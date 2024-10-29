Csn Week 32 October 28, 2024 3.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

US musician & writer Jeremiah Hosea Landness has been puzzling over the flip in passions from what used to be his left-wing tribe to the right-wing side. Once COVID-19 hit, those who used to support “the underdog” against the corporate industrial complex, were the first to abandon ship and advocate for what essentially meant MORE corporate enrichment. And it has fallen to conservative-minded folk, people who, in Jeremiah’s mind, had previously been on the side of “BigCorp”, to take on concerns for the victims, the downtrodden. Follow his dilemma here:

jeremiahhosea.substack.com/p/covid-killed-the-left & 14 topics on which ‘the left’ remains silent: jeremiahhosea.substack.com/p/1000-red-flags-and-you-didnt-see . To listen to the guests he interviews on his medical freedom podcast, see: thebassline.podbean.com/.

BREAKING NEWS 1

1 in 3 Nurses report severe vax Adverse Events

mark-skidmore.com/2024/10/21/the-impact-of-vaccine-mandates-to-healthcare-workers-in-canada/

BREAKING NEWS 2

Global South gathers at BRICS in Kazan RU

Reuters vs Russia Today - different reports re: the significance of this gathering for the global economy. Which writers understand it better?

BREAKING NEWS 3

BILL GATES to face Vax-Injury Court charges

See page 3.

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 32 - We can’t believe its been SEVEN months since our first issue! You can find us at Canadian Shareable News on substack.com. We challenge you to check if mainstream media even mentions these stories!

OPPOSITE INFORMATION

We select voices from outside of the “mainstream” and share them a) to point at news the mainstream is leaving out or b) to show that differences of viewpoints are NOT something to vilify. Whether health news, war news, election news - there is often “another side to the story”. The tendency now is to surveil and censor. Instead, like at a buffet, we need to take in a little of everything, not dismiss any one side outright! Enjoy the read! And please share widely!

See more on page four.

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Kellie-Lynn Pirie spoke of the traumas she faced early in her life and the conditions that led her to choose to undergo various surgeries in order to transition to male and what led her to detransition back again. “I thought transitioning would fix everything, but the internal struggle never went away.” Kelly-Lynn was one of a number of witnesses to address gender issues at the recent National Citizens Inquiry hearings held in Vancouver. Her testimony can be heard on Day 2 here: nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/vancouver-testimony24/. She has since been a driving force behind DeTrans Alliance Canada which seeks to: 1) Be a resource for those who regret medical transition 2) Lobby for policy change regarding gender non conformity 3) Celebrate gender non conformity 4) Support sex based rights. The tagline ‘GENDER NON-CONFORMITY IS NOT PATHOLOGY’ indicates that if someone falls out of what is seen as “the norm” in terms of gender, they should not be pushed into transitioning. The website detransalliancecanada.com/ covers gender studies reports like the Cass Review & WPATH, and includes links to the documentary Gender Wars in Canada. detransalliancecanada.com/gender-wars-in-canada

Recordings posted for NCI days 28, 29, 30

For the 10th time, members of the independent, citizen-run National Citizens Inquiry commission packed up their bags, notes in hand, now after the 10th 3-day whirlwind of emotion-laden citizen testimonies. Canada’s NCI has amassed the world’s largest collection of legally sworn witness testimonies on the global COVID crisis. The latest witness testimonies can now be accessed here: nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/vancouver-testimony24/. Topics expanded beyond COVID-19 and included many additional harms to today’s young people like the pressure from pharmaceutical and chemical corporations to impact child health, mental health, nutrition and more. Once exempt from business plans of major corporations, children are now seen as a major lucrative market opportunity.

Opposition to Bill C-293 mounting

Alberta’s Minsters of Agriculture and of Health, along with representatives of AB pork, beef and chicken producers gave a press release on October 24, 9 minutes into this video: www.youtube.com/live/qGvoRAW5Wtk Here are reasons Canadians oppose C-293:

This commentator summarizes the problems in 7 minutes: x.com/BlendrNews/status/1847680610116264198 Increasingly, people are realizing that plans for Global Governance have long been in circulation and that human-caused CO2 related climate news is a convenient nexus for those seeking control. ON litigation lawyer Lisa Miron recently joined a panel discussion moderated by Frank Gaffney, Co-founder of the US Sovereignty Coalition and former Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy. Bill C-293, the c40 Cities (see issue 31), the United Nations Pact for the Future and other overlapping initiatives, if enacted, would push society into a technology- mediated totalitarian regime. See lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/sovereignty-summit-lawyerlisa-speaking and www.canadaexitwho.org/control-grid-news.

PAGE 3

War & Peace

Israel vs Gaza, Lebanon & Iran

Comparing Headlines A) The Canadian Press B) The Alt World

NOTE: for maps, terms, etc. see: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/middle-eastern-whos-who-whats-where

A (Oct 8) Middle East latest: Netanyahu says Israel has killed the successor to the head of Hezbollah. Hezbollah’s overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and several of his top commanders were killed in recent weeks after heavy Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon….(Oct 17) Middle East latest: Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar. Israel says the top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed in a battle with Israeli forces in Gaza. Foreign Minister Katz called Sinwar’s killing a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli army.” Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that precipitated the latest escalating conflicts in the Middle East

(Oct 26) Israel strikes Iran as payback for missile attack, risking escalation of Mideast wars. Israel pounded Iran with a series of airstrikes early Saturday, saying it was targeting military sites in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel earlier in the month. Explosions could be heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, though the Islamic Republic insisted they caused only “limited damage.”

(Oct 28) Netanyahu says targets struck in Iran were "industrial death factories" aimed at harming Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the strike on Iran this week targeted missile production facilities as well as Iranian air defense capabilities.

B (Oct 23) Sinwar’s defiance and legacy Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, has ascended as a martyr after bringing the Israeli entity to its knees during what is regarded as the most significant operation in its history – Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

(Oct 25) Armed Resistance is enshrined in international law Decades ago, it was agreed that Resistance and armed rebellion against a settler colonial occupation and apartheid power is not just recognised under international law. It is enshrined specifically as a right for the oppressed, never to be denied.

(Oct 27) What Explains Israel’s Surprisingly Restrained Retaliation Against Iran?

WHO Pandemic Treaty Zoom Calls now open

Legal advisors of the international group Interest of Justice (IOJ) helped Costa Rica pull out of the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. Slovenia also has indicated it will not ratify this rewritten document. Concerned Citizens are invited to join in on Saturday mornings to learn how to reach governments re: the issues around this WHO “Treaty”. whowatch.org/pprtreatycoalition. See also www.canadaexitwho.org/.

Expert Analysis

This book, to be released on November 19, presents a scientific overview of the SARS-CoV-2 and related viruses, and the effectiveness of public health measures such as quarantining, masking, ventilation, vaccines and treatments to confront them. It also introduces readers to the scientific method, viruses, vaccines and the immune system. A 2nd book outlines the failures of Canadian response by media, government, the legal system, and more. www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/new-book-down-the-covid-19-rabbit-hole-independent-scientists-and-physicians-unmask-the-pandemic/

Election Counting Chaos: BC Voters losing trust

BC elections reportedly used tabulators that didn’t have the full capability of tabulating all of the votes, leaving 49K ballots uncounted. They also allowed staff to take boxes of ballots home with them in the evenings breaking the secure line of custody and opening the door to possible vote tampering. In response to someone who still has faith in the results, a computer systems expert provided a long list of computer security questions that remain unanswered: “What is the OS and patch level on the supervisor and checkin laptops, are the BIOS at TPM 2.0 and are the hard drives encrypted, and if so how are the encryption keys stored and who has access to the keys?” See more here: x.com/idonbuckley/status/1850649904068321342.

AB to Examine & Limit Regulatory Bodies

On October 23, Global News reported: In a social media video released Wednesday, [AB Premier} Smith said it’s not appropriate for the government or any professional association to compel Albertans to “some official version of truth.” After a review of 67 different regulatory bodies governing 118 professions and trades, legislation its to be introduced next year to limit how they can police their own members.The Premier was quoted as having said “George Orwell’s fictional ‘1984’ should remain fiction…. Albertans need to be confident that regulated professionals are competent and practise ethically, but those professionals should also have freedom to express their personal views, especially outside their jobs.” Alberta Opposition NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir is reported as responding: “Albertans deserve better than this dog-whistle and divisive politics… Instead, we have a premier and ministers focused on protecting the freedom of its fringe base to say vile things.” globalnews.ca/news/10827161/alberta-professional-regulators/amp

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

This US organization provides lots of news on Free Speech, Surveillance, Big Tech, etc. An absolute must-see in our time. See also their store featuring cool slogans! reclaimthenet.org.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Student Animators

Two Canadians were among the 3D animators chosen for this 2023 collection of top projects by skilled and imaginative young creators. www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXj55Y46wps