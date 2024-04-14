Csn Week 4 April 15, 2024 3.74MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

BREAKING NEWS - Saturday, April 13, 2024

Update added 48 hours later (on April 15) We learn more about Iran’s rationale, the warnings it issued in advance, the strategy behind the various waves of missiles, their targets, who helped to shoot them down and what message Iran was sending to other countries. Former former US Marine intelligence officer and former Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, Scott Ritter was one of the interview guests in the studio of Press TV, the Iranian State-owned news broadcaster https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/04/14/723692/IRAN-ISRAEL-STRIKE. See also:

And from Israel, we read about possible upcoming retaliation. https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/388527

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Dan Hartman, ON, was a proud hockey dad. His 17-year-old son Sean was a passionate player who took the Covid-19 shot when it was mandated. Four days later Sean developed “brown circles around his eyes, a rash, vomiting, an extremely sore shoulder, opposite to his injection shoulder”. The emergency doctor did not do any testing and sent Sean home with a pain killer. Twenty nine days later, Sean was found dead on the floor beside his bed. The Canadian pathologist was “unable to ascertain” the cause of death, while a US pathologist used a process not followed in Canada to identify the presence of vaccine-generated spike protein in Sean’s organ tissues. Dan Hartman has now filed a lawsuit against Pfizer and a second against the Attorney General of Canada, the Department of Health Canada and former Health Minister for malfeasance, deceit, fraud, negligence, and more. See watch-perfectly-healthy-17-year-old on The Canadian Independent Substack site for details on supporting the lawsuits.

EYE ON OTTAWA

Given that DEMOCRACY = Rule (CRACY) by the People (DEMOS), an increasing number of people are becoming reacquainted with their duties as citizens to personally provide oversight of those they have elected to represent them. Here are some ways to do this.

1. Find out who your MP is and what this person has said in the House or on a Committee, how he or she has voted recently, etc. For example: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/mel-arnold(89294)#work. The same can be done with the Senators appointed to represent you. Search for Senators by province or territory here: https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

2. Look up any topic of interest to you to find out whether, when or how it was discussed. Here, for example, is a search for references to myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS). https://openparliament.ca/search/?q=myalgic. Note, this valuable tool is NOT government funded, but run by citizens instead.

3. A new citizen-developed and volunteer-run initiative seeks to remind citizens and politicians alike of the core values and rights that governments are required to uphold. Citizens are encouraged to ask their elected representative to commit to supporting what are referred to as Foundational Principles. See who has already signed or volunteer to help here: https://fppledge.ca/. Also look at the new Scorecard system being proposed to document how politicians vote on crucial bills.

4. CPAC is the parliamentary channel that broadcasts committee meetings and live debates in both the House and the Senate. See https://www.cpac.ca/en. Click on SHOWS for links to Question Period, analysis and more.

5. Look up & bookmark “Canada’s Question Period” on YouTube. WARNING! While this is informative, it can also be deeply irritating!

WINS OF THE WEEK

Posting on his Substack, Dr. Mark Trozzi (former ON emergency physician) joins Ted Kunz (vaccine safety advocate, another father who faced a vaccine-related death of a child) for a run-down of current news stories. Recently, Oshawa ON MP Colin Carrie has been pressing for answers about the COVID-19 vaccines from Health Canada. The health minister’s representative in the House of Commons has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines were approved WITHOUT evidence they prevent transmission.

EYE on HEALTH. R U Getting Enough?

A sprightly 78-year-old ON professor emeritus of pharmacology, Dr. Kanji Nakatsu, speaks excitedly about the new nationwide campaign he is spear-heading. He informed listeners about the growing body of research around Vitamin D. Elsewhere, he writes: “There are specific receptors for this essential vitamin in virtually every type of human cell, where they regulate hundreds of cellular processes to maintain good health.” Dr. Kakatsu will be cycling across Canada in his sunshine yellow Vitamin D T-shirt to share the news that Canadians are likely NOT getting enough Vitamin D, given our northern latitude and how much time we spend indoors. Visit

https://areyougettingenough.info/

and

How things could (should) have been…

If things were normal and if there was no such thing as regulatory capture by Big Pharma, full scale targeted information warfare and deadly illegal bioweapons research, Covid would have been a boring story.

Why Thinking People want OUT

Just a few years back, Canadians were proud of the long record of valuable service provided by the United Nations (UN) and its various agencies.

Now, however, there are petitions, letters and rallies in many nations of the world demanding that governments defund and exit from the UN and its World Health Organization (WHO). What is going on?

The United Nations has entered into a formal partnership with the world’s largest corporate lobby group, World Economic Forum. The “health” related corporations in the WEF fund much of the budget of the World Health Organization which is a part of the UN.

Multinational corporations exert an inordinate influence on the scientists at the WHO as well as on regulatory agencies.

The WHO is moving from an advisory role to a directing role and is changing its “non-binding recommendations” to mandatory directives for Health Emergencies. Currently Canada has chosen to OPT IN.

Canada’s Health Minister claims Canada will retain full jurisdiction over all health emergency measures yet the latest draft of the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) contain many terms Canadians find UNACCEPTABLE such as more testing mandates, travel quarantines, personal data disclosure, censorship, etc.

See more at www.CanadaExitWHO.org.

The WHO begs for funds to operate

In 2017, the previous Director-General, Dr. Margaret Chan, was recorded saying that in order to remain strong, the WHO has essentially been captured by the wishes of its corporate donors. Currently, the WHO receives more of its operating funds from agencies that represent pharmaceutical companies than from its own member states. Dr. Chan admitted that she needed to “go around with a hat” to literally “beg for money.” She stated that those who give the money have “preferences” that may differ from the priorities of the WHO itself. (Her statement is at the 1:20 mark in this documentary.)

We regret being unable to confirm the source of this chart. It was circulated without attribution. Yet the data appears similar to data from 2018 found here: https://es.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/organizacion-mundial-de-la-salud-que-hace-y-como-funciona/

Eye on Censorship

Legalizing Biometric Mass Surveillance in Europe

From Reclaim the Net (Mar 11, 2024): The European Parliament (EP) has passed the AI Act, …has now in fact promoted this practice into law.

And it’s a law that will enter into force this May after receiving a “blessing” from the Council of the EU, to then be implemented starting 2025. “Such cameras, equipped with artificial intelligence, are able to recognize people’s faces and thus keep track of who has been where, when, and with whom. The AI Act should have banned such an Orwellian tool, but instead it explicitly legalizes it,” Czech EP Member of Parliament Kolaja stated. https://reclaimthenet.org/eu-passes-the-ai-act-a-law-accused-of-legalizing-biometric-mass-surveillance-in-europe

Book Corner

Get ready for World Book Day on April 23 by watching a comedy piece “When Books Throw a Party” done brilliantly by the Irish trio known as “Foil, Arms & Hogg” (on YouTube).

Canada Road Trip

Join Matt & Karla as they visit beautiful Nova Scotia, which seems to have a little bit of everything! Find them on YouTube under “Canada Road Trip - Best things to do in Nova Scotia”. Enjoy!

War & Peace

Recent headlines reflect the latest stages in the battle for control progressing from a bi-polar NATO vs the Soviet Union world during the Cold War to a uni-polar world with the USA undoubtably at the top of the strength pyramid. Now, as the USA has overstretched itself militarily, off-shored most of its industrial production and is weakening financially, it is attempting to prevent being replaced by a new multi-polar world order. The BRICS movement, originally Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is growing to encompass more nations. Their aim is stability through economic development without the US dollar. The links below provide valuable background information usually omitted from corporate-backed media coverage.

The International Schiller Institute and The Oasis Plan https://schillerinstitute.com/

A 2015 interview with the late Robert Parry, US investigative journalist - https://consortiumnews.com/2018/03/30/the-rush-to-a-new-cold-war-2/.

A 2023 interview with US political scientist Dr. Norman Finkelstein on Israel vs. Palestine -

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

The 41st issue of DRUTHERS is now out. Topics include: Speech Crimes; Rolling Protests; Teslas; Measles Fear-mongering; Pharma Investment in Gender Industry & more! https://druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/druthers-april-2024-resized.pdf

