the last few times I wrote to the members of this mailing list, I focused on the background context behind the CFIA’s order to cull the research flock at the United Ostrich Farm. If you are assigned to write a story on them again, please jump down below to the post by Connie Shields as she not only covers the latest developments, but also places the news within the larger context.

I start here though with other items of interest to RURAL reporters (and important for all others to be aware of as well).

Citizen Petitions and Bills Under Consideration

Are you familiar with these petitions and bills?

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6767

(to end spraying of Crown land with glyphosate, just closed)

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6778

(re: seed patents, just closed)

https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-6857

(re: Animal Rights, welfare, CFIA cull, ostrich etc. still open)

Short title: National Livestock Brand of Canada Act

The timing of this bill is interesting, as it comes when people are wanting to focus on Canadian production (to distinguish it from American) but also following what appeared as a clear agenda to reduce beef agriculture within the nearly passed Bill C-293 from the previous Parliamentary session.



Short title: National Strategy on Flood and Drought Forecasting Act

This also is interesting as it is unclear whether those examining the bill will include consideration re: engineered droughts in their plans for drought forecasting.

https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington/search?query=drought



Short title: National Strategy for Soil Health Act



As you report on the progress of this bill, please consider also information such as that shared in documentaries like ROOTS SO DEEP & CARBON COWBOYS. https://www.youtube.com/c/carboncowboys.

John Grignon did a good job reporting on Senator Black’s interest in the topic of soil and soil health. And on the concern about loss of farmland to urban development. https://www.grainews.ca/daily/black-tables-soil-health-protection-bill-in-senate/

John Grignon also referenced this report:

https://sencanada.ca/en/info-page/parl-44-1/agfo-critical-ground/

This soil protection bill all sounds well and good, but when seen from the lens of growing technocratic global governance, to what degree are Canadian farmers, MPs, and Senators aware how by passing bills such as this one, we are allowing corporate backed NGOs to set policy in Canada?

It has been known since 2019 that the world’s strongest lobby group for all manner of digital track and trace corporations, has been working via the United Nations subcommittees to impact governmental policy. “Data is the new gold” and the UN’s policy tools and data tracking schemes appear to be leading to more industrial data management. See https://data.landportal.org/state-of-land-information. While agriculture is an area of shared jurisdiction between federal and provincial governments, are provincial agricultural ministries in a position to opt out of what is being proposed in the bill for soil management if the data is being collected for global management?

See: “the gathering of data and the monitoring of indicators on soil health, including in respect of carbon content and sequestration potential, the establishment of water-stable soil aggregation and available water-holding capacity.”

Please seek clarity when it comes to the line of authority for the proposed National Soil Advocate and what the end goal is once all the land governance has been submitted (to the UN?) via this portal?

Following the sell-off by PM Justin Trudeau of Canada’s gold reserves it does not escape watchful Canadians that PM Mark Carney is interested in using Canadian infrastructure and land resources as backing for digital currencies.

One of the current co-chairs of the World Economic Forum and CEO of the massive financial investment corporation Blackrock, Larry Fink has been promoting a financial system based on the tokenization of natural assets. We learn here that “Fintech companies have developed new tools, including the tokenization of rights and sponsorship of nature, distributed ledger technologies for efficiently tracking ownership and transactions, and automated tracking of carbon stocks and biodiversity values.” https://www.weforum.org/stories/2021/10/natural-climate-solutions-more-than-carbon/

This reminds me of how banks betting on mortgage failure as a source of revenue contributed to the 2008 financial crash.

So what is to keep Canada’s declared National Soil Advocate from opening the door via this Soil Health Bill to provide the “land governance” data that will power the financial schemes of the world’s richest individuals? This while Canadian farmers struggle to put food on the table of the nation and the world? And while another branch of the Canadian government outlines the bio-digital convergence of food products? https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml

Please note the role of uncritical and unaware media in the implementation of controlled operations that rely on innocuous language but which really have a more nefarious intent.

Policy makers and media outlets tend to have a symbiotic relationship, with each listening to each other, often not leaving much space for opposing viewpoints.

What we need are journalists who

are open to looking at other interpretations of their realities are willing to push the envelope in their writing, including deeper contexts and “connecting the dots” for their readers. look for opportunities to share critical observations outside of their ‘Mainstream’ platforms.

In as much as the information being shared on CanadianShareableNews.substack.com and particularly under the Press Room tab, can help support you in these endeavors, I am grateful.

NOW to the Ostriches in BC

We still note news coverage drawing heavily from CFIA talking points.

The longer this case goes on, the more players are involved and the more confusing it gets.

Please note the excellent timeline and charts of key players, etc. that were just now posted on this new independent platform https://sovereignpublishing.pro/showdown-at-edgewood-corral/

And CAN YOU ALL PLEASE READ this post by citizen journalist Connie Shields....

This writer placed the developments in Edgewood within the context of the World Health Organization’s ONE HEALTH policy. This sees animal, plant and human life as having the same value. The health of people is not to be prioritized over plant and animal health.

Connie Shields has done a MASTERFUL job explaining not just the WHO, WHAT, WHEN, etc. of the death of one of the birds but also the WHICH and WHOM, as in ‘With WHICH results and implications?’ and ‘For the benefit of WHOM?’

For example, what would be the result if the WHO/WOAH/CFIA manage to be successful with the cull order? What would be the implication if the globalist WHO is able to implement their ONE HEALTH policy all across the board even without the consent of Canadians? How does removing a non-pharma source of biomedical treatment benefit the pharma donors who back the World Health Organization?

According to Shields, two can play at that game. If the ONE HEALTH policy puts all life on the same level, the CFIA ostrich death needs to be investigated the way human deaths in custody are investigated… via coroners, etc. and perpetrators brought to justice, just like with humans.

One of you reported on the CFIA’s claim that the bird had a “pre-existing condition” without finding out what that was (a bone-breaking run-in with a fence due to CFAI and RCMP drone activity spooking her). There are also opposing claims as to whether or not the bird was given her electrolytes.

I recommend that anyone being assigned to more ostrich coverage consider Connie Shield’s sub stacks as important sources of timely and accurate information from the farm. She also shows readers how to place evolving events into the larger global governance larger context.

Maybe this drawing can help:

Blackrock et al wanting to tokenize natural assets are sitting up at the top with power and control (So too the investment funds that want their hands on the Ring of Fire, Canada’s premium rare earth metals, for example.) At this level, you have the Maurice Strongs of the world who suggest using the climate change panic button as a way to suck out taxpayer and other money to keep building assets at the top. They’ve been funding the NGOs for decades, and are squarely behind decisions to cherrypick climate data to drive media panic. (While burying the type of evidence that CLINTEL Scientists have been pointing at all this time.)

And now Canadian MPs look at voting for drought forecasting, not aware of how their care and concern for ag producers is being exploited to keep the machine running... no one stops geoengineering, big money keeps flowing, farmers keep suffering and media doesn’t do enough digging for the details. (Some journalists do... if you have not heard of Whitney Webb, please do follow her.)

Also take a look at censorship schemes being implemented globally these days. Follow Reclaim the Net https://reclaimthenet.org/?s=canada to better understand the huge worries that Canadians have about Bills C-2, C-8, C-9 not to mention the implications of the unprecedented quick passing of Bills C-5 and 6. See

Also take a look at my attempts to situate the ostrich story in a broader context.

one of many examples of Health Canada using state force to criminalize economic competition https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/health-canadas-history-of-using-state

and here is another look at the foreign interference angle, via the proponents of global governance https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/foreign-actor-interference-letter

Here are questions you can ask anyone who tries to tell you that all the talk of global governance initiatives is nothing but a “conspiracy theory”. Can they provide you with concrete answers to these questions?

Thank you,

Hannah Noerenberg, B.Ed M.Ed

Public Educator