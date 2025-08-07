EIGHT-PART WEBINAR SERIES ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LAUNCHED BY VISIONARY DISCUSSION LEADER PERRY KINKAIDE

CSNews August 7, 2025

Perry Kinkaide, Alberta-based founder of KEI Network, announced an eight-part webinar series on uses of and concerns about Artificial Intelligence to start on Thursday, August 7, at 4:30pm MT, 6:30 ET.

Each week Perry Kinkaide introduces the next topic with an insightful essay posted here: https://kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-newsletters. A former assistant deputy minister, consultant, technology promoter, and visionary, Kinkaide’s biography is posted here https://perrykinkaide.com/about/. He can be contacted at pkinkaide@gmail.com.

Past recordings will be posted here: https://www.youtube.com/@pkinkaide.

The announcement of this webinar series came just weeks after Dr. Dónal Gill, Assistant Professor of Canadian Politics at Concordia University, recommended that the floundering federal New Democratic Party considers making opposition to AI as part of its election platform.

In an article published on July 17, 2025 on CanadianDimension.com, Dr. Gill writes: “In charting its path forward, the NDP should place a bold, unequivocal opposition to artificial intelligence at the heart of its political agenda. This stance must go beyond tepid calls for regulation or ethical oversight. It should reject the prevailing centrist narrative: that governments must embrace AI uncritically or risk being left behind in the presumed march of technological progress.”

Meanwhile, the University of Alberta has been recognized as the #1 university in Canada and #53 globally for artificial intelligence in the U.S. News 2025-2026 Best Global Universities Rankings. The Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (AMII) is one of three of Canada’s Machine Learning institutes and has been in operation since 2002. It offers introductory courses on machine learning and ethics that are open to the public, while also providing large research grants to companies wishing to develop the field further. Earlier this year, Google Canada announced a $5 million grant to AMII intended to help develop curriculum materials for use by post-secondary students and to develop a national AI Workforce Readiness Consortium.

Upcoming webinar topics:

AUGUST 14 – The Business of Intelligence: AI in Corporate Strategy and Finance. This episode examines how AI is revolutionizing the way businesses operate—from financial services to data analytics—and explores its implications for value creation, risk, and the future of human talent.

AUGUST 21 – Rewriting Industry: AI in Energy, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Engineering. AI is transforming foundational industries—how we power, produce, and build. This discussion highlights not just tools and technology, but new thinking about sustainability, systems design, and skills development.

AUGUST 28 – Media in the Machine Age: Messaging, Marketing, and Misinformation. AI has become a storyteller and a curator, shaping what we see, believe, and buy. We explore the impacts of AI-generated content, deepfakes, and algorithmic targeting on public discourse and consumer behavior.

SEPTEMBER 4 – Empathy and Algorithms: AI in Health, Education, Faith, and Human Welfare. Can AI serve where compassion is needed most? This conversation examines the tension between efficiency and empathy in the caring professions—and whether machines can support, or substitute, human connection.

SEPTEMBER 11 – Securing the Future: AI in Defence, Policing, and Public Safety. As AI tools become embedded in national defence, surveillance, and enforcement, we explore how societies can maintain both safety and civil liberties—and who decides where the ethical lines are drawn.

SEPTEMBER 18 – Code and Control: Regulating AI in a Democratic Society. Governments around the world are struggling to regulate technologies that evolve faster than law. This episode probes the challenge of governing AI in ways that protect rights, preserve trust, and ensure accountability.

SEPTEMBER 25 – Leading Through Disruption: Lessons in Change and Leadership. We conclude with a look at leadership itself. How do we guide people through rapid transformation? What does it mean to lead in an era of uncertainty, intelligent systems, and constant reinvention?

Background Information—Levels of AI

In June, 2025, the authors of an AI blog article identified ‘Nine Levels of Artificial Intelligence: From Mechanical Systems to Cosmic Consciousness’. These are:

Level 0: Mechanical AI (Tool-Based Systems such as thermostats or elevators)

Level 1: Rule-Based AI (Such as early chatbots or software decision trees)

Level 2: Context-Aware AI (Like Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant)

Level 3: Reasoning AI (for example AI used in legal or medical diagnostics)

Level 4: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI which “can learn any intellectual task that a human can. It understands abstract concepts and adapts across diverse domains.” For example Chat GPT-5.)

Level 5: Artificial Superintelligence (ASI, which can “surpasses human intelligence in every possible aspect—logic, creativity, emotional intelligence, and strategic planning.” Analysts speculate that ASI “writes better code than top engineers, solves unsolved scientific problems, and predicts political and economic outcomes with high accuracy.” This would come at a risk of being “hard to control or align with human values”. As well, it “could reshape societies or even threaten human dominance”.)

Level 6: Collective AI (A network of AIs functioning together, a “hive-mind” featuring collaborative decision-making, for example swarm intelligence in robotics.)

Level 7: Autonomous Conscious AI (Currently, only a theoretical construct, non-existent. “This AI simulates consciousness, self-awareness, and emotional depth. It reflects on its actions, possesses long-term goals, and possibly mimics a ‘soul.’ ”)

Level 8: Cosmic AI (“God-like AI” aka “Universal Intelligence”, the “hypothetical endpoint of AI evolution”; “This level borders on science fiction or metaphysics. It’s a theoretical AI with universal understanding, capable of manipulating matter, energy, space, and perhaps even time.”)

According to the authors, “Levels 0–2 are common today and mostly harmless. Levels 3–5 introduce real power and potential risk. Levels 6–8 challenge what it means to be human.”