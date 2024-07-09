Csn Week 16 July 8, 2024 2.59MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Former CNN Bureau Chief, Philippine-American journalist Maria Ressa spoke alongside of Culton Scovia Nakamya, award-winning Ugandan Journalist and media entrepreneur at the recent Global Media Forum hosted by German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Ms. Ressa, the CEO and co-founder of Rappler, was found guilty of libel in 2020 and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yrl-ybVrVi8 She is also interviewed here: akademie.dw.com/en/maria-ressa-media-need-a-seat-at-the-table/ a-69463698 See also: www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2021/ressa/ facts/ www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-53046052.

See more about the Global Media Forum on page 4.

Key C-19 Vax ‘Facts’ not accepted by BC Panel

In a decision that is bound to have repercussions nationwide, the disciplinary panel of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia decided not to “take judicial notice” of most of the points presented by those at the College seeking to discipline one of their own members. Dr. Charles Hoffe, a former BC emergency and family medicine doctor, had questioned the high number of severe adverse effects among his vaccinated patients. His subsequent efforts to provide patients with evidence-based information were seen by the BC College as constituting professional misconduct. (See JUDICIAL NOTICE on page 2.)

Welcome to Issue 16!

See canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. We continue looking at mainstream, government funded media and their lack of coverage of key issues of the day.

As well, we contrast coverage by the US based news agency, Associated Press with other sources. We also check out how the volunteer-run Media Bias organization rates some of our sources. How can the folks at MB/FC deem highly reputable experts to be following “pseudo-science” if their findings counter “the official line”? Knowing that one of their major advertiser (Google/Alphabet) invests in heavily in major corporate funds might explain some of their editorial choices.

For more media literacy education, consider a visit to this “Gallery” of Media Ethics, Trust in Journalism, News Wire Services, Fact Checking Organization, Press Galleries, and so much more. followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/how-can-we-trust-the- media-when-it The “self guided tour” is followed by a “guided tour” found here: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/do-you-see-what-i-see-a-guided-tour.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

When SK nurse Leah McKinnis “had her day in court” the Canadian Press news agency did not deem her story worth passing on to Canadians. McKinnis, who had been nursing since 2013, was being investigated by the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan for spreading “misinformation” when she shared the message “RN against Mandates and Vax Passports.” In January 2024, all charges against her were dismissed. The Discipline Committee looking at her case went as far as to state that “the case against Ms. McInnes should not have even proceeded to a hearing.” To learn more, Canadians needed to go outside of mainstream media, relying instead on www.westernstandard.news/news/saskatchewan-nurse-vindicated-in-ruling-by-nurses-college/51793 or www.jccf.ca/court_cases/nurse-who-protested-vaccine-passports-college-of-registered-nurses-saskatchewan-v-mcinnes/ to follow the case.

JUDICIAL NOTICE

The Disciplinary Committee has ruled they will NOT accept 6 of the 8 statements presented. Dr. Jessica Rose provides details here: jessicar.substack.com/p/we-won-the-judicial-notice-decision. Dr. Hoffe was featured in CSNews Issue 2.

News on Teen Gender Transitions 2 versions

The Associated Press (AP) chose not to focus on the call from the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) to “American medical authorities to withdraw their support for ‘transitioning’ gender-confused minors in the face of overwhelming evidence that such practices pose grave, lifelong harms to children’s physical, mental, and emotional health”. Instead, this news comes to readers via the non-profit internet news service LifeSiteNews.com. www.lifesitenews.com/news/american-college-of-pediatricians-leads-coalition-demanding-immediate-end-to-child-gender-transitions/ Associated Press stories focus on voices critical of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youths, for example apnews.com/article/genderaffirming-care-minors-texas-transgender-6386fcdff6c62818812655e79990735b.

ACPeds is trying to reach major medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics www.aap.org with findings in a recent report by British pediatrician Hilary Cass (genderreport.ca/cass-review-final-report-impact-canada/). As a result of the Cass report, “the care for <18s in England will no longer be based on the “gender-affirming” model of care but instead will treat youth with gender distress similarly to how it treats youth with other developmental struggles.” In contrast, neither the American Academy of Pediatrics or the Canadian Pediatric Society (CPS) appear to have any coverage of the Cass report. For a look at the CPS 2023 position statement on gender affirming care see: cps.ca/en/documents/position/an-affirming-approach-to-caring-for-transgender-and-gender-diverse-youth. Readers interested in following this issue can visit the Canadian Gender Report (a volunteer group of parents and concerned medical professionals) here genderreport.ca/.

Since 1997, LifeSiteNews has provided “an alternative to the mainstream news that was either ignoring or providing highly slanted reporting on these issues and on the activities and statements of pro-life, pro-family organizations in the world.” According to the Google advertisement supported MediaBiasFactCheck organization, both LifeSiteNews and the ACPeds have a ‘low credibility’ rating, purportedly because they follow ‘pseudoscience’.

SK Teacher not allowed to share views

Dave Petreiw, an SK teacher with 20+ years of teaching experience, spoke with former hockey player turned citizen journalist Shaun Newman. (Search the names at podcasts.apple.com.) Mr. Petriew responded to a pronoun change request made by a student. He was concerned that by acquiescing to this request, staff are enabling students to believe in a thought construct that is scientifically impossible. He stated that in the past, if a student had body image issues and developed eating disorders, teachers would not encourage anorexic behaviours. He stated neither socially transitioning (change of name/pronouns) or medically transitioning (through hormone therapy or surgery done on the genitals) can change the XY chromosome gender markers in the cells of the body. www.britannica.com/science/sex-chromosome Because he made these statements, Mr. Petriew had to undergo an investigation and chose to resign from his teaching position instead of agreeing to use the student’s preferred name/pronoun.

Celebrity Tragedies

In January 2021, Harvard Business School published ‘How Influencers, Celebrities and FOMO Can Win over Vaccine Skeptics’ drawing from “product innovation theory” stating “Once the vaccine is available to the early majority, it is important to employ word-of-mouth ‘seeding’ techniques. That means enlisting mega-influencers—celebrities, prominent clergy, and social leaders—and everyday people who serve as micro-influencers to endorse the vaccine and encourage people to seek it.” hbswk.hbs.edu/item/how-influencers-celebrities-and-fomo-can-win-over-vaccine-skeptics The authors appear silent on the consequences of their advice. But former NYU Professor of Media Studies, Mark Crispin Miller has documented the tragic results, comparing celebrity news reports with Pfizer’s 2021 list of known adverse events. archive.org/details/cumulative-analysis-of-post-authorization-adverse-event-reports-of-pf-07302048-bnt162b2 See also markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/if-you-like-news-from-underground-please-read The music world appears unaware of seven canceled concerts in three days (June 30-July 2): Cuban singer Chacal cites health issues for abruptly leaving Barcelona concert; A concert by Lena Meyer-Landrut was cancelled on Saturday "for sudden health reasons”; Ann Wilson, lead singer of Heart, reveals cancer diagnosis and postpones tour; Pink forced to cancel her upcoming concert after doctor issues warning; Pearl Jam cancel more tour dates over illness; Neil Young suddenly cancels all tour dates due to illness; Willie Nelson to miss another stop on ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ tonight due to ongoing illness.

War & Peace

US DRONE DEAL WITH TAIWAN - 2 versions

US based multinational not for profit news agency ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) reported on the recent $360 million US sale of nearly 1000 armed drones to Taiwan, and the claim by the US State Department that “the sale ‘serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.’ It will ‘help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,’ the department said…The U.S. statement claimed that the latest weapons transfer would not affect the military balance in the region. The announcement was not unusual, although the U.S. and China have in recent months sought to smooth tense relations.'The announcement was not unexpected but it comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to consolidate by force if necessary.” apnews.com/article/us-taiwan-china-arms-5eb7e3b35775e813c525a019228ee1a4

Meanwhile, Brian Berletic, former US marine turned geopolitical researcher, now based in Thailand and member of the AltWorld & Grayzone independent news websites, shares these three points: US plans to create a drone “hellscape” off China’s coasts ignore China’s ability to create more drones, faster, and with greater capabilities than the US; A recent US arms deal made with the administration of the Chinese island province of Taiwan includes negligible numbers of over-priced drones proven ineffective on modern battlefields; Russian industry is producing more drones of greater capabilities than those sold to Taiwan per month (and in some cases, per day) and at vastly cheaper costs; thealtworld.com/anthony_cartalucci/washingtons-hellscape-drone-war-vs-china-its-1000-drone-arms-deal-with-taiwan-admin. In 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party won the civil war, the previous Republic of China government retreated to the island of Taiwan. In 1971 China’s seat at the United Nations was transferred to the government of mainland China.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the volunteer run (Google advertising supported) American Media Bias Fact Check website, AP has a HIGH credibility rating. mediabiasfactcheck.com/associated-press/. Yet, the AP’s reporting insinuates that it is the government of China alone that regards Taiwan as part of its territory. This omits the internationally recognized “One-China Policy” which means the US only recognizes one Chinese government, the People’s Republic of China as having jurisdiction over Taiwan. For more on the One-China policy, see https://ucigcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/james-lee_one-china-policy.pdf. Strategically omitting key information can be a propaganda technique.)

“RIGHT WING” EU Election?

As election season rolls through Europe, headlines proclaim a “far right sweep”. Will Dove, founder of the IronWill Report, thoroughly examined the European Parliament electoral structure. He points out that other media are ignoring a slip to the left in previous years. This means the current “return” to the older status quo seems to be misrepresented as “far right” by those attempting to shape a certain narrative, casting nervousness among the viewership. ironwillreport.com/iwr-news-for-june-14th-special-report-fake-news-the-false-eu-elections-narrative/

Dove’s tagline is “Voice of the Counternarrative.” His extensive website can provide new viewers with a lot of back history and different perspectives on stories they may have heard within mainstream broadcasting.

RETHINKING CLIMATE

How many highly recognized scientists are backing away from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? Dr. Richard Lindzen, MIT Professor of Meteorology is one of many to do so, saying the IPCC “misrepresents” what scientists say. www.brugesgroup.com/blog/the-climate-scam-part-1.

www.brugesgroup.com/blog/the-climate-scam-part-2.

DRUTHERS ROAD TRIP



With no road report in sight, we are sharing the link to the JULY issue: druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/Druthers-JULY-2024-Web.pdf

Fake news offers unexpected opportunities for trusted media

Reporting from the DW Global Media Forum on June 17, 2024, journalist Cathrin Schaer found some “unexpectedly positive news regarding the increase and spread of disinformation”. She cites notable media professionals including Renate Nikolay, deputy director-general for communications networks, content and technology at the European Commission: "If you look at where we were five years ago, people are so much more aware these days. Just informing people that, watch out, there might be disinformation, has had a really important effect.” Schaer reports: That is supported by research in the Reuters Institute's 2024 Digital News Report, released this week. Around 59% of people are worried about what's real and what's fake, the report said. People are also increasingly worried about the use of AI to create "fake news" related to politics or conflicts and are particularly concerned about how to recognize untrustworthy content on platforms such as TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). Tom Rhodes, manager of Sudan's Ayin Media: “I think people [now] have to differentiate between propaganda and factual, professional news.” Technology consultant Madhav Chinnappa: "I live in London and there all the kids are taught how to be safe online. I think they should also be be taught how to be smart online, how to think critically about the information they're getting.” www.dw.com/en/fake-news-provides-unexpected-opportunities-for-trusted-media/a-69393669 (EDITOR’S NOTE: These comments can all be flipped with ‘fake news’ & ‘propaganda’ coming from ‘mainstream’ aka corporate/government sources.)

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Newly launched on July 1, 2024, TALK NATION RADIO seeks to “bring unbiased reporting back to Canadians”.

Listen to host Randy Taylor here. talknation.ca. See also: ironwillreport.com/your-right-to-the-truth-rodney-palmer-randy-taylor/.