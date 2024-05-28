Csn Week 10 May 27, 2024 2.98MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Despite pleas “not to block consensus” on controversial terms of the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations, members of the two negotiating committees held fast to their interests. As a result, the two documents were not ready for approval at the gathering of the 77th World Health Assembly now on in Geneva, Switzerland. interestofjustice.substack.com/p/its-official-humanity-won-to-stop

BREAKING NEWS

Civilian Tent Cities Target of Israeli Bombings in Rafah

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported on May 27, “The Israeli occupation army bombed more than 10 displacement centers within 24 hours, the last of which was committing a horrific massacre in the UNRWA Barkasat center northwest of the Rafah governorate, which claimed the lives of more than 40 martyrs,” Israel claims it was targeting a Hamas compound. Its actions in Gaza have been condemned by both the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. thecradle.co/articles/israeli-jets-open-fire-on-rafah-safe-zone-killing-dozens. (Ed. Note: Until Canadian politicians get access to reporting outside of their ‘silos’ and put aside partisan talking points and alliances with members of only ‘one side’ or ‘the other,’ and until we revisit the designation of Hamas as a ‘terrorist organization’ learning about its start, and stop religiously supporting the ‘government of the Biblical Holy Land’, all calls in Parliament for ceasefires ring hollow.)

Welcome to Issue 10!

You can find us online here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/. We are thrilled to have been included in Freedom Rising’s list of Allies and Truth Media! freedomrising.info/truth-media/ Check back soon to download our first 10-pack… all 10 issues in a single printable document for ease of sharing. In this issue, we revisit some of the publications and people featured earlier and share their updates.

Returning to Helen Grus

Our first “Homegrown Hero” from Issue 1, Detective Helen Grus is currently facing a Police Services Hearing (May 27 - 31). The outcome of her case can have serious implications for the work of all Canadian police officers in the future. (See p. 2)

Canada by the Numbers

Former ON MPP Randy Hillier writes about the realities faced by the youth of today. Change happened so incrementally that few noticed. Now things cannot remain unaddressed. randyhillier.substack.com/p/the-unseen-changes-to-canada

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Continuing from p. 1: Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus is defending herself in the Disciplinary Hearing being held against her from May 27-31, 2024.

Former ON Provincial Police Forensic Investigator Vincent Gircys live-tweeted the first hours of Detective Grus’ hearing today: twitter.com/VGircys. He reports how frequently the prosecution objected to Det. Grus’ statements. Grus described her police oath and how important it is to her to preserve life. When coming across the files of 9 sudden infant deaths, Grus did what detectives do, and initiated an investigation. She was already aware of the high number of fetal fatalities in the clinical trials of the COVID-19 mRNA injections. At the crux of this case is the process for detectives to independently initiate investigations. Should she lose her case, precedent could be set that would prevent detectives elsewhere in the country from independently initiating other investigations. Earlier in a presentation of this case to a gathering of community leaders, Vincent Gircys stated: “Det. Grus is being accused of discreditable conduct for caring about our children. Her persecution has

Prosecution of Detective Helen Grus

her and her family’s phones wiretapped illegally, as well as being denied the right to have expert witnesses testify on her behalf. Normally any police officer accused of an offence and subject to a disciplinary hearing has their legal costs covered by their association. Det. Helen Grus has been denied this right. She is a police officer and a mother who cares and simply wanted to find the truth of what happened to these poor babies.” Detective Grus has stated: “I’m a police officer; I’m there to solve and help solve if somebody dies. Especially an innocent little baby … I don’t want more babies to die. Whether it’s vaccine-related or not … I’m not okay with babies dying and not getting any answers.” For a video with background on the case, see:

&/or search ‘Grus’ here: https://policeonguard.ca/news/.

FESTIVAL OF FILMS

There are currently a number of independent film makers seeking to get their productions into cinemas or local facilities large enough to hold a screen and chairs for viewers. Imagine the potential of screening multiple movies in close proximity over a stretch of days.

BIG PICTURE (re: true story) www.bigpicturemovie.com

COVID COLLATERAL (re: censorship) covidcollateral.com

MAID: Dark Side of Compassion www.maiddocumentary.com/

PROTOCOL7 (re: Big Pharma) https://www.protocol7.movie/

For Home Viewing Parties

As media devices get smaller and screens get larger, some people might wish to arrange home viewing parties to help initiate followers of “mainstream news” into topics not being addressed on “regular TV”. Here are some suggestions:

BIG PICTURE www.bitchute.com/video/8XTKK3we22aa/

THE UNSEEN CRISIS - Find a friend who subscribes to EPOCH TV to access this and more. www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-unseen-crisis-vaccine-stories-you-were-never-told-documentary-5240019

STAKEHOLDER COMMUNISM

UNINFORMED CONSENT & LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID https://matadorfilms.ca/

The Next Big Pandemic?

A leaked recording has people trying to guess the intentions of Dr. Teresa Tam: “we don't have a protocol to be honest, to be escalating in the time of prevention as I said, but things can be done. You know, they can be done.” Dr. Tam said: “there will be the odd thing, you know, the unexpected” and “we should have a bit of a focus on the raw milk people…do not feed your cats with raw milk products” as well as “there are all the other layers of surveillance that we thought might be useful as well for the other mammals, the swine, etc. but the animal health people are not quite as interested as we are” https://x.com/odessaorlewicz/status/1793700909341725144 Some listeners worry about a repeat of messaging or “nudging” geared to create more demand soon for yet more mRNA injections to come. followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/flapping-the-bird-on-bird-flu

Consider Ban on GoF Research of Respiratory Viruses

Genetically modifying grains or fruits to obtain better yields and more climate resilience may be a good thing. Yet modifying pathogens to make them more lethal is not. Such research is referred to as ‘gain of function’ research. An example of this type of work is described in this ten year old video featuring a CDC scientist researching what it would take to make Avian flu transmissible from person to person. www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBOZUcahT0M (This video also explains what the H and N in names of flu variants stand for.) US scientist and author James Lyons-Weiler is one of many academics seeking a better way to manage pathogens in the years ahead. He is looking at ways to identify whether seasonal flu variants might also have the evidence of genetic manipulation as was seen with other pathogens of international concern. popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-panic-program-ipak-to-systematically He proposed a full scale ban on Gain of Function research on respiratory viruses in particular.

KEY QUESTIONS FOR HEALTH OFFICIALS

Before any new treaties are signed, policies made and vaccines ordered, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler would like all health decision-makers to first answer these pivotal questions:

(1) How many outbreaks, seasonal diseases, epidemics, and pandemics are (a) potentially, (b) likely, or (c) known to be the result of laboratory manipulated pathogens?

(2) How much disease, illness and death attributed to other causes has vaccines as a root cause?

(3) What is being done to reduce the rate of iatrogenic illness and death due to vaccines? (iatrogenic = caused by medical care)

TOXIN WATCH - BC Gov sprays Bacteria over Towns

(Photo: local citizen)

A "potentially enterotoxigenic” bacterial insecticide has been sprayed over residential areas in parts of BC. The term refers to a toxin produced by bacteria that is specific for intestinal cells and that causes vomiting and diarrhea associated with food poisoning. This as the Ministry of Forests tries combatting spongy moths and as citizen groups run awareness and opposition campaigns, telling people, for example, not to look upwards when they hear planes flying overhead. bcrising.ca/committee/natural-environment/

From Bookstore to Big Brother:

How Amazon Tracks Your Every Move and What To Do About It. This is the topic of a recent column by the censorship and tech watchdogs at reclaimthenet.org/x-id-verification.

All eyes on NCI in Regina

The National Citizens Inquiry kicks off its 2024 hearings in Regina on May 30. In the absence of a full non-partisan inquiry into how the COVID crisis was handled in Canada, a non-partisan citizens’ initiative was launched to do the work of hearing testimonies from expert and lay witnesses impacted by lockdowns, masking, vaccine mandates and more. nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/

Canada Road Trip

Thanks to this journalist for her excellent coverage of Dr. Nakatsu and his wife’s valiant efforts: https://medicinehatnews.com/news/local-news/2024/05/24/couple-biking-across-the-country-to-promote-vitamin-d-awareness/

Because of rainy days, cold and slushy weather, as well as eye trouble, for health and safety reasons, the Nakatsus chose to abandon the Western part of the Vitamin D awareness ride and drove home via rental car instead. Now they are thinking about involving Canadians nation-wide in this venture. nakatsukingston.blogspot.com/

War & Peace

Zelenski rule expired; West losing influence

Former Ukrainian President Zelenski had previously banned political opposition parties and cancelled the May 20 election. By continuing in power beyond that date, Zelenski now rules as a dictator. Meanwhile, men are hiding in their homes to avoid being rounded up by press gangs and taken into military service, while conscripts are taken from jails to fill up the dwindling ranks of the Ukrainian army. The mobilization bill has left the streets empty. Geopolitical and military analyst Mark Sleboda explains that we are moving to “an era of multipolarity” i.e. the USA and NATO nations are no longer militarily superior. He states the age of American imperialism is likely coming to an end. www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu37Ur_mgFA

Sen. Graham threatens sanctions against ICC

On May 20th, 2024, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, applied for warrants for the arrest of three Hamas leaders as well as Israeli PM Benjamin Netayhau and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. All are accused of having carried out crimes against humanity related to attacks on October 7 and their aftermath. The ICC has no real power to enforce its decisions, yet this is notable as it is the first time leaders of an American proxy state have faced any repercussions for their crimes, even theoretically. US Senator Graham and Sec. of State Blinken responded with threats to defund the UN World Food Program and lay sanctions against the ICC. Invading the Netherlands if US allies are called to court in the Hague is technically possible under US law. https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-icc-prosecutor-karim-khans-application-for-arrest-warrants/ &

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

First just a Telegram channel, DD Geopolitics has now become a cooperative of writers, reporters, analysts, and streamers dedicated to the ideals of multipolarity, pushing back on Western narratives and censorship in media. The world is changing with the Global South gaining in strength. www.youtube.com/@DDGeopolitics; www.ddgeopolitics.com/