Lilley refers to the 25 year history of requests to Parks Canada to thin out dead trees: torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-parks-canadas-wokeism-doomed-jasper For more Jasper & wildfire news, please see Questions Abound p 2.

BREAKING NEWS 1

Suing Biden/Harris campaigns re: $$ transfer

FormerFeds.org (an organization of former US federal government employees and advocates for government transparency) has outlined several violations of federal US campaign finance laws related to the transfer of campaign funds from the Biden to the Harris campaign. formerfedsgroup.org/ffg/formerfeds-files-fec-complaint-against-joe-biden-kamala-harris-and-their-campaign-committees/

BREAKING NEWS 2

Double Coup suspected in the White House

Americans puzzle over President Biden’s sudden disappearance from public view, his automaton-like public address and his wife’s recent activities. Two-time US Presidential campaign consultant, Dr. Naomi Wolf summarizes many concerns. Americans are asking who is actually running their country. naomiwolf.substack.com/p/the-double-coup

BREAKING NEWS 3

US declares potential Bird Flu Emergency

See page 2.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

When MB student Leigh Vossen was required to show proof of vaccination to continue attending online courses, she connected with others and founded STUDENTS AGAINST MANDATES which soon expanded into an international movement. Cassandra Schroeder tried unsuccessfully to educate her university officials on the lack of scientific consensus for the mRNA COVID-19 injections. She too joined S.A.M., as did many others. ON student Kamil Bachouchi became notorious for his humorous but pointed protest of mask mandates, “masking” with lettuce leaves, clear buckets, etc. tnc.news/2022/11/13/laurier-masks-peaceful-revolution1 S.A.M. runs a list of universities still mandating two C-19 injections (yes, in 2024!!! ) www.studentsagainstmandates.ca/resources. To learn more about Leigh and Cassie’s stories please listen to their testimonies to the NCI on Day 3 in Winnipeg https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/winnipeg-testimony/. See also : https://talknation.ca/podcast/ “Has Cancel Culture Silenced Dissent?” and linktr.ee/students_against_mandates.

Potential for new Public Health Emergency

Posting on the federalregister.gov officials at US Health and Human Services stated “there is a significant potential for a public health emergency that has a significant potential to affect national security” with respect to Avian Flu. www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/07/24/2024-16247/declaration-of-emergency-pursuant-to-the-federal-food-drug-and-cosmetic-act This despite no deaths or hospitalizations. merylnass.substack.com/p/latest-data-on-bird-flu-from-cdc. CBC reports on H5N1 rising among poultry and dairy workers include lines like: "Bird flu vaccine candidates already exist. But if H5N1 sparks a pandemic, making enough doses won't be easy.” www.cbc.ca/news/health/human-h5n1-us-cases-1.7272781

Linking Covid Vax & Excess Deaths

On June 5, 2024, British news ran this headline: Covid vaccines may have helped fuel rise in excess deaths - Experts call for more research into side effects and possible links to mortality rates. The research underlying this news was picked up by GlobalNews (but not CBC or CP). globalnews.ca/news/10541434/excess-deaths-western-countries-covid-pandemic-study/ (Subscription needed to access www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/06/04/covid-vaccines-may-have-helped-fuel-rise-in-excess-deaths/)

Conflicts of Interest in Health Care

The Canadian Covid Care Alliance recently released a podcast illustrating how due to pharmaceutical company interference, health care is “under siege.” This was made evident in “the manner in which COVID-19 and the declared pandemic ushered in dramatic changes to Canadian health care and to Canadian patients’ rights. Underlying some of these changes was the unprecedented and pervasive influence, wielded by the pharmaceutical industry, upon public health decision making and policy. This influence affected multiple stages of medical treatment--from clinical trials, through the regulatory approval process, to marketing, and doctors’ treatment recommendations--and has ultimately threatened both the right to provide and the right to receive consent-based personalized healthcare in Canada.” www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/ccca-podcast-ep-5-canadian-health-care-under-siege/

Questions Abound after Forest Fires

Firefighter reports of the hotter than normal Jasper AB fire sound eerily like reports from last year’s fire on Maui. Dane Wigington’s ‘Wildfires As A Weapon’ provides information about tree die-off and the role that chemical desiccation (dryness) can play in fuelling flames.www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ Another commonality - in both Maui and Jasper, there was a clear intention to rapidly remake the town into a high tech, high density “15 minute city”. Evidence of an April 2024 report to this effect by a Jasper Town Councillor is making the rounds: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10224380731857596&set=p.10224380731857596&type=3 For a look at how the survivors of the Maui fire are coping one year later (many just barely) see https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/07/report-growing-number-of-maui-county-residents-are-barely-surviving/.

Lebanon next Target?

Israel believes Iran is supporting the various forces opposing them:(Hamas in Gaza; Hezbollah in Lebanon; Houthi in Yemen). This site outlines the Israeli/US perspective: iranprimer.usip.org/blog/2023/jan/25/israel-iran-threat-options. Former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke explains. www.youtube.com/live/zDERjMb3ZIs?si=sjI8tal9nQ3LhhKv

Mocking Jesus at Olympics

Organizers of the Opening Ceremonies of the Paris Olympic Games are receiving pushback for their depiction of a drag queen themed re-enactment of Jesus Christ and the Disciples for their final meal before the Crucifixion, a sacred moment in Christianity. www.americamagazine.org/faith/2024/07/27/paris-olympics-last-supper-catholic-bishops-248464

War & Peace

US Releases Deception Doctrine

On July 10, military.com reported on a decision by the US Marine Corps: “The need for a cohesive policy on deception was identified in the 2023 update to the service's Force Design campaign, a reorganization effort meant to prepare for a potential future fight in the Pacific against China….Within that campaign, planners said that deception was one of the 'issues requiring further analysis,’” www.military.com/daily-news/2024/07/10/after-decade-marine-corps-releases-new-deception-doctrine.html As a result, the document “Deception” was made public. Not only does it include outlines for deceptive practices in the realm of cyberspace, it also references Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations or “military action involving the use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum or to attack the enemy”. https://www.marines.mil/Portals/1/Publications/MCTP%203-32F%20(SECURED).pdf?ver=naQTfAchHLrqiZUkhI_1WA%3d%3d

THREE DISTURBING TRENDS

Recent events include 1: the rise of state funded Neo-Nazism (as seen when Ukraine’s Azov battalion tours Europe) 2: the redirecting of critique against Zionist policies as “antisemitic” 3: the continued ramping up of war drums, this time preparing the population - including Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee to support war against Iran. It is clear that the presence of political agitators among the bussed-in pro-Palestinian anti-Netanyahu protestors only serves to galvanize pro-Israeli support among Americans upset at the excessive vandalization. All too often, corporate backed foundations are used to mobilize earnest and well intentioned social-justice oriented people as foot soldiers for larger profit-driven agendas. Readers can learn more here:

1: redacted.inc/nazis-go-on-tour-across-europe; unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/ukraine-and-the-new-al-qaeda/ 2: rumble.com/v58lv19-rabbi-shapiro-on-how-anti-zionism-became-the-new-antisemitism-redacted-w-na.html American Jewish Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains that Zionism is the nationalization of the Jewish religion - co-opting the Jewish religion for political purposes. 3: https://rumble.com/v58h645-a-war-with-iran-will-destroy-america-col.-macgregor-issues-warning-redacted.html; https://openparliament.ca/search/?prepend=Committee%3A+%22foreign-affairs%22&q=Iran; https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/05/pro-palestinian-protests-columbia-university-funding-donors-00156135; https://www.devex.com/news/blackrock-donation-triggers-calls-for-funding-reform-at-msf-97993

Sen. Johnson seeking help

US Senator Ron Johnson is asking attendees at the Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania to share video footage they took at the event. Light flashes caught on film from a window lead to theories of a second shooter in the attempted assassination on Pres. Donald Trump, possibly among the snipers. “I wish I could rely and have faith in the FBI and Secret Service to do a truthful accounting of this but that has not been my experience with the Russian Collusion Hoax and for years dealing with federal law enforcement. We need completely separate and independent investigations and it needs to start now.” thepeoplesvoice.tv/new-video-of-second-muzzle-flash-reveals-fbi-covering-up-multiple-shooters-in-trump-assassination-attempt/

When Anti-Imperialism got JFK Assassinated

This week Ken McCarthy, US author and broadcaster, aired an excerpt of the 2013 documentary JFK: A President Betrayed: Directed by Cory Taylor and shared a link to his book: John F. Kennedy Anti-Imperialist: His Character and Intentions Revealed in Five Speeches and One Telegram. The filmmaker discusses JFK’s efforts to avoid armed conflict. These include JFK’s “willingness to have a dialogue with Fidel Castro, his attempt to get out of Vietnam before it became the Vietnam War, his effort to use intermediaries who weren't necessarily in the State Department or in some other government body to communicate to foreign dignitaries including Nikita Khrushchev [Soviet leader during the Cold War].” Those episodes provide a different picture of JFK “than the one that is prevalent in the media today.” John F. Kennedy’s “emphasis on how a single individual can change the destiny of humankind is sort of a through line for us. JFK represented that kind of hope… he had a profound effect.” www.brasscheck.com/video/talking-with-the-jfk-filmmakers/ See also CSNews Issue 12 as Brasscheck TV was profiled as the Independent Media of the week.

When the CIA experimented on Mind Control

Tom O’Neill’s 2019 publication “Chaos” provides insight into the CIA and the secret history of the 1960s. The award winning US investigative journalist dug up files in which CIA officials asked: “Can we obtain control of the future activities (physical and mental) of any individual, willing or unwilling…with a guarantee of amnesia? … Can we force an individual to act against his own moral concepts? … Can an individual… be made to perform an act of attempted assassination?” p. 303 https://archive.org/details/read-481pg-pdf-book-chaos-tom-o-neill-dan-piepenbring-2019-little-brown-and-company/page/n301/mode/2up O’Neill’s book provides insight into uses of hallucinogenic drugs like LSD as developed by the CIA through its MKULTRA program.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Not “media’ per se, but this newly expanded interdisciplinary scientific journal is being profiled here. UBC Professor Christopher Shaw joins a stellar cast of evidence-based researchers presenting unbiased work. publichealthpolicyjournal.com/