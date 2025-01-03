MOUNTING CALLS TO CALL OFF DISCIPLINARY HEARING re: Det. GRUS Investigation into 2021 Ottawa Infant Deaths

A former senior Ottawa Detective, Constable Helen Grus, is scheduled to appear for a continuation of her disciplinary hearing from January 6-10 and 14-17 in Kanata, ON.

On July 26, 2022, the former member of the Ottawa Police Service SACA (Sexual Assault Child Abuse) Unit was charged with discreditable conduct under Ontario’s Police Services Act. One of the many duties carried out by Constable Grus, a 20 year veteran of the OPS, in that unit was examining cases of Sudden Infant Deaths. Police detectives are not required to seek permission from superiors in order to investigate suspicious deaths. Grus had previously testified that in 2021, there were six cases of Sudden Infant Deaths (SIDS), a two-to-three-fold increase over previous years. Grus was aware of spikes in still-births or infant mortality in other jurisdictions in conjunction with components of the COVID-19 vaccine products. Const. Grus began noting that attending police officers had not been collecting data on parental vaccination status, a routine question in the years prior to the appearance of COVID-19. Before she had time to make more than one phone call to families of the deceased infants, to ask whether the mother had received a recent COVID-19 vaccine, Ottawa Police removed her from her duties and alleged she was engaging in a “self-initiated and unauthorized project”.

Given the preponderance of evidence now available demonstrating the link between mRNA COVID-19 injections and infant mortality, and other issues related to the female reproductive system, Canadians aware of the upcoming disciplinary hearing are asking that the charge against Const. Grus be dropped. Many question the validity of the charge against her and deem the money and staff time allocated to this case a waste of OPS resources. Canadians also fear the precedence that can be set by this case. Should Constable Grus be deemed to have required authorization to initiate an investigation, this case can set a chilling precedence — and can eventually prevent any independence in police investigations.

A list of unanswered questions around the aborted investigation follows (Addendum 1) along with scientific references demonstrating the accuracy of Dr. Grus’ initial suspicion (Addendum 2) and contrasting media coverage of the case (Addendum 3).

ADDENDUM # 1

QUESTIONS FOR THOSE SEEKING TO CONTINUE THE INVESTIGATION

1. Why were Detective Grus' concerns ignored and her investigation stopped?

2. Why is this hearing still continuing?

3. Have you reviewed the National Citizen Inquiry testimony including hundreds of expert witnesses corroborating the suspicions of Detective Grus? These include US gynaecologist Dr. James Thorpe; US medical doctor and researcher Dr. Robert Chandler; former Health Canada immunologist Dr. Marian Laderoute; University of Guelph immunologist, virologist, and vaccinologist, Dr. Byram Bridle; QB physician reporting on a 17% miscarriage rate in the vaccinated Dr. Barry Bregar; AB physician on the difficulties reporting adverse events following immunization Dr. Gregory Chan; AB pediatric neurologist Dr. Eric Payne testifying twice here and here; QB obstetrician Dr. Jean Saint-Arnaud; retired public health nurse Yvonne Nickel; and investigator for self-regulatory agencies, Natasha Gonek.

4. Has Superintendent Renwick or any commissioned officer involved in this case reviewed the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) guidelines?https://www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca/eng/pub/fpsd-sfpg/fps-sfp/tpd/p2/ch04.html

5. Did OPS detectives follow the trail of available and ongoing evidence - which is now clear 3 years later - that the vaccines cause injuries and deaths? (See Addendum 2)

6. Was the deceased infant evidence in 2021 (blood and tissue samples etc.) secured by OPS before stopping the investigation?

7. Detective Grus on May 12, 2022 during her compelled interview with Professional Standards Sgt. Jason Arbuthnot, provided her entire file of evidence including the Pfizer documents that clearly show vax harms and deaths known more than a year previously. Did OPS follow up on this?

8. During her statement Grus also informed Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Health Canada clinical trials wouldn't be complete until 2024 and did not include pregnant women - so the injections were experimental and untested. Grus told PSU that Pfizer wanted to withhold the results of their vaccine clinical trials for 75 years but a US court made the reports public. There were 11 pages of known side effects including myocarditis, hepatitis, and multi-inflammatory syndrome. Grus stated that knowing these side effects exist and suppressing or using misleading information to encourage people to get vaccinated is criminal behaviour. As a likely contributing factor in the infant deaths, why has OPS ignored this relevant evidence?

9. Has OPS considered the consequences of failing to take action on this evidence?

10. Sgt. Jason Arbuthnot neglected to follow up on the evidence. Was Arbuthnot investigated for Neglect of Duty or Criminal Negligence?

11. See the testimony of Dr Byram Bridle Canada's expert in Immunology and Virology. https://www.bitchute.com/video/mLtASUmBSCJm The Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot promoted the Covid Vaccine as safe and effective for pregnant women in 2021 while Health Canada and Pfizer did not. Has the Health Minister's deceitful comments affected the course of this investigation?

12. Is the OPS aware that over 80% of funding for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) comes from the pharmaceutical industry?

13. In a December 2021 meeting with Chief Peter Sloly and Deputy Chief Trish Ferguson, Detective Helen Grus informed the Command Officers and others present of an August 6, 2021 Toronto Hospital for Sick Children study that documented an increase in myocarditis in children associated with Covid vaccination. SickKids Hospital stated the following: “Since April 2021, there are increasing reports of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine and Moderna mRNA-1233 vaccine).” Furthermore, “International and national reports of myocarditis/pericarditis following vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have emerged. These reports indicate that:

● Cases have been seen after the first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, but

are more commonly reported after the second dose

● Symptom onset was typically within several days after vaccination, with most

cases being reported within 7 days after vaccination

● Cases were mainly adolescents and young adults

● Cases were more often males compared to females”

Source: Link no longer active—

https://www.sickkids.ca/contentassets/50c1bd3c95e74dcf9fa7c9f6fd707bd7/interim-guidance_myocarditis-pericarditis-after-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-in-children.pdf?

During the 2021-2022 meetings, Detective Grus also informed the Chief of an Ottawa Police occurrence - a traffic accident where the driver lost control during a medical incident shortly after covid vaccination. Grus also told the Chief that the Pfizer vaccine had never been tested on pregnant women and as a police detective she was concerned about the welfare of pregnant women used as lab test animals, that adverse effects were going unreported - and that it was potentially criminal.

The Chief and other Command officers were directly briefed by Detective Grus in December 2021 and January 2022 - yet neglected their duty to Canadians. In May, 2022 Detective Grus provided OPS with the Pfizer documents. Was anyone at OPS investigated for neglecting to take action on this evidence? As a result, are and Criminal Negligence investigations being considered?

14. OPS chose to wiretap Detective Grus and her family in 2022 without obtaining authorization following the reporting of her concerns to OPS regarding the infant deaths. Why did OPS target Detective Grus?

15. Two rogue OPS officers released confidential police information to the CBC regarding Detective Grus. Why was no investigation commenced into this unlawful conduct?

16. “The Mission of the Ottawa Police Service is committed to protect the safety and security of our communities.” Detective Grus was following the mission? Why was her investigation stopped?

17. The OPS values of Honour, Courage and Service were deployed by Detective Grus over her entire exemplary career. She received over 200 nominations for the Officer of the Year Award with the Police Association of Ontario in 2024. Are you aware of these nominations? Did the PAO contact OPS regarding the overwhelming public support? Did OPS interfere with her ability to receive the award?

18. Based upon the OPS Policing Philosophy “To move in the direction of implementing a problem-oriented policing organization and to move as rapidly as possible to include the community as an active partner in problem-solving and prevention.” Why was Detective Grus, supporting community members and the evidence connected to infant deaths ignored?

19. Given the OPS Employee Services policy of “an ongoing effort to ensure our members have quick access to information on the types of internal resources and supports available, we provide comprehensive health and safety programs which promote and enhance the physical and mental health and well-being of members and their families. It's also part of our organization's values of providing our members with the support necessary to do their job.” (a) Has the OPS health and Safety program been updated to reflect the potentially dangerous known side effects of the recent vaccination program? (b) Has OPS taken steps to discern how the current disciplinary procedure against Detective Grus affects the mental Health of all OPS officers?

20. Based on the OPS Strategic Direction of “Investing in OPS member wellness and Cultivating a workplace where Members feel valued, and morale is high”, how will the current disciplinary process against Detective Grus be interpreted by members who understand the overwhelming evidence she has provided?

21. The OPS website indicates “In his role as Chief of Police in Ottawa, he wants to ensure the team at the Ottawa Police Service is supported and healthy so they can continue to address all the policing issues in the City.” If Chief Stubbs is committed to the values of this statement why has the investigation of the suppression of information relative to Detective Grus hypotheses not commenced?

22. Deputy Chief Burnett has a most impressive record “based on the highest qualities of citizenship, service to Canada, to the police community and to humanity at large.” Has OPS been made aware of the expert evidence supporting Detective Grus’ hypothesis and the dangers to infants associated with the vaccine?

23. Based upon the information available now, is the OPS command prepared for the consequences of continuing to remain silent?

24. Presently 5 U.S. states have filed civil suits against Pfizer for damages. That number is rapidly growing. Texas, Utah, Kansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana — suing Pfizer for knowing and concealing the vaccine causing myocarditis, pericarditis, failed pregnancies and deaths. That’s 10% of US states. Is the OPS aware of the potential for similar civil suits being filed in Canada?

ADDENDUM #2

Evidence connecting mRNA COVID-19 injections with Infant Sudden Deaths

The US government funded National Institute of Health (NIH) continues to claim that “the evidence is inadequate to accept or reject a causal relationship between the [various] COVID-19 vaccines and sudden death”. Meanwhile, University of Toronto researchers claim “maternal mRNA COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was associated with lower risks of severe neonatal morbidity, neonatal death, and neonatal intensive care unit admission and no increase in neonatal readmission or hospital admission up to age 6 months, compared with no maternal COVID-19 vaccination before delivery.”

Yet these findings do not stand up to conflict of interest scrutiny and contradict many others appearing in the peer reviewed literature. (See this series for a broader explanation of conflict of interests.)

Additionally, many of the studies promoting the use of COVID-19 in pregnant women have similar flaws: they cite earlier publications, based on even earlier studies. This meant that a study like this one published in 2023, draws from data published in 2022 but originally gathered in 2021. The endpoint of the early studies was to measure an increase in antibodies over a short time frame. Thereby, if antibody levels increased shortly after injection, the product was considered effective. Study designs did not account for the possibility of an ensuing decline in antibodies a few weeks later, or an overload of long lasting spikes protein and the damage that can cause. They also did not account for other types of adverse reactions to be expected in gene-based therapies. The only types of adverse reactions measured were those expected from conventional (attenuated live virus) types of vaccines. A major drawback of relying on short term study designs is that there has been no follow up on any papers claiming vaccines in pregnant women are safe. Readers are not able to discover whether the children born to the mothers are still healthy a few years alter. This well-known Moderna study from December 2020 has this as its only endpoint: “The primary end point was prevention of Covid-19 illness with onset at least 14 days after the second injection in participants who had not previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2.” Investigators were not going to examine any symptoms which would start BEFORE 14 days after the second injection — effectively missing the adverse events that typically occur shortly after mRNA injection. Patients were only to report “solicited adverse events for a 28 day period following each injection”. Patients were to be monitored for 24 months, but monitoring did not include pre-and post injection testing of various indicators such as elevated D-Dimer or tryptonin levels (typically associated with cardiac related adverse events).

While medical journals focus on speculative double blind control group studies meant to test out key hypothesis, they typically do not focus on post-event symptom analyses. The difference between the two types of publications can be summed up as follows: Medical studies are like project proposals while adverse event data bases are like report cards. People who believe they are “following the science” by looking only at peer reviewed studies tentatively proposing and trying out hypotheses and who use those “before the fact” findings for use in policy making can be completely missing the “after the fact” analyses when those policies have been rolled out and examined based on recorded follow up data. As well, all too often, studies are designed on just a single intervention — i.e. “Let’s find a way to show efficacy of product X” instead of “Let’s try out a range of interventions to see which one has a better rate of success & a better safety record.” In fact, we are unaware of a single study that compared the risks, benefits, success and failures of multiple treatment modalities for COVID-19 among statistically similar patient cohorts (for example the mRNA vaccine vs. the other vaccine types vs immune boosting only—by ensuring patients had optimal Vitamin D levels—vs. various repurposed anti-viral medication: ivermectin vs. hydroxychloroquine vs. other known treatments.

Absent a commitment to ensure that Canadian journalists working for the major media platforms ensure that reporting reflects a diversity of viewpoints, in this case commentary on many study designs, etc., many Canadians are not aware of data such as the following:

In the 90 days following the Emergency Use Authorization release of the “vaccine” [Pfizer] recorded 1223 deaths , and 158,000 adverse reactions , including fetal deaths, spontaneous abortions and more. (Source) CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS to February 2021

Stillbirths, Miscarriages and Abortions in Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Women—Evidence from an Israeli hospital (An article from February 2022.)

US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database Reports written by Canadian multidisciplinary researcher Dr. Jessica Rose who stated: “[I have written about] VAERS data pertaining to infants and mothers who were exposed to the COVID-19 injectable products. You can see my previous reports on VAERS reports for babies 0-2 here, maternal exposure to during breastfeeding reports to VAERS here, reproductive issues using Pfizer data and VAERS here, pushing COVID-19 injections on pregnant women here and here, an Epoch Times article on ‘the menstrual thing’ here, putting these products on the childhood vaccination schedule here, an OB/GYNs data here, and targeting OB/GYNs to get these things into pregnant women here and here." See the full article here or hear Dr. Rose speak here.) See also this article on tactics used by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to actively hide data on Covid vaccine deaths and injuries.

See also this Interview discussing research pointing at three pathways by which COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products are distributed throughout the body: direct tissue penetration, lymphatic distribution, and vascular distribution. (This can also apply to the very young although that is not stated directly.)

There is now a growing data set related to a) the contents of the Modified mRNA C-19 Injections b) the effect of the content on bodily cells and processes with over 12 different possible mechanisms of harm: (SOURCE) The pegylated lipid nanoparticles (pegLNPs) “have nearly limitless tissue penetration. They deliver their genetic payloads into all tissues, including the brains, ovaries, testicles, and unborn children of any pregnant women injected. LNP toxicity is now being identified. This includes polyethylene glycol which triggers adverse immune responses in many people. N1-methylpseudouridine has been used to ensure the RNA have an unusually long lifespan of at least half a year. In comparison, natural mRNA typically lasts only a few hours. “As a result, the subjects' cells continue producing the foreign coronavirus spike protein for an extended period.” This modification “introduces errors in reading the RNA, leading to the production of a wide array of unpredictable and random proteins in addition to the spike proteins.” “The spike protein of the engineered SARS-CoV-2 virus—whether from the virus itself or produced in subjects' cells following the injections—exhibits e nhanced toxicity compared to natural coronavirus spike proteins.” This includes an exceptional ability to cause blood clots which then accelerates organ deterioration (leading for example to accelerated microvascular dementia and kidney failure.) Chemical contaminants arising from the manufacturing process are now being identified as it is becoming clear that the mass production process was DIFFERENT from the process used to create the original samples used in the original trials. “These include the presence of SV40 enhancer and SV40 promoter sequences —genetic engineering tools used to facilitate the incorporation of foreign DNA into the subjects' chromosomes. This raises the serious risk of permanent genetic modification in the human subjects.” Additionally, the undeclared plasmid DNA content arising out of the mass manufacturing process causes the mRNA instructions for spike protein to be read in reverse order…which is the current hypothesis for the appearance of “calamari like” white substances “extracted from the arteries and veins of many deceased injection victims by morticians and pathologists.” The presence of foreign spike protein triggers autoimmune attacks . In other words, “the subjects’ immune systems attack these spike-protein-laden cells and tissues as if they were foreign, or ‘non-self… This resembles organ rejection seen in transplants, where the victims’ organs appear foreign to their immune system and are ‘rejected.' … Autopsy samples from young hearts, testicles, ovaries, kidneys, brains, placentas, and other tissues show affected organs heavily laced with spike protein and under intense autoimmune attack by the subjects' own immune systems.” Another collection of autoimmune diseases and adverse effects, including miscarriages and infertility is hypothesized to arise due to the body targeting a natural protein syncytin-1, because of its resemblance to the vaccine induced circulating spike protein. A process known as ‘ ribosomal frame shifting ’ leads to the generation of a “large array of random proteins and protein fragments… Each of these has the potential to resemble a natural protein in the body sufficiently to trigger more autoimmune diseases.” A phenomenon known as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) is leading to an ENHANCEMENT of the Corona virus. As a result, those who have received multiple doses of COVID-19 vaccines end up with MORE not FEWER COVID-19 infections because “the antibodies produced by vaccination end up helping the virus infect the subjects rather than providing protection.” (This was demonstrated in April 2023 in the Cleveland Clinic Study involving over 50,000 staff members.) Following the injection of trillions of sets of mRNA instructions for the manufacture of spike protein, the immune system is overloaded. This “weakens the immune system in various ways, including the s uppression of CD4 and CD8 positive T cells . This damage to the subjects' immune systems is one factor accounting for the r ise in cancers, particularly aggressive cancers, and a wide variety of infections among the ‘vaccinated.’ “ Other cancer causing mechanisms include the “ disruption of various tumor suppression genes that normally protect our DNA from damage and defend us against cancer.” One of the first laws of vaccinology is to “never vaccinate your way out of a pandemic.” In other words, vaccination is intended to PREVENT pandemics, but once a pandemic is underway, mass vaccination is NOT the tool to use to treat illness. In fact the phenomenon known as Antibody Mediated Selection means that vaccination “is likely to prolong a pandemic and drive the evolution of one variant after another. ” The current focus on just ONE of nearly 20 proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus means that the virus has been able to simply adapt one of its proteins to create new variants. “due to the injection campaigns, we have extended what would naturally have been a few months of active infections to now four years of variants, infections, and more misguided injections. This has been profitable for the vaccine industry but devastating for mankind.” Finally, ‘there are additional mechanisms of injury, including prion diseases , and more research is needed regarding the injury mechanisms associated with these injections.

Pfizer and Moderna documentation has been analyzed by the WarRoom/DailyClout team of researchers. See their earlier publication and their most recent one here.

Expert updates following their earlier testimonies to the National Citizens Inquiry: NCI Roundtable: mRNA Vaccines, Birth Rates, and ‘The Pfizer Papers’ with Shawn Buckley, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Robert Chandler

Discussion of autopsy findings (in adults, likely similar in children.)

Many reports of infants dying suddenly after COVID-19 injections do not make their way to official AEFI reports and databases. ( Examples gathered via social media. )

Many reports of stillbirths near due dates (often alongside of ‘secondary infertility’) in vaccinated mothers. Examples from social media.

ADDENDUM #3

Media Coverage of the Disciplinary Hearing of Constable Helen Grus

(NOTE: The CBC journalist’s artificial deadline to release this story at the end of March 2022 accelerated the process the Ottawa Police Service would have used to notify parents of the deceased children before any investigation could be completed. In this way, the media outlet “helped” to drive the story, instead of simply allowing the story to unfold and reporting on developments. It is clear that a lack of balanced evidence-based information around the COVID-19 risks and mitigation led to a specific bias against Constable Helen Grus, particularly in the CBC coverage. Coverage by media organizations who are members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery differed in depth from that by True North, which is a member of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. NOTE also, that text in italics has been copied straight from each of the articles referenced.)

CBC - March 28, 2022 - Shaamini Yogaretnam: ·Detective tried to uncover vaccine status of dead children's parents, sources say. Det. Helen Grus suspended with pay, under investigation, say Ottawa police. An Ottawa police detective who opposed the force's COVID-19 mandates is under investigation for allegedly trying to find out if parents whose infants had suddenly died during the pandemic were vaccinated, CBC News has learned. The misconduct allegations against Det. Helen Grus raise questions about how police treat cases involving the most vulnerable members of society — and whether their own personal pandemic biases are influencing their work. Grus has been suspended with pay since Feb. 4 amid an ongoing internal disciplinary investigation into how and why she was allegedly attempting to collect the information. This journalist included an explanation of the process through which unexplained infant deaths are investigated. She also shared “Sources also described Grus as holding anti-mask and anti-vaccine views in the workplace.” And published her salary. "As the Chief has advised repeatedly, since the beginning of the year [the service] has launched several internal conduct investigations involving a small number of members. We take these investigations very seriously. These investigations are ongoing," the statement said. The Office of the Chief Coroner said it could not comment on any Ottawa police investigations and for "privacy reasons" could not discuss any death investigations. To date, no disciplinary charges have been laid against Grus.

CBC - March 31, 2022 - Shaamini Yogaretnam: The lawyer for a woman whose child's death investigation was allegedly breached by an anti-vaccine Ottawa police detective going rogue says police only notified the grieving mother of a "vague privacy breach" on Friday afternoon. Erin Durant said her client was notified about the breach in the Ottawa police's still-open sudden death investigation of her infant. CBC News is not naming the woman. It had resulted in a chief's complaint and was being investigated by the service, Durant said an officer told the woman. CBC News went to the service for comment on the allegations against Grus on March 24 and gave Ottawa police a next-day deadline. One of those questions was whether police had notified all of the families in the cases that were allegedly accessed by Grus.

Ottawa Citizen - Aug. 17, 2022 - Matthew Lapierre: Bereaved mother outraged by support for Ottawa police detective charged with misconduct for alleged rogue investigation into vaccines…A mother whose child died in 2021 says her trauma has been aggravated by the possible breach of her baby’s file by an Ottawa police detective. The mother was notified in March that the file including details about her baby’s death had been accessed by a detective who was not the investigating officer. Days later, she read about an internal Ottawa Police Service investigation into Grus, first reported by CBC. Grus has not yet entered a plea. Attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

The mother said the only information she had about the case has come from the news media. In an interview last week, she explained that she felt angry and shut out by the disciplinary process and further enraged by social media support that had surrounded Grus. Anti-vaccine groups and leaders latched onto the story, pointing to Grus as a hero who was “doing her job” and “looking for the truth,” according to social media comments and posts.

This language has infuriated the mother. “I’m finding it really difficult to avoid the comments and the most hurtful comments I’m seeing are that this person (Grus) and her supporters are the only people looking out for my child,” she said. “It’s hard to put into words how painful it is to read over and over and over again how she’s a hero and how we’re so lucky to have her advocate for us.”

Ottawa Citizen - Oct. 12, 2022 - Matthew Lapierre: Between June 2020 and January 2022, Grus allegedly accessed nine child or infant death cases in which she had no investigative role. …Anti-vaccine groups and leaders have latched onto Grus’ case, pointing to her as a hero who was “doing her job” and “looking for the truth,” according to social media comments and posts.

True North - August 12, 2023 - Jason Unrau: Even as evidence has emerged about the Covid vaccine’s dangerous side-effects, particularly for expectant and nursing mothers and their babies, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) are going ahead with prosecuting their own detective for investigating links between the vaccine and nine sudden infant deaths (SIDS) in the region.On Monday, detective Helen Grus of OPS’ child abuse unit will attempt to defend herself against the July 2022 discreditable conduct charge without several key pieces of evidence, namely related autopsy reports and internal investigation particulars against her, which have been denied by retired superintendent Chris Renwick, acting tribunal trials officer. This past April, Grus’ lawyer Bath-shéba van den Berg unsuccessfully argued at the Police Services Act tribunal for access to this evidence and to subpoena a local CBC News reporter to determine the source of an internal OPS leak that fueled reportage that van den Berg maintains precipitated formal charges against her client. Grus’ official charge reads that she “acted in a disorderly manner prejudicial to discipline or likely to bring discredit upon the reputation of OPS (in a) self-initiated, unauthorized project” by accessing the infant death cases and attempting to determine the Covid vaccine status of a mother. At the April hearing, van den Berg disputed that this behaviour amounted to a breach of the Police Services Act.

“Ultimately the allegations in the discreditable conduct charge must answer the question precisely: what is it that Detective Grus is supposed to have done that was unlawful? Pursuant to what section of the OPS policy?” asked van den Berg at the April 28, 2023 motion hearing. “It needs to be very specific. And if this question is not answered, with clarity, then the particulars are required and that’s what we’re asking. We’re asking for what is it exactly that she has done that’s unlawful. What, what policies has she breached?” … Both [former Toronto Police sergeant and detective] Donald Best and van den Berg allege that the internal police leaks to Yogaretnam were illegal. “Because police officers criminally gave (Yogaretnam) the information, which resulted in the public outrage, which resulted in Grus being charged,” said Best. “It’s as simple as that.” The former police detective is also baffled that Grus was charged at all, given the investigative discretion bestowed to all police officers.

“Police can operate independently within the law and within the rules and politicians are not allowed to direct them. A fourth-class constable on his or her first day on the job has all the authority to initiate any investigation they want to from parking tickets to homicide,” Best explained.

“They may not have the experience. But they have the authority independently. So if anyone says to a police officer ‘don’t investigate this, or stop investigating that’ they better have a damn good, justifiable reason.”

Renwick’s motion decisions also dismissed van den Berg’s application that OPS investigate the source of the leaks and dismissed related applications for disclosure of internal investigation notes, including “details of meetings/ communications between personnel from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and OPS personnel.”

… CBC Ottawa has also gone silent on its coverage of Grus. The last of three stories the Yogaretnam published for CBC Ottawa about Grus appeared on March 31, 2022. CBC did not respond to True North’s questions about the failed attempt by Grus’ lawyer to subpoena its reporter; the network’s radio silence on the story it originally broke or whether it or its journalists were aware of serious side effects that the Covid vaccine has already caused.

Ottawa Citizen - August 18 - 2023 - Joanne Laucius: Introduction of information on police wiretapping of the Grus family complicates the investigation - Const. Helen Grus, a detective with the sexual assault and child abuse unit, is accused of discreditable conduct. Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service professional standards unit alleged she accessed nine child or infant death cases in which she had no investigative role. A lawyer for Grus, Bath-Sheba van den Berg, told the hearing Grus had been wire-tapped and raised questions about a separate criminal investigation. A stack of bound documents from Pfizer, the manufacturer of a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Canada and other authorities was presented as evidence. The public gallery, with about 25 chairs at the back of the room, was packed. During the lunch recess, supporters waving placards stood at the entrance to the police station. Renwick often expressed exasperation with the lagging proceedings and tried to rein in the scope of questions to keep them limited to the discreditable conduct charge. Renwick said he was concerned about introducing issues of “intercepted communications” that were not part of discreditable conduct proceedings.

True North - August 19, 2023 - Jason Unrau: Ottawa Police Service (OPS) leadership singled out a detective because she opposed Covid mandates and was critical of the vaccine, and even forbid her from discussing Covid at work, according to evidence and testimony provided during Detective Helen Grus’ discreditable conduct tribunal, which recessed Friday.

The 20-year OPS veteran and Grus’ legal team say they still lack disclosure for key pieces of evidence to defend against allegations she brought the force into disrepute by probing links between the Covid vaccine and sudden infant deaths, including access to final autopsy reports and other evidence seemingly germane to the charge.

Through the five hearing days that began on August 14, Ottawa Police prosecutor Vanessa Stewart expressed several times that Grus’ admission she breached policy by failing to record her activities was sufficient evidence to find her guilty. Grus’ admission made during a nearly three-hour compelled statement she gave to Professional Standards Unit (internal affairs) investigator Jason Arbuthnot, in conjunction with testimony from three police witnesses, including Arbuthnot, also revealed superiors did in fact single out Grus….

The tribunal also learned that in two recent performance reviews of Grus’ SACA work in 2019 and 2021, Sgt. Guy grades her work as exceptional: “Meets and exceeds expectations; exceeds all expectations.” But Grus’ opinions about Covid mandates and vaccines appeared to change his attitude towards her, as noted in Sgt. Guy’s September letter to his underling….

The tribunal has also denied Grus’ defence team of Ector and Bath-shéba van den Berg disclosure of evidence regarding Professional Services Unit’s (PSU) abandoned investigation of the internal leak to CBC, which publicized confidential police information about its original investigation of Grus for insubordination, later changed to discreditable conduct on July 26, 2022.

Lawyers for OPS argued and tribunal trial officer Chris Renwick, a retired Ottawa police superintendent, agreed that the autopsies and CBC leak are inadmissible as evidence for the Police Services Act charge against Grus.

According to testimony thus far, the allegation against Grus hinges on wrong-think and a nexus of policy and paperwork errors: that the SACA unit detective engaged in an unauthorized investigation for personal reasons, then neglected to keep an accurate duty book record of it.

Stewart remained relentless as she was tedious in keeping Police Services Act tribunal within these narrow parameters and Renwick ruled in Stewart’s favour overwhelmingly more often than he did for the defence.This pattern continued throughout the five-day session: Stewart’s constant objections to evidence presented by Ector and van den Berg, including Pfizer’s own documents admitting its mRNA Covid vaccine technology could harm pregnant women and newborns….As of publication, Public Health Agency of Canada admits nearly 11,000 “serious adverse events” including 88 miscarriages while Pfizer’s own documents released in 2022 under Texas court order indicate more than 50% of pregnant and nursing mothers and/or their infants suffered adverse events, post-rollout of the fast-tracked drugs.

Nevertheless, Sgt. Guy told the tribunal that as far as he was concerned, “If there was information there was a link (between the vaccines and infant deaths), it’s still not a criminal matter…I would close the case.” Van den Berg then suggested to the tribunal that because public health officials had vouched for the safety of the vaccines, any harm caused by the drugs could amount to criminal code violations, including criminal negligence or breach of trust by a public officer….

Contained in a nearly three-hour audio recording of her compelled statement to Sgt. Arbuthnot, Grus can be heard crying as she recounts officers who brought their vaccine injuries to the attention of police brass during the town halls.

“(One member) had heart issues, another swollen lymph nodes the size of a grapefruit,” she says. Answering why she accessed RMS files on one particular infant death file, Grus replies, “I’m not OK with babies dying and not getting answers.”

“Every death is suspicious until you rule all suspicion out,” she told Sgt. Arbuthnot.

True North - November 1, 2023 - Jason Unrau: Detective who probed link between infant deaths and Covid shots a victim of bias, lawyers argue at disciplinary hearing. The remainder of witnesses for the prosecution appeared Monday and Tuesday – former and current colleagues from Grus’ sex assault and child abuse (SACA) unit. Their testimony during defense’s cross-examination included ignoring Grus’ concerns over vaccine safety and relying on internal gossip to form their own professional opinion about the 20-year veteran. Grus was charged with discreditable conduct on July 26, 2022 under Ontario’s Police Services Act for allegedly bringing Ottawa Police Service into disrepute by conducting an unauthorized investigation involving sudden infant deaths as well as her failure to log police database searches in her duty book.

Grus’ lawyers Bath-Shéba van den Berg and Blair Ector resumed their defence Monday morning under protest after trial officer Chris Renwick refused to hear their arguments for a stay of proceedings, pending their application for judicial review in Ontario’s superior court over denying Grus’ access to one of her duty books.Professional Standards Unit investigator Jason Arbuthnot, who laid the discreditable conduct charge, testified in August that he saw only one duty book in his probe of the Grus’ conduct. Arbuthnot testified that Grus logged her RMS queries, but he did not see notes related to one phone call Grus made to the father of a recently deceased child.

But van den Berg said a second book, revealed during August’s hearing session but withheld from the defense, “may contain exculpatory evidence and has not been reviewed by Sergeant Arbuthnot when he made his decision and assertion – his conclusion that detective Grus did not take any notes.”

“We are continuing under protest,” she added. Renwick responded that he was “not open to giving an adjournment at this time” and forged ahead with proceedings. In addition to the duty book, Renwick has also denied Grus’ defense access to the related autopsy reports, electronic communications between police member witnesses and some related investigation notes. Renwick also denied the defense’s submission of perhaps the most shocking evidence of all: notice of a 36-hour wiretap of Grus and her family between Feb. 18-19, 2022, granted weeks after she was suspended at the end of January for refusing the Covid-19 shot.

On Tuesday, Grus’ defense also entered into evidence World Health Recommendations about recording adverse events following immunization, or AEFIs and questioned whether SACA unit and the coroners were doing any such diligence in sudden infant death follow ups and reports.

But testimony from current and former SACA members also indicate that Grus was alone among colleagues in her safety concerns about the Covid vaccines and whether they might be responsible for an uptick in sudden infant deaths. … [SACA detective Chris Botchar’ also referred to Grus’ September 2021 email to police colleagues expressing concern about the experimental mRNA Covid vaccines, as a “diatribe… the manifesto of the right wing”….

Van den Berg attempted to probe vaccine safety concerns to establish Grus’ motivation, as “she had medical information that suggested that there are harmful side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination, and that those harmful side effects, or adverse events, include some of the same descriptions used in the preliminary autopsy reports of … six of the nine RMS searches that she’s alleged to have conducted.” However, Renwick shut this down by saying the hearing “cannot and will not be a venue for opinions or theories that link vaccines to child deaths”.

True North - November 8, 2023 - Jason Unrau: Police prosecutor Vanessa Stewart called on Helen Grus’ disciplinary tribunal to reject all expert witnesses for the Ottawa detective’s case, including physicians who testified at the National Citizens Inquiry about Covid-19 vaccine safety, and an American doctor who says he witnessed firsthand harms associated with the shots. Grus stands accused of bringing “discredit upon the reputation of Ottawa Police Service” for probing a link between the Covid shots and sudden infant deaths in a “self-initiated unauthorized project.” As a former senior member of the sex assault and child abuse unit (SACA) and 20-year-veteran of the force, investigating child deaths was part of her job, she maintains.

The decision of Grus’ guilt or innocence rests with retired OPS superintendent Chris Renwick, tapped to adjudicate the Police Services Act matter which has stretched on through 10 hearing days. But before he can weigh all the evidence and reach a verdict, Renwick must decide which expert witnesses, if any, can appear when proceedings resume in January of next year. … Witnesses such as Sgt. Marc-Andre Guy previously testified that if there were a link between the Covid shots and sudden infant deaths it would not be a criminal matter, while Grus’ lawyers have said there is a criminal negligence element, given that public health officials and other authorities were promoting the drugs as “safe and effective.” … Stewart went so far as to categorize the experts’ “conclusions” made at the National Citizens Inquiry about harms associated with the Covid-19 vaccines, which included a stillbirth, as “not relevant to this proceeding.”…

Even though the defence previously retracted its request that Dr. McCullough appear, Stewart nevertheless included him in her oral submissions: that all expert witnesses be denied because, “This tribunal is not an inquiry into adverse events of the Covid-19 vaccine,” and Grus’ actions “have already caused enough harm to families.” Van den Berg responded that it was internal leaks of confidential police information to CBC Ottawa reporter Shaamini Yogaretnam that caused the harm – what her co-counsel Ector previously referred to as “The Shaamini shakedown,” whereby OPS scrambled to call affected families to get ahead of a story Yogaretnum was about to publish. To this day, Grus only contacted one family in the course of her alleged “unauthorized project” – the father of a recently deceased child to inquire about the mother’s vaccine status.

“For Shaamini Yogaretnam to publish the details… in those two CBC articles, just a few days after those parents were called by police, has caused harm and most likely retraumatized those parents,” said van den Berg. “None of that has anything to do with detective Grus. What she was doing was confidential and related to police work.”

Ottawa Citizen - Dec 7, 2023 - Joanne Laucius: Family Settles Privacy Complaint. In a statement, the family thanked the Ottawa Police Services Board for acknowledging their grief and for recognizing the importance of privacy rights. “The blatant disregard shown for the families involved shows just how far some people are willing to go to push their own agendas,” the family’s statement said. “Targeting grieving families who have experienced the worst tragedy any parent can face in this lifetime is truly abhorrent and should be condemned in the strongest way possible.” The family’s baby died in June 2021, he said. In March 2022, the family heard from a representative with the professional standards unit of the Ottawa Police Service, advising them there had been a privacy breach. (Also appearing on Press Reader as an Ottawa Sun article.)

Yahoo News Similar coverage recirculated from the Ottawa Citizen on the same date. Unnamed authorship.

CTV News on the same date. William Eltherington provides similar coverage to the Ottawa Citizen

True North - January 13, 2024 - Jason Unrau: Witness intimidation accusation mires misconduct hearing for Ottawa cop who probed child deaths. Just as Grus was to testify in her own defence Wednesday afternoon, Ector announced to the tribunal that his client had received a suspect communication earlier in the day. “It’s come to my attention today that Inspector Hugh O’Toole sent an email to my client stating that she cannot rely on any (Ottawa Police Service) documents,” said Ector, noting O’Toole had a law degree. “That is witness tampering. That is intimidation. That is obstruction. This tribunal should be outraged. I am outraged.” Throughout 14 hearing days to date, Renwick has ruled more often in favour of Stewart and the Ottawa police, in so doing suppressing seemingly key pieces of evidence like related autopsy reports and a notebook containing Grus’ last entry before she was suspended in February 2022 – items her lawyers argue could prove exculpatory.

This pattern of denying evidentiary disclosure reached new levels this week as Stewart insisted that Grus cannot use generic Ottawa police policy documents and job descriptions for her defence without express permission. In the coming weeks, Renwick must decide whether Grus can access such documents; he must also rule on a separate defence motion to have Stewart removed from the case for alleged prosecutorial misconduct. Buckling under the weight of these legal maneuvers, at points Renwick admitted that he was overwhelmed by adjudicating this administrative law matter now rife with constitutional implications. Renwick also lost his cool when the defence accused a police witness of committing perjury during his testimony, and ordered Grus’ lawyers to refrain from such accusations….Prior to the tribunal’s resumption on Monday Jan. 8, Renwick ruled in Nov. 2023 to deny all of Grus’ proposed expert witnesses, including three medical doctors whose statements indicate Grus’ concern about vaccines billed as safe and effective by public health officials was reasonable.

Family physician Gregory Chan noted in a questionnaire provided by the defence that COVID vaccines were not sufficiently tested, that a patient of his suffered a “chronological” stillbirth two months after receiving a COVID shot and the overall “lack of safety information generates questions/concerns.”

Pediatric neurology specialist Dr. Eric Payne’s expert statement also notes the dearth of safety data, particularly for pregnant women and babies. “Pregnant women and babies less than six months of age have been excluded from all of the clinical trials. We also know that the spike protein product of these genetic vaccines can circulate widely throughout one’s body, including the reproductive organs, brain and heart (and)… has been found to distribute through breastmilk,” he wrote. He also indicated Grus was “astute” in her questioning and that there was “solid scientific and medical support for her inquiries.”

Renwick allowed [retired Ottawa police Staff Sgt. Major Peter] Danyluk to appear as a lay witness. He testified this week.

Danyluk, a retired member of both the Canadian Armed Forces and more recently the Ottawa Police Service, testified that he co-wrote the force’s ethics manual and in his expert statement indicated that he did not agree with the charge against detective Grus. He also testified that Grus had told him about her vaccine inquiries. He described her actions as “fact-finding” in nature and didn’t see anything amiss. “She wasn’t asking my permission, she was just bouncing ideas off me like ‘I’ve seen the statistical anomaly.’ I think she said it was double the amount of SIDS (year-over-year 2020-21),” recalled Danyluk of their conversation. “It’s so basic, it didn’t raise any red flags for me.” … s who spoke about the detective, then part of the sex assault and child abuse unit, “had nothing but extraordinary things to say about her, her work ethic, her integrity, her honour.”

… Van den Berg described … new rules, introduced [by Ottawa Police prosecutor Vanessa Stewart] late in the proceedings, as financially onerous for Grus and would likely delay the disciplinary tribunal even further. It’s been almost 18 months since Grus was charged with discreditable conduct. While she was originally suspended with pay, the Ottawa Police Service has since brought her back as a detective in the robbery unit. If Grus is found guilty, she could face demotion or termination.

True North - March 28 2024 - Jason Unrau: Summary of new developments:

Grus’ defence team filed a motion to have police’s lead counsel, Vanessa Stewart, tossed from the case for professional misconduct re: comments she had made; Stewart’s perceived conflict of interest with a prosecution witness who is her sister-in-law; and her attitude towards negotiating Grus’ access to police documents in her defence. This motion was later withdrawn as the Ottawa Police Service hired additional members for its prosecution team. The case is now to be managed by Jessica Barrow. Negations are now underway between the teams of lawyers to allow Grus use of OPS documents, keeping in mind the need for redaction.

On day 15 of Grus’ disciplinary tribunal, supporters of Const. Grus needed to be turned away as the venue was too small. Tribunal adjudicator Chris Renwick had so far rejected proposals to move the proceedings to a bigger venue or to allow online simulcasting. “I very much recognize that this venue did not meet the public expectations,” Renwick said before adjourning for the day. “I will do everything I can, working with OPS to see if we can resolve these issues.”

True North - May 30, 2024 - Jason Unrau: As Grus has not spoken to journalists about the allegations, this week’s hearing has been the first opportunity for the public to hear her version of events. Grus spoke about a December 16, 2021 town hall that was to allow rank-and-file Ottawa Police Service members to share their concerns re: OPS plans to implement the COVID-19 vaccine mandates six weeks later. “They wanted Chief Sloly and Deputy Chief (Trish) Ferguson to hear what was going on and their concerns, all of our concerns….

Grus’ testified that she presented what amounted to preliminary findings at a Jan. 13, 2022 town hall meeting showing a “two or three times” increase in sudden infant deaths since the vaccine rollout compared to a typical year. Before Grus could continue her probe, she was put on a leave of absence for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. She was suspended with pay Feb. 4 while internal affairs began investigating her conduct.

According to her testimony, Sloly was aware of possible vaccine injuries among police members as far back as September 2021, when Grus sent a mass email to police members questioning the safety of the COVID vaccines and whether OPS would assume all liabilities for any negative health outcomes associated with mandating it across the force. Grus testified she knew of four colleagues who suffered heart issues following COVID vaccination. Neither the OPS nor the Ottawa Police Association union have responded to requests about the number of officers who’ve reported vaccine injuries. … And while Grus’ September email earned her a mention from the chief who thanked her in an email for her concerns, Grus was rebuked for posting it by her overarching supervisor Staff Sgt. Shelley Rosetti and immediate supervisor Sgt. Marc-Andre Guy; both ordered Grus to refrain from talking about COVID or the vaccines at work. …

As for the discreditable conduct charge, Grus denies she is guilty based on her adherence to Sir Robert Peel’s 1829 Principles of Policing, an unofficial credo about protecting the public by upholding the law without fear or favour. “We are not there to public pander to public opinion…my duty as a police officer is to preserve life and property, preserve the peace. And if I see any one of those situations arising where I need to step in to preserve life, I will do something and that’s what I did in good faith as a police officer.”

True North - June 5, 2024 - Jason Unrau: A sealed copy of the second duty book with Det. Grus’ final entry on Jan. 30, 2022 before being suspended (the one about the phone call re: the mother’s vaccine status) has now been admitted into the evidence.

Constable Grus agreed that the looming vaccine mandate for OPS staff did make the matter personal, “but in the context of policing, I was an able-bodied police officer ready and willing to work,” said Grus. “But I wanted informed consent. I had a right to that. And so I collected this information.” Seizing on Grus’ earlier testimony that criminal negligence may have occurred given that public health authorities told the public that the COVID vaccines were safe and effective, Stewart suggested several times during cross-examination that the detective had already “launched the investigation” and was not forthright with police brass on this point.

My bringing up the increased baby deaths is because babies lost their lives, families lost their babies – innocent families, loving parents, lost their babies. That’s why I brought up the concerning rise in (SIDS) investigations,” she said. “What I stated is that we need to keep track of what’s going on.”

By Friday afternoon when Renwick adjourned the tribunal, parties could only agree that at least another week’s worth of hearing days are required to finish cross-examination and respective closing arguments. This is before Renwick can even contemplate his verdict.