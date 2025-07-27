CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
2dEdited

It is imperative that we refer to Covid-19 as a FAKE PANDEMIC.

Calling Covid-19 a "pandemic" legitimizes the lie. There was no pandemic. Our governments and their public-private partners (corporations) faked a pandemic to justify the elimination of millions of people from government pensions, payrolls and benefits thus, ERASING THOSE GOVERNMENT/CORPORATE LIABILITIES and maximizing stakeholder profits. This was textbook DISASTER CAPITALISM USING MKULTRA SHOCK THERAPY for asset-stripping of citizens. I was one of them. All unions were complicit in the egregious crimes committed against their members....including compliant workers who are vax injured or died.

https://thenationaltelegraph.com/national/canadian-crown-corporations-coerced-employees-with-fake-vaccine-mandate/

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/there-was-no-pandemic

https://unbekoming.substack.com/cp/166988056

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture