CanadianShareableNews Substack

CanadianShareableNews Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George's avatar
George
18m

Hello!

I am distributing Druthers.ca in rural Quebec, and would like articles that would be translated into French by myself; these articles would hopefully resonate with French speaking Quebecers who would not be able to read the English version.

Thank you!

George in Quebec

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CanadianShareableNews
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture