Spoken re: President Biden’s health condition at 31:25 on The Duran.

(Editor’s Note: This comment was chosen for this week’s CSNews as it can apply to many topics, as people become aware of widespread information omission/censorship in mainstream media.)

Many Unasked Questions in Trump Shooting News

One audience member was killed and two were severely wounded as shots rang out aimed at former President Trump at a campaign rally on July 13. Corporate & government backed media coverage differs from independent sources with highly trained security experts (p. 3).

Israeli Army made things worse on Oct. 7

Even though Israeli newspapers have recently shared Defense Force admissions that they were warned about the upcoming attack and that they did indeed apply the Hannibal Directive, allowing Israeli forces to kill Israeli citizens, major news wire services (Reuters, Associated Press, etc.) remain silent. See page 4 for details.

Major US vaccine guru admits little data

The world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, published an admission that vaccines are not properly studied (see page 2).

Context for this week’s Hard Hitting News

All too often, those who dig up information that others prefer hidden find themselves vilified as “Conspiracy Theorists”. When our taxpayer funded media are not properly informing citizens of the issues of the day, when they do not give equal time to all sides of debates on important issues, they help to direct and radicalize opinions. We are in an era when the Huffington Post carried this headline Supreme Court Gives Joe Biden The Legal OK To Assassinate Donald Trump (July 1, 2024) and key Democratic Party influencers have long been calling for violence against President Trump www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EPdQYMI3YE. In the light of recent news, this context cannot be ignored. Likewise, in the past, mind control has been a factor in political assassinations. Here are two links for readers to update their knowledge the topic: www.brasscheck.com/video/the-real-history-of-mk-ultra/ &

www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-wm_iEGVK0

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

ON stats critic Regina Watteel, PhD in Statistics, began monitoring world-wide pandemic data and government responses to see how these correlated with scientific findings. When U of Toronto professor of epidemiology David Fisman co-authored a study claiming that the unvaccinated in Canada were a danger to the vaccinated, that news swept across the country overnight, despite being illogical. Regina decided to take a closer look. What she found in terms of statistical manipulation and conflicts of interest stunned her. In her words, Fisman is “replacing real-world observations with a fictional simulation in an attempt to scapegoat an unprotected minority for product failure”.

Watteel shared the evidence of Fisman’s fraudulent approach with the editors of the journal that published his work, and those that funded the research and are continuing to fund further work he is doing. She also turned to his university officials, and the Ontario Provincial Police — and received no evidence that these institutions understand the gravity of Fisman’s claims. See www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wmev10VSsA&t=1894s & https://www.fismansfraud.ca/.

Fraudulently Flipping the Numbers

A recent video released by Regina Watteel, Ph.D Statistics, clearly shows how Canadian lawmakers were led astray with fake data.

Watteel writes “It has become clear that the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ was a political narrative – a fraud fueled by HATE SCIENCE. It was used to deceive people into getting an experimental vaccine and to vilify anyone who chose not to be a lab rat. Tenured University of Toronto professor, David Fisman, and his two colleagues, Ashleigh Tuite and Afia Amoako, played a pivotal role in keeping the faux narrative alive long after mother nature had done her damnedest to shut it down.The research trio basically overwrote the Omicron wave with a fake simulation that showed trends opposite reality — namely, that the unvaccinated had higher C19 incident rates than the vaccinated and thus posed a disproportionate risk to others. They attempted to pass off their fabricated data and results as fact, and used their fictitious facts to vilify the unvaccinated, scapegoat them for the vaccine’s failure to curtail transmission, and to justify vaccine mandates, passports and travel restrictions.”

Capitulation on “SAFE VACCINES”

US commercial litigator Aaron Siri recently reported on a recent publication in the New England Journal of Medicine. He wrote: For decades, the medical community insisted vaccines are the most thoroughly studied product ever…For decades, parents of vaccine injured children, vaccine injured adults, and other stakeholders contested these claims only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies. The problem is, [demanding that FDA add 'missing information on safety and efficacy’ in vaccine package inserts etc, etc.] doesn't work. It doesn’t work because, at bottom, there are no proper safety studies. So, there is no safety data to add to the FDA package inserts, and hiding harms by removing them from CDC inserts doesn’t make them go away. … That brings us to the present in which Plotkin and his disciples realize they can’t cast voodoo on the public. They can’t hide the truth. So, their only option is to try and co-op the truth they have lied about for decades by now admitting that the studies to show vaccines are safe do not exist. But in making that admission, they conveniently fail to admit that for decades they lied. See https://substack.com/home/post/p-146488873.

Why Duelling Naomis? Klein vs Wolf

Two authors with the same first name have long been staples on bookstore shelves. Naomi Klein’s 1999 book. No Logo pointed at corporate manipulation, documenting “the invasive economic practices and damaging social effects of the ruthless corporatism that characterizes many of our powerful institutions.” naomiklein.org/no-logo/ Her 2007 Shock Doctrine: the Rise of Disaster Capitalism is included in the prestigious Internet Archive: archive.org/details/naomi-klein-the-shock-doctrine. Meanwhile, pivotal work by Naomi Wolf including her prescient 2007 The end of America: Letter of warning to a young patriot was also included in the Internet Archive. (Search in archive.org). Ms. Wolf began using the loudest voice she could find (that of US political commentator Steve Bannon) to sound the alarm about Pfizer’s manipulation of Covid-19 vaccine data. But instead of lending her support to what is clearly an example of Disaster Capitalism gone wrong, (full scale iatrogenocide or death by medical treatment) Naomi Klein falls victim to political polarization. Ms. Klein focussed her efforts on contemplating Ms. Wolf as some kind of weird “Doppelgänger” virtually “stalking” the other Naomi online. Award-winning US cardiologist Toby Rogers, MD, PhD, gives some thought to Ms. Klein’s peculiar writing project: tobyrogers.substack.com/p/in-doppelganger-naomi-klein-scapegoats while Ms. Wolf shares insight into Ms. Klein’s husband’s family’s ties to Big Pharma: naomiwolf.substack.com/p/is-naomi-klein-othering-me-due-to

SHOOTING QUESTIONS NOT ASKED

Corporate and government backed broadcasters and political analysts who are aware of the role the CIA and programs like MK Ultra played in prior assassinations of popular leaders (JFK, Rev. Martin Luther King, Malcom X, Fred Hampton, etc. as well as of the strong rhetoric against Donald Trump and calls for violence from the Democratic Party) are asking completely different questions about the recent attempt on President Trump’s life than broadcasters without that background knowledge. Adrienne Arsenault of CBC’s The National, for example, invited journalists from Vanity Fair and The Washington Post to discuss the possible impact of the shooting on the presidential election campaign. It was speculated that the shooter might have had mental health issues. www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6447667 In contrast, independent citizen journalist, Judge Andrew Napolitano brought together former two former CIA analysts Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern for an in-depth analysis of the event. www.youtube.com/watch?v=o66VgnRlS0Q&t=0s Open questions include whether the counter-sniper who reported a long delay after he radioed his superiors to OK his request to shoot the shooter would be given witness protection, as this report clearly puts the delay in the hands of parts of the security apparatus. Likewise they asked why no one is asking how the shooter would know he would be safe on the roof, how, when and by whom a ladder would conveniently appear for his use, what he was told would happen after the shooting, how he made the trajectory from student filmed in a BlackRock advertisement to being trained to shoot long distances. (Matthew Crooks had been turned away from his school’s rifle club due to his poor shooting skills). www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/business/blackrock-commercial-included-trump-shooter/index.html & www.boston.com/news/politics/2024/07/14/thomas-matthew-crooks-trump-shooter-2/

War, Peace & Propaganda

Revising AZOV NAZI History

The extremism of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion was undisputed before 2022 including their use of Nazi symbols, flags, tattoos and the clearly anti-Semetic rhetoric coming from some of their leadership. Yet, after the start of the Russian military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine, at the behest of Russian speaking Ukrainian citizens who had been brutally under attack from government forces on and off for seven years, any reference to the Azov battalion’s Nazi ideology was vilified as “pro-Putin disinformation”. The GrayZone showed how the Azov Battalion was removed from the US State Department funded Stanford University list of extreme militants. Americans are to believe that the Nazi element of the Ukrainian army no longer exists and that funding Azov is not to be equated with funding Nazis. thegrayzone.com/2024/06/29/azov-stanford-extremist-list/

EYE on BLACKROCK

BlackRock, a US investment firm now worth $10 trillion in holdings, was given the power to manage government payouts to US firms during COVID, and contracts by Canada and the European Union banking system. Its CEO, Larry Fink, is now speaking about “EFT’ing natural assets” Tokens are “the next generation for markets”. Fink wishes to ‘tokenize’ forests, mountains, lakes making them ‘commodities’ to be traded by the rich and powerful. In a 2011 interview with Bloomberg, Fink went so far as to say “Markets don't like uncertainty. Markets like, actually, totalitarian governments... Democracies are very messy.” Writing for Bitcoin Magazine, Mark Godwin and Whitney Webb analyze the past and possible future of “tokenized assets” and of the role the “Nature Conservancy” is set to play. “Fink and BlackRock remain committed to ‘climate finance’ and ‘green finance,’ not because of any environmental benefits it may produce, but because of the new markets and asset classes it seeks to create.” bitcoinmagazine.com/business/tokenized-inc-blackrocks-plan-to-own-the-fractionalized-world- Whitney Webb explains more here www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6f5Ml6JwJQ This includes the vision former Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney had related to potential “pillars of the new world order” digital IDs, Central Bank. Digital Currencies (CBDCs), etc.

Analysts First Vilified, then Vindicated

Independent foreign policy analysts like Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté of the GrayZone received a lot of backlash when they theorized that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had made use of the “Hannibal Directive” which allows for the killing of fellow soldiers to prevent them from being captured by enemy forces. Last November already, the Israeli news outlet Haaretz had confirmed much of what the GrayZone writers had stated: thegrayzone.com/2023/11/21/haaretz-grayzone-conspiracy-israeli-festivalgoers/ More recently, the Jerusalem Post reported that many of the Israeli deaths on October 7 were caused by IDF overreaction or inaction. thegrayzone.com/2024/06/21/israeli-army-friendly-fire-october-7/ & www.timesofisrael.com/weeks-before-oct-7-idf-said-to-have-been-warned-of-hamas-plan-to-take-250-hostages/ Here Aaron Maté reflects on a July 14 debate in which he participated on the topic of the Hannibal directive and the October 7 massacre. www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEpCMbxL18w

