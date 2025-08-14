CSN PRESS ROOM: MIDWEEK NEWS #1 (Thursday, August 14, 2025)
Stories we invite OTHER NEWS DESKS to follow, QUESTIONS TO ASK, EXPERTS TO INTERVIEW --> Putting an End to Disinformation by Information Omission
LETTER TO CANADIAN JOURNALISM PLATFORMS ACROSS THE SPECTRUM:
Hello,
as a tiny, citizen-journalist operation, we at CSNews are once again staring at the pile of stories we are following, aware that we CANNOT possibly get them all out at once.
This is where we are turning to you...Consider putting them on YOUR reporting agenda:
FURORE in the FOREST
ADVICE FOR the ALASKA SUMMIT
8:15 HIROSHIMA (scroll down further)
Parallels between forever chemicals in Great Lakes waterways and pseudouridine/synthetic spike protein in the bloodstream
Parallels between the Stalin-era Politburo and the concentration of power in the PMO & PCO
the UN as corporatist public-private partnership (P3)
the need for the CBC to retract recent coverage/commentary on the HSS announcement to stop funding mRNA research
announcements re: an upcoming European digital currency, UK's digital wallet, BRICS trading currency, barter networks, Canadian Policy Horizons forecasting…
the global class action lawsuit pertaining to harms sustained by electromagnetic frequency reaction for those living and working in the proximity of a cellphone tower/mast with 5G apparatus and antennae that emits a frequency in the 300 Megahertz to 300 Gigahertz range for at least one hour per day
the effect on democracy as global institutions like the World Health Organisation are being “commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.”
the need for full disclosure about the contents of both the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines
the National Citizens Inquiry report on Neglect & Isolation of Seniors
the need for adequate media reporting about September 19, 2025 - the date by which the World Health Organization expects all member states to have fully integrated the International Health Regulations
the recommendation by Dr. Dónal Gill, Concordia University professor of Canadian politics, that the federal NDP puts resistance to AI into its platform
an array of AI related topics now being raised by a former 1970s-era Alberta assistant deputy minister (see the invitation to today’s webinar on “The Business of Intelligence” to take place at 4:30 MT here https://www.keinetwork.net/kei-network-issue-227-ai-and-our-future-the-business-of-inteligence)
the progress of the petition for a “Charter of Health Freedom” as it makes its way across Canada
There are NO REASONS for your news platforms NOT TO PRESENT news on these topics in the coming days/weeks/months.
Are you aware of the term “information integrity”? It is defined as: “an information ecosystem that produces accurate, trustworthy, and reliable information, meaning that people can rely on the accuracy of the information they access while being exposed to a variety of ideas.”
Canadians expect nothing less than that you comply with the Global declaration on information integrity online which compels you to ensure
Canadians can access “a reliable, safe and diverse information ecosystem online”
an “open, free and inclusive public debate on important societal issues that is based on an understanding of reality grounded in shared facts”
“adequate consideration of scientific evidence”
the provision of information integrity as a “foundation for solving global challenges, creating inclusive policies and supporting the enjoyment of freedom of expression and the right to education and access to information”
that you “address the erosion of information integrity online, which includes the spread of misinformation and disinformation campaigns by state and non-state actors” (CSNews noted here how Information Omission results in Disinformation)
Remember,
FURORE in the FOREST
Thu-Aug-14 12 Noon Eastern: Livestream with the host of STOP C-293 Podcasts, Whistleblower Matthew Pauly - Special guest: Peter R MacIsaac on
https://rumble.com/c/c-7679360?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o
29 year Nova Scotia Game Warden
Author of "The Redneck Conservative - How Conservatives are Made"
President of Independent Nova Scotia
Canadian Ambassador of Freedom Train International - a growing international news movement where other people's conspiracies are critically examined by no-nonsense citizen journalists.
AT ISSUE:
Echoes of the climate anxiety Laurie Sarkadi wrote about in “The Great Turning.” Climate Crisis proponents are now angry when they hear how about the warning letter sent to the government of New Brunswick by Constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. The letter outlines how "sweeping restrictions violate Canadians’ right to liberty – protected by section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms." (We see comments about being in an extreme drought and the whiners are just being selfish; "My right to be free from burning in a wildfire trumps your right to play or walk in a public forest."
Our comments: When droughts are not natural, it's time to ask questions...When forests are dried out & the water cycle is disrupted the more solar radiation management is being used, and when keeping folks out of natural areas so they can be better surveilled in urban areas, some ask questions.
Omitted INFORMATION: The more solar radiation management & disrupted water cycle, the more unnatural drought & super charged fires. Link to Wildfire as a weapon https://geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/ & https://geoengineeringwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Flaming-Arrow-Package.pdf
https://x.com/CSNews_X/status/1955534094290604245
More Omitted INFORMATION: The increasingly frequent connection of Government policies to UN Agenda 2030 without the awareness and consent of Canadians. In this case, SDG 15 reads: “Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss." MEANWHILE corporate interests are tokenizing the natural environment for financial gain.https://www.forbes.com/sites/nataliakarayaneva/2024/03/21/blackrocks-10-trillion-tokenization-vision-the-future-of-real-world-assets/
Even more Information Omitted: An new examination of global warming data comes to different conclusions than the conventional Human Caused CO2 theory of climate change: https://scienceofclimatechange.org/wp-content/uploads/SCC-Grok-3-Review-V5-1.pdf
Also AT ISSUE: An Update on the Nova Scotia's handling of various files including the treatment of those trying to run as independent candidates in provincial elections.
RELATED:
ADVICE FOR the ALASKA SUMMIT
What Col. Larry Wilkerson recommends President Putin says to President Trump in two days
(Search “Putin” as you scroll through the transcript and note: there are 2 instances where Col Wilkerson lists topics.) A KEY TOPIC NOT BEING MENTIONED IN ANY COVERAGE: The need to re-establish the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties (START) between the USA and Russia. https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/start-i-glance Note: Col. (ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson's last positions in government were as Secretary of State Colin Powell's Chief of Staff (2002-05), Associate Director of the State Department's Policy Planning staff under the directorship of Ambassador Richard N. Haass, and member of that staff responsible for East Asia and the Pacific, political-military and legislative affairs (2001-02). Before serving at the State Department, Wilkerson served 31 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, he was a member of the faculty of the U.S. Naval War College (1987 to 1989), Special Assistant to General Powell.
Hear more retired top-level analysts discuss the Russia vs Ukraine/NATO/US situation as citizen journalists Danny Haiphong and Nima Alkhorshid glean insights NOT being followed by Global Affairs Canada, etc https://www.youtube.com/@geopoliticshaiphong/streams
See a listing of bios here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-dialogue-works
Also recommended: daily visits to the Executive Intelligence Review, presented by the non-corporate aligned Schiller Institute at https://eir.news
And weekly recordings of the International Peace Coalition meetings.. Join live to pose questions: Every Friday at 11am ET On Zoom Register and see past recordings here: https://schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/
NEWS & COMMENTARY WE ARE (also) WORKING ON:
Parallels between forever chemicals in Great Lakes waterways and pseudouridine/synthetic spike protein in the bloodstream https://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/features/2025/pfas-great-lakes/
Parallels between the Stalin-era Politburo and the concentration of power in the PMO & PCO, a handful of people around the Prime Minister. We are drawing from Chris George’s profile of Mark Carney’s Triumvirate in Ottawa & the Northern Sentinel’s work on the Privy Council Office. Plus, we wonder about the role played by 30+ behavioural scientists apparently working under the PCO play in shaping the legislative agenda that MPs and Senators are committed to carrying out. They seem to also be linked to the “foresight ecosystem that has emerged within the Canadian federal public service since 2015” i.e. Canadian Policy Horizons. We observe a total media silence on the appointment of a former member of the world’s largest corporate lobby group to lead this initiative within our Canadian government. Also total silence on the 2019 partnership between that corporate lobby group and United Nations. This should be raising questions in all establishment and independent media on ALL SIDES OF THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM. See our previous work on Public Private Partnerships now replacing citizen-based governments.
We would LOVE it, if more journalists pick up on these topics, as the clock is ticking, some committees are already meeting, Parliament resumes soon, September 19 is shortly upon us, as is October 1 AND of course 2030 is less than five years away.
Doing a ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS on the Public Broadcaster - as a follow up to our call for the retraction of a CBC interview AND as we follow the news out of Germany of a federal court case re: the question of whether “public broadcasting is structurally failing in its constitutionally mandated task of ensuring diversity of opinion.”
What we can learn from: Jeffrey D. Sachs. (2011) THE PRICE OF CIVILIZATION — ECONOMICS AND ETHICS AFTER THE FALL - Archived here.
ON THE GO … Another HIDDEN HEADLINES feature - where score the coverage of key issues by a range of popular media platforms in Canada. This time it will be:
Also ON THE GO… Press Release: MARKING 80 YEARS POST HIROSHIMA AS NUCLEAR DANGER ESCALATES - Announcement of Saturday, August 16, 1:00PM to 5:00PM, Upper East Side, NYC
From Tragedy To Reconciliation and Hope - Lessons for Today - Film, Play and Panel Discussion with Author Dr. Mikamo and International Peace Activists
Briefing note on the question:
POSTS FROM THE PAST WEEK:
Starting a Business in times of Economic Uncertainty -- with announcements re: an upcoming European digital currency, UK's digital wallet, BRICS trading currency, barter networks, Canadian Policy Horizons forecasting, and more https://x.com/CSNews_X/status/1955527235227824439 Links to work and commentary by Catherine Austin Fitts, Andrew Sleigh and others. https://arnicaprowriting.com/f/starting-a-business-in-uncertain-times---tips-and-considerations
RE: Todd Callender’s Global Class Action Lawsuit: Can 5G be run without consent? Who is getting harmed by EMF? What about the meters in the house? the laptop? IF tech advances can be deadly, who buys them? https://x.com/CSNews_X/status/1954933192345149502) re: https://rumble.com/v6xdg28-stop-c-293-cmt.-aug-11-12-eastern-interview-alex-newman-todd-calendar.html
US lawyer Todd S. Callender: launch of a global class action lawsuit known as Project Archimedes, for all Individuals who live, work or are otherwise within 100 meters (328 feet) of a cellphone tower/mast with 5G apparatus and antennae that emits a frequency in the 300 Megahertz to 300 Gigahertz range for at least one hour per day and who believe they are experiencing negative health impacts https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-global-emf5g-lawsuit
RE: Oracle Agenda 2030 Documentary: While some ignore EMF radiation, others are running a class action suit. And, while some ignore the UN Agenda, others document it. This will be an interesting interview.
US Journalist Alex Newman: one of the people interviewed in the full-length documentary by Oracle Films “Agenda 2030 - Their Vision, Your Future.” While the UN SDGs are listed in positive terms, the film raises questions around how food, energy, money, travel and even access to the internet could be limited and controlled by financial powers which are strangling democracy as global institutions like the World Health Organisation are being “commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.”
In response to an X post re: AB charging for optional COVID & Flu shots: Every Albertan deserves to have full disclosure about the contents of both the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines. Especially the mRNA platform has been badly explained, such that people do NOT know what they are getting. Learn more at the 7 minute mark here: https://rumble.com/v6uomqr-detoxing-spike-protein-with-dr.-wendi-roscoe-canconnect19.html https://x.com/CSNews_X/status/1955528077645320502
In response to performative masking: What the TV cameras cut...So HOW effective were those masks if they were just for show? If the evidence-based science hadn't been suppressed, we wouldn't have all the mask-induced harms... Check the dates on all this info http://canadiancovidcarealliance.org/?s=mask
& referencing the National Citizens Inquiry report on Neglect & Isolation of Seniors
RE: September 19, 2025 - the date by which the World Health Organization expects all member states to have fully integrated the International Health Regulations: What to expect after September 19 when the WHO IHR is considered the law of the land. A silent media is the first crack in the defence line.
Do we know what is coming on or after September 19? By not lobbying our government to reject a set of regulations, we basically OK'd some major changes. See the link in the comment below, where a brilliant scientist citizen journalist, makes up for a lack of media reporting.
@cbc @CTVNews @globalnews @thewalrus @TheTyee @CDN_Dimension @AHS_media
Re: Advising the NDP to Resist AI (Artificial Intelligence) - Dr. Dónal Gill, Concordia Univ prof of Can politics recommends the NDP puts resistance to AI into its platform. Tune in over 8 weeks as Perry Kinkaide hosts 8 thoughtful webinars on AI in finance, industry, media, health, education defence, governance, etc.
See these completed posts from the past 7 days:
