BREAKING NEWS

While our Prime Minister recently announced funding “to better understand how climate change interacts with democratic decline” he also (possibly inadvertently) hit upon the growing reality that Canadians, and citizens worldwide, are increasingly angered at the top-down control being enacted upon them by transnational forces which are not openly discussed in government and corporate backed “mainstream” or “legacy” media. Former University of Lethbridge Professor Emeritus Dr. Anthony Hall chose to highlight a recent video post by Scottish author and TV producer Neil Oliver who discusses how “Big State, Big Pharma & Big media are in wholesale collusion” and who noted that “people are simmering with increasing rage, anger is rising….” The full commentary can be seen here:

For more details on our Prime Minister’s speech and on how citizens are channelling this anger into productive initiatives, continue on page 3.

Find us here…

Welcome to our second issue! Printable copies of this publication can be downloaded here: canadianshareablenews . substack . com (no spaces).

Consider making extra black & white copies to post on community bulletin boards - free for the taking. Anyone who has only seen selective one-sided corporate backed mainstream media coverage might be surprised to read News with a Difference!

Share with elected representatives and journalists

They might not be aware that the growing disconnect we see in society stems from the mainstream media NOT presenting the diversity of opinion which the Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines require. Likewise we, and they, need to ensure that the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online, of which Canada is a founding partner, is never compromised by vested interests.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

BC Dr. Charles Hoffe questioned why some of his patients were reporting unusual symptoms after their COVID-19 injections. He soon got the attention of provincial health officials. Nearly 3 years later, he still faces legal actions from BC’s College of Physicians and Surgeons. The college is requesting that the court “take judicial notice” of the public health information and ignore current science. Here Dr. Hoffe discusses recent court developments. https://rumble.com/v4hvp8x-dr.-charles-hoffe-trial-update-march-7-2024.html A year ago, the Vigilant Fox Substack reposted a talk given by Dr. Hoffe entitled “The Vaccinations have made it Worse”

Dr. Hoffe also testifies eloquently to his Christian faith in this two-part interview on Moral Courage after Covid.

To register as an online audience member in upcoming legal proceedings, please look for Dr. Hoffe in this event calendar. https://freedomrising.info/events/

EYE ON OTTAWA More concerns re: Bill C-63

Ontario law professor Dr. Bruce Pardy joined citizen journalist Glen Jung of Bright Light News to share his concerns re: Canada’s Online Harms Act. “Everyone who commits an offense under this act…is guilty of an indictable offense and liable to imprisonment for life.” Jung writes that

“Bill C-63 is designed to combat online harms, with a specific focus on protecting children. It proposes measures that, at first glance, appear to safeguard those most vulnerable… A particularly troubling element of the bill is its proposal to amend the criminal code, introducing the possibility of life sentences for ‘hate’-motivated crimes. Alarmingly, the concept of "hate" remains ambiguously defined, creating a scenario where subjective interpretation could result in severe penalties for what might otherwise be considered normal dialogue… the bill proposes changes to the Canadian Human Rights Code, setting dangerous precedents by introducing hefty fines – $50,000 to the government and $20,000 to victims – for violations deemed as hate speech. Another contentious point raised by Pardy involves the provision allowing anonymous complaints, effectively setting up a ‘snitch line on steroids’ that could embolden malicious accusations without accountability.”

Read / Listen here:

PRO vs CONTRA re: Bill C-63

If so many are against the provisions of Bill C-63, one wonders who is for it. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is the advocacy agent of the Jewish Federations of Canada. Their concern is the rise of anti-semitism in this country. On their website, they state: “One of the main environments in which Jew-hatred flourishes unencumbered is online.” https://www.cija.ca/the_jewish_community_supports_the_online_harms_bill. Groups concerned with other forms of racism, Islamophobia, and the destruction of 100 Christian churches https://tnc.news/2024/02/12/a-map-of-every-church-burnt-or-vandalized-since-the-residential-school-announcements4/ do not appear to support this Bill. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms provides a critique of the Bill. https://www.jccf.ca/online-harms-act-threatens-free-expression-in-canada/ Both the CIJA and the JCCF invite citizens to sign petitions. Ideally, there would be a forum where both sides could work out mutually acceptable legislation.

HEALTH MATTERS

In his substack, Dr. William Makis recently shared a subtitled recording of an address given in the German Parliament building by Professor Emeritus Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi. In 2021,Dr. Bhakdi was a leading force behind the attempt to warn the world’s governments about all that could go wrong with the use of COVID-19 mRNA based injections. In this talk, Dr. Bhakdi explains in simple terms why that warning still persists in 2024.

The bacterial based product used on humanity was made differently than the product that was tested prior to receiving use authorization.

The body’s T-cells are activated when they detect foreign protein. They even destroy the body’s cells as they MAKE foreign protein. The injections provide the code for trillions of such protein to be made in the body. It is no surprise that auto-immune disorders are rising rapidly.

DNA contamination that can enter the nuclei of the body’s cells were packaged ready for transport all around the body. This violates all codes of practice and ethics and is simply criminal. (The word ‘evil’ is also mentioned.)

Hear the whole talk here:

INFORMATION INTEGRITY ONLINE

In his address to the Summit for Democracy on March 20, PM Justin Trudeau referenced the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online which was developed after Canada hosted the G7 in 2018. It is chilling that the CBC, CTV, GLOBAL and CP appear not to have mentioned this declaration to date, since the need for integrity of information most certainly MUST apply to them. Mainstream media also miss the huge irony in PM Trudeau’s additional statements when he discusses the need to promote and maintain a “healthy information ecosystem.” Re: the investment of $8.4 million he said it should “help protect the human rights of environmental defenders… We are seeing direct threats to individuals, globally, through transnational repression.” He wishes to ensure that “human rights defenders and others facing digital threats have the resources they need to defend themselves… On information integrity… governments can be more proactive in strengthening citizen resilience…”

CITIZENS PUSHING BACK

Two Canadian citizen initiatives are growing rapidly around the country.

In British Columbia municipal politicians and those who vote for them are being educated via Town Hall meetings about the effects of the private public partnerships now unrolling as part of the “resetting” of society post-COVID. Municipal and other governments are looped into believing that it is for the good of their residents and the planet as a whole for them to sign on to corporate run “track and trace” schemes that end up benefitting few and disadvantaging many. Please view the range of information here: https://bctownhalls2024.ca/ask-youself/.

And nation-wide, people are hearing from Maggie Hope Braun as to how the United Nations is no longer the well-intentioned organization it once was. It has become captured by Big Corp.

Learn more here as well: https://freedomrising.info/smart-cities/ and here: https://freedomrising.info/canada-exits-the-who/

Feedback Wanted re: CO2 Targets

What greenhouse gas emission targets do you suggest? Canada is bound by the Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act to set new CO2 reductions targets every 5 years. Citizens can respond anonymously, leave certain questions blank and upload their own suggestions (PDF) at the end of the survey. https://canada-2035-target.ethelo.net/page/how-to-participate. Some might wish to refer to https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org as they respond.

Recipe Corner

Recipes for ginger root tea, pine needle tea, herbal freezies, etc. are presented by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/resources/immune-support-recipes/

Learning Longevity from our Elders

The makers of this documentary multi-part online “course” gleaned useful health information from elders aged 80-90+ - Sleep, gut health, avoiding toxins and lifestyle diseases - register here https://humanlongevityfilm.com

Travel News

Are you interested in learning, working, travelling all while supporting organic farming and having a great time? Learn about Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) here: https://wwoof.ca/en/. See who is now accepting applications under HOSTS.

Canada Road Trip

Let’s join Matt & Karla as they visit France, just a short distance away from Newfoundland. Ever heard of St. Pierre & Miquelon?

War & Peace: Mapping the Land

For help understanding the relationship of different countries in the Middle East using Biblical place names, see this overlay by Pastor Matt Whitman:

https://worldbeyondwar.org/resources

