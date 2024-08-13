Csn Week 21 August 12, 2024 2.43MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

This was spoken in Part 4 of an interview with Club of Rome Dutch Association.

The Club of Rome has been meeting since 1968 and describes itself as “a platform of diverse thought leaders who identify holistic solutions to complex global issues and promote policy initiatives and action to enable humanity to emerge from multiple planetary emergencies.” https://www.clubofrome.org/about-us/. Meadows continued: “And conversely, … we could even have eight or nine billion probably if we have a very strong dictatorship … if you had a smart dictatorship and a low standard of living … we're now at seven so we have to get back down. I hope that this can be slow, relatively slow and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal … so that people share the experience and you don't have a few rich, you know, trying to force everybody else to to deal with that …”

BREAKING NEWS 1

Former BlackRock Fund Manager warns of Totalitarianism

US Financial Data Analyst Edward Dowd summarizes current events as follows: "We are ruled by a nefarious group of individuals that have an unquenchable thirst for power, control and money, and they don’t care what they have to do to get it.”

BREAKING NEWS 2

NATO backed Ukrainian Troops enter Russia (See p. 2)

BREAKING NEWS 3

LAWSUITS against the WHO & against Canadian Politicians & Health officials. (See p. 2)

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 21! Here we share stories of a financial nature and delve into visions long held by some to “solve” all the world’s problems. As we introduce various citizens’ initiatives pushing back, we challenge you to find coverage of this information in your preferred “mainstream” or “legacy” media! See canadianshareablenews.substack.com/ for 20 back issues!

The Historian’s Bookshelf

We are adding a new feature to our Page 4! And to the tabs at the top of our substack. Take a look!

COUNTDOWN to the UN’s SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE: 42 DAYS REMAINING

Learn more here: www.canadaexitUN.ca

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

QB health law specialist and medical malpractice lawyer Gloriane Blaise had been disbarred from her bar association after she refused to undergo a psychiatric examination. Apparently, her messages about the COVID-19 mRNA injections not being true vaccines, not being properly approved, not being safe and effective sounded a little too crazy for those who were still adamantly following the public health guidelines. This March, she started the process of filing personal lawsuits against 35 top political and medical decision makers across the country, including two former and one current Federal Health Minister. She was profiled by The Canadian Independent which corroborated Gloriane Blaise’s information. They had received a copy of the Pfizer contract dated October 26, acknowledging “that the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.” See thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/former-quebec-lawyer-files-class & www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOECCRh0oGM. (or at blais_gloriane on Twitter/X)

Citizens’ Initiative to SUE the WHO

International legal, medical and scientific experts report “We can now go use our National Authorities to discredit and nullify the WHO’s unscientific PCR test recommendation as a diagnostic. It is our own national governments job to deal with WHO and their Member States violating our rights based on PCR.” More information will be posted on suethewho.substack.com/ as it becomes available.

Remembering Kary Mullis & PCR

American author and critic of the WHO James Roguski recently chose to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the death of Kary Mullis. Mullis was the inventor of the PCR laboratory procedure that allows DNA samples to be studied. He warned that the PCR process is not to be used to diagnose illness. “The fraudulent use of the RT-PCR process as a diagnostic “test” clearly led to a large number of false positive results that greatly inflated the numbers of asymptomatic “cases” of COVID-19. Because PCR isn’t a test for infection or illness, all “positive” results can be seen as false positives. The entire process is fraudulent.” Roguski intends this page: PCRFraud.com as a go-to reference for any discussion on the use of PCR “testing.”

War & Peace

Urgent Appeal — International Peace Coalition

On the 79th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki, the IPC held a meeting to discuss various crisis points, including the 120,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in the last 2 months. NATO nations are urged to rethink their agreements to support Ukraine as this prolongs the conflict. IPC meetings are open to the public. See schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/08/10/international-peace-coalition-62/ (See also Aug.11 re: Romanian Appeal for Peace.)

Questioning Ukraine’s Choice to Breech Border

Ukrainian military planners chose to withdraw troops from other embattled areas along the 1200 km front to penetrate into Russian territory near Kursk. The plan might have been to secure the Kursk nuclear plant to use as a future negotiating tool. In an era of surveillance drones, ground troops are particularly vulnerable to attack from above such that the power plant was not reached and likely 1,300 Ukrainian and mercenary soldiers were killed. Greek-Cypriot geopolitical analyst Alex Christoforo critiques headlines from Western press. www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLfNNV_lBGE In India, WION News reports on the Kursk attack using information from Reuters. www.wionews.com/videos/russia-ukraine-war-ukraines-bold-incursion-into-russias-kursk-749006 Meanwhile, US video-journalist and resident of Russia, Patrick Lancaster, was granted permission to film the action in a Russian command centre. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bkn3WOHSCyM

PAGE 3

GOOGLE NEWS

On August 5 a US court ruled that Google violated antitrust laws by maintaining its monopoly power in the markets.“Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly. It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act,” www.cnn.com/2024/08/05/business/google-loses-antitrust-lawsuit-doj/index.html. In 2018, Fulcrum News examined ties between YouTube, Google, 23andMe, the CIA and CERN. The daughters of Stanford professor and CERN physicist, Professor Stanley Wojcicki, Susan and Ann Wojcicki were reported to have founded Google and 23andMe. “Google has not only collected and stored data from billions of Internet users, it also has easy access to thousands of DNA specimens, has been funded by the CIA and we now know they have been closely tied to CERN from the beginning. This amount of egregious power Google has acquired, has quickly surpassed any company in human history. A power that will only continue to exponentially expand so long as the public remains unaware and apathetic.” www.fulcrumnews.com/blog/2018/3/10/unmasking-youtube-google-cia-and-cern The recent death of 56 year old Susan Wojcicki from liver cancer has some people pointing to her role in censoring out evidence based data on the COVID-19 injections. makismd.substack.com/p/youtube-ceo-susan-wojcicki-who-removed.

“Cushioning” the Loss of Freedom

After Meadow’s 1972 “Limits to Growth”, the Club of Rome has been strategizing how to get people to accept fewer freedoms & less consumption. Under consideration: communal living, consumption fees, wealth redistribution. sociable.co/government-and-policy/club-of-rome-nations-meat-redistribute-wealth-circular-economy/. The “Lioness of Judah” critiques the Club’ stance that “The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.” lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/club-of-rome-the-real-enemy-is-humanity. She also writes of the role geo-engineering plays in changing the climate. lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/its-not-climate-change-its-geoengineering

Surveillance Capitalism - Trade in Data

US Scientist Dr. Robert Malone links to an interview with Shoshana Zuboff, the author of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism” here: www.malone.news/p/surveillance-capitalism-and-psywar

“We Are Human, We Are Free is a worldwide nonviolent resistance movement to free ourselves from elite control and resist the forces of fear and dehumanisation. Our aim is to build a mass civil resistance movement to undermine the power of the criminal Global Elite to control us, and to regain the freedoms that make our lives worth living.” This initiative shares 30 actions in 20 languages. See more here: wearehumanwearefree.org/

How to Opt out of Biometric Scans

A citizen-run initiative is underway to inform people of many ways they can opt out of digital surveillance, data scraping, etc. Travellers in and out of the USA do NOT need to submit to being photographed or scanned. One tactic is to print off wallet cards with this statement:“I am exercising my rights to opt out of biometric technology.” This is based on US legislation stating “Participation in the testing of biometric technology is voluntary. Passengers may notify a TSA officer if they do not wish to participate and instead go through the standard ID verification process.” For more strategies to OPT OUT, see keepbeyond.com/optout/

???INFORMATION OMISSION AGAIN!!!

The following searches done on the website of “Canada’s Trusted News Leader” (aka Canadian Press news wire service) this week “did not lead to any results” on the topics: Gloriane Blaise and the lawsuit against 35 health leaders. On Kary Mullis. On “google violates antitrust”. On "international peace coalition"… If CP stays silent, other outlets likely will too. Readers are encouraged to search for coverage of these stories on their preferred news platforms.

From the HISTORIAN’S BOOKSHELF

If it sounds conspiratorial to hear the CIA is involved in Google and DARPA in the C-19 vaccines, it may help to look back in history at how clandestine government operatives have gotten involved in previous protection rackets, psychological warfare and deep state operations. See GLADIO - NATO’s Dagger at the Heart of Europe by Richard Cottrell (2015) “a vivid picture of all the false flag operations designed to steer Europe into a proto-fascist state” — Goodreads.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE — Successful DIY Car Build

Recently, the story of Ugandan Casava farmer, Buule Alex, began circulating online. Using locally sourced materials, a used motorcycle engine, two years of effort and a lot of ingenuity, this young man was able to realize his dream of building a car. www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAAksidU9Yo

DRUTHERS Road Trip

A full 45 months after having founded DRUTHERS, Shawn Jason got to witness a pallet of papers being delivered for distribution in Surrey BC. www.facebook.com/shawnjason/videos/2072542483160480 . The tour continues on to the West Coast, stopping most recently in Merritt BC.

WORLD BANK PREDICTION? SHHH!!!

“World Bank [is an] international organization affiliated with the United Nations (UN) and designed to finance projects that enhance the economic development of member states.” From its Encyclopedia Britannica description, one would think that the UN- affiliated WORLD BANK is a bank. And that when it speaks, everyone listens. And yet, the World Bank is a GROUP of 3-4 letter agencies, that since 2015, have been working to integrate the various agendas worked out by other globalist organizations into their lending patterns. Notably, Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), COP21 and more. www.worldbank.org/en/who-we-are; www.worldbank.org/en/programs/sdgs-2030-agenda With such a global focus, one would think media would run stories on the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects published in January 2024. blogs.worldbank.org/en/developmenttalk/global-economy-five-charts “2024 Global Economy is set for the weakest half-decade performance in 30 years” Why 6 months later, is no one reporting that the World Bank (or WB agencies) sees economic growth “projected to slow in 2024 to well below its 2010-19 average pace”? Or about the predicted “precarious outlook”, the “elevated debt and financing costs, as well as idiosyncratic headwinds such as conflict.” (Editor’s question: Who benefits when readers are not informed?)

ARMSTRONG ECONOMICS PREDICTS

In a wide ranging interview, US economic advisor Martin Armstrong shares many examples of ups and downs in financial markets in relation to geopolitical events. www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPFviQhpqw4&list=UUdeMVChrumySxV9N1w0Au-w&index=4 www.armstrongeconomics.com/

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Wayne Peters has long been running interviews on the topics addressed in this issue on whatsupcanada.org as well as on X and Substack. Two of his themes are: Resistance is NOT Futile! & Conquer Censorship!