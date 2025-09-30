Hello everyone,

These comments are being shared with a wide range of newsrooms recently running stories on the CFIA vs United Ostrich situation, and with journalists know to us to be reporting on rural news topics.

It is becoming clear to me that one barrier to accurate and contextualized reporting in Canada is out of the control of many journalists such as yourselves. It appears that larger corporate newsrooms are not allowing journalists the needed time to research topics more deeply. They also appear not to allow the same reporters to stick with the same stories as they unfold.

By looking at the Ostrich story as a case study, I wish to present the following recommendations to you and your newsroom supervisors:

Suggestions for improved Reporting

Have news directors assign the same reporter(s) to the same story until it is resolved. Having different reporters do “one-off” stories is counterproductive as it leads to false claims and insinuations that muddy the water and help no one. The Global News story from Sept. 29 is a case in point. It is replete with errors and half-truths. This is little wonder as its lead author appears not to have reported on the case in the three months prior to being assigned the task of explaining the entire ostrich cull controversy. In fact, should that task not have fallen to Amy Judd as she filed five of the 12 articles we looked at that were published by Global News over the summer? In fact not including the 3 articles purchased from Canadian Press, each of the 5 remaining articles was a one-off for the reporters who filed them. Why not aim for a little consistency? (June 2 CP, August 25 Victoria Femia August 27 Ashley Joannou, Sept 5 Simon Little, Sept 6 Ken MacGillivray , Sept 12 Amy Judd, Sept 13 CP, Sept 21 CP; Sept 22, 23, 24 Amy Judd; Sept 25 Amy Judd & Darya Zargar ) Many of the journalists listed work on a very hectic production schedule. They are being assigned totally different stories on completely disparate topics which need to handed in every one or two days. We wonder how and when your outlets assume you will be able to research the history of and controversies and legislation related to the stories being assigned. Clearly none of the writers getting these topics as “one-offs” will even know where to look to read the sworn affidavits and other documents filed during the various court actions or understand how to interpret them. Such information becomes the defining factor in many stories involving legal action, information that is being held from the public solely because of what appears to be disorganized production scheduling. Likewise, how can a single journalist produce thoughtful, high quality writing if assigned 16 topics over a 10 day period? Avoid framing stories in political terms. Do not see every story as a chance to score political points (i.e. by linking stories to associations with politicians who may be unpopular in some circles.) Instead, become well versed in the general trajectory in which society is moving… toward technology-enabled neo-feudalism… and observe how various news stories illustrate steps along that move. Point out whenever politicians of all stripes are promoting policies that run counter to decades of self-determination. When purchasing stories from news wire services that double as marketing agencies, be aware that their reliance on corporate clients can have an impact on their reporting. Always ensure that stories obtained from such wire services are revised by in house journalists with an eye for restoring journalistic balance. Keep the investigative mindset going at all times. Note the addition of WHOM and WHICH to the traditional “5W” lineup of inquiry questions: Frame all news reports as: Who said or did What When Where How Why to the benefit of Whom with Which result or implication?

Do not state that something was said or done unless you have direct evidence. Remember the use of indirect speech.

John Doe stated that he had seen Jane Smith leave the store at 2:05. versus Jane Smith left the store at 2:05.

John Doe claimed/alleged/stated that Jane Smith had made defamatory remarks against the company owner. Versus Jane Smith made defamatory remarks against the company owner

According to Doe/In a statement made by Doe ….

Build relationships with members of citizen action groups who are critically following the issues you typically report on. See this CSNews article: When POLICY CHANGES impact PEOPLE, get your news from those people, not just from the policy changers and corporate PR agents. Fostering these relationships will help journalists understand the wider context around many of today’s contentious issues. Avoid generalities, stereotypical descriptions and unsupported claims.

ICEBERG Graphics Showing Different Levels of Reporting

I also wish to introduce this series of graphics. I very much appreciate that your level of reporting is not simply “tip of the iceberg” level. I wish to encourage you to look further down the iceberg to get at the larger context and, ultimately, to see a common root cause undergirding many of the controversial issues of our time.

Please refer to these examples of coverage of mid-level and root cause reporting previously shared in the Press Room of CanadianShareableNews.substack.com:

Suggesting a 3-Question Reporting Format

In one of my recent posts, I point out the need to clarify WHAT, SO WHAT and NOW WHAT when reporting on a news story.

So let’s try that with the Ostrich story:

WHAT is happening?

Canadian CFIA is citing policies developed by the World Organization of Animal Health re: “stamping out” processes apparently as the best way of dealing with High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI). CFIA talking points and supportive scientists seem unaware of or omit key concepts being discussed by non-governmental scientists which cast doubt on the efficacy and necessity of the cull orders in the case of not only these ostriches, but perhaps also in other contexts.

SO WHAT? Why is this important?

For governments to seize personal property and destroy farm or research animals under the unproven claims that they are potentially infectious sets a very dangerous precedent. If a farm with so much international support and working with scientists who have documented potential research benefits cannot fight off a deadly bureaucratic policy, then how can other smaller, less well know farms do the same if/when they are accused of harbouring risks without credible evidence?

Resolutely clinging to policy for policy’s sake, making claims (re: trade restrictions) that are untrue, not being open to valuable research potential but choosing to destroy it instead, arresting two of the three caregivers of the animals right after giving them the all clear to feed the entire herd, essentially trapping them far from public view, turning the herd over to the care of government officials unfamiliar with the care routine, taking away the farmers’ agency over their own animals, claiming that they can still be infectious after over 250 days WHEN CFIA ALLOWS FARMS TO CLAIM DISEASE FREE STATUS 90 DAYS AFTER THE END OF AN OUTBREAK… all these actions combined lead to a breakdown of trust of Canadians in their governmental institutions. (Why couldn’t UOF be determined disease-free 90 days after the end of the outbreak? Of course curious Canadians suspect other agendas… i.e. the need to prevent the development of an alternative to the Avian Influenza vaccine being supported by the federal government. A real trust-breaker!)

If the cull is carried out, it will be the second time that Canadian federal government agencies have taken orders from external foreign agencies working in cahoots with private industry. The Private Public Partnerships advocated for by the worlds largest corporate conglomerates via the World Economic Forum and their junior partner the United Nations can also be described as examples of corporatism or fascism. Just like muscles wither if not used, so the sovereignty of Canadians expressed through informed decision making by their elected representatives acting on their behalf will also wither if not practiced.

NOW WHAT? Possible moves forward? Possible areas for further inquiry?

Here it becomes important for journalists to take a good look at the legislative agenda before Parliament whenever they are reporting on policy-related news items.

Bill C-5 (Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act) How will government staff deal with the “determination of comparable federal and provincial/territorial requirements” when it comes to Animal Safety? Can the need to revise trade-related regulations under Bill C-5 be an excellent opportunity to revisit the 35-year old 1990 Health of Animals Act? For example:

22 (1) “Where an inspector or officer suspects or determines that a disease or toxic substance exists in a place and is of the opinion that it could spread or that animals or things entering the place could become affected or contaminated by it, the inspector or officer may in writing declare that the place is infected.” Allowing the CFIA to shut down entire farms simply because of suspicion is not acceptable in today’s society, given the readily available and even mobile testing technologies.

13 (2) “The Minister may authorize an inspector or officer to perform a post mortem examination of the carcass of an animal that has died or is suspected of having died from a disease or toxic substance” The MAY should be changed to MUST. One cannot put animals to death based simply on a replication tool (PCR) used with beak and anal swabs of a carcass that has been out in the open for 24 hours, and assume that 250 days later symptom free animals are to be put to death because a positive result based an unspecified number of cycle counts 9 months prior. What if Avian Influenza was a secondary infection and the primary cause of death was pseudomonas? Why was no necropsy done and no healthy animals tested at the time?

The World Health Organization International Health Regulations refer to pathogens with pandemic potential in their Annex. There appears to be no interest in government-funded, corporate-backed media for a discussion on how implementing the new changes to the IHR could impact Canadian policies in the future. Will WHO-backed institutions continue having more powers than elected decision makers? (The updated IHR can be downloaded here:

Reporting on the actions on the ground contextualizing the within current bills up for consideration is poor journalistic practice.

Specific Comments on Recently Written Articles

What follows are comments specific to articles written recently by three of you. Please do not feel I am “picking on” anyone, but I am using certain articles as illustrative examples and teaching tools. I am writing as a retired Alberta Social Studies teacher who has long been following the disconnect between many media reports and reality and noting how information omission can be a source of mis/disinformation. This in turn can lead to poor policy making and even have life or death consequences. As a long time marker of student essays, I have been looking over news reports in the hopes of making suggestions for possible consideration, hopefully ones that you or others may find useful.

I do wish to highlight the work of Jennifer Smith and encourage the rest of you to follow it as she is reporting from the Okanagan and is able to go behind the scenes. This would be in addition to following the live streams from the farm and the work of Drea Humphrey.

Jennifer has gone above and beyond CFIA talking points in her work and even found a government worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The personal views shared were an excellent addition to the whole discussion. Here is the link so everyone else can refer to this article from Sept 23, 2025.

https://www.grandforksgazette.ca/video/leave-or-be-arrested-rcmp-warn-bc-ostrich-farmers-8268898

Examples: “What I find hard to believe, and am confused about, is why the government (and specifically CFIA) is attending this address to cull all of the ostriches?” “Unfortunately, the reality is – it’s nearly impossible to update a municipal bylaw, let alone a federal policy, like the one CFIA is using against Universal Ostrich Farm.” “I can imagine how frustrating it would be to work for the CFIA today, knowing current testing was not done to prove there is even H5N1 at the Universal Ostrich Farm – I feel for those employees that are going home today, doubting if their government agency/employer is doing the right thing or not.”

Being located in the Okanagan Valley has allowed Jennifer to build a timeline as the situation evolves, something that others can draw from in its entirety in order to get a sense of the various positions on the issue. https://www.grandforksgazette.ca/writers/jennifer.smith

The comments below support the seven recommendations at the start of the post.

Framed politically vs Framed existentially

See how this introductory sentence frames the situation in quite a limited way: ...”months-long efforts to fight cull orders have involved courtroom wrangling, protests and the interest of officials in Donald Trump’s White House.”

You could have written ..... “months-long efforts to fight cull orders have involved courtroom wrangling, protests and controversial policies coming out of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the World Organization of Animal Health.” (Donald Trump tends to loom large in CBC reporting, even when the issues really lie elsewhere.)

The standoff at the Ostrich Farm is is NOT really about the interests of White House officials. It was only after most of the legal avenues seemed to have closed that US officials started presenting an interest, particularly in the antibody research angle. This interest came as a result of lobbying efforts by concerned Canadians worried about the precedence being set if rigid and outdate “one size fits all” policies coming out of institutions pushing a global governance structure are uncritically implemented despite the best interests of Canadians.

The reason concerned Canadians lobbied the US counterparts of Health Canada is that the Americans are now taking the lid off the corrupt censorship regime that has been used to silence academic review and critique on top-down policies coming from globalist interests, in particular on health matters.

Thoughtful Americans are noting many reasons not to give away health sovereignty to unelected foreign corporate interests as seen for example in this list assembled by US citizen researcher James Roguski.

Thoughtful Canadians see the cull order as one of two things - a caving in of government agencies to the interests of Big Pharma (we are seeing more and more how this happened in the case of Health Canada and Pfizer during the declared COVID-19 pandemic)

Or a caving in of government agencies to outside globalist control interests.

What to Avoid: Use of Misleading, False; Judgemental and Uncritical Statements

My intention as stated earlier is not to point fingers at single report, but to demonstrate the poor results when newsrooms do not give their writers suffient time to understand the issues they are being assigned to write about. The following refers to the work of a reporter assigned the topic as a “one-off” at the end of a very busy 10 day period devoted to many other topics. If the comments below are unclear, it might help to visit the article in its entirety.

A) Avoiding Misleading Statements

“The sometimes violent protestors” What does sometimes mean? What is meant by violent? If a local resident reports feeling harassed by one or two distraught farm supporters eagerly trying to persuade a service provider to withhold that service in order to keep animals from senseless death, is the phrase “sometimes violent protestors” justified? Certainly not in the caption of a photo where there is no room to properly contextualize that claim. Why are the statements of a few local residents tired of all the traffic and attention your primary focus when the story has so many more massive implications? Just like we are so careful not to use discriminatory language with any other group of people, are we careful not to conflate the actions of some into a stereotypical image of a whole hoard of “violent protestors”? Have you see evidence of real violence in any of the footage of the events on and around the farm?

“Culling of infected birds is standard practice and in line with the World Organization for Animal Health .” & “The stamping out policy is a measure implemented by the World Organization for Animal Health.” Please see how Dr. Steven Pelech explains this in the Sept 29 OP ED linked at the top of this post. Note also a CSNews report on the lack of consensus re: culling at the WOAH in the May 15 article listed at the top of the post.

“People living near the ostrich farm say the ongoing outrage and protests have them fearing for their safety.” Without further clarification, this statement makes it seem like neighbours fear the protestors might turn on them. It is more likely that if CFIA start shooting the birds, farm supporters could become violent toward those killing the animals and bystanders could be harmed accidentally. This comment about fearing for their safety could just as well be directed at the extensive government overreach driving everyone into such unnecessary frenzy than about the actual protesters becoming threatening themselves.

B) Avoiding False Statements

“hundreds of birds that became infected with avian flu” Why not say hundreds of birds that recovered from avian flu? And where is your evidence that “hundreds” of the birds living on the farm actually fell ill? The only testing was on two dead birds. Only 69 young birds died. The remaining hundreds either did not become ill or only showed mild symptoms that may or may not have been from avian flu.

“CFIA plans to euthanize more than 300 ostriches, which tested positive for the disease in December” Three hundred ostriches DID NOT TEST POSITIVE for any disease in December. Only two deceased birds were tested.

Why not raise this question in your reporting: Why does the CFIA’s process deny current testing? No one gives students a failing grade in June if they did not yet learn a concept 9 months earlier. How can ostriches be deemed infected and kill-worthy now based on a PCR test on two dead carcasses that were deemed infected 9 months ago? Statements by CFIA staff that older ostriches can carry disease for a long time are only based on a small number of experiments. If it was truly research based, the CFIA would jump at the opportunity to test and learn from this living laboratory, given the isolated location of the farm.

“In a May federal court ruling , a judge found that allowing the birds to remain alive could lead to the spread of avian influenza to other animals, the poultry industry or humans.” The judge was not called upon to rule on the scientific angle of the debate. All he could focus on was on whether the CFIA followed their own policy, not even on whether the policy could withstand scientific scrutiny.

“Early Wednesday, a hay bale wall set up around the flock was set on fire.” Farmers talk about the phenomenon of spontaneous combustion in tightly packed hay or straw. At the time your article was written, there was no evidence that someone had set fire to the bales on the inner side of the so-called kill box. Keep in mind that there was a police patrol all night long, the bales were at the far end of the farm and everything was pitch dark prior to when people started smelling smoke at 4 am. Also note that the fire was on the inner side of the kill box. An arsonist would have had to come past police surveillance to get there. Secondly, these bales were not surrounding the ostriches. The plan was to lure the ostriches down a narrow fenced pathway (by placing food for them to walk towards) and then at the end of the fenced pathway the birds were to be coaxed inside the stacked bale structure where they would be shot by marksmen standing on top of the bale walls.

C) Avoiding a Judgemental but Misinformed Tone

Why use quotation marks for a scientific term? You wrote “suggesting the birds had achieved “herd immunity.” “ Herd immunity is a valid term. Your use of the word claims (The farm claims that …) already indicates that you are removed from the information. No need to cast aspersions on the farm’s use of a scientific term.

You did it again here: “Universal Ostrich Farms claims to operate as a facility dedicated to studying the “robust” immune systems of ostriches.” There is no need to put quotation marks around “robust”. In fact, even Health and Wellness Canada uses the phrase “building a robust immune system”. By saying “UOF claims that “… you already put the claim out there simply as a claim only, not as confirmed fact.

D) Avoiding a Lack of Critical Evaluation of Claims made by Sources Cited

Using Quotation marks for herd immunity appears to be the writer’s way of crucially appraising statements made on one side of the argument. And yet, when sharing claims made on the other side of the argument, the write appears not to be able to critically appraise the information being given. “Moreover, the CFIA says “the application of the stamping out policy for this farm has been upheld by the Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal and is supported by scientific evidence.” “ To be able to critically appraise what passes for relevant scientific evidence at the CFIA, unless you are very familiar with research in immunology, you would need to call upon an independent expert witness able to comment on the applicability of that evidence. (We at CSNews reached out to Dr. Steven Pelech as noted in the links at the top of this post.)

So now you chose to interview a bioethicist who told you “the lack of clarity over how the birds are being used has implications for the health risks the flock poses to food systems, as well as the health of human and other animal populations.” Critical evaluation is one of a series of draft Critical Balance Reporting Indicators proposed by CSNews. When a scientist provides a reporter with a statement that raises more questions than answers it is incumbent on the reporter to keep asking, not to simply record unclear statements. Why not simply ask “What do you mean?” Or probe further “What kinds of questions would you need to have answered in order to have clarity? As far as we know the animals’ eggs would be collected, packed and shipped off to research labs. They are not used for food. Given that, how can the ostriches pose a risk to the food system?” etc. Keep asking until the chosen expert says something that makes sense to you as a layperson. And if the expert is complaining that there is not enough information about the research publicly available, ask why that might be. Has he noted, for example how very early into the research project the farm was forbidden from having ostrich products taken off the farm? This obviously put a complete stop to further research. As well, please note our proposed screening chart for use when selecting experts to be interviewed. It they cannot explain the research question under discussion, they have not looked into the matter sufficiently to shine a light on the topic to be worth your time. Your search must expanded until you find someone who has at least done enough preparatory reading to understand what another team’s research is about.

Why rely on BBC’s reporting if you can draw from the work of local journalists like Jennifer Smith? See my additions in bold to this sentence of yours. “The Supreme Court’s stay order came a day after police briefly arrested the farm’s owners for allegedly obstructing food inspection agents “from performing their duties,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said, according to a BBC report . BBC obviously did not have access to the footage from Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey who intervened the two ladies and found out how that apparent arrest played itself out. At the time of writing, the BBC journalists did not realize how Karen Espersen and Katie Pasitney were allowed by police to feed their flock, how they were about 3/4 done and out in the paddock far away from the view of the onlookers, how various police vehicles swarmed them, how they were handcuffed and driven away with 1/4 of their birds remaining unfed, how the co-owner needed to drive the farm truck out of the paddock so it would not be seized, how the two women were forced to sit on plastic chairs far apart from each other for over an hour while paperwork was done. And how they were then released but barred from returning to the ostriches as these were now turned over to the CFIA. After reading all that, how does your original statement stand up? By not including briefly, one assumes the arrest was of a longer duration. By not including allegedly, one is lead to believe that the women truly did obstruct the CFIA agents from doing anything important by perhaps standing in their way or pushing them around which did not happen.

“CFIA’s decision to humanely euthanize the entire flock” this clearly is wording straight from the CFIA. What does one picture when seeing those words? Possibly a gassing that would immediately have all the 400 animals lay down dead instantly? The reality would be much more bloody and ugly. There is a reason the hay bale “kill box” is being set up far from the roadway with the open side toward the back. It is likely that only the most hardened sharpshooters will be able to pull the trigger repeatedly 400 times. Animals missed by bullets or only partially hit will stagger and run around in great distress. Please do not simply write down phrases just because a government agency uses them. Think about their meanings.

While every neighbour has a right to an opinion, you let one neighbour claim the farm was not honest and forthright from the get go, but you did not press further to have him explain what he meant. Honest about what? What examples did he give you where clarity and forthrightness were missing? As Karen Esperson has frequently explained, she was grilled for five solid hours by the CFIA about their business plan, their research etc. yet this level of detail is rarely shared by any entrepreneur with every neighbour.

Your closing comments once again draw from the CFIA without any kind of critical evaluation. I urge you to broaden your analysis… how many billions of dollars is the avian flu vaccine market projected to earn? What is going on in the natural health product space in Canada these days? Can Health Canada’s approach to implement a purely chemical drug model of health care be at the root of this conflict? Please read the Discussion Papers posted under Resources on the website of the Natural Health Products Protection Association. https://nhppa.org/. Ostrich antibodies would be Natural Health Products. Moderna’s Avian Flu vaccines would be the chemical drug model.

I hope you are all taking these comments as invitations to work together to strive for the improvement of Canadian journalism as a whole, one article at a time!

Sincerely,

Hannah Noerenberg B.Ed. M.Ed Retired Alberta Educator Founder of CanadianShareableNews.substack.com & FollowingtheCovidScience.substack.com

Contact: Canadian Shareable News @CSNews_X CanadianShareableNews@proton.me www.linkedin.com/in/hannah-noerenberg-673320115/