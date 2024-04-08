Csn Week 3 April 8, 2024 4.62MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Comment by a Bloc Québécois MP at 10:45 pm on March 20, 2024. Other Bloc MPs Mario Simard and Martin Champoux also spoke out to support freedom of expression among Parliamentarians: MP Champoux stated: “We support Ukraine, and I believe the entire House of Commons supports Ukraine. That does not mean it is illegal, unthinkable or impossible to hold a different opinion. People could, quite legitimately, support Putin and be pro-Russian. That is not a crime.” https:// openparliament.ca/debates/2024/3/20/procedural-14/?page=16

BREAKING NEWS

US based Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) sent an Alert Memo to President Biden re: Nuclear Escalation in Europe. Canadian mainstream media outlets were informed of this memo and chose not to report on it. VIPS warned that France’s plan to send a force of some 2,000 troops into Ukraine will mean a clear escalation of war between NATO and Russia. See the full text here:

and https://kolaking.substack.com/p/vips-memo-the-french-road-to-nuclear.

Find us here...

Welcome to our third issue! This one contains links to a number of must-see interviews, so consider inviting people without internet access to join you as you view them. Printable copies of this publication can be downloaded here: https:// canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. Many people might be shocked to discover the degree of media censorship that exists in Canada! Their first reaction seeing our stories might be denial. They might assume that since they hadn’t heard something before it must be “MISinformation”. Sadly, it might just be “MISSING information”!

References & Letters now added

See the tabs on our Substack to read the ethics documents that govern the work of journalists and broadcasters in Canada. These require the presentation of a diversity of opinion. The failure to do so harms society. Also consider sharing the letter templates for your own communication activities. LOTS TO LEARN!

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Mainstream channel reports about ON Dr. Rochagné Kilian MD, Family & Emergency Medicine are predictably one-sided and negative. Back in 2021 already, she presented scientifically proven data regarding the failure and harms of Covid-19 vaccines and challenged information provided by Dr. Eileen de Villa of the Toronto Board of Health https://brightlightnews.com/dr-rochagne-kilian-gives-toronto-city-councillors-real-vaccine-data/. Currently, Dr. Kilian is in a legal battle with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to preserve the rights of all Canadians to protection of bodily autonomy, informed consent about medical procedures, informed refusal of medical procedures, and the confidentiality of personal medical records. If she loses, it can be possible for government agencies to access vaccination records, and lifelong medical charts for everyone in Canada. For more see the Richardson Health Report at substack.com. (Look under Publications.)

(and following over multiple posts)

TWO OPPOSITE VISIONS

How should humanity move forward? More economic colonialism, backed by the military industrial complex? Or a concerted effort to ensure economic development for all of the world’s people? Canadian professor of economics, Dr. Michel Choussudovsky explains how the top US investment firms Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard, among others from within the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum (WEF), have partnered with a pliable United Nations Secretary General whose ‘agenda for a sustainable future’ (Agenda 2030) dovetails with Blackrock’s ESG investment guidelines and the WEF’s ‘Great Reset.’ All of these ‘agendas’, if enacted, would continue sucking tax money out of the wider population in order to fund and enrich the corporate oligarchs who dream them up. For more on this vision see

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/hegemonic-un-wef-nato- triad-wars-poverty-famine

and look up “Agendas” under “Topics” here: https://wide-awake-media.com/category/content/#. This 2005 documentary ‘Why We Fight’ highlights the workings of the enforcement arm of the corporate hegemony, the US military industrial complex. https://watchdocumentaries.com/why-we- fight/

IN CONTRAST... the Oasis Plan

Dating back to 1975, the Oasis Plan envisioned massive re- greening of Southwest Asia (aka the Middle East) by means of major water desalination projects. This would make the land arable and sustain a strong economy in the region. Young people would have real hope and access to solutions that can lead to strong economic development for them and their countries. Helga Zepp-LaRouche invites anyone interested in learning more about this vision as an economic solution to join a global conversation on Saturday, April 13 from 11 am - 4:30 pm (EDT). https:// schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/oasis_conference_20240413. She is interviewed on the topic by independent journalist Kim Iverson: https://rumble.com/v4mwsr0-the-plan-to-change-the- world-for-the-better-a-conversation-with-helga-zepp-.html.

PAGE 3

CREATIVITY - Messages in Music

Sometimes, people take the lyrics from well-known popular songs to share humour or satire, or simply to make a point. Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” from 1964 was reworked into the poignant “The Sound of Silenced Science” which is posted on a Substack called: Visceral Adventures. The author addresses the Mainstream Media (MSM) and tells how one-sided horrors steadily streaming “grew seeds of fear while I was sleeping”. The song pays tribute to many of the scientists who were “cancelled”, “shadow banned” or silenced in other ways. This and other thoughtful pieces can be found here. visceraladventure.substack.com/ p/the-sound-of-silenced-science

...and in Poetry

As the news of pandemic mismanagement and vaccine errors started becoming evident, Margaret Anna Alice formulated “Mistakes were NOT made: an Anthem for Justice” to show how implying that errors were made simply gives the perpetrators “the out they are seeking”. https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem. She also described wishes of those with the financial power and sociopathic desires to control others. https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-video.

1984-Don’t Let it Happen

For the second time now, members of Stand United BC are on the move trying to inform Canadians why it is only to our detriment to retain our membership in the United Nations (UN) and in particular the World Health Organization (WHO). They wish to point out that, in the words of ON MP Leslyn Lewis (who has a PhD in international law), “Canada must be careful to not sign anything that could give away our sovereignty on health care, even if there is tremendous international pressure to do so for the sake of pandemic preparedness.” https://leslynlewismp.ca/ 2024/01/17/the-who-pandemic-treaty/ Over 10 events were held nation-wide on March 9 calling for “United non-compliance against: the WHO pandemic treaty, WEF, CBDC’s, Digital ID, UN and NATO.” Even though these events took place at the offices of major media outlets, NONE of the major networks chose to report on the important concerns of Canadians on these matters, despite their obligation to reflect a diversity of views. (See https://standunitedbc.ca/1984-dont-let-it-happen.)

Mapping the way to Global Utopia?

Systems engineer Ivor Cummins traces the lines of influence in this conversation with Wayne Peters of What’s Up Canada. See https:// waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/p/the-fat-emperor-ivor-cummins-decoding here:

PAGE 4

The sky above Fort McMurray AB on March 26, 2024. (Photo: CS) A Severe Weather Alert was shared on March 27: “Elevated levels of particulate matter are reducing air quality in the area. These pollutants are likely to persist into the morning.” (Visit www.airhealth.ca for more information.)

Eye on the Sky

On March 29, Zoom call participants noted the recent appearance of an unusual number of chemtrails overhead. Airplane condensation typically dissipates quickly whereas trails left by aerosol spraying are much longer lasting. These were some of the reports noted: “We see about 25 to 40 chemtrails a day on Vancouver Island.” “Chemtrails have been brutal in BC these days. I’ve never seen spring so delayed.” “What you see in Fort Mac, we see today in Fort St. John in BC. The same pattern, both in the SE and NW sky.” Some discussed launching Freedom of Information requests to ask to see authorization of the spraying to know who is behind it. Cranbrook BC residents also shared information on local plans for spray to combat moths. https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news.

Toxin Watch

Do you want “forever chemicals” (PFAS) banned? Consider signing this petition: https://act.environmentaldefence.ca/page/129061/action/1

Canada Road Trip

Next stop on Matt & Karla’s road trip: Newfoundland icebergs & The Viking Trail! https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=JOoYL0cBc5E

Weekly Weather Report

March 30, 2024. In last week’s Global Geoengineering Alert, Dale Wigington shares a warning to the US National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about the concerning lack of oversight of private companies engaging in private solar radiation modification activities involving the spraying of chemical aerosols into the atmosphere. https://www.eenews.net/articles/noaa-gets-dire-warning-about-solar-geoengineering/. While the Biden administration claims it is “focused on reducing emissions, increasing resilience, advancing environmental justice, and achieving true energy security” there are “no plans underway to establish a comprehensive research program focused on solar radiation modification”. There are also no plans to deal with the lab-confirmed toxic content of aluminum in California snowfall. https:// www.geoengineeringwatch.org/?s=aluminum. The UN Environmental Assembly is grappling with the same issues. Learn more: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news- march-30-2024-451/ &

https://climateviewer.substack.com/ p/un-geoengineering-governance-fails