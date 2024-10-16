Csn Week 30 October 14, 2024 3.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Former US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Paul Craig Roberts warns of a suspicious Directive Permitting Military Intervention in US Domestic Affairs. www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/10/14/the-biden-regime-has-just-issued-a-very-suspicious-directive-permitting-military-intervention-in-us-domestic-affairs/

Call for UN to investigate Regime Changes in Bangladesh & Pakistan

POST-HURRICANE AMERICANS ASKING ABOUT WEATHER MODIFICATION, HAARP, CHEM TRAILS, FIRES & MORE

For many Americans, recent weather events are simply too strange to be taken at face value. People seeking answers are looking at a range of information sources. www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca/p/they-wouldnt-would-they; www.geoengineeringwatch.org/hurricane-helene-and-frequency-transmissions-90-second-alert

Welcome to Issue 30! How time flies! You can find us under Canadian Shareable News at substack.com.

Instead of a quote by a current newsmaker, we felt the insight by the late E.O. Wilson sums up our current dilemma: ‘stone age’ emotions like fear, greed, power and jealousy running foreign policy (and the censorship machine) while institutions like our governments are seemingly unable to deal with the explosion of god-like technologies - abilities to make or change weather, abilities to control life or death through injections and nuclear weapons, and possibly, soon to arrive, abilities to bring about a convergence of our biological and our digital worlds, with plans for ‘digital twins’ now on the horizon.

In the midst of all this heavy news, we link to a directory of Canadian peace organizations - since knowing that somewhere out there, someone has committed to ‘doing something about one thing’ can inspire others to ‘pick their one battle’ and get involved in one thing to make a difference.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Bribes, sabotage, numerous extortion emails, fraudulent court applications, two very expensive court battles, a nine-year long history of law fare on the part of the provincial health ministry and the professional college, culminating in police visits to the family home, not to mention threats against family members, since 2015 all of this has long been the day to day reality for Alberta oncologist Dr. William Makis and his family. It has now become so bad that his wife has filed a Criminal Complaint with Edmonton Police against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta. makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-my-wife-has-filed-a Despite all of this, Dr. Makis continues trying to warn the world about the ongoing disabling and fatal effects of continued COVID-19 injections, posting on X at @MakisMD and on his highly popular substack where he is described as: “Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. Governor General's Medal, University of Toronto Scholar. Author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications.” Dr. Makis spoke at the AB Injection of Truth event event in June. See: www.drtrozzi.news/p/an-injection-of-truth-complete.

Cancer Protocol with Ivermectin (& more) Now Officially Published

AB oncologist Dr. William Makis and US Dr. Paul Marik are part of an international team of authors behind a cancer treatment protocol involving Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole published on September 19, 2024 in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine. makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-first-in-the-world

Leaked copy of EU/Pfizer Agreement

It has been a YEAR since Austrian university lecturer, urologist and emergency medicine physician Dr. Hannes Strasser had the chance to see an unredacted copy of the Advance Purchase Agreement between the European Union and Pfizer/Biontech. He stated the content is like a bomb going off, as it deals with human experimentation without their knowledge or consent. The agreement, signed on November 20, 2020, included an assumption that the European Medical Association (EMA) would have approved the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine products by December 15, 2020. Instead of having the EMA independently test and analyze the product, the EU Commission and the Pharmaceutical Industry signed sales agreements with the condition that EMA approval would appear as a matter of course. On page 15, the EU Commission signed off on the statement that they recognize the high risks and uncertainties in the production of these vaccine products. On page 23 they agreed to the statement that the member states alone would be held responsible for these products, not the EU Commission or the manufacturer. On page 25 the EU Commission signed off on statements around known adverse reactions of these vaccine products - including death, disabilities, physical, mental or emotional harms, illnesses and financial losses. Dr. Strasser comments: “And all that for a product that is to be injected into healthy people!” All 27 member states of the EU were automatically partner to the agreement when the EU signed it. The wording shows the EU leaders acknowledged that long term safety and efficacy data were not known and that additional adverse events could arise. Dr. Strasser wrote: “In my view this is the biggest scandal in the history of medicine. You have to imagine this: a vaccine of which safety and efficacy is not yet known, and of which the production is tied with extreme risks. And this while the sales contracts indicate [the products] can lead to death, illness and disability is authorized by the EMA and then injected into the elderly, ill people. healthy people, children, babies and also into pregnant women. A vaccine which then gets injected 4.6 billion times world wide.” https://auf1.info/dr-strasser-der-groesste-menschenversuch-der-geschichte/

What was KNOWN 3.5 YEARS AGO

A letter with various appendices sent in May 2021 to then Minister of Health Patricia A. Hajdu points out the many adverse events of mRNA COVID injections reported in Europe at the time, noting Canada’s silence. followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/10-covid-related-suggestions-from (Health Canada still does not admit to the wider range of adverse events reported in Europe prior to May 2021.)

PAGE 3

US behind more regime change?

Renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs is calling on the UN Security Council to examine recent events in two major South Asian countries for evidence of US wrong-doing. Former PM Imran Khan of Pakistan is now in jail while the former PM of Bangladesh has fled to India. substack.com/@jeffreydsachs/p-147922762;www.globalresearch.ca/high-costs-100-cases-covert-regime-change-operations-destabilization/5866524;United_States_involvement_in_regime_change (Wikipedia)

WAGING PEACE in HAMILTON ON

An Illustrated History of the Journey Towards Peace, Nonviolence and Justice 1960-2017 This book shows how religious groups and other organizations came together to speak with one voice on matters of war and peace and might serve as a roadmap for interested parties in other regions. gpsj.humanities.mcmaster.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/18/2023/04/WagingPeaceInHamilton.pdf On October 7, the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War presents a talk by member of Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, Tamara Lorincz. She shares what she learned by spending two weeks in Russia and speaking to many people about BRICS, NATO, the war in Ukraine… hamiltoncoalitiontostopthewar.ca/2024/10/07/tamara-just-world/

Peace Group Directory

Interested Canadians may want to bookmark the page listing peace groups from across Canada. Very few of their activities are covered by Canadian media outlets. peaceandjusticenetwork.ca/who-we-are/

War & Peace

World Beyond War is an international non-profit organization with “chapters around the world using educational, activist, and media work to advance the cause of ending all war and establishing lasting peace.” worldbeyondwar.org/who/ Despite its 10 year existence, there is only ONE reference to WBW on the search engine of Canada’s major news wire service, the Canadian Press. They appear as a side note in an article of Defense Minister Bill Blair’s speech given at CANSEC, the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual trade show held in Ottawa on May 29, 2024. www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/national/blair-announces-training-equipment-deals-at-military-trade-show/article_8a6885d0-6ffb-530e-a0cc-de164bb08fde.html World Beyond War is currently announcing these events/activities: - A webinar on October 19 re: Implementation of International Law to Stop the Genocide; an email action on the same topic; a media and communications course; a virtual conference focussing on peace in Africa to be held November 15-16. worldbeyondwar.org/wbw-news-action-stay-outraged-a-bit-longer/

ISRAEL considering Starving out GAZA

Israeli PM Netanyahu is reportedly examining a plan to seal off Northern Gaza and declare it a military zone, starving out the remaining Palestinians. apnews.com/article/hamas-israel-generals-plan-eiland-gaza-219d7eb9a3050e281ccc032d5a56263c. On October 14, in a newsletter sent to its supporters, mennoniteaction.org reported: “The UN says about 400,000 people are trapped there and Israel is shooting at residents trying to flee south. Israel has prevented food, water, and medical supplies from entering the region. They have ordered hospitals to shut down and are detaining medical workers. By some estimates, Israel has killed up to 400 Palestinians in the last week through airstrikes as well as drone attacks, with reports of sniping children in Al Shati Camp, killing them while they were playing in the street.” In addition, there are now reports of Israeli soldiers attacking peacekeepers and shooting medics in Lebanon, and shooting children in the head and back in the West Bank having killed over 140 since October 7, 2023. See www.middleeasteye.net (Sept 9 & Oct 15). Mennonite Action is inviting all with an interest in Gaza to a virtual event on October 23, 2024. actionnetwork.org/events/community-connectors-call. This while Israel’s Finance Minster envisions a “Greater Israel” to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt and more. www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/10/14/israels-finance-minister-describes-greater-israel/

PAGE 4

FAUCI’S FICTION

Fauci’s Fiction - The book on Covid by owner of 3 US private medical clinics Dr. Michael J. Schwarz “includes meta-data from over nineteen thousand patients receiving over forty-four thousand tests and incorporates the data from antibodies and vaccines to paint a true picture of what Covid really looks like from the thirty thousand foot view.” (Amazon)

BBC Vax Injury Story

So far, honest reporting about COVID-19 vaccine injuries has been invisible on major mainstream media outlets. Now the BBC published a story about Larry Lowe, a former college lecturer, rock band player and athlete and his post-vax pain and diagnosis. Meanwhile the experts cited continue claiming that such injuries are rare and that it was due to these vaccines that COVID death rates went down. www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0kj1pmr7jdo

ON A LIGHTER NOTE - Ultimate Mash-Ups

ON-based roots musicians “Sultans of String” regularly collaborate with other musical groups to create unique sound combinations. Here they join AB Northern Cree Singers:

COMING UP: Biodigital Banking

When engineering, nanotechnology, biotechnology, information technology (IT) and cognitive science merge, we get ‘biodigital convergence’. Some now plan to “[create] a human digital twin, a sophisticated simulation model that will underpin true precision medicine”. To achieve that, ‘biobanks’ or ‘reservoirs of diverse data’ are needed. Advocates are super excited about the potential. Citizen critics less so. liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/bio.2023.29126.editorial To be continued next week.

Germany’s OPERATION VERY BOTTOM

Germany’s world champion handball player Holger Thiesen is one of many Germans gearing up to run as independent candidate in the next federal election a year from now. In 299 ridings across the country, candidates need a minimum of 200 signatures to put their names in as an independent. Their joint awareness campaign got its name because independent candidates appear AT THE VERY BOTTOM of the ballots. transition-news.org/uns-wirklich-einmischen-und-als-unabhangige-in-den-bundestag

Elections Clerk Sentenced to 9 Years Prison

Followers of stories around the anomalies in the US 2020 election may have seen the documentary Selection Code featuring Mesa County (Colorado) elections clerk Tina Peters. rumble.com/v2pmyga-selection-code-election-fraud-with-tina-peters.html When constituents started grumbling about voting machine irregularities and fraud, to prove them wrong, she hired an outside investigator to analyze the code, only to find the code was manipulated. For her actions, Ms. Peters has now been charged and sentenced to 9 years in prison. Former Canadian lawyer (now podcaster) Viva Frei discusses the legalities (or absence of legalities) of this case here: rumble.com/v2pmyga-selection-code-election-fraud-with-tina-peters.html

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

When Jody Ledgerwood and Cris Vleck teamed up to provide an alternative media platform, they came up with the tag-line “A bomb shelter for your mind.” They provide live news broadcasts, an extensive research section, fine fighting tips and more. https://www.tfmreport.com/