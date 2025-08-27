Press Release Webinar On Ai And The Media Aug 28 167KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

On Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 4:30 MT, Alberta founder of the KEI Network Perry Kinkaide will provide an opportunity for three longtime publishers to share their observations on the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence in the Media and Marketing industries.

Sharon MacLean, publisher of the Edmontonian magazine for 21 years, joins former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette Peter Stockland, and former journalism instructor and Calgary Herald editorial page editor Doug Kirby on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84258596166?pw..

Full details on the biography of the webinar host and moderator, Dr. Perry Kinkaide are found here: https://perrykinkaide.com/about/.

Sharon MacLean - a communications and marketing strategist with a career spanning publishing, business, and social enterprise. She spent 21 years as publisher of Edmontonians magazine, where she became known for her community engagement and leadership. Today, she leads WorldGate Media and created Virtual Conference Mastery, helping organizations and professionals succeed in the digital era. An Amazon best-selling author and contributing writer to outlets including Reuters International and CMC-Canada, Sharon has been recognized as a Global TV Woman of Vision and a Woman of Inspiration by the Universal Women’s Network.

Doug Firby - a respected and widely published journalist with four decades of writing and editing experience, he has contributed to newspapers, magazines, and online publications across Canada. After leaving The Calgary Herald as Editorial Page Editor in 2008, he worked as a marketing and social media consultant for Sunshine Village ski resort, the Calgary Real Estate Board, and the Canada West Foundation. His automotive journalism appears regularly in the Globe and Mail Drive section, Automotive News Canada, and other outlets. Doug stepped down as Publisher of Troy Media Digital Solutions in 2023 to focus on his Substack column and other writing ventures. He has taught journalism at both community college and university levels and, with his wife Lisa Monforton, runs Big Tree Communications, a boutique consulting firm.

Peter Stockland - publisher emeritus of The Catholic Register, Canada’s largest Catholic media outlet, a co-founder of Convivium magazine, a former Editor-in-Chief of the Montreal Gazette, and editorial page editor of the Calgary Herald. He writes a weekly critique of media on The Rewrite substack, and is completing a Master’s Degree in History at Concordia University in Montreal and a Master of Fine Arts in Fiction at St. Thomas University, Houston Texas. He lives in Montreal.

The following is a direct copy of the KEI Network Newsletter - Issue #229 - AI and OUR Future - Media in the Machine Age by Alberta visionary Perry Kinkaide.

To learn more about Perry Kinkaide’s approach to building networks of innovators and his encouragement of wise and principled technological advancement, readers may view this audiobook which someone prepared as a gift to Kinkaide.

Media in the Machine Age: Marketing Spin, AI Hype, and the Erosion of Trust

We’ve all heard the warnings about AI going off the rails — hallucinating, misinforming, biased. I haven’t missed them. But rather than panic about the machines, I’ve found those warnings sharpen my awareness of all forms of communication.

Humour, exaggeration, impossible statistics — these I can laugh at. That’s the stuff of mirth. But marketing? That’s different. Marketing is deliberate. It’s about attention-grabbing as the prelude to buying. It’s engineered to influence our decisions — subtly, persuasively, and often deceptively.

And AI, now fully embedded in the communications industry, is making those persuasive techniques faster, more targeted, and harder to detect.

From Human Spin to Machine-Optimized Messaging. Let's consider first advertising agencies today deploy AI to brainstorm campaign concepts, write copy, generate visuals, and test audience reactions in real time — shrinking production timelines from weeks to hours. Corporate teams use it to tailor messages down to the “segment of one,” creating highly personalized appeals designed to slip under our critical radar.

The result? A perfect blend of human cunning and machine precision, able to amplify long-standing marketing tactics such as:

• “Clinically proven” – Pharma products where “proven” might mean one small, poorly designed trial.

• “All doctors recommend” – Often based on a vague survey or a single paid endorsement.

• “Life will be better” – From pillows to pain creams, implying transformation without measurable proof.

• “Boosts immunity” – Common in supplements and teas, though “boosting” immunity has no agreed scientific definition.

• “Dermatologist approved” – Could be the opinion of one consultant on the payroll.

• “Made with whole grains” – Sometimes as little as 2% whole grain, the rest refined flour.

• “Kills 99.9% of germs” – True only in lab-perfect conditions, not necessarily in your kitchen.

• “Up to 10x faster” – Could mean no improvement at all in normal use.

These phrases have been part of the marketing playbook in product advertising decades — but AI supercharges their delivery, targeting them with uncanny precision to those most likely to believe. And that's just product advertising. Appreciate the same applies to the shaping of news/views paricularly headlines, political slogans, appeals for charity, virtually all the communications we are boarded with from TV to radio, cell phones and phone marketing.

The Darker Mirror. AI’s role in communications isn’t limited to slogans. Deepfakes, algorithmic news feeds, and synthetic influencers blur the line between marketing and misinformation. Content is curated for maximum engagement — often reinforcing what we already believe, rather than expanding our understanding.

This hyper-personalization risks trapping us in echo chambers, where confirmation bias is fed until it becomes conviction. In such an environment, trust — not attention — becomes the most valuable currency. And the arms race is on: AI that can fabricate convincing falsehoods is matched by AI trained to detect them, with both sides evolving rapidly.

Who’s Most Vulnerable? Youth, already bombarded with up to 10,000 ads a day, are immersed in a constant flow of sponsored content disguised as entertainment or peer recommendations. Seniors, often spending long hours with television as a companion, receive a steady stream of miracle cures, “limited time offers,” and promises of vitality and longevity.

The risk isn’t just being sold something you don’t need — it’s the erosion of critical thinking in a world where persuasion hides in plain sight.

The Strategic Imperative. The communications industry — now inseparable from AI — faces a dual challenge: harnessing these tools to create engaging, relevant content while protecting the integrity of our shared information space. That means ethical guardrails, transparency in messaging, and investment in verification technologies.

But for us as individuals, the challenge is more personal: sharpening our own filters, resisting the passivity that marketing depends on, and cultivating the critical thinking needed to separate signal from spin.

As one KEI panelist put it, “We’ve handed the pen — and the camera — to the machine. The question now is whether we’ll use it to write a better story, or let it write us out of the truth.”

This will be the fourth episode of Perry Kinkaide’s 8 part series entitled “AI and our Future”. Past recordings are found here: https://www.youtube.com/@pkinkaide

AI and Our Future (Episode 1): Mapping the AI Landscape with Ken and Kristian Bainey

AI and OUR Future (Episode #2) - The Business of Intelligence with Brett Duncan, Jwalant Desai, Rachel Ramkhelawan, and Emerson Csorba about the applications and impact of AI on small business. explored AI adoption in small businesse including the importance of human judgment in AI-informed decision-making.

AI and OUR Future (Episode #3) - The Rewriting of Industry with representatives of Energy - Bill Whitelaw, Agriculture - Shaun Haney, Manufacturing - Sriraj Meenavilli, and Engineering - Yogi Schulz, about the application and impact of AI on their industries and the profession of Engineering

For full descriptions see https://kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-newsletters.

Future webinars in the series include:

SEPTEMBER 4 – Empathy and Algorithms: AI in Health, Education, Faith, and Human Welfare. Can AI serve where compassion is needed most? This conversation examines the tension between efficiency and empathy in the caring professions—and whether machines can support, or substitute, human connection.

SEPTEMBER 11 – Securing the Future: AI in Defence, Policing, and Public Safety. As AI tools become embedded in national defence, surveillance, and enforcement, we explore how societies can maintain both safety and civil liberties—and who decides where the ethical lines are drawn.

SEPTEMBER 18 – Code and Control: Regulating AI in a Democratic Society. Governments around the world are struggling to regulate technologies that evolve faster than law. This episode probes the challenge of governing AI in ways that protect rights, preserve trust, and ensure accountability.

SEPTEMBER 25 – Leading Through Disruption: Lessons in Change and Leadership. We conclude with a look at leadership itself. How do we guide people through rapid transformation? What does it mean to lead in an era of uncertainty, intelligent systems, and constant reinvention?

In the words of Perry Kinkaide:

Why This Series Matters

AI is not a distant frontier—it is embedded in everyday life, in ways both visible and invisible. It will continue to change - rapidly, how we learn, work, relate, and govern. Whether these changes empower or erode depends not just on algorithms, but on us—our values, our choices, and our ability to shape the systems that are shaping us. This series is a call to curiosity and courage, caution and possibly containment. Join us each week as we ask:

What future is AI building?

Who will it serve - us or itself?

And what role will you play?