CSNews has become aware that the goverment’s “Combatting Hate Act” (Bill C-9) is scheduled to appear before the Justice Committte on February 9. We had intented to do a write up of Dr. Hall’s recent presentation marking the 10th anniversary of his ejection from campus for alleged speech violations. Before we could finish that, the event involving Dr. Widdowson occured. We then wrote an article combining the two events that took place roughly 10 years apart.

We asked Dr. Hall to provide further feedback/commentary given the tie-in with C-9. As a result this UPDATED version of our earlier post includes more direct quotes from Dr. Hall, as well as details that were not mentioned in the letter to the Univeristy President which we had used as a source in the earlier version.

Note also: Additional links to recent ineterviews on Bill C-9 have been added at the end of this post.

(Image Source: Instagram video circulating online)

RAGE AND DISORDER ON THE UNIVERSITY OF LETHBRIDGE CAMPUS IN RESPONSE TO DR. FRANCES WIDDOWSON’S VISIT

Academic Presenters Citizens Require Police Protection from Student “Mob” as Students React Violently when a “Controversial Figure” Seeks Reasoned Academic Discussion.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews UPDATED February 7, 2026 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

In what has been described as a stunning display of Truth and Reconciliation gone sour, on Tuesday, February 4, 2026, a large, intolerant mob of students noisily harassed two professors and their spouses in a public gathering space on the campus of the University of Lethbridge (U of L). A circle of nine police officers was formed against the menacing actions of students who appeared intent on harming the four individuals, three over age 75 for over five hours.

The youngest of the four is Dr. Frances Widdowson, who is currently involved in re-instatement proceedings regarding her former position as Associate Professor of Political Science at Calgary’s Mount Royal University. Dr. Widdowson and her spouse are both co-authors of the McGill-Queen’s University Press book entitled Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry: The Deception Behind Indigenous Cultural Preservation.

Dr. Widdowson is a core figure in the movement of a number of academics, teachers, librarians, former judges, and regular citizens who are pushing back against the still-unproven thesis that extensive complexes of mass graves surround many Indian residential schools in Canada.

Widdowson is described as “emerging as denialism’s public face” and as “recently making a series of provocative appearances on Canadian university campuses” in the December 2025 article Denialism close-up: APTN Investigates captures Frances Widdowson’s surge.That article captures the reaction of some residential school survivors who take issue with Widdowson’s unwillingness to accept uncorroborated details around claims that could be based on hearsay, or on buried “anomalies” possibly simply being boulders or rodent burrows.

For Widdowson, only if actual human remains are found, should the claims of buried children become actionable. However, University of Manitoba Indigenous Studies professor Sean Carleton counters that “Getting all of those different communities to agree on what the best way forward is, is very difficult – it’s a very emotional process with sometimes consensus not being readily available or easy to achieve. So, some communities don’t want to pursue that for a variety of reasons – they don’t want to disturb the dead.”

The controversy over Indian residential schools, mass graves, and of questions in and around genocide set the background for the U of Lethbridge flare up.

Triggered by an Unsigned University E-mail

In the morning of February 4, an unsigned email went out to the main part of the student body at the University of Lethbridge. It stated:

“The University has just become aware through a social media post that a controversial figure is planning to engage our campus community in a public space at our Lethbridge campus. This individual has recently created significant disruptions at other Canadian universities.

Campus security is implementing measures to assure the safety of all involved. The university expects all community members to engage respectfully and lawfully. Safety and wellbeing on campus remain our top priorities.

The views of this individual are upsetting and disrespectful to many members of the university community. At the same time, universities are places where thorough and evidence-based examination and critique of controversial ideas take place.”

“The University has just become aware through a social media post that a controversial figure is planning to engage our campus community in a public space at our Lethbridge campus.”

Dr. Hall reported that within minutes, “the administration’s hint was being acted upon. At first a few dozen students and a smattering of professors gathered. They seemed like they were expecting another show based on blocking out the voice of Frances Widdowson, the woman who has been invented as the “ultimate residential school denier.’“ “

Frances Widdowson had been on campus two years earlier and now planned to engage curious students in a conversation involving a spectrum of viewpoints.

Dr. Hall, was hired in 1990 as Associate Professor of Native American Studies. In 2018 he retired from teaching but acquired the title Emeritus Professor from the University of Lethbridge.

The plan for February 4 was that Dr. Hall was to argue for the view that Indian residential schools were indeed sometimes genocidal. Mats were to be placed on the floor and students would be invited to position themselves according to their levels of agreement, indicating the reasons for their position.

Dr. Hall explained: “The plan never did get off the ground. A wonderful agile Native dancer, singer and hand drummer beater jumped into centre stage of attention. She captivated those in attendance. She was a hard act to follow. In the process Dr. Widdowson was pushed into what seems to have become her traditional role. People began to get in her face and call her down as some kind of reprehensible and unfeeling human who deserved to be spoken down to. Then the outbursts of frequent self-congratulations by clapping and hooting started as the congregation started to acquire the collective personality of a a howling student mob that went into hysterics. Then suddenly the huge bass drum came out along with horn instruments from the adjacent Music Department. Before long the screaming and general pandemonium started gradually making relaxed conversation impossible.Then came the sloganeering chants. “Get the Fuck Out.” “Go Home Racists.” The insults, threats and profanities became increasingly vitriolic.”

Professor Hall later reported he, like Dr. Widdowson and both of their spouses had left their materials on a table in the Atrium. When he came back to the table Dr. Hall found that his valuable papers had been hand shredded by angry students and his academic materials had been vandalized. A bag belonging to Dr. Widdowson had been removed along with its valuable contents.

Calls of “racist” were directed at the two professors and even at their spouses although neither of them had been given the opportunity to share their views. The two women report being spat upon. All four were sprayed with water and had loud trumpets blasted as near to their ears as possible.

Police Guard

Dr. Hall then explained that “by this point 9 police officers stood in formation around the four of us who had the gall to resist the mob’s order to Get the Hell Out of the no-free-speech indoctrination shop. It had been 10 years since I joined as a participant in any academic event on the U of L . So many of the students seemed to be ill-read, with no idea who I was. It was simply assumed that I was a Frances wannabe. I was vilified as were Albert and Helena and we were all assumed to be bigots as the group think of the gang took over.“

The “controversial figure,” Dr. Widdowson, had been teaching courses in political science and policy studies at Mount Royal University in Calgary since 2008. With her specialization in Indigenous peoples’ policy and Indigenous affairs, she has long been critical of the legal community that has dragged Indigenous peoples through court case after court case without significantly improving lives of people living on reserves throughout the country.

Widdowson comments critically when certain lawyers and certain chiefs and council officers appear to be exclusively benefitting handsomely from reconciliation monies sent their way by governments eager to make amends for past wrongs. Widdowson’s recent questions as to the veracity of the claims around unmarked graves of children have been rejected as bigoted and racist. Meanwhile, the disparity between the haves and have-nots on many Canadian reserves is growing. Yet there seem to be few protesters outraged and willing to take action about that disparity.

In a letter to Dr. Digvir Jayas, President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Hall stated:“Frances did not instigate the disorder that ensued. By now it should have become pretty clear, however, that Frances does not back away when she is screamed at hysterically; when she is treated as somehow she is the cause of the often poor conditions imposed on Aboriginal people and peoples throughout many phases of Canadian history.”

Hit-Job 10 Years Earlier

Dr. Hall, hired in 1990 as Associate Professor of Native American Studies (now Indigenous Studies), had written his PH.D. thesis on the history of Canadian Indian policy. He made the news 10 years ago, when he was comparing the situation of the colonized North American Native population with the colonized indigenous peoples of Palestine.

His critiques of Israeli government policies vis à vis the Palestinians hit a nerve. The influential Jewish lobby group B’nai Brith had made it known that it wanted U of L Full and Tenured Professor, Anthony Hall, “fired” for allegedly expressing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. This objective was proclaimed in the title of a CBC News article published on Sept. 30, 2016.

Four days later Professor Hall was suspended without pay. When discussing this, Dr. Hall states: “The University Board was intimidated into delivering to the Israel-First Lobby exactly what it wanted. Were there financial awards involved? The University and B’nai Brith Canada conspired together to put up for two hours a ghastly concocted post to justify the serial violations of the laws, policies and collective agreement rules that form the framework for University governance.”

It is appears that no one did a forensic analysis of how a very vile post, that did not at all reflect Dr. Hall’s views or the tone with which he spoke about Middle Eastern affairs, could have appeared just in time to be widely screen captured and then made to disappear two hours later—all while he was travelling out of country and not logging into his own Facebook account.

Dr. Hall goes on to explain: “That was clearly a hit-job. B’nai Brith referenced my role as the then-co-host of a YouTube current events show featuring discussion on a near weekly sequence of false flag activities, often blamed on Muslims and organized by Zionists. The Zionists in Israel and the United States used these false flag events in the aftermath of the Mother of All False Flags, 9/11. The aim of all these psychological operations was to turn public opinion against Muslims at a time when Muslim-majority countries—Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia etc— were under attack by the Empire. This Zombie triad of claims— all this interpretative activity apparently proved me to be an anti-semitic, Holocaust denying conspiracy theorist. My combination of condemnations has repeatedly been used to silence and discredit critical voices in this country and throughout the so-called West. Although the mainstream media joined then university president Mike Mahon in the Zombie Triad, I was not given space on mainstream media to answer back to my accusers.”

He continues: “For a time I could not come back on campus to face my main accuser because Dr. Mahon declared me to be a trespasser if I so much as stepped foot on campus. This transformation of a public institution into the private property of the reigning thugs is becoming increasingly common these days. Will Digvir Jayas continue the slavish heritage of Mike Mahon who never once talked to me while using his bully academic podium to condemn me as a scholar at the behest of B’nai Brith Canada?

On Monday, February 3, 2026, Hall returned to campus for a self-initiated guest presentation. He explained how it felt for all of his scholarly work to be disregarded as university administration had him escorted and banned from campus based on a two hour Facebook post clearly not of his own making. Now, a decade later, Hall spoke of his experience, including the pain of isolation from, and betrayal by, some of his former academic colleagues.

Silence of Professors on Freedom of Inquiry

Dr. Hall decried the silence of professors whose entire focus should be on the exchange of ideas, no matter how inconvenient. Both he and Dr. Widdowson see themselves as defending freedom of inquiry, arguing on behalf of our wider society. They point out that a society in which one is not free to openly debate the issues at hand, will naturally become a closed, dictatorial society. Both professors, Dr. Widdowson and Dr. Hall, have demonstrated what can soon become commonplace if Bill C-9 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places) is passed as currently written.

Only then, instead of being escorted off campus and issued No Trespassing notices, advocates for free speech and academic debate may find themselves “forfeited…for disposal” as per clause 4. Or deemed guilty of an indictable offence or an “office punishable on summary conviction” or assigned five years up to life in prison. Life imprisonment for “wrongthink” and “wrongtalk” seems unthinkable in Canada, yet these discussions are currently taking place, including in a meeting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights scheduled for Monday, February 9. (See https://www.ourcommons.ca/Committees/en/JUST)

Combatting Hate Act (Bill C-9)

Recently, eight interviews about the provisions of Bill C-9 were produced by a citizen initiative initially launched in response to Bill C-293. Speakers including former politicians, practicing and retired lawyers as well as University of Ottawa law professor Dr. Bruce Pardy highlighted a range of concerns around the criminalization of vaguely defined und unclearly determined hate speech.

Dr. Hall had written to U of L President Jayas, “Things had gotten to the point where it was very clear we were facing grave danger from the group-think gang.” Meanwhile, one of the two spouses stated: “The spectacle was dominated by “unbalanced juveniles” who were as a group and as individuals unusually “mean”... “militantly cruel. “...deeply indoctrinated,” “mentally unbalanced predators.”

At around 6 pm, Lethbridge police had escorted the two spouses out of the building. They then charged Dr. Widdowson with trespassing and escorted her out of the building. As Dr. Hall wrote, when it was his turn: “A large strong man with his whole head disguised in a ragged Palestinian scarf so he could not be identified aggressively pushed me out the door so that I fell flat on my face outside in the open air porch beside the Atrium…[the] head-covered interloper would never be held accountable for his actions.” Was he a plant?”

Teaching Exchange of Perspectives or “Heckler’s Veto”?

Dr. Hall pointed out that here and there, away from the crowd he and Helena did hear quiet voices of support, young people enraged at the actions of the student mob empowered by the University administration to protect the agenda of their own bosses. The Emeritus Professor asserted that “sending out the unsigned ‘warning notice’ to the University community is what initiated the seven hour display of intolerance at its finest in the first place. Its like a merger of military and mafia tactics.”

Dr. Hall believes that Instead of encouraging students to silence “criticism of prevailing orthodoxy” the university community should instead seek to foster learning opportunities, dialogue and respectfully defend and critique viewpoints on all sides of key debates.

In a video recorded on the following morning, Dr. Widdowson flagged the need to hold the University administration and the provincial government accountable for the increasing inability of students to discuss controversial topics academically. She stated she would be willing to change her perspective if someone would provide compelling evidence to counter her position.

The pursuit of truth should involve an open-minded exchange of perspectives, not loud shrieking or the use of a ‘heckler’s veto’. Widdowson stated: “That’s not about free expression, it’s about shutting people down.” She predicts a “nightmarish, dystopian path” if universities become “indoctrination centres” and lose their role as centres for rational, evidence-based safe spaces for discussion of controversial issues and the measured recalibration of one’s previously held positions.

#####

See also:

this brief recording taken of the shouting students:

@thecyrusarchives Harley Galarneau on Instagram: "After seven hours of protest at…

this article and the brief video report posted in the local Lethbridge News Now: https://lethbridgenewsnow.com/2026/02/04/hundreds-protest-controversial-figure-frances-widdowson-at-u-of-l/

this video recording by Dr. Widdowson made the morning after the events of February 4, 2026. www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhyhJAe9RJA

the online posts by Dr. Hall re: his address on campus to mark the 10 year anniversary of his ejection from campus.

&

Wiretap Media report from January 23, 2026.CHAOS AT UBC: FREE SPEECH CLASH EXPOSES TENSIONS OVER RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL NARRATIVES https://wiretapmedia.ca/chaos-at-ubc-free-speech-clash-exposes-tensions-over-residential-school-narratives/

an interview with Dr. Frances Widdowson (from December 2025)

a commentary re: the Mass Grave question by Tom Flanagan of the Fraser Institute: https://www.fraserinstitute.org/commentary/no-evidence-of-mass-graves-or-genocide-in-residential-schools

Bill C-9 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places) https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/45-1/bill/C-9/first-reading

Stop Bill C-9 interviews prepared by a subcommittee of the Stop Bill C-293 citizen action committee. https://rumble.com/c/c-7679360?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Dr. Widdowson’s explanation of the “relativistic” or applied postmodernist climate at universities today with a heavy focus on identity politics https://wokeacademy.info/about/ See also sections about her firing, the arbitration decision and more

A Review of the 2008 book by Widdowson & Howard: Disrobing the Aboriginal Industry: The Deception behind Indigenous Cultural Preservation. https://cas-sca.journals.uvic.ca/index.php/anthropologica/article/view/1295/978

CBC News article from Sept. 30, 2016 entitled “B’nai Brith wants Lethbridge professor Anthony Hall fired for allegedly anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/bnai-brith-anthony-hall-antisemitic-petition-1.3784968

the leadership and awareness technique known as Spectrum Street Epistemology being proposed by Dr. Widdowson: https://conversational-leadership.net/spectrum-street-epistemology/

Bill C-9 Interview Series

Episode 1 - Shawn Buckley - Constitutional Lawyer, President of Natural Health Product Protection Association

https://rumble.com/v72ts8m-shawn-buckley-dec-10-bill-c9-and-censorship.html

Episode 2 - Leighton Grey - Contitutional Lawyer - Grey Matter Podcast

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v7307yc-dec-18-leighton-grey.html

Episode 3 - Ted Kuntz - Chair, National Citizens Inquiry

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v738s7e-dec-22-ep-3-ted-kuntz.html

Episode 4 - Vincent Gircys - Director, Grus Justice Project. Also with Police for Freedom

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v73l2jk-ep-4-dec-31-vincent-gircys.html

Episode 5 - Professor Bruce Pardy - Queen’s University (Law); Executive Director, Rights Probe

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v73z1ya-ep-5-jan-7-bruce-pardy.html

Episode 6 - Randy Hillier - Former Ontario MPP (Cons., Indep.), www.randyhillier.com

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v745sek-jan-14-ep-6-randy-hillier.html

Episode 7 - Kelsi Sheren - CAF Veteran (Afghanistan), CEO BrassAndUnity.com

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v74l4t0-ep-7-dec-21-kelsi-sheren.html

Episode 8 - Derek Sloan - Former Ontario MP (Cons., Indep.) Leader, Ontario Party

Rumble URL: https://rumble.com/v74obrw-ep-8-derek-sloan-jan-22.html