Intent to harm, intentional disregard of harm, multi-faceted construction leading to many ways to target and destroy body systems, plus the declaration of Dr. Francis Boyle, top expert in biowarfare, all this combined has had an International Indigenous Tribunal to issue this Order.

I have distilled the 10 page order, 1 page appendix and 40 minute interview into a six page article that you can use as the basis for your reporting. Either as is with me as a guest contributor, or as a starting point for your journalists to draw from.

This order can completely remove the immunity shield that US drug manufacturers had under the Prep Act. And for those covering geopolitics, the very idea that had Canada decide to enter into this Nation to Nation relationship has unique angles to report on. Given this AIN order, can the Canadian government ignore it and maintain that relationship?

People who understand the science, who have published the findings, suggested alternatives and been drastically censored, and even had their academic titles stripped or their medical licences removed understand the humungous importance of this news. Here, for example, a post that had 84K views in 10 hours... https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1976597103175512095

This will be an impetus for reporters to stop the self imposed news blockade, to follow the lead of Global News and open honest discussion of the much vaunted but destructive COVID-19 “vaccines”.

Other suggestions for coverage

Why is BC MP Scott Anderson backing a citizen petition pointing at Animal Rights abuses by the CFIA? What does he know that other journalists/news rooms don’t yet know?

We have lots of angles on the CFIA story including Foreign Actor Interference - Letter to the RCMP and Health Canada’s History of Using State Force to Criminalize Economic Competition. Since those were posted, we learned that CFIA is using taxpayer money to issue contracts to avian influenza vaccine manufacturers on the one hand while paying for police enforcement as it seeks to kill healthy livestock on the other. How much of the annual budget of the CFIA has been used on this operation? (See this timeline and these budget estimates. https://sovereignpublishing.pro/showdown-at-edgewood-corral/ This journalist had been on X, Substack and other places and has continued to be censored of, so he has now just openedd up this new platform. His extensive documentation of the BC ostrich vs CFIA is the MOST THOUROUGH of any that I have seen to date. It has also been vetted by the farm owners and one of the key Canadian research scientists as accurate. Any journalist now reporting on the story can use it as a reference.

Additionally, another citizen journalist points out the connection between the CFIA actions and the WHO’s One Health Regime, to which Canadians have not consented and which was a driving factor in Bill C-293.

To learn more about the globalist overreach inherent in C-293, please look up that term on CanadianShareableNews.substack.com where we extensively documented what government-funded or corporate-backed news was loathe to do.

Why is ON MP Cheryl Gallant backing this petition re: revoking Canada’s consent to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations? Was consent even properly given? https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6704 What does she know that you do not yet know?

How do recent current events shape the desire by informed and critical Canadians to pull Canada out of the UN? (Keep an eye out for e-petition 6870 to be posted soon.)

Is anyone looking at the potential for globalist overreach also in the matter of soil health? Please see https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/175677688/s-an-act-respecting-the-development-of-a-national-strategy-for-soil-health-protection-conservation-and-enhancement

And what has prevented your newsrooms from publishing balanced reporting on any of these recent 12 health news stories?

I have included information links for each (as I did previously with another dozen unreported health news items a few months earlier).

How will members of both the House and Senate committees dealing with Health Matters respond to all of this news? What about the Public Health Agency of Canada? Will they be compelled to issue apologies for their manipulation of data? See

Please do not open the door to further harms against humanity by continuing to be silent on the harms from the mRNA Covid-19 injections. Next up, already purchased and more in the making, human avian influenza vaccines, for an illness that has an even lower risk of harm than COVID-19 did. Also up soon, UK style messaging that without a digital ID, one cannot find a job. Or similarly, one cannot access one’s bank account without first succumbing to biometric scanning, as millions of citizens of Vietnam are now finding out. https://thaitimes.com/vietnam-closes-86-million-untouched-bank-accounts-over-biometric-id-rules

What safeguards, if any, is the current government, under Mark Carney putting in place to ensure such actions do not roll out in Canada? By the way, what does Niagara Journalist Chris George know that you don’t already know?

We as a collective and the media in particular did not speak up loudly enough 5 years ago.

What can you do about it now? Perhaps you can start by asking “Why can’t we talk about this” as was done in this Canadian film. Please note the similarities between CBC News coverage of the Freedom Convoy AND instructions from a NATO psy op manual. Moving forward, we are holding you to the ethical standards as outlined for Canadian journalists. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/techniques-from-the-2002-ajp-37-nato. As we note the discussion around HATE re: Bill C-9, we cannot help but notice how, absent a balanced and neutral reporting ethic, Canadians are NOT learning to appreciate the multi-faceted perspectives of their fellow citizens. Have you taken a good look at the x.com comments recently made by those who have been conditioned by mainstream media reports of the Convoy’s weeks in Ottawa to positively HATE fellow Canadians? The sooner the “establishment” media restore balanced reporting, the sooner the temperature in the country will go down and regressive and punitive “hate” measures will not even be necessary. Please run regular feature like our “Its Debatable“ series on your platforms, where we point to or list reasons for both sides of a disputed topic. Think of your role as EDUCATING the kids who have just come in from a playground fight. Like wise teachers get kids to understand and empathize with divergent perspectives, so too should YOU. The MEDIA IS THE EDUCATION SYSTEM for Adults in this country. Make it balanced, evidence based and ethical again. STOP using it to “condition the thinking” of Canadians, other than to lead the way to mutual respect. Only do it BEFORE a playground fight or any divisive disputes out in the playground of life.

