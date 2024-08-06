Csn Week 20 August 5, 2024 2.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

Marwan Osman, Lebanese political analyst, one of the International Observers for the recent Venezuelan Election (at the 10 minute mark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9vfO8CSvBs)

This stands in stark contrast with the statement made by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mélanie Joly: "The electoral data collected by citizen witnesses and independent international observers provides credible evidence that the results claimed by the Maduro authorities of this election don't reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. …” (See page 3.)

BREAKING NEWS 1

World awaits Iran’s Response to Israeli Actions

With the Israeli-caused death of both a senior Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, and a key Hamas diplomat, Ismail Haniyer, Israel has “crossed the Iran’s red line.” Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is currently in Tehran. (See page 4.)

BREAKING NEWS 2

Last 2 Coutts Prisoners Ruled NOT GUILTY!

A jury in Lethbridge AB, ruled that Chris Carbert and Tony Olienick are NOT GUILTY of the charges of conspiracy to murder police officers. (See page 2.)

BREAKING NEWS 3

BC Rules Emergency Over But Keeps Vax Declarations

BC ends its Public Health Emergency status while mandating health care staff to declare vaccination status. www.princegeorgecitizen.com/coronavirus-covid-19-local-news/province-ends-covid-19-mandates-fired-health-care-workers-can-re-apply-9276806

Congratulations to us for 20 issues of Canadian Shareable News!

We started this project 20 weeks ago! You can find this and all 19 previous issues at canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. We are preparing a summary of topic highlights for our first 20 issues, to use as reference when letter writing to media and/or decision makers. To be posted soon.

COUNTDOWN to the UN’s SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE: 47 DAYS REMAINING

Learn more here: www.canadaexitwho.org/en

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HERO - Going beyond the call of duty

Have you ever heard of Mefloquine Toxicity? Neither had Sgt Michael Rude, CD Ret’d even though he had been ordered to take the antimalarial drug before and during combat deployment. As written on his “Go Fund Me” page: “Soldiers were to be part of a drug trial, only they did not know they were part of this experiment. This drug trial was never done properly, no proper precautions, no data gathering, no investigations into whether the drug was even suitable for soldiers on an individual basis. This drug was untested and has serious and life threatening side effects which cause permanent damage. ... the side effects are many; memory loss, anxiety, night terrors, suicide, depression, hallucinations, paranoia and many, many more.” It was only after hearing about Mefloquine Toxicity that Sgt Rude could piece together his PTSD history and symptoms. Now, a member of Veterans4Freedom, Stg. Rude is touring the country - OPERATION RESTORE HOPE - The RUDE AWAKENING www.facebook.com/TheRudeAwakeningTour/; veterans4freedom.ca/about/; veterans4freedom.ca/faq; www.gofundme.com/f/wayd4m-operation-restore-hope

World’s Largest C-19 Autopsy Study WITHDRAWN AGAIN!!

AB oncologist Dr. William Makis and ON emergency medical specialist Dr. Mark Trozzi caught the attention of Australia’s Talk News Radio.The full interview is posted here: www.drtrozzi.news/p/dr-makis-and-dr-trozzi-discuss-autopsies. They discuss how in 326 autopsies reviewed, on average, death occurred 14 days after the Covid-19 injection. In 74% of the cases a strong causal link can be made between the injection and mechanisms of death including cardiac arrests, myocardial infarction or “heart attack”, disorders related to blood clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis, C-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure, etc. Recipients had been given modified mRNA types (Pfizer and Moderna), or the DNA types (Astrazenica, and Johnson and Johnson); or traditional antigen vaccines (Sinovac, and Sinopharm). In the latter, spike protein was injected into the recipients, whereas in the former, genetic instructions triggered the body to produce spike protein indirectly. This study was previously accepted as a pre-print article in The Lancet and was quickly withdrawn.

Another Canadian medical professional who participated in the study is AB pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson. On August 2, he posted this on his Telegram channel: “Most highly censored clinical paper of the pandemic demonstrated COVID-19 vaccination is the cause of death at autopsy. 73.9% of autopsies after COVID-19 vaccination adjudicated the vaccine as the cause of death. The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has pressured Lancet SSRN and now Elsevier Forensic Science International to cover-up this safety signal! After contract, copyright, fees paid, and publication on June 21 2024, the editors have indicated the paper will be retracted in violation of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) Guidelines.”

On August 3, this notice appears on https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0379073824001968: “This Article-in-Press has been withdrawn at the request of the Editors-in-Chief. Members of the scientific community raised concerns about this Article-in-Press… The concerns were shared with the authors, who prepared a response and submitted a revised manuscript for consideration by the journal. In consideration of the extent of the concerns raised and the responses from the authors, the journal sent the revised manuscript to two independent peer-reviewers. The peer-reviewers concluded that the revised manuscript did not sufficiently address the concerns raised by the community and that it was not suitable for publication in the journal. The authors disagree with this withdrawal and dispute the grounds for it.”

NOT GUILTY But Not Yet Free!

Carbert and Olienick remain in remand until August 12 when sentencing for the lesser charges is to occur. The silence around the case among mainstream/legacy media “raises important questions about the role of journalism in a democratic society.” gather2030.substack.com/p/the-coutts-trial-verdict-a-silence

PAGE 3

CHAT GPT & C-19

Taking a break from news about the World Health Organization and the United Nations, US author James Roguski devoted a column of his substack to the work being done by cognitive deep learning expert David Allan Blubaugh. The topic? What does AI know about the C-19 injections as bioweapons? A lot, it seems! jamesroguski.substack.com/p/using-chatgpt-to-expose-the-truth For more on the work done by Blubaugh, see www.amazon.com/Intelligent-Autonomous-Drones-Cognitive-Learning/dp/1484268024

Increased AI Surveillance

Municipalities across Canada have long ago signed on to UN climate change targets, before these began being questioned by many in the scientific community. Now, AI is used to locate and send inspectors to backyard pools without fences or illegal sheds, to measure tree cover, even to scan CCTV footage “for signs that someone is in distress” as a way to prevent suicide in the subway. As municipalities adopt these tools, some are calling for caution when expanding their use. www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/national/quebec-municipalities-using-artificial-intelligence-to-track-tree-cover-cars-pools/

Opposite News re: Election in Venezuela

(Continued from p. 1) “We reiterate our call on the Venezuelan authorities to ensure transparency and publish detailed results for all polling stations. A peaceful, negotiated and Venezuelan-led solution is needed to resolve this crisis. (Finishes on p. 4.)

The 2024 Geopolitical Chessboard

Writing for “Medium” Faisal Shamsi shared some predictions for 2024. These included Climate Change and Sustainability; Economic Uncertainty and Inflation; Geopolitical Conflicts and Rivalries and The AI factor. Regarding Artificial Intelligence, he writes: “China is expected to overtake the USA as the world’s leading source of AI technology in the next four years. Europe is the largest and most diverse in AI research output with high levels of international collaboration, while India is the third largest country in AI research output behind China and the USA. The rapid development of AI technologies has prompted calls for regulatory frameworks to manage the associated risks, especially concerning misinformation and disinformation campaigns that threaten global stability.” medium.com/@shamsifaisal/navigating-a-complex-world-the-geopolitical-landscape-in-2024-6fcf2e6cac82

30 “NEW MEDIA” Outlets

On his Freedom Forum News Substack, Chuck Black points readers to “New Media” platforms which are interactive, allowing for 2-way communication. Who could have imagined, in the 1980s, 1990s, being able to send in or even call in questions to ask directly of those researching and presenting news on topics of all kinds? This is now becoming the norm. chuckblack.substack.com/p/back-end-thirty-important-and-influential

Gov. Funding Fake “New Media” Platforms

Under the provisions of the “Online News Act” Google ended up paying the Canadian government $100 Million. Chuck Black looked into a question that “mainstream” or “legacy” media appears not to be asking. The answer surprised even him. chuckblack.substack.com/p/back-end-canadas-legacy-media-hates

PAGE 4

Venezuela Continued

It is imperative all parties begin negotiations to ensure that the democratic will of the people of Venezuela is respected and a peaceful process of transition is established. We are prepared to work with partners in the region to support this dialogue. Canada has stood, and will continue to stand, by the people of Venezuela in these challenging times.” statement-by-minister-joly-on-results-of-presidential-election-in-venezuela.html It appears that the source of Minister Joly’s information is the US based Associated Press. www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/national/protesters-demand-stronger-canadian-response-to-rigged-venezuelan-election/article_72bd4f32-7eca-597c-90f3-b6f874d9cce1.html For back history on previous US attempts at regime change in Venezuela (including a failed assassination attempt of Pres. Maduro), follow the work of US journalist Anya Parampil. thegrayzone.com/2024/07/16/corporate-coup-assassination-venezuelas-maduro-boltons-plot/

DRUTHERS Road Trip

Kudos to DRUTHERS for posting the jam-packed August issue druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/Druthers-AUGUST-2024-Web.pdf while also touring the country. The bus visited Kamloops & Kelowna and is heading west, planning to finish in 2 weeks! https://www.facebook.com/shawnjason

War & Peace The World Awaits Iran’s Next Moves

How will Iran respond to the two assassinations, when will the response come, how will that affect the global oil market and the world’s economy as a result? These are the questions being discussed among the global intelligence community. Flights to the region have been suspended as many Israeli citizens attempt to leave their country. The Egyptian English language news source Ahram Online writes of Shoigu’s visit: “In Tehran, the secretary of the Russian Security Council is scheduled to meet the president, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the General Staff,” english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/2/8/528568/World/Region/Russian-security-council-secretary-visits-Tehran-a.aspx. Lebanese political analyst Marwa Osman and Lebanese war correspondent Ghadi Francis provide insider perspectives: www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9vfO8CSvBs (minute 24) and www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjGFH1Le3gA&t=2447s

Learning Back History on Ukraine

The DD Geopolitics outlet (featured as Independent Media in CSN Issue 10) provides this carefully written backgrounder to the conflict in Ukraine. Readers who have not been following this story from the start might find this author’s approach helpful. ddgeopolitics.substack.com/cp/146794894

