BREAKING NEWS - Just as we were about to publish this, we became aware that Canada’s Senate has commenced the Second Reading of Bill C-293. Not too far in, someone moved to adjourn the discussion. See the presentation of the Bill and the first few questions and answers here: https://rumble.com/v5jragq-bill-c-293-makes-the-senate-floor-for-2nd-reading..html

Mr. Martyanov continues: “in the United States, the decisions which are vital for the existence of not only the United States, but the world, are made by people who by and large have zero serious academic and life experiences related to issues of war and peace, geopolitics, the real economy and statesmanship. These are precisely the types of people who…are in charge of narratives and, in the end, of erecting this very echo chamber whose existence threatens all life on Earth”. (America’s Final War. p. 1-6)

US/Israel Inch toward wider War While 13 Nations seek Member status at BRICS

Two approaches to international relations apparent at the same time: thealtworld.com/anthony_cartalucci/us-israel-inch-toward-wider-more-dangerous-war-2 vs www.rt.com/news/606152-putin-brics-summit-important-decisions/

Leading Canadian Vaccinologist identifies Health Canada & Pfizer Fraud

“The best medicine is Peace” — WHO DG

In addition to sharing this message, the WHO Director General recently discussed means for the WHO to rebuild trust. These include clamping down on “misinformation and disinformation” and establishing a Youth Council. merylnass.substack.com/p/tedros-today-emphasizes-misinformation

Welcome to Issue 31! We have been providing CSNews weekly since March 25.

To download your own copy of our PDF, and print it off for sharing with others, find us under Canadian Shareable News at substack.com.

Our War & Peace section morphed into INFORMATION WAR. We also feature two expert witnesses from the Vancouver NCI hearings, and report on current citizen actions & health news, including natural health products, Vitamin D, Cancer and Bill C-293. Apologies to those NOT on LinkedIN that we could not find the “lighter note” elsewhere.

WHO Pandemic Treaty

There is a lot of pressure on the Treaty negotiators to have the now three parts of this delayed treaty ratified before the US presidential election. Today, US based WHO watcher James Roguski posted ways in which citizens can make their concerns known: See Oct. 22 & Oct 7 on jamesroguski.substack.com

HOMEGROWN HERO - Going beyond the call of duty

Even the British and Americans are fascinated by the story of Dr. Julie Ponesse, an ON ethics professor, whose very insistence that her university proceed ethically in the face of rushed and unproven COVID-19 mandates cost her her own job. Dr. Ponesse’s story is chronicled by the UK PANDA organization: www.julieponesse.com/2023/05/08/the-deafening-silencing-of-dr-julie-ponesse and at least one of her speeches was reposted in the US. forloveofgodandcountry.com/2021/11/16/dr-julie-ponesse-delivers-remarkable-speech-do-not-give-up-your-rights/ Having lost her professorship, in addition to focussing on writing and public speaking, Dr. Ponesse has developed “The Hero’s Journey - Become the Person YOU Want to Be” an online self-development course for teens and adults. julie-ponesse.mykajabi.com/the-heros-journey-live. She is also involved in annual Student Journalism Conferences, ‘boot camps’ to promote independence in media https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/support_canadian_journalism Recently, Dr. Ponesse testified at the Vancouver hearings of the National Citizen’s Inquiry. Until all videos are clipped and reposted, she can be heard at the 3:54 mark on the Oct. 17 recoding posted at rumble.com/c/NCIHearings. Her slides are also at followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/nci-vancouver-hearings.



VITAMIN D e-petition Closing Soon

A petition to the federal government (e-5076) that was proposed by ON professor emeritus of Pharmacology, Dr. Kanji Nakatsu and supported by Oshawa MP Colin Carrie closes at noon on October 27. Canadians are invited to lend their support before that date here: www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-5076

Testing for Vitamin D levels in the body is only being covered for a narrow range of health conditions as seen in this AB example:

Yet recent research evidence shows that beyond bone, renal & liver health and support of immunity against viral and bacterial infections, vitamin D is important to prevent or treat many diseases including cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, multiple sclerosis, dementia, other neurological disorders, and poor oral health. As well, low serum levels of vitamin D (along with diets high in sugar and starch) were factors in severe infections, hospitalizations and pandemic deaths. With our predominantly indoor lifestyles and our northern climate, Canadians are generally quite vitamin D deficient. Signatories of the petition are calling upon the federal government to: 1. Raise vitamin D blood level targets and out-dated guidelines; 2. Encourage provincial partners to remove disincentives for vitamin D blood tests; and 3. Promote vitamin D sufficiency for all Canadians. See videos & research materials posted at areyougettingenough.info/.

New: A Charter of Health Freedoms

Canadians are concerned about the erosion of access to natural health products. “Since the January 2004 implementation of the Natural Health Products Regulations, Canadians have already lost countless safe and effective natural health products, and this has only intensified since the introduction of Health Canada’s Self-Care Framework initiative in 2017.” To counteract this, so far over 134,000 Canadians have signed a petition calling for the implementation of SEPARATE legislation for natural health products. Giving natural health products and traditional medicines their own Act is seen as the only way forward. To learn more, see www.charterofhealthfreedom.org/. To participate in a Zoom call on October 29 at 5 pm PST with one of the people behind the Charter, AB lawyer Shawn Buckley, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlceyprjktGNRVdvVgrZtn0y8j4kLwMFsZ#/registration.

Bill C-293 Astroturfed?

In Issue 28, NS prof Dr. Sylvain Charlebois had begun critiquing the One Health aspects of the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill. So has ON Lawyer Lisa Miron here onwardpod.substack.com/p/pandemic-prevention-or-power-grab and Alberta grain farmer Tanya Clemens in her article “Let them Eat Bugs” published on this site: albertaprosperityproject.com. As well, at least 13,000 Canadians have reached out to their Senators sending nearly 212,000 emails and 22,000 tweets just through one initiative alone. In response to all the negative attention to his Private Member’s bill, ON MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith recorded a video in which he chides those worried about potential plans to close commercial agricultural facilities, insisting that they have been spending too much time “in dark corners of the internet” and claiming that he plans none of the scary items that his Bill implies. He claim that his bill has been stalled because of “astroturfing” (a practice that has unnamed political entities making it seem as if a concern arises from the “grass roots” of society when it does not.) See www.uncommons.ca/p/what-is-scary-vegan-bill-c-293 as well as a further rebuttal here: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/bill-c-293-concerns-astroturfed-you

Information War

Silencing Journalists & Academics

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is starting to set their sites on any “person of interest” that could pose a threat. Eva Bartlett, Tamara Lorincz, Vanessa Beeley, Professor Radhika Desai & Professor Kevin MacKay discuss their experiences being detained in airports for spurious reasons. www.globalresearch.ca/first-they-came-for-the-journalists-and-the-academics-sun-now-setting-on-democracy-as-we-know-it/5870522

US MEDIA giants hire ex-Israeli spies

The Scottish editor of Propaganda in the Information Age - Still Manufacturing Consent outlines the practice by the Capitol Hill press corps, Axios, New York Times, CNN, Meta & Google of hiring former Israeli Unit 8200 spies, or ex-Israeli Air Force Intelligence officers, etc. to influential positions, from which they can directly shape how Americans see the news. This in order to manufacture Western support for USA actions in Palestine and beyond. thealtworld.com/alan_macleod/revealed-the-israeli-spies-writing-americas-news

Whistleblower re: S. Pole weather tech

Using testimony by former Raytheon employee Eric Hecker about the capabilities of the South Pole weather machine, former World Bank and WHO economist Peter Koenig connects the dots between a number of recent geoengineering mysteries. www.globalresearch.ca/monster-high-crime-weather-engineering/5870475

Calling out Specific Cases of Vax Fraud

In his sworn testimony to the Vancouver hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry, U of Guelph vaccinologist Dr. Byram Bridle walked the commissioners through fraud committed by Pfizer, the FDA and Health Canada. Pfizer cut off pictures of lab mice just BELOW visible evidence that the LNP component of the mRNA C-19 vaccine entered organs other than the liver; averaged test results between males and females to hide disturbing results in female test subjects & straight out covered up data (making bad results impossible to see). Meanwhile, where Pfizer DID honestly itemize the demographics for whom the mRNA was NOT tested (frail patients with co-morbidities, the immunocompromised, those with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders, pregnant & breastfeeding women, children under 12 etc.) Health Canada claimed there was definite proof of safety. Likewise Health Canada claimed the vaccine prevents transmission while Pfizer’s wording was “the vaccine …. may contribute to protection against COVID-19”. followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/when-dr-byram-bridle-speaks-everyone

Sharing Metabolic Theory of Cancer

This week, the Canada Health Alliance (CHA) newsletter (canadahealthalliance.org/blog-categories/newsletters) presented articles on recent cancer research. As they seek to establish a new health care system, CHA members support a wide range of collaboration and open discourse daring to question ‘established’ protocols as new research points in new directions. The ‘metabolic theory’ of cancer is one such example. “Conventional thinking suggests that cancer arises because of genetic mutations…According to the Metabolic Theory, altered metabolism is the primary driver of cancer development, with genetic mutations potentially arising as a consequence.…In simple terms, this means that cancer cells use glucose as their primary source of energy rather than oxygen. This theory leads to very different treatment strategies than the ones traditionally used, including 5,000 IU daily of Vitamin D3.” Other cancer material shared in this newsletter: flccc.net/cancer-care; www.naturalpathremedies.com/blog/category/healthy-solutions/cancer/

Setting Standards for Bioengineering

When Engineering, Biology, Informatics, and Nanotechnology start merging, things have the potential to get creepy. QB professor of Software and IT Engineering. Dr. François Coallier, is on board. See: https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2022-12/day_1_seg_12_webinar_biodigital_convergence_v1.0_0.pdf?fbclid=IwY2xjawFzTVpleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHeNeXPuc9J-lb6i4sDC1beb8rcbnEG1xGOnQp43QOfEkPdXusZvrJePAkQ_aem_QzdpBnj3nbSSuCWUH7Fw1g

Former Vancouver Mayor to work with c40

Former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson has been asked to lead collaborative efforts between national governments and cities as Special Envoy for Cities in the Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) for Climate Action He called on governments “to deliver commitments and build on multilevel partnerships to accelerate climate action”. The c40 coalition of mayors, backed by Bloomberg Financial’s philanthropic arm, and other corporate interests, seek sto advance serious “degrowth” strategies all predicated on the CO2 theory of climate change. These include no private vehicle ownership, no meat or dairy consumption, one trip away from home every 3 years and only three new pieces of clothing a year. Taken together, all these goals represent a total collapse of Canada’s economy. Download the guide here: www.c40knowledgehub.org/s/article/The-future-of-urban-consumption-in-a-1-5-C-world?language=en_US Test your climate literacy here: co2coalition.org/climate-quiz/

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

While not a typical media source, the Totality of Evidence is definitely independent, a labour of love by a single “Jack of all Trades.” Start with the list of Smoking Guns, i.e. the top evidence making the case against the use of COVID-19 injections, all in one spot. See also the various timelines to know what was known when. As well, there is the popular list of Experts, recent Symposia to keep up with new research and more!!! All here: totalityofevidence.com. Be sure to bookmark and share this site widely!

ON A LIGHTER NOTE — BRICK GARDEN

One woman plants corn, squash, even watermelon in the corners between the stones of a brick patio with great results! www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:ugcPost:7254128469196824576/