Gaza Municipality Under Fire one full Year

Standing since 1893, now plagued with daily bombardments plus 150,000 tons of waste and only 25% of water wells… electronicintifada.net/content/gaza-municipalitys-year-under-fire/ 49186

US fails to rescue “Hurricane” victims Amid Observations of Government Misdeeds

When AI programs are asked about causes for “Hurricane Helene” they reply with explanations related to geo-engineering. Six days in, there are next to no reports of FEMA, the taxpayer funded emergency response agency, sending rescue efforts. (Cont’d page 3.)

PHAC Reveals Higher Mortality among Boosted

Some of Conservative MP Wagantall’s Order Paper Questions have been answered. Public Health Agency of Canada data show how between June and August 2022, death rates were notably higher in those who had received two, three, and four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to the unvaccinated. See thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/public-health-agency-of-canada-parliamentary & followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/questions-passed-as-orders-for-returns

Good News/Bad News

CSNews can be described as “the newspaper that collects the news not in the news” — An opener that gets people interested in reading on. BUT for some, the number of ‘bad news’ stories is simply overwhelming. The global trauma that was COVID-19 has left many scars and some people want to stay away from more bad news. The question now is: “Would you rather have no idea of what is going on around you and then be surprised when things suddenly collapse or would you rather hear what might be coming in advance?” Catherine Austin Fitts has long been telling others that we are past due for a financial reset - a thing that happens roughly every 75 years. So read on for more money stories. The GOOD news in all the BAD news is that for every underreported potential calamity, there is a world wide community of committed compassionate citizens working to STOP the HARM and SUPPORT the SUFFERING. :-)

IN MEMORIAM—Recognizing DR. JACKIE STONE upon whom the toll of ‘going beyond the call of duty’ became too great of a burden…

Canada’s community of “dissident doctors” and evidence-based scientists closely involved in laying bare the censorship of honest COVID reporting has been deeply struck by recent news of the suicide of Dr. Jackie Stone.

Dr Stone, a family medicine physician in Harare, Zimbabwe, held degrees in medicine and medical biochemistry and a diploma in Aviation Medicine. She documented the game-changing effects of ivermectin on the recovery of even her most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

In Zimbabwe, official authorization for the use of ivermectin was granted on January 26, 2021. Just one month later, on February 26, the rate of COVID-19 deaths had fallen to zero. Dr. Stone reported that even patients with poor blood chemistry – including a D-dimer level of 10,000 – were up and about again shortly after receiving ivermectin. And yet, she was stripped of her medical licence, despite saving the lives of millions of people. See links to a 2021 article about Dr. Stone, and the last known live interview with her here: makismd.substack.com/p/video-drjackie-stone-family-medicine as well as this eulogy: metatron.substack.com/p/a-eulogy-to-dr-jackie-stone.

FDA Whistleblower Speaks Out

A former top official with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) has come forward with bombshell whistleblower allegations about the true cause of deaths during and after the declared COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after retiring, Dr. Sagripanti explained that the World Health Organization Centre for Infectious Diseases relied heavily on modelling done by the Imperial College of London. Sagripanti explains that it was the “failed countermeasures” that caused the majority of deaths during the pandemic and not the virus. “The failures included pushing mandates for ineffective ‘vaccines,’ ordering lockdowns, and intriguing hospital protocols that killed patients instead of helping them….Hospital infections resulting from intensive medical intervention and not SARS-CoV-2 could have accounted for the majority of deaths among patients otherwise healthy and without compounding health conditions.” Dr. Sagripanti’s report can be downloaded here: interestofjustice.substack.com/p/fdadod-whistleblower-drops-bombshell and shared with local health authorities.

Legal Battle for Justice - An Update

BC lawyer Umar Sheikh has been leading the efforts to sue Pfizer and Moderna on behalf of the ON vaccine injured mother Kayla Pollock (see CSNews Issue 15) and Dan Hartman, the ON father of Sean Hartman, an early victim of his COVID-19 injections. (See CSNews Issue 4). Mr. Sheikh provides a progress report here, thanks to the work of the Canadian Independent. thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/watch-umar-sheikh-a-canadian-lawyer

Moderna’s Financial Woes

On September 12, Moderna, the US based maker of COVID and RSV vaccines, announced it would push back its “break even” target to 2028 from 2026. apnews.com/article/moderna-research-development-break-even-2bb455dbec9757dd3027855315821239

CBC News Missing AEFI Expertise

A review of recent articles published by CBC News on Health Canada’s purported approval of new COVID-19 vaccines, indicates that none of the experts cited have a background diagnosing and treating vaccine injuries (aka Adverse Events Following Immunization). CBC journalists only quoted unnamed spokespersons from Health Canada and obtained statements from family physicians and hospital internists.They did not seek the expertise of those who are actively involved in research of a range of conditions experienced by Canadians who have taken one or more mRNA injections. These include Antibody Dependent Enhancement, Ribosome Frame Shifting , accelerated cancers and deterioration and aging of many organs and more. followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/before-anyone-pushes-more-covid-19

“Hurricane” cont’d

Instead, evidence is being shared of intentions to bulldoze bodies and wreckage and clear out the entire area to make way for “carbon credit” schemes and lucrative lithium mining. This caller to Chris Martenson’s financial show provides harrowing details celiafarber.substack.com/p/cody-32-tells-chris-martenson-about as does US writer Ginger Breggin gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/appalachia-murder-always-happens

Biden thinks Storm Victims are “Happy”

In response to a question about the storm zone, President Biden responded: “I don’t know which storm you are talking about.” And then went on to say: “They’re getting everything they need. They’re very happy.” https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1842019382446194690 (Editor’s note: In Issue 28, we linked to a piece that noted the deepening class divide between “transnational ruling class” and the people. This is an illustration.)

Clinton & Kerry upset

Hillary Clinton & John Kerry suggested the failure of social media to increase censorship would lead to the loss of “total control” online. reclaimthenet.org/hillary-clinton-calls-for-stricter-online-censorship-as-establishment-fears-losing-total-control

Julian Assange Speaks out again

The Canadian Independent shared a recording of Julian Assange’s first public address since being freed from British prison in July 2024. While Canada’s CBC reported on Assange from 2019 - 2022, they have not yet covered this recent speech. thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/watch-julian-assange-speaks-publicly

War & Peace

To provide context for confusing stories about retaliatory attacks between Israeli, Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, etc. CSNews provides various tools including maps. Eg. Crossing Turkey is like driving from Winnipeg to Sudbury. See our Middle East post in our Reference section to better follow interviews like this one with Judge Napolitano: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxn67oGqO0U.

Hurricane Aid condition - support Israel

The American Civil Liberties Union is warning Texas to stop forcing hurricane victims to pledge not to boycott Israel as a condition for receiving aid. www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/american-hurricane-victims-forced-to-support-israel-for-govt- aid/

Money Matters - Various Voices

Simon White and others working for Bloomberg, a US privately held financial, software, data, and media company, speak cheerily about the “current upturn in liquidity” (the excess money beyond what the real economy uses up) and how it can be used for riskier investments. Meanwhile www.globalmarketsinvestor.xyz “debunks misleading headlines” to provide “unbiased analysis”. Did you know we now have he highest credit cared delinquencies in 13 years; the highest US Small Business Uncertainty Index in 13 years? And a US National Debt 123 x the size of the US GDP? x.com/GlobalMktObserv Martin Armstrong, of Armstrong Economics developed a computer based Economic Confidence Model tracking many factors. It points to a recession in 2028. www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/consumer-confidence-biggest-crash-since-2021/ In May, 2023 Former US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing Catherine Austin Fitts explained that “for centuries, every 75 or 100 years or so when the currency system gets long in the tooth you get a reset…what’s very unique about the current reset is digital technology now permits for phenomenal central control. And we see the central bankers literally announce that they plan on changing us from a currency system to— they’re basically talking about ending currencies and converting to a financial transaction control grid that will allow them to make the rules centrally and control centrally by controlling financial transactions.” nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/catherine-austin-fitts/#1689907599657-fefa385c-a7e725fd-5e62

Changpeng Zhao freed

Four months after being sentenced, Chinese Canadian founder and CEO of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was released from a low-security prison in California. His crime? The failure to ensure that Binance implements an effective Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program. Given sanctions against Russia, Binance should have blocked crypto transactions from Russian-based digital wallets as well as from those tied to Hamas. In 2020, CZ was considered by Bloomberg to be one of the 50 most influential people of the year. How does the child of parents exiled from China, working in his teens at a gas station and MacDonalds end up being the founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange serving millions around the world, and in particular in Africa? See more here: iq.wiki/wiki/changpeng-zhao/

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Kids in the Kitchen

ON Health Coach Sarah Musavi chats with Kayla, the 14 year old author of a cookbook for young people called ‘Kids in the Kitchen’. www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQh9e8NInhE Kayla started the book as a home schooling project. It contains 30 recipes and is featured at kids.inthe.kitchen on Instagram which includes a link to the sales page on Shopfiy. Kudos to the young author!

How AI will Transform our Society

Israeli professor and Agenda Contributor to the world’s largest lobby group, the World Economic Forum, Prof. Yuval Harari has written a new book entitled Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI. In an interview with US journalist Sean Illing, Prof. Harari explains that Artificial Intelligence should be renamed Alien Intelligence because “it’s very, very different from the way humans think and make decisions because it’s not organic.” But the same thing is likely to happen in more and more fields. If you think about finance, finance is also an art. The entire financial structure that we know is based on the human imagination. Money is a financial device, bonds, stocks, ETFs, CDOs, all these strange things are the products of human ingenuity. And now AI comes along and starts inventing new financial devices that no human being ever thought about, ever imagined. What happens, for instance, if finance becomes so complicated because of these new creations of AI that no human being is able to understand finance anymore? Even today, how many people really understand the financial system? Less than 1 percent? In 10 years, the number of people who understand the financial system could be exactly zero because the financial system is the ideal playground for AI. It’s a world of pure information and mathematics…. Democracy is to a large extent about accountability. Accountability depends on the ability to understand decisions. If … when you apply for a loan at the bank and the bank rejects you and you ask, “Why not?,” and the answer is, “We don’t know, the algorithm went over all the data and decided not to give you a loan, and we just trust our algorithm,” this to a large extent is the end of democracy. You can still have elections and choose whichever human you want, but if humans are no longer able to understand these basic decisions about their lives, then there is no longer accountability.” In response to Illing’s question “You say we still have control over these things, but for how long?” Harari states “Nobody knows for sure. It’s moving faster than I think almost anybody expected. Could be three years, could be five years, could be 10 years. But I don’t think it’s much more than that.” https://www.vox.com/the-gray-area/372742/democracy-ai-warning-yuval-noah-harari-nexus