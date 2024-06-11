Csn Week 12 June 10, 2024 2.34MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

Trish Wood, renowned award winning investigative journalist, formerly on CBC’s Fifth Estate, commented in response to Dr. Antony Fauci’s appearance at a US congressional hearing on June 3, 2024. Trish Woods is likely the Canadian journalist most familiar with Dr. Antony Fauci’s file, having long ago extensively examined Fauci’s handling/manipulating of the AIDS crisis. As part of the hearing, Dr. Rich McCormick, Rep. Congressman and former ER surgeon, critiqued this earlier comment from Dr. Fauci: “It’s been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bullshit and they get vaccinated.” See the full exchange here: www.brasscheck.com/video/fauci-said-this-when-he-didnt-think-you-were-listening/. See also Ken McCarthy’s discussion of his book ‘Fauci’s First Fraud’ found here: www.brasscheck.com/video/how-brasscheck-helped-take-down-fauci/ as well as more on Dr. Fauci by Trish Wood where she includes part of a transcript in which Dr. Fauci claims to not remember the scientific basis upon which the 6 foot social distancing rule was based. trishwood.substack.com/p/urgent-historic-fauci-flameout.

BREAKING NEWS

Pandemic Preparedness Bill passes the House

On June 5, 2024 a Private Member’s bill, Bill C-293, passed third reading in the House of Commons and first reading in the Senate the following day. It was fronted by ON Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and had its first reading in June 2022. In February of 2021, Erskine-Smith interviewed Dr. Tara Moriarty, U of Toronto professor and infectious disease researcher. (See page 2.)

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 12! You can find us online here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. It is our hope that readers print off PDF copies to pass along to others. And that CSNews becomes a way to highlight current events and ongoing issues that are actively being censored out of mainstream conversations.

News Choices Questioned

We are starting to get some critical feedback which means people are reading CSNews! The question - Why are we treading into international territory, into geopolitical issues that have the potential to clearly divide the readership even more? In this era of corporatism (with Big Corp luring governments into their direction) CSNews tries to enable citizens to see beyond the corporate-dominated news narratives. We remind all that the media should make space for a diversity of viewpoints, not push some and censor out others. By sharing a diversity of news sources, including those on the “other side” of geopolitical issues, we hope to help Canadians educate our decision-makers to oppose censorship too!

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

When Natasha Gonek first saw video footage out of China re: people dying in the streets from what was later referred to as COVID-19, something did not seem right to her. As an investigator with the office of the AB Chief Medical Examiner and in her previous jobs, she had been used to working with corpses. And with health regulations. Her unique combination of experiences led her to share insights worth listening to, but her emails to management, as well as to politicians and policy makers across the country fell on deaf ears. She was trying to point at the incongruence and illegalities of policies being rolled out.

In an interview with Shaun Newman - a former hockey player turned citizen journalist - Natasha explains how after falling victim to the vaccine mandates herself and losing her job, she used her skills to assist members of the Edmonton Police Service file a Freedom of Information request. Her expert summary of 9000 pages of results attracted the attention of other police forces. See: policeonguard.ca/demonstrably-unjustified-a-series-with-this-episodes-guest-natasha-gonek/. Hear the interview here: open.spotify.com/episode/1RI8Bgw1KB7qIdVHNtVJ6j.

Blindly Getting ready for Pandemic 2.0

Continued from page 1. Dr. Moriarty, co-founder of ‘COVID-19 Resources Canada’, ‘CanCOVID’ and ‘ScienceUpFirst’, spoke about vaccine hesitancy and the “misconception” that mRNA vaccines were developed quickly, claiming at the time that researchers had “quite a bit of data on the safety of the vaccines". www.uncommons.ca/p/vaccine-safety-with-tara-moriarty-705 The June 8, 2024 ‘Canadian Covid-19 Hazard Index’ report, produced by ‘COVID-19 Resources Canada’, still has no indication of how mRNA injections and their adverse effects are driving Canadian excess death statistics. There is no reference to the well-documented impacts of components of the vaccines (i.e. the lipid nanoparticle toxicity, pseudouridine longevity, DNA contamination, the multi-systemic effects of unchecked spike protein production, the crossing of the blood/brain, and placental barriers, etc.) nor are there any indications that influential researchers like Dr. Moriarty have acknowledged these hazards at any point in the time since Bill C-293 began moving through its steps. Instead, the hazard index (based on sewage analysis) currently states: “The revised forecast score for Canada has decreased 2% since last week (-13% to +10%/week for all regions). Atlantic provinces and BC have increased to HIGH. All other regions are moderate. Infections for Canada are decreasing 1%/week (-16% to +10%/week for all regions). Reported and expected healthcare system impacts (people in hospital, daily life activity-limiting long COVID) are stable for Canada (-4% to +6%/week for all regions). Reported and expected deaths are increasing 1%/week for Canada (-2% to +11%/week for all regions). Hospitalizations and deaths per infection are increasing, likely as fall vaccine protection wanes. There is no disclaimer on the site about the many confounding factors in wastewater analysis. Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, former regional public health director in Germany, addressed this topic at a gathering of scientists on April 5 2024: odysee.com/@CMSi:9/wodarg:c2. Also present was bioweapons expert Dr. Meryl Nass, who explained how most epidemics/pandemics in recent years have a direct tie to bioweapons laboratory research, and not to zoonotic (animal to human) transfer. odysee.com/@CMSi:9/nass2:b Bill C-293 is moving ahead in Canada absent any awareness by MPs and Senators of how much of its content is not currently scientifically defensible. A large focus of the bill is the “One Health” concept driven by the World Health Organization (WHO) which relies heavily on zoonotic theory. Concerned citizens note the recent stockpiling of Avian Flu vaccines and the WHO’s moves toward increased censorship of what it deems “misinformation”. They worry this will enable even further silencing of scientists who could provide elected officials with much-needed expertise as a counterbalance at this time.

PAGE 3

Be Kind & Gentle

In the last 20 minutes of her talk with Shaun Newman (see p. 2), Natasha Gonek addresses reactions typical of people who are only now becoming aware of the current realities around the official ‘safe and effective’ vaccine narrative. They might tune out, look away, stay silent or otherwise try to change the topic away from COVID vaccine harm. Gonek reminded Newman that government COVID-19 policies traumatized everyone in the country in different ways. Avoiding a difficult topic is a typical reaction of traumatized individuals. People who back in 2021 wrestled with the question of whether or not to risk their jobs by taking the injections may have forgotten the gut-wrenching feelings they needed to work through at the time. They need to remain gentle with the many who felt they were doing the right thing and advocated for the injections - people who are only now becoming aware of the harms.

Advance Knowledge?

One of the items received by Natasha Gonek following a FOIPP request (see p. 2) was an Alberta COVID-19 policy nearly ready for use at the end of January 2020. Gonek believes government bureaucrats cannot draft such documents in a mere month or two. She suspects people at AB Health Services would have had advance knowledge of the pandemic before Dec. 2019.

Defending TRUTH over IDEOLOGY

Alan Brough, author of the Canada Health Alliance Weekly Report, shared this advice when it comes to defending and maintaining truth:

The truth will set you free.

Defending the truth is not the same as defending an individual. If Trump or Biden are being wounded by lies, in the name of truth we need to call it out. It doesn’t mean that you are politically, ideologically or personally aligned with the person. Instead you are aligned to truth, which we should all be striving for.

Always be open to all sides of the story, because the actual truth is never where we think. It lies hidden in the shadows somewhere in the middle. Polarity is always a result of only listening to the side of the story we want to hear. The truth is that we can be just as wrong as the other person (and often are).

Always defend the rights of everyone and ensure that everyone is treated fairly and as equals in the eyes of the law. Remember what Voltaire said when dealing with a brash anarchist in the fledgeling French parliament: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Would we have the moral fortitude to say the same to Freeland and Fauci and actually mean it?

As long as they are all based on truth (or at least truth as far as we know it) we NEED to hear differing points of view. This is because diversity of thought enables us to fully discuss and analyze things to find the best way forward. A lack of diverse thought leads to dictatorship. It is for this reason that we should be cautious of political landslide victories and overwhelming majority governments who are not moderated by strong opposition, which both the US and Canada seem to be heading toward.

For more information on the Canada Health Alliance and to subscribe to their emails, readers can visit: canadahealthalliance.org/.

ChatGPT stumped

Brett Wilcox, author of ‘Jabbed’, asked ChatGPT for its opinion on his book. Quick to say that much of his content had been debunked by ‘fact checkers’, the AI program could not identify any references to citation or facts that would actually counter the evidence Wilcox shared. facebook.com/brett.wilcox.35/posts/pfbid06uxQh4YiP4c53Hmuo3WU3QuwNfWMMpbCbZp9xYRmTzgjULUUt5xd5Ra8wH5s2HWml

100th Media Vigil Completed in Germany

Volunteers with the Lighthouse Media Evolution Project (aka Leuchtturm ARD) have stood vigil in front of the offices of state broadcasters in Germany 100 times as a reminder of the active censorship which prevents citizens from being fully informed on a range of issues. See: https://leuchtturmard.de/uk.

In the 60 years since the death of President John F Kennedy, peace activists have been working hard, demonstrating, protesting, writing, etc. and yet, armed conflicts between nations continue. We need to see public funded media in Europe as the Achilles Heel of the Western corporatist system, by creating dialogue with them, we challenge their hypocrisy and demand our right for balanced news. Only by networking we will be heard. Jimmy Gerum, founder of Leuchtturm ARD. Gerum, founder of Leuchtturm ARD.

PAGE 4

Celebrating Successes!

In addition to featuring articles on topics of concern like AstraZeneca and Climate Vaccines, Organ Donations, Lupron, the Social Justice Bandwagon and much more, page 3 of the June 2024 issue of DRUTHERS also contains news worth celebrating! druthers.ca/wp-content/uploads/druthers-june-2024-resized.pdf

DRUTHERS Road Trip

Another cross country road trip kicked off on June 2 by Shawn Jason, the founder of DRUTHERS Newspaper. Departing from St. John’s Newfoundland on June 2, the DRUTHERS bus arrived in Nova Scotia on schedule. One purpose of the tour is for the DRUTHERS team to meet the many volunteer distributors, donors and hub leaders across the country. Approximate tour dates are listed here: hwww.druthershq.com/topic/199-road-trip-route-list-of-dates-cities/ and video updates are posted here: www.druthershq.com/topic/447-road-trip-videos/ So far, 11.5 million copies of DRUTHERS Newspapers have been distributed across the country - 250,000 copies of the latest June 2024 issue are now on their way across Canada. (Editors’ note: Because the Druthers current trip is more timely, we will follow it to its end in the place of the older road trip videos by Matt & Karla.)

War & Peace

Keeping Count of Armed Conflicts Globally

The ‘Conflict Barometer’ of the Heidelberger Institute for Conflict Research (in Germany) currently counts 22 wars and more than 200 weaponized conflicts. hiik.de/conflict-barometer/current-version/?lang=en

IPC attendees learn about Nuclear War threat

On Friday, June 7, 2024, during a regular online gathering of the International Peace Coalition, participants heard from Professor Steven Starr of the seriousness of the situation now that US President Biden has authorized the use of NATO weapons to strike into Russia - clearly crossing the “Red Line” into potential nuclear escalation. Starr’s grim presentation was drawn from data in this article: thebulletin.org/2015/02/what-would-happen-if-an-800-kiloton-nuclear-warhead-detonated-above-midtown-manhattan/ and differs greatly from messaging coming from weapon manufacturers that a ‘limited’ nuclear strike is a possibility. To receive an invitation to weekly IPC meetings, email questions@schillerinstitute.org. For a summary of topics addressed at the June 7 meeting, please see: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/06/08/international-peace-coalition-meeting-no-53-red-lines-are-being-crossed-by-the-day/

World Beyond War blockades CANSEC Event

On June 2, attendees of CANSEC, Canada’s largest weapons trade show, (possibly including Canadian Members of Parliament) were inconvenienced by peace activists blockading an access road. (Search ‘Ottawa’ at WorldBeyondWar.org for details.)

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Ken McCarthy provides a unique educational service sending out one video per day. See: www.brasscheck.com/video/subscribe/ & greymatterleightongrey.podbean.com/e/medically-induced-fortunes-ken-mccarthy/.