YOUTH READY TO ENGAGE, MOBILIZE & LEAD - KEI YOUTH ADVISORY PANEL

Press Release Kei Youth Advisory Panel 978KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

CSNews July 27, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Perry Kinkaide, Alberta-based founder of KEI Network, has assembled a panel of youth and young adults to take part in a series of eight weekly webinars open to the public. Participants discussed themes such as the impacts of media and COVID-19 mandates on young people. They also discussed fears of a jobless future and the fog of climate change as well as their recommendations for the education system.

Perry Kinkaide summarizes key insights shared by the panel members in his weekly newsletters, which can be found here: kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-newsletters. Recordings of past discussions are posted here: www.youtube.com/@pkinkaide.

The final discussion is set to take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 4:30pm MT. The public is invited to listen in via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84258596166?pw.. (Pre-registration is not necessary.) Kinkaide’s varied career is described here: perrykinkaide.com/about/. He held various positions within the Alberta government until 1986. As he puts it “My career reflects a continuing interest in how Alberta could diversify it’s economy.” He can be contacted at perry@perrykinkaide.com.

##########

KEI Youth Advisory Panel Members:

Vivek Bobby, Founder & President, Youth Policy Council | BCom Student, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary.

Natalie St. Hilaire, BCom, Law & Economics Candidate, University of Alberta | Youth Empowerment Advocate.

Michael Marty, Clean Energy Manager | Youth Advocate, Frog Lake First Nations.

Sophia Fairweather, STEM Entrepreneur | Youth Policy Influencer | Founder, Key-Angels.com.

Rachel Ramkhelawan, Product Manager | Youth STEM Educator | BSc. Engineering.

Emerson Csorba, Youth Strategy Leader | Philosopher | PhD, University of Oxford. Edify Magazine Top 40 under 40 at age 25.

Sample KEI Network Newsletter: Issue #225

Youth's Concerns and Aspirations: Ready to Lead?

(A summary of the first seven KEI Youth Panel Discussions. Source: https://kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-issue-225-youth-s-concerns-and-aspirations-ready-to-lead)

Youth's Concerns and Aspirations: Ready to Lead?

A concluding reflection on youth voices from the KEI Network’s Youth at the Crossroads series.

Today’s youth are not confused—they are clear-eyed about a world in transition and determined to shape it. In the Youth at the Crossroads webinar series, young Canadians spoke not as passive observers of change, but as agents navigating its storms. Their voices, drawn from diverse backgrounds, revealed a generation wrestling with fear, fatigue, and rapid disruption—but also one awakening to purpose, self-direction, and new models of leadership.

COVID was not just a health crisis—it was a crucible of identity, isolation, and, for some, inner strength. While mandates and lockdowns were framed as protective measures, youth experienced them as disruptive to their development. From online classrooms to the silence of social withdrawal, the impact was deep. Yet in that void, some reclaimed their roots—one participant returned to his Indigenous culture and ceremony, transforming crisis into healing. Others built resilience through deeper family connections, entrepreneurial exploration, and global digital engagement, illustrating that stillness can also stir growth.

Labels of fragility fall short of capturing the complexity—and capacity—of this generation. The notion of youth as “coddled” or “crippled” came under scrutiny. While some acknowledged overprotection had diminished opportunities to build resilience, others rejected the assumption that youth are inherently fragile. They called instead for exposure to challenge—not recklessly, but as a necessary force for growth. As one participant said, “The narrative around anxiety is part of what creates it.” This pushback signals a shift—from safe spaces to brave spaces, where character is forged.

Youth don’t want to fear climate change—they want to be empowered to steward the Earth. The language of crisis, they argued, can paralyze rather than mobilize. Instead of apocalyptic messaging, they advocated for stewardship rooted in local action and critical thinking. Indigenous youth, in particular, shared how environmental degradation is already disrupting cultural practices and ecosystems. But even among those with deep concern, there was resistance to politicization and polarization. The message: care for the Earth, yes—but let that care be grounded in hope and practical engagement.

Work, for this generation, is not just about jobs—it’s about purpose, adaptability, and meaning. Gone is the certainty of a single, stable career. Youth described a landscape where roles are fluid, jobs are transient, and skills must evolve. Yet they see this not as loss—but as opportunity. They emphasized the value of purpose over pay, of mastery over titles. With AI and automation on the rise, they stressed that the key to survival—and success—is continuous learning. As one put it, “The future belongs to those who keep reinventing themselves.”

Social media is shaping identity—but not always in ways that support authenticity or resilience. Youth acknowledged both the empowering and distorting effects of digital platforms. On one hand, media provides representation and community. On the other, it encourages shallow expressions of belief, performative branding, and anxiety-inducing comparisons. Several spoke of abandoning posting altogether to avoid conflict or inauthenticity. The consensus: media is a tool—but youth must become its masters, not its product.

Education, youth insist, must stop being about delivery and start being about discovery. They criticized passive instruction and outdated curricula, calling for more personalized, hands-on, and relevant learning. Mentors who challenged them to think critically left lasting impact—while rigid, test-driven classrooms often stifled curiosity. They urged schools to prepare them not just for exams, but for the real, changing world—through exposure to careers, interdisciplinary thinking, and space for exploration. As one noted, “Education should be a launchpad, not a finish line.”

A Generation Not to Be Managed, But Mobilized. Across every conversation, the message was clear: youth are not just worried—they are ready. Ready to lead, ready to build, and ready to take on a world that won’t wait. They are asking not for protection, but partnership. Not to be told what the future holds—but to help shape it. At the crossroads, they are not standing still—they are stepping forward.