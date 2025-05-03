Press Release New Call2halt19 Initiative Addresses Mrna Findings 243KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NEW INITIATIVE CALLING FOR A HALT TO mRNA VACCINE PRODUCTS IN CANADA

CSNews May 3, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

As the 45th Parliament assembles in Ottawa, it will be asked to consider the lack of scientific data supporting Health Canada’s claims regarding the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Canadian scientists and clinicians have written an open letter to Canadian politicians and health officials calling for a halt to the use of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Canada. (https://www.call2halt19.ca/) The authors state that emerging safety and quality data included in the letter demonstrates a shift in the balance of harms versus benefits ratio.

Concerning levels of residual plasmid DNA found in the COVID-19 mRNA products in vials from Canada, the USA, France, Germany, and Australia, as well as in independent research done at the FDA. Lipid nanoparticles, which encase the COVID-19 products, have now been found to increase the delivery of foreign DNA across cell membranes at a significant rate.

The letter explains that Health Canada, the US FDA, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have all acknowledged that undisclosed bioactive SV40 promoter-enhancer DNA sequences are used in the production of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. These sequences transport foreign DNA into the cell nucleus and facilitate DNA integration into the human genome. This can lead to genetic and functional changes or interfere with the control mechanisms of every cell affected.

These recent findings contradict claims by Health Canada regarding the absence of SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in any COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada. The letter also references known issues with the vaccines which Health Canada has already recognized—the production of unintended proteins in the body and a shift toward immune tolerance, allowing for vaccine recipients to experience MORE, not FEWER COVID-19 infections and serious auto-immune conditions.

Recent announcements by public health agencies in other countries are NOT being widely reported on by government funded or corporate backed mainstream media, yet they corroborate the direction spelled out in the CALL2HALT19.ca initiative.

This initiative is supported by the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance and RéInfo Québec.

To date, over 5500 signatures have been collected in addition to those of 52 Canadian professors, researchers, physicians and others.

The Call2Haltł9.ca letter references the findings of the Canadian National Citizens Inquiry, the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force and refers to letters written by a European coalition of scientists, Australian scientists and 17 other professional public health and physician organizations around the world. While government-funded establishment media remain silent on the issue, independent media and citizen journalists including The Canadian Independent, Druthers and US based Slay News have regularly been informing readers of breaking COVID-19 related news. According to the TotalityofEvidence.com Pandemic Timeline tool, COVID-19 vaccine failure was recognized by the World Health Organization and the US Centres for Disease Control early in 2021.

###

Related News — NEW mRNA product, inhaling “protection”:

Canadian Government Begins Testing Inhaled Covid mRNA ‘AeroVax’ (May 1, 2025)

Scientists Advance New ‘AeroVax’ Needle-Free Covid mRNA ‘Vaccine’ (March 14, 2025)

AeroVax Inhaled COVID Vaccine Trial (Undated announcement from McMaster University and a second one from March 11, 2025)

Supporting Information — Recent announcements/findings/statements (Excerpts & full links found here: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/apologies-are-definitely-in-orderand)

A response by the Public Health Agency of Canada to an information request from Parliament reveals there was a higher rate of all cause mortality among those people with more than 2 COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” injections than among those who had not taken any of these injections. In other words, given that Health Canada has long known COVID-19 injections are not effective, many are asking why they have NOT taken action to remove them from production and use. (1)

Health Canada also knows that the more often someone takes the COVID-19 “vaccine” the more they develop “immune tolerance”. This means that “A shift of individuals’ antibody immune responses from the expected antibody types (e.g., IgG1, IgG3, and IgA) to IgG4 antibodies has been observed following repeated COVID-19 vaccinations…. IgG4 antibodies are associated with immune tolerance (i.e., more SARS-CoV-2 infection) and serious auto-immune conditions.” This explains the frequency with which those who have been given these products have had repeat cases of COVID-19 and other infections after injection. Many ask “Why does Health Canada continue recommending their use?” (2) (3)

The FDA admits Covid-Vaccinated are at Risk of Blood Clots for up to 15 years. (4)

The former Director of the CDC has identified “Long Covid” as a form of vaccine injury. (5)

The virus causing COVID-19 is NOT zoonotic (NOT derived from bats) but purposefully engineered? and that the White House is now examining the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci in its development. (6)

A top Japanese professor has issued warnings around fraudulent COVID-19 shots being an extreme violation of human rights. (7)

A recent Japanese study awaiting review demonstrates that vaccinated (mRNA injected) Pancreatic Cancer patients have a lower survival rate than uninjected patients. (8)

The severe lockdowns in places like Australia’s Victoria State were NOT implemented on the advice of public health officials. (9)

An investigation into those injected in Slovakia determined these people now meet the definition for being Genetically Modified Organisms. (While voices critical of this finding rely on outdated disinformation in their counter arguments.) (10)

A new extensive review linking myocarditis to COVID-19 vaccines has been published, the most extensive to be done so far. (11)

A major clinical study has revealed that ventilators killed more COVID-19 patients than the virus. (12)

Japanese researchers demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccine spike protein damages blood vessels for up to 17 months. (13)

The claims circulating in 2022 that the unvaccinated posed a threat to the vaccinated did not stand up to academic scrutiny, despite being widely reported on in the media. (14) (15)

Vaccinated children have a 170% greater chance of developing autism than un-vaccinated children? (16) (Those studies that have long been citied to ‘debunk’ the vaccine + autism link are now themselves being deemed flawed.)

Among those with booster shots (more than 2 mRNA injections) latent tuberculosis is being reactivated. In other words, people are being diagnosed with tuberculosis as an “Immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome”. (17)

Yale university researchers are identifying a catalogue of symptoms associated with Post Vaccination Syndrome (PVS), noting that these symptoms can last for years. (18)

Since the fall of 2021, it was known that with every "vaccine" and "booster", we are injecting people with instructions to make copies of spike protein, the part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes MORE damage than any other part of that virus. There is great batch variability, so the body is getting anywhere between 14 to 30 trillion copies of mRNA instructions to make this spike protein. (19)