Last Call to speak up for Peace says IPC

See International Coalition for Peace Emergency Statement (Aug. 26) https://schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/

Russian Retaliation re: NATO entry at Kursk

Responding to the capture of the Kursk region by Ukrainian troops on August 6, Russia struck multiple energy facilities. Mainstream media are not discussing the the year-long planning by the US and the degree of support given Ukraine by NATO nations. Kursk is the site of the single largest battle in the history of warfare. The 1943 battle led to 450,000 Soviet soldier deaths, 50,000 missing (POWs), and 1.2 million wounded. (Wikipedia) Alastair Crooke discusses the media propaganda war alongside of military battles. This incudes the framing of the idea of ‘extremism’. “The DNC Chicago narrative-thesis is itself a tautology of identity differentiation posing as ‘togetherness’ under a diversity banner and in conflict with ‘whiteness’ and ‘extremism’. ‘Extremism’ effectively plainly is being set up as the successor to the former Cold War antithesis – communism.” strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/26/the-western-way-of-war-owning-the-narrative-trumps-reality & www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyD38A0sllU Vox Ukraine considers Crooke a disinformation spreader. voxukraine.org/en/messing-with-

Failure to Censor—Why France Arrested Founder of Free Speech Platform Telegram

www.wired.com/story/telegram-ceo-pavel-durov-arrest/

COUNTDOWN to the UN's SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE: 28 DAYS REMAINING UNexit.ca

The Human Cost of Media Censorship

The Canadian Association of Journalists requires media to provide a balance of viewpoints and a diversity of perspectives. When it comes to the Ukraine/Russia conflict, we see that our government has taken sides and is involved in the spiral toward WWIII. When decision makers are ONLY informed by the mainstream media bubble of ONE side of an international conflict, if they are UNAWARE of well reasoned analysts who can share a broader perspective, HUMAN LIVES are in DANGER. It is the same with the media blackout around the upcoming giveaway of national and personal decision making power at the United Nations Summit of the Future.

COUNTDOWN to the UN’s SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE: 28 DAYS REMAINING UNexit.ca

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

With their big vision of crossing Canada by bicycle to raise awareness of the benefits of Vitamin D, Susie and Kanji Nakatsu are not typical retirees.

Having had to stop the trek for medical reasons, they have relaunched it virtually as a fun awareness event. As Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, Dr. Nakatsu launched a petition and is planning 2 full day events to be held November 1 & 2. These are all aimed at sharing this message: Evidence gathered during the last 20-30 years on a wider range of health benefits derived from Vitamin D has led scientists and doctors to suggest that higher blood levels of Vitamin D (i.e., 125-250 nmol/l), are needed to prevent and fight a broader range of health concerns including; cancers, heart disease, autoimmune diseases, allergy, bacterial and viral infections, blood sugar disorders, and mental health problems. areyougettingenough.info/petitions/. This power couple is no stranger to creative community events. See their “walk & talk” idea on June 13: nakatsukingston.blogspot.com/2024/

Track your Kilometres for VitaManD

After you bike, kayak, swim, run, or walk this summer (i.e., any outdoor activity to boost your vitamin D), please fill in our form to add your kilometres. Update your kilometre registration as often as you wish, and we will update the progress throughout the summer.

Canadians are invited to add their outdoor earned kilometre count to the collection. This Vitamin D awareness activity is found here: www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/vitamin-d-tour/.

NZ EXIT WHO referendum approved

The Government of New Zealand has accepted a citizen-initiated referendum giving the organizers 12 months to seek signatures of 10% of registered voters on this question: “Do eligible voters wish for the Government to terminate New Zealand’s relationship with the World Health Organization (“WHO”) due to serious conflicts of interest between “WHO” and its private partners?”

On the other hand, New Zealand’s latest Pandemic Plan contains wording that would let the government legalize forced vaccination. dailyclout.io/new-zealands-pandemic-plan-to-legalise-vaccination-by-force/

Cognitive Warfare - Nudging 101

QB writer, poet and translator David Gossellin discusses UK policy documents which let policy makers unleash psychological operations on citizens of the Five Eye nations (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States). These are party to the multilateral UK-USA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence. Citizens of this anglosphere intelligence alliance were subjected to neurolinguistic programming efforts as outlined in the UK Institute for Government’s 2010 MindSpace discussion document; the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) March 22, 2020 board meeting summary documents and SAGE Meeting Minutes from the same date. Gossellin writes: “While the SAGE board is a UK government organization, various other UK agencies and outlets turn out to be at the very center of the covid-19 messaging campaigns across the entire Five Eyes… Specifically, the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) appears to be one of the crucial and most effective nodes in this psychological warfare web, operating under the guise of crafting effective covid-19 messaging and using MindSpace “behavioural insights” to shape public policy.” “ governments across the Western world—especially among the Five Eyes—have been using “Nudge Theory” and Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) to effectively change people’s behaviors without their conscious knowledge…NLP includes the idea of “re-framing” people’s perception of reality by changing the context in which various situations or realities are viewed by individuals…As we will see “re-framing” techniques feature prominently in the form of the document’s “context” model of behaviour change. Today, we observe their application in virtually every sector of public policy-making.” For specific examples of these nudging efforts, see: canadianpatriotreview.substack.com/p/mindspace-psyops-and-cognitive-warfare

War & Peace

COMPARATIVE MAPS BUILD UNDERSTANDING

This handy web tool www.thetruesize.com allows Canadians to appreciate the relative size of Palestine (in blue) and Israel (in green). At its widest point, the West Bank part of Palestine (the large blue section) is about 50 km wide while Gaza is 41 km long and 6 to 12 km wide. With a total area of 365 km2 Gaza fits between Abbotsford BC and Sherbrooke QB in size but houses 2 million people. Together, Gaza and the West Bank make up the Palestinian Authority. This post explains some of the history of occupations and uprisings and as well as the current status. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaza_Strip. The term “Israel-Hamas War” refers to the name of the political party governing Gaza and the hostilities going on since October 7, 2023. Back in 2005, Israel agreed to “disengage” from Gaza. This meant pulling out a block of 17 Israeli settlements on the rich agricultural lands in the south of Gaza known as Gush Katif. Some Israelis, notably members of the Religious Zionist Party, want to re-establish Israeli settlements in Gaza and annex the entirety of the West Bank. Palestinians have lost control of most of the West Bank over the years as seen in these maps from www.liberationnews.org/occupied-palestine-decades-land-theft/.

Supporters of the Palestinian right to the land speak of a relentless effort by Israel to erase indigenous peoples, as was done by other colonial powers elsewhere. Meanwhile, supporters of the Jewish state often make reference to historical Jewish and Christian texts in which God promises these lands to His people if they abide by His commandments, interpreting the texts to refer to this current era. This interview featuring two comedians, allows a rare chance for listeners to hear viewpoints from both sides. rumble.com/v52zkln-the-great-debate-israel-v-palestine-candace-ep-10.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp. As well, award-winning US journalist Max Blumenthal discusses the PRO-WAR bias in media coverage for both this conflict and the one in Ukraine: www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0BbzyfIVDs.

Ukraine’s 33 year anniversary marred by Martial Law Conditions

In a statement from August 24, Hon. Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, was one of five Ministers who recognized the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union. www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2024/08/statement-on-ukraines-independence-day.html She gave no indication of concern that the current government has declared martial law, cancelled elections, is ruling without a mandate and banned the largest religious denomination in the country (the Ukrainian Orthodox Church). Joly declared that since 2022 Canada has committed over $19.5 billion: “we support Ukraine’s efforts to implement a just and sustainable peace.” More than 300 Canadian Armed Forces members are currently deployed to train Ukrainian personnel. A review of meeting minutes of Canada’s Standing Committee on National Defense (NDDN) reveals the committee is privy to input from only one side of the conflict. For example on Feb 14, 2024 they discussed “Russia’s Aggression on Europe.” Despite also overseeing Canada’s Peacekeeping forces with this mission, “We remain steadfast in our pledge to advance and support global peace and security” NDDN may be putting Canadian personnel at risk through its one-sided stance on Ukraine. A full understanding of the complete context prior to commitments of deployment appears not to have been sought by Canadian parliamentarians.

Maps show Power Differential UKRAINE vs RUSSIA

Using the tool www.thetruesize.com, Canadians gain an appreciation for the huge imbalance in the two military powers. To recruit servicemen, Russia draws from a much larger population. In 2020, Ukraine had 42 million people while in 2021, Russia had 147.2 million (as per Wikipedia). With the size difference also comes a much greater potential for increased industrial, agricultural and energy resource capacity leading to a much greater potential for in-house military weapons development. While prior to February 2022, Ukraine’s territory fit inside southern BC and AB, Russia’s territory dwarfs that of Canada. In February, 2022 Ukraine had approximately 200,000 active Armed Forces troops (combined army, navy & airforce) 50,000 National Guards; & 40,000 State Border Guards.Meanwhile, in February 2022, Russia had approximately 900,000 active-duty troops (Ground, Navy, Airborne, Aerospace including strategic rocket forces) 20,000 special operations forces; 100,000 command and control (cyber, support, logistics, security, etc.); and an estimated 350,000-plus Federal National Guard Troops (2023). www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/

Recent Losses in Kursk

In the 19 days from August 6 to 25, Ukraine has lost: “more than 5,800 servicemen, 72 tanks, 31 infantry fighting vehicles, 58 armored personnel carriers, 383 armored combat vehicles, 177 cars, 37 artillery pieces… five anti-aircraft missile systems, 11 multiple launch rocket system launchers, including three HIMARS and one MLRS, nine electronic warfare stations, a counter-battery radar, an air defense radar, five units of engineering equipment, including two engineering vehicles and one UR-77 mine clearing unit” as per the Russian Ministry of Defense shared by an expert on Russian military and naval issues. See Andrei Martyanov’s recent posts at smoothiex12.blogspot.com/. For contrast, see this critique of Vladimir Putin’s go-slow approach to Ukraine since the 2014 US-backed coup written April 2024 by US economist Paul Craig Roberts: www.globalresearch.ca/march-third-world-war-continues/5855920.