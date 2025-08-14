Image Source: https://images.stockcake.com/public/3/1/4/3141a216-7ef6-4856-a90b-ef0f2cf30e7f_large/cluttered-desk-workspace-stockcake.jpg

LETTER TO CANADIAN JOURNALISM PLATFORMS ACROSS THE SPECTRUM:

Hello,

as a tiny, citizen-journalist operation, we at CSNews are once again staring at the pile of stories we are following, aware that we CANNOT possibly get them all out at once.

This is where we are turning to you...Consider putting them on YOUR reporting agenda:

FURORE in the FOREST

ADVICE FOR the ALASKA SUMMIT

8:15 HIROSHIMA (scroll down further)

Parallels between forever chemicals in Great Lakes waterways and pseudouridine/synthetic spike protein in the bloodstream

Parallels between the Stalin-era Politburo and the concentration of power in the PMO & PCO

the UN as corporatist public-private partnership (P3)

the need for the CBC to retract recent coverage/commentar y on the HSS announcement to stop funding mRNA research

announcements re: an upcoming European digital currency , UK's digital wallet, BRICS trading currency, barter networks, Canadian Policy Horizons forecasting…

the global class action lawsuit pertaining to harms sustained by electromagnetic frequency reaction for those living and working in the proximity of a cellphone tower/mast with 5G apparatus and antennae that emits a frequency in the 300 Megahertz to 300 Gigahertz range for at least one hour per day

the effect on democracy as global institutions like the World Health Organisation are being “ commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.”

the need for full disclosure about the contents of both the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines

the National Citizens Inquiry report on Neglect & Isolation of Seniors

the need for adequate media reporting about September 19, 2025 - the date by which the World Health Organization expects all member states to have fully integrated the International Health Regulations

the recommendation by Dr. Dónal Gill, Concordia University professor of Canadian politics, that the federal NDP puts resistance to AI into its platform

an array of AI related topics now being raised by a former 1970s-era Alberta assistant deputy minister (see the invitation to today’s webinar on “ The Business of Intelligence” to take place at 4:30 MT here https://www.keinetwork.net/kei-network-issue-227-ai-and-our-future-the-business-of-inteligence)

the progress of the petition for a “Charter of Health Freedom” as it makes its way across Canada

There are NO REASONS for your news platforms NOT TO PRESENT news on these topics in the coming days/weeks/months.

Are you aware of the term “information integrity”? It is defined as: “an information ecosystem that produces accurate, trustworthy, and reliable information, meaning that people can rely on the accuracy of the information they access while being exposed to a variety of ideas.”

Canadians expect nothing less than that you comply with the Global declaration on information integrity online which compels you to ensure

Canadians can access “a reliable, safe and diverse information ecosystem online”

an “open, free and inclusive public debate on important societal issues that is based on an understanding of reality grounded in shared facts”

“adequate consideration of scientific evidence”

the provision of information integrity as a “foundation for solving global challenges, creating inclusive policies and supporting the enjoyment of freedom of expression and the right to education and access to information”

that you “address the erosion of information integrity online, which includes the spread of misinformation and disinformation campaigns by state and non-state actors” (CSNews noted here how Information Omission results in Disinformation)

Remember,

FURORE in the FOREST

Thu-Aug-14 12 Noon Eastern: Livestream with the host of STOP C-293 Podcasts, Whistleblower Matthew Pauly - Special guest: Peter R MacIsaac on

https://rumble.com/c/c-7679360?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o

29 year Nova Scotia Game Warden

Author of "The Redneck Conservative - How Conservatives are Made"

President of Independent Nova Scotia

Canadian Ambassador of Freedom Train International - a growing international news movement where other people's conspiracies are critically examined by no-nonsense citizen journalists.

AT ISSUE:

Echoes of the climate anxiety Laurie Sarkadi wrote about in “The Great Turning.” Climate Crisis proponents are now angry when they hear how about the warning letter sent to the government of New Brunswick by Constitutional lawyer Allison Pejovic of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. The letter outlines how "sweeping restrictions violate Canadians’ right to liberty – protected by section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms." (We see comments about being in an extreme drought and the whiners are just being selfish; "My right to be free from burning in a wildfire trumps your right to play or walk in a public forest."

Our comments: When droughts are not natural, it's time to ask questions...When forests are dried out & the water cycle is disrupted the more solar radiation management is being used, and when keeping folks out of natural areas so they can be better surveilled in urban areas, some ask questions.

Omitted INFORMATION: The more solar radiation management & disrupted water cycle, the more unnatural drought & super charged fires. Link to Wildfire as a weapon https://geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/ & https://geoengineeringwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Flaming-Arrow-Package.pdf

https://x.com/CSNews_X/status/1955534094290604245

More Omitted INFORMATION: The increasingly frequent connection of Government policies to UN Agenda 2030 without the awareness and consent of Canadians. In this case, SDG 15 reads: “Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss." MEANWHILE corporate interests are tokenizing the natural environment for financial gain.https://www.forbes.com/sites/nataliakarayaneva/2024/03/21/blackrocks-10-trillion-tokenization-vision-the-future-of-real-world-assets/

Even more Information Omitted: An new examination of global warming data comes to different conclusions than the conventional Human Caused CO2 theory of climate change: https://scienceofclimatechange.org/wp-content/uploads/SCC-Grok-3-Review-V5-1.pdf

Also AT ISSUE: An Update on the Nova Scotia's handling of various files including the treatment of those trying to run as independent candidates in provincial elections.

RELATED:

ADVICE FOR the ALASKA SUMMIT

What Col. Larry Wilkerson recommends President Putin says to President Trump in two days

(Search “Putin” as you scroll through the transcript and note: there are 2 instances where Col Wilkerson lists topics.) A KEY TOPIC NOT BEING MENTIONED IN ANY COVERAGE: The need to re-establish the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties (START) between the USA and Russia. https://www.armscontrol.org/factsheets/start-i-glance Note: Col. (ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson's last positions in government were as Secretary of State Colin Powell's Chief of Staff (2002-05), Associate Director of the State Department's Policy Planning staff under the directorship of Ambassador Richard N. Haass, and member of that staff responsible for East Asia and the Pacific, political-military and legislative affairs (2001-02). Before serving at the State Department, Wilkerson served 31 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, he was a member of the faculty of the U.S. Naval War College (1987 to 1989), Special Assistant to General Powell.

Hear more retired top-level analysts discuss the Russia vs Ukraine/NATO/US situation as citizen journalists Danny Haiphong and Nima Alkhorshid glean insights NOT being followed by Global Affairs Canada, etc https://www.youtube.com/@geopoliticshaiphong/streams

https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01/streams

See a listing of bios here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-dialogue-works

Also recommended: daily visits to the Executive Intelligence Review, presented by the non-corporate aligned Schiller Institute at https://eir.news

And weekly recordings of the International Peace Coalition meetings.. Join live to pose questions: Every Friday at 11am ET On Zoom Register and see past recordings here: https://schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/

NEWS & COMMENTARY WE ARE (also) WORKING ON:

We would LOVE it, if more journalists pick up on these topics, as the clock is ticking, some committees are already meeting, Parliament resumes soon, September 19 is shortly upon us, as is October 1 AND of course 2030 is less than five years away.

Doing a ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS on the Public Broadcaster - as a follow up to our call for the retraction of a CBC interview AND as we follow the news out of Germany of a federal court case re: the question of whether “public broadcasting is structurally failing in its constitutionally mandated task of ensuring diversity of opinion.” What we can learn from: Jeffrey D. Sachs. (2011) THE PRICE OF CIVILIZATION — ECONOMICS AND ETHICS AFTER THE FALL - Archived here. ON THE GO … Another HIDDEN HEADLINES feature - where score the coverage of key issues by a range of popular media platforms in Canada. This time it will be: Also ON THE GO… Press Release: MARKING 80 YEARS POST HIROSHIMA AS NUCLEAR DANGER ESCALATES - Announcement of Saturday, August 16, 1:00PM to 5:00PM, Upper East Side, NYC From Tragedy To Reconciliation and Hope - Lessons for Today - Film, Play and Panel Discussion with Author Dr. Mikamo and International Peace Activists Briefing note on the question:

POSTS FROM THE PAST WEEK:

See these completed posts from the past 7 days: