joint forces military units.” Boasting 50+ Business to Business and Business to Government meetings; 280+ defence, security & emerging tech exhibitors, 30+ MPs, Senators & Cabinet members. www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/ See exhibitor profiles under PARTICIPATE. When representatives from these businesses meet with parliamentarians, who will report on it?

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

www.blacklocks.ca

Blacklock’s Reporter “covers news you won’t find anywhere else: bills and regulations; reports and committees; Federal Court and public accounts.” This reporter-owned and operated newsroom gives you key highlights for free. (Full articles come with a subscription fee.)