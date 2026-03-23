Press Release Lutheran Church Canada Issues Statement On Bill C 9 168KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews March 23, 2026 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

On March 21, 2026 the “Statement from LCC’s Leadership: Faith, Government, and the Challenge of Bill C-9” was made public. This appears to be the first statement by a Christian body following the close of deliberation on Bill C-9 by the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights on March 11, 2023.

The statement is written by Rev. Michael Schutz, Vice President of Lutheran Church-Canada (LCC). The statement by the LCC leadership begins with a reflection on the potential for conflict between civil authorities and people of faith in both the Old and New Testaments. Moving to current issues, the statement reads: “we’re faced with a tension: in our day and country, there are so many examples of civil authorities opposing God’s Word and limiting—either by ignorance or design—the proclamation of truth in accordance with it.”

The primary focus of the statement is on the proposed removal of a long-standing legal defence in section 319 of the Criminal Code known as the “good faith religious defence”. Rev. Schutz writes: “There is also no small amount of fear that should Bill C-9 become law as currently worded, the ministry of the Christian Church may be hindered and our freedom to teach God’s Word faithfully may be infringed.” He reminds church members of Biblical statements that it is better to rely on the word of God rather than to put one’s hope and trust in governments of the day. Yet he also points out that it is important to keep those serving in civil governments in prayer.

Church members are encouraged to fulfil their “vocations as citizens” and to serve their neighbours “by engaging in civil processes in a godly way” by reaching out to their Members of Parliament with specific feedback ahead of the the third reading of this bill.

The statement closes with a prayer petition and a reminder that Jesus told his followers that “difficulties would come as a result of their work in His name” but that they should trust in God’s protection and care.

The LCC is the first of the Lutheran church bodies in Canada to issue a statement on Bill C-9. Other bodies include the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and the Church of the Lutheran Brethren Canada. Statistics gathered in 2023 show that the LCC serves approximately 45,000 members in 270 congregations via 225 pastors. Lutheran churches are named after Martin Luther, the German Protestant Reformation figure who in 1517 wrote and spoke with conviction against the powerful leadership of his day.

The Christian Reformed Church of Canada and the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada are two of the religious groups that had submitted written briefs to the Justice Committee in the fall of 2025 when the committee began its deliberations.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Justice Minister and others, on December 19, 2025, the Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada Shane Parker, expressed concern with the removal of the religious defence from the Criminal Code.

“We are concerned that simply removing these defense exemptions from the Code will introduce new uncertainty about the legal boundaries of faith education and practice. We are also concerned that this may inadvertently deter the kind of open and healthy discourse that is central to spiritual and religious communities—including some of the communities the Bill intends to protect.” So far, no more recent commentary on Bill C-9 appears on the website of the Anglican Church of Canada.

Likewise, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed its concerns with the removal of the religious defence exemption in December 2025.

More recently, on February 12, 2026, a coalition of four citizen action groups held a held a joint press conference at the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery to raise concerns about Bill C-9. The Campaign Life Coalition, CitizenGo, Campagne Québec-Vie, and 4 My Canada focussed on the restrictions of freedom of speech, expression, and religion. The four groups shared that collectively, they had collected signatures from 60,000 individuals calling for the withdrawal of the bill.

Today, Bill C-9 is scheduled for the Report stage from 12 to 2 pm. Parliamentary proceedings can be viewed here: https://parlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20260323/-1/44593

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About Canadian Shareable News: CSNews is an independent platform dedicated to balanced reporting, exposing information omission, and promoting diverse viewpoints for informed Canadian discourse.

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Canadian Shareable News has prepared a point by point summary of key issues around both the original text of Bill C-9 and the Amendment to Repeal the Religious Defence of the Criminal Code. It can be read alongside of the brief report on the bill which was presented to Parliament by the Justice Committee on March 13, 2026.

Please note that Canadian Shareable News has also shared an analysis revealing flaws in government-funded extremism monitoring with Public Safety Canada, and with MPs including those serving on the Justice Committee.

Please see: CSNews PRESS ROOM - Submission to Public Safety Canada - Call to Halt Bill C-9 Due to Flawed Data & Urgent Need to Suspend and Review Government-Funded Extremism Monitoring

Please see also this compilation of recent analysis from the CSNews Bill Tracker. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/bill-tracker-mailing-list-march-6.