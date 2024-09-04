Editor’s Note - we took a bit of time off over Labour Day, so this post is delayed. But this delay allowed us to add news updates from Sept 3 (re: German attorney Reiner Fuellmich, see page 2). And having just heard this live-stream Q & A that sets the stage for Friday’s online meeting of the International Peace Coalition, we are now adding this video from this morning. The IPC founder discusses the NY Times report that since March the Biden regime has worked on a plan for a three-prong nuclear war and that since then, the Putin government has worked to upgrade Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine. See page 4 for information on how to request an invitation to weekly IPC meetings.

Csn Week 24 September 2, 2024 9.26MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

When half the story is dismissed as ‘extremist’, people are harmed or killed needlessly. canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/winning-narrative-vs-extremism-and

BREAKING NEWS 1

IPC releases a new Emergency Statement

See the International Peace Coalition statement here: eir.news/2024/08/daily-brief/eir-daily-news-monday-august-26-2024/

BREAKING NEWS 2

Pausing the War in Gaza to inject Children…

Preparations are underway to hold a daily “humanitarian pause” from 6am to 3pm in Nuseirat, Gaza Strip in order to allow the World Health Organization to provide 1.2 million doses of polio vaccines to children, to maintain a crucial level of coverage. www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/1/what-to-know-about-the-polio-vaccination-campaign-in-gaza & https://t.me/RealTimeDailyNews Critics wonder how vaccination is a more important reason to halt wars while avoiding starvation & seeking peace are not.

While holding a SEIGE on the WEST BANK

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are calling for a “temporary evacuation” of Palestinian citizens from northern parts of the West Bank as they carry out the largest attack in the region since 2002. www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/28/israels-war-on-the-west-bank See also Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories substack.com/home/post/p-148309688.

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 24! Our little publication points to stories not widely covered in mainstream media. These include matters of War & Peace, Tech Surveillance, Health News, Toxin Watch, and more, all found on this website: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. This week, we include a column on Money Matters and news around Food (In)Security. There are a number of upcoming online conferences that can be accessed by the public. In this issue, we introduce links to a number of Blockbuster Books. And to Telegram channels on various topics for those new to the platform. This is a follow up to news shared last week of the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram. He has now been charged and released on €5M bail. The arrest now has repercussions internationally including on relations between France and the UAE, where Telegram is based.

ONLY 17 DAYS TO GO…

PAGE 2

UPDATES ON HOMEGROWN HEROES

QB lawyer Gloriane Blaise was featured in Issue 21. In addition to the class action suit against 35 public health officials, she had also filed court action citing that Canada’s Supreme Court had failed to uphold its constitutional obligations in reference to a case involving herself and the superior provincial court in Quebec. Since then, Mme Blais explained that following a threatening phone call, she decided to seek asylum in France. As part of her asylum application, the French court will be viewing the volumes of data she submitted in Canada, providing an unusual opportunity for a second review. This Sunday, September 8, 2024, at noon, a pan-Canadian demonstration will take place in front of the Supreme Court of Canada, in support of disbarred lawyer Gloriane Blais' legal case, …to turn around the Canadian justice system. www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfRgryabeno See also: whatsupcanada.substack.com/p/gloraine-blais-press-release-for

BC physician Dr. Charles Hoffe was featured in Issues 2 & 16. His case has been further described here www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/democratic-rule-of-law-and-procedural-fairness/.

The plight of German consumer rights lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was shared in Issues 14 & 18. He continues in solitary confinement even as his mother died. Government documents reveal plans to target him from 2021. See posts from Sept 3 on truthsummit.substack.com/ & substack.com/@rwmalonemd

What to do when the ER is closed?

As top-heavy medical systems struggle to fill front-line positions, many jurisdictions are reducing Emergency Room hours. ER hours are even becoming weaponized in areas where manipulating ER is seen as an acceptable way by those in opposition to shine a bad light on political leadership in power. Until the diagnosis and treatment of those experiencing adverse effects of the mandated mRNA injections is openly pursued by the medical system, staff shortages continue.

This four-part series of 2-hour discussions hosted by Canada Health Alliance (CHA) President Dr. Bill Code will discuss what lay people can do if they have a medical crisis and the local Emergency Room is closed. The following topics will be addressed on the days shown. Chest pain: What do you do? (Sept. 9) Migraine or Stroke: What do you do? (Sept. 16) Concussion: What do you do? (Sept 23) Cuts, Crush Injury or Burns: What to you do? (Sept. 30)

To register, or inquire about membership, readers are encouraged to email education@canadahealthalliance.org. For CHA members, single sessions cost $35/session & all four are $120 while non-members pay a $50/session, $150 for all four. To learn more about Canada Health Alliance projects, see canadahealthalliance.org/projects/.

Helping with Medical Malpractice

Retired AB pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson is well known for his

“no holds barred” approach to speaking about the harms of COVID-19 policies these last 4 years. He is now the medical director of MalMedDoctors which provides support to legal professionals working in the field of medical malpractice law. Visitors to the site may find the linked online resources very helpful. medmaldoctors.ca/useful-reference-sources/ His Telegram channel features medical studies or other news not addressed in mainstream media. For example a recent link shared here https://t.me/RogerHodkinson was to a British article stating: “Excess deaths among children across Europe, excluding Ukraine have increased by 335% since the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Emergency Use Authorisation of the Covid vaccines for use in children in week 21 of 2021 compared to the number of excess deaths recorded during the same time frame prior to EMA granting ‘authorisation’ of the Covid vaccine for children.”

European Nations try Digital & Paper Vax Pass

https://www.portugalresident.com/portugal-to-pilot-european-vaccination-card-from-september/

PAGE 3

BlockBuster Books - Fall Collection

“The Real CdC evinces fraud committed by the state health department. Covid-19 deaths were over-counted and ‘vaccine’ deaths were hidden. THE CDC MEMORANDUM is a Notice of Criminal Liability to the directors of the CDC, FDA, NIH, and state government officials. Thousands in Massachusetts died from something introduced in 2021; and it was not Covid-19. These facts and more are proven beyond reasonable doubt.” http://therealcdc.com/

This 2016 publication by Lawyer’s Rights Watch Canada THE RIGHT TO DISSENT received little mainstream attention. Yet as more and more often, citizens are being detained, charged, ‘cancelled’ or deplatformed for going against popular opinion, the handbook is increasingly valuable. It outlines obligations to "respect, protect and fulfill the right to participate in public affairs by engaging in criticism, opposition and dissent.”

https://www.lrwc.org/the-right-to-dissent-international-law-obligations-to-respect-protect-and-fulfill-the-right-to-participate-in-public-affairs-by-engaging-in-criticism-opposition-and-dissent-handbook/

This penultimate reference book by members of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance is now available for pre-order. When it arrives in November, its contents will allow Canadians to “debunk” outdated or junk science cited by advocates of masking, mRNA injections, social distancing, lockdowns etc. Essential reading as new PHEICs are being declared along similar lines as C-19. www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/new-book-down-the-covid-19-rabbit-hole-independent-scientists-and-physicians-unmask-the-pandemic/

“Andrei Martyanov’s book is a wake-up call. Set against the backdrop of the Ukraine, he provides an uncompromising and masterful analysis of the Western way of understanding war. ” (Ret. Col. Jaques Baud) See: www.claritypress.com/product/americas-final-war/

In J. Ruechel’s words

When Julius Ruechel is not busy as a pasture-based organic cattle farmer in BC, he researches material for his books, blogs and interviews. His 2006 book Grass-Fed Cattle sharing how to produce and market natural beef even earned him praise from US animal welfare crusader, Temple Grandin.

His more recent writing is about “society’s accelerating unraveling in articles ranging across history, philosophy, science, and democracy. … I try to follow the cookie crumb trail of evidence wherever it leads to provide the kind of perspective that can only come from independent journalists who are not beholden to corporate media, political masters, or the gatekeepers who control funding in our increasingly broken scientific institutions.”

Ruechel’s latest book: Plunderers of the Earth: the erosion of civilization, the mad crusade to control the climate, and the untold stories of soil and CO2 was the topic of an August 25 interview with former CBC journalist Trish Wood on her own independent platform found here:

In his earlier book: Autopsy of a Pandemic, Ruechel tackled the “data manipulation, lies, and distorted scientific principles that have plunged the world into medical tyranny since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected at the end of 2019.”

Other books of potential interest: Anything by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung or by Maureen Fitzgerald…www.goodreads.com/author/list/19240701.Matthew_Ehret & maureenfitzgerald.com/book/.

PAGE 4

MONEY MATTERS

The recent documentary “The Bank that owns BlackRock” presents boardroom intrigues of pivotal US banks including Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch and some of their founders’ ‘rags to riches’ tales. www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8Preb2cngI. The film makers highlight the motivations behind some of the figures responsible for the 2008 financial crisis. As the world’s largest investment management fund, BlackRock has become increasingly powerful. In 2020, the US Federal Reserve turned to its CEO for the fourth time, this time to help ease finances around COVID-19, giving BlackRock unprecedented access to the levers of political power. Not mentioned in the film is that large portions of agricultural land in South Eastern Ukraine were in the hands of this global firm prior to the most recent hostilities. Independent military analysts postulate that it is precisely these interests who are desperately gambling with Ukrainian lives in order to hold onto these assets. (See also CSNews Issue 13.)

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

US investigative journalist Whitney Webb was recently asked about Bitcoin, stablecoin, and Central Bank Digital Currencies. She has long looked into corruption among financial elites and presents an update here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUHaQkih4SY

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

The Study Group on Technology and Power presents OMNIWAR - A Symposium hosted by US financier Catherine Austin Fitts Sept. 21 9 AM - 2 PM ET www.technocracy.news/omniwar/

War & Peace

International Peace Coalition meets Fridays

Concerned Citizens and leaders of peace groups are invited to join weekly online brainstorming sessions hosted by the Schiller Institute. Speakers at the 65th session included Larry C. Johnson - former CIA analyst, Ray McGovern - former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), and others. https://schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/ipc_meeting_20240830

#NoWar2024 Conference: Sept 20-22

Resisting the USA’s Military Empire is the theme of the upcoming global virtual conference planned by WORLD BEYOND WAR & endorsed by a range of peace initiatives including Nova Scotia Voice of Women for Peace and the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute. “Ending all wars means closing all military bases. The United States of America, unlike any other nation, maintains a massive network of foreign military bases around the world, over 900 bases in more than 90 countries and territories…Join us virtually – or in-person in Australia, Germany, Colombia, and the U.S. – for the 3-day #NoWar2024 Conference to learn about the impact of the USA’s military base empire and how to resist it. The conference will travel virtually across the globe, visiting sites near U.S. military bases, from Australia, to Germany, to Colombia, with the concluding event in Washington, DC, the heart of the U.S. military base empire.” https://worldbeyondwar.org/nowar2024/

Rage Against the War Machine: Sept 28

Rescue the Republic: Sept 29

Two back-to-back events are planned to take place in Washington DC. Planners of the first list 10 key issues they wish addressed by the US government including defunding wars in Ukraine and Palestine, de-escalating the current global nuclear threat, disbanding NATO, abolishing the CIA and the military-industrial deep state, and more. See: rageagainstwar.com/. The second will focus on ways the industrial complex assaults American society. jointheresistance.org

PAGE 5

Asylum for Biden?

Christine Anderson is a German EU Parliamentarian. On July 9 she wrote: “Joe Biden is finished. Mentally and physically. And has been for a long time. No one who has seen his disastrous public appearances could seriously deny this. But why is this tragic, burnt-out candidate being held on to? Why was he sent back into the race in the first place? Because a man who doesn't even know where to run anymore without a crib sheet is the ideal puppet for the Deep State. Even if Biden is now removed from the race as a presidential candidate, he will remain in the White House as the incumbent president until the end of the term. There, the string-pullers in the background will continue to put him under pressure and use him to achieve their goals. After all, they want to line their pockets with the taxpayers' money by making all kinds of deals and legislative changes until [the next election]…it is clear that Joe Biden is being exploited by unscrupulous puppeteers for their political ends at the expense of his mental and physical health. This constitutes a form of political persecution under the Geneva Convention.

…I wrote a letter to the EU High Representative Joseph Borrell... proposing that President Biden be offered EU asylum in one of our Member States. Such asylum would allow him to recover in a safe and peaceful environment, away from the pressures of his office and his handlers. It would be a gesture of humanity and would also send a strong signal that the EU cares about the welfare of exploited people, regardless of their political role.”

MEP Anderson can be followed here: https://t.me/christineanderson

FIGHTING FOR FARMLAND…

As farmers around Waterloo ON were approached by land agents seeking to expropriate productive farmland for industrial development, they banded together to form FIGHT FOR FARMLAND. In one cornfield that was bought up, the entire crop was destroyed shortly before harvest, an amount that would have produced 2.5 million 400g boxes of Corn Flakes cereal. www.fightforfarmland.com/community-updates

IN SUPPORT OF FOOD & FARMERS

This two-day livestream symposium is being planned by members of the US advocacy groups Door To Freedom, Childrens’ Health Defense and others. They seek to bring together experts in regenerative agriculture, financial analysts, food safety experts and others. The talks can be accessed free of charge at doortofreedom.org/. The program includes updates on litigation around RoundUp/Glyphosate what do do about bird flu culls, “biosecurity” measures in the dairy industry, land use and slaughterhouse restrictions, the increasing pivot toward lab grown meat and insect proteins and much more. Videos from the 2023 Attack on Food Symposium can be viewed here: doortofreedom.org/the-attack-on-food-and-how-to-fight-back-symposium-2023/

How Governments Impact Food Insecurity

Safeguarding Our Food Security: Government Actions Putting Food at Risk. This was the topic of one of the many panels held as part of a conference presented in June by Manitoba Stronger Together. Up for discussion were “legislative shifts that threaten the very foundation of food production, fisheries, and farming in Canada”. rumble.com/v57fgjf-conference-day-3-video-4-panel-5-safeguarding-our-food-supply.html. The other panel discussions are posted here: www.manitobastrongertogether.ca/conference-archive.

Looking up the term “No Farmers No Food Canada” we find stickers for sale on Amazon, campaigns by that name on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, a trailer for a documentary, statements of solidarity with farmers in India in 2021, but sadly, little coverage of farmers’ experiences in Canada…

PAGE 6

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

“Freedom Tech” is run by a small Calgary based society focused on technological liberty through the use of alternative tech & open source solutions. t.me/freedomtechkraft

Beyond Google - Alternative Search Engines

As the founder of the encrypted social media network Telegram was detained in France, his platform abounds with information not seen elsewhere. Here is a straight copy from a recent post on Freedom Tech: Google is so powerful that it "hides" other search systems from us. We just don't know the existence of most of them.Meanwhile, there are still a huge number of excellent searchers in the world who specialize in books, science, other smart information.

Keep a list of sites you never heard of: www.refseek.com - Academic Resource Search. More than a billion sources: encyclopedia, monographes, magazines.

www.worldcat.org - a search for the contents of 20 thousand worldwide libraries. Find out where lies the nearest rare book you need.

https://link.springer.com - access to more than 10 million scientific documents: books, articles, research protocols.

www.bioline.org.br is a library of scientific bioscience journals published in developing countries.

http://repec.org - volunteers from 102 countries have collected almost 4 million publications on economics and related science.

www.science.gov is an American state search engine on 2200+ scientific sites. More than 200 million articles are indexed.

www.base-search.net is one of the most powerful researches on academic studies texts. More than 100 million scientific documents, 70% of them are free.

DIY Wasp Spray!

Robynn Dunbar, a Northern AB respiratory therapist, gardener and blogger, presents a non-toxic wasp spray recipe for others to try. It consists of two essential oils and one specific dish soap. See: www.kittyandbean.com/blog/diy-wasp-spray

ON A LIGHTER NOTE U-Pick Farms in Canada

In lieu of a dedicated Road Trip article, and in celebration of hard working farm families everywhere, we looked up some U-Pick & other farms across the country. Enjoy the variety! (Oddly, not a lot of U-Pick videos popped up on YouTube from other provinces/territories. Please send links of you know of some, we can repeat this feature!)

Velvet Acres (Vancouver BC) www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8s5cxl8D8o

Old Meadows (Kelowna BC) www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ1yqjLrF4I

Happy Acres (Spruce Grove AB) www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4-QCsnMjfY

Zajic Farms (Wainwright AB) www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgHTHwMWezk

Sunset U-Pick (Fredericton, NB)

atlantic.ctvnews.ca/video/c2714981-fredericton-u-pick-farm-owners-struggle-to-sell GREAT NEWS to what could have been a sad story… New owners are keeping the U-Pick going! https://globalnews.ca/news/10490373/fredericton-u-pick-new-ownership-sunset-upick-berries/