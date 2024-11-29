Nci Report Supplemental Report Released Nov 28 2024 178KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY RELEASES SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT highlighting multiple impacts of Canada’s COVID-19 response

CSNews is sharing this Press Release provided by the National Citizens Inquiry

NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY

PRESS RELEASE - NOVEMBER 28, 2024

Contact: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/contact-page-media-companies/

A Supplemental Report by the independent Commissioners of the National Citizens Inquiry into Canada’s response to COVID-19 has been released.

The report is based on the testimony received at NCI hearings held in Regina, Saskatchewan on May 30, 31, and June 1, 2024. The Supplemental Report contains further recommendations impacting all segments of Canadian society. The Report was released during a virtual Hearing which can be retrieved here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/.

Key topics examined in the Supplemental Report include:

Serious infertility issues caused by the COVID-19 vaccine

Lack of Transparency and Accountability

Ethical Concerns and Censorship

Economic and Social Impacts

Health and Safety Implications

Democratic and Institutional Failures

The Supplemental report will add even more critical information to the Full Commissioners Report issued November 28, 2023.

Watch the replay and download The Supplemental Report here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-supplemental-report/

ABOUT THE NCI

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-run, citizen-organized and citizen-funded. We do not have a single large donor, we are doing this all on our own, we want to start a national dialogue. The NCI needs your help, please consider donating this Christmas season: Donate - National Citizen's Inquiry - Canada's Response To Covid-19

Follow us on all our social media channels: National Citizens Inquiry - Official Social Media Channels - National Citizen's Inquiry - Canada's Response To Covid-19

####

CSNews is sharing the following sample news article for adaptation and reuse by journalists.

New Toolbox Released for Canadian Decision Makers based on Sworn Testimonies given at National Citizen Inquiry in Regina May 30 - June 1, 2024.

Since March 2023, an independent citizen-run inquiry into Canada’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis has been gathering legally sworn expert and lay witness statements from across the country. The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) published an extensive compilation of recommendations for governments, employers, health care systems and decision-makers at all levels of society based the testimony of 305 witnesses testimonies heard in 2023. On November 28, 2024 a Supplemental Report was released focussing on additional hearings held in Regina from May 30 - June 1 2024.

As Canadians wish to leave COVID-19 behind them, the NCI raises concerns around issues of lasting importance such as: Lack of Transparency and Accountability; Ethical Concerns and Censorship; Economic and Social Impacts; Health and Safety Implications; Democratic and Institutional Failures. The Regina hearings revealed the latest findings in published scientific vaccine-related research including DNA contamination and the impacts of the mRNA based COVID-19 injections on intestinal health and on fertility. The NCI Supplemental Report includes 122 additional recommendations, including numerous for policing and health care management. The Supplemental report can be found here https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/commissioners-supplemental-report/.

NCI Commissioner Ken Drysdale spoke of his involvement with the inquiry saying “Canadians need to realize that we all have to contribute what we have. I want to be able to look my granddaughter in the eye when in 20 years, she asks me: ‘Granddad, what did you do in the 2020s when those elderly folk were all locked down and were left to die alone?’ I want to be able to say I did something.” Having heard hundreds of testimonies, Drysdale was particularly touched by words of former long term care nurse Sarah Choujounian as heard here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/sarah-choujounian-jun-01-2024-regina-saskatchewan/

Wide-spread censorship has been a major factor in keeping news of the National Citizens Inquiry from the public. For each set of hearings from Truro, Nova Scotia to Vancouver, BC invitations were sent to all of the federal and provincial public health officials with no responses. All major news outlets were also invited. Out of 33 days, only once did a CBC journalist attend and on the hearings. The National Citizens Inquiry relies on the help of volunteers to decimate the recommendations, as well as the recordings of witness testimonies which are all accessible on the NCI website. It is dependent on donations to continue holding hearings. The latest set of hearings went beyond COVID-19 related topics and was held in Vancouver from October 17 - 19, 2024. It included testimonies also on child trafficking, nutrition, mental health, schooling loss, gender transition/detransitioning, and other topics of concern.