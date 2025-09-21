NOTE - a few corrections/additions to this post are being made on September 24, 2025. (Search “air filters”, “alkaline”, “chain of custody”.)

LETTER TO JOURNALISTS writing about the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s planned cull of the BC Ostriches sent on September 21, 2025

INCLUDING the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Hello, everyone, this is going out to journalists who have written about rural news stories in the past, including news around the planned Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) cull of nearly United Ostrich Farms ostriches.

Until the yesterday’s news broke re: a trucking firm’s refusal to have CFIA use its vehicles, the Edgewood BC farm was even more "on edge" given the night flights overhead of at least one helicopter that so spooked one of the ostriches, it broke its neck running into a fence and has subsequently died.

YESTERDAY’s Breaking News

Abbotsfield BC's Clearway Car & Truck Rentals had been contracted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to deliver supplies related to the ostrich cull. Once COO Jeremy Olson learned what his trucks were going to be used for, he refused to take part and canceled the contract. He is now demanding a return of all his trucks. To see Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey deliver the news see: https://www.facebook.com/TheDreaHumphrey/videos/1480438470074783. It is unclear how many other truck rental companies were also being contracted for this purpose.

Our Previous Mailout to Journalists

On September 19, 2025, we at CSNews sent around an email to a number of newsrooms linking to two news briefs featuring angles that remain widely unreported: (Here are just two excerpts, and we invite you to read the full briefs: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/news-briefs-sept-19-2025-gov-moving)

#1 Citizen journalists are pointing to the connection between the UN's World Organization for Animal Health and the UN's Agenda 2030 to have centralized global control over agricultural production (as alluded to the previous Bill C-293). They also point at the threat posed by ostrich antibodies to the entire corporate vaccine production and marketing business.

#2 This just wrapped up - the World Health Organization's Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System negotiating session. How countries (and their pharmaceutical corporations) should benefit when new pathogens are uncovered around the world. Questions journalists can be asking: Who is negotiating for Canada? How many previous "pathogens with pandemic potential" arose as part of bioweapons research vs how many developed as a result of zoonotic transfer (animal to human)?

The remainder of this email will also be posted to allow you and others to share it just by using this link.

Lack of Diligence by the CBC re: Interview Selection

A Canadian Press Story (by unnamed authors) was posted in the afternoon of September 19, 2025 by the CBC

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/helicopters-flying-over-b-c-ostrich-farm-are-unrelated-to-cull-says-rcmp-1.7639028

In its posting of the CP story, CBC links back to an earlier interview featuring U of Saskatchewan virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen. In preparation for its August 25 interview by Ian Hanomansing with this guest, CBC producers should have done a quick online search to ascertain Dr. Rasmussen's suitability as featured expert.

Had they done so, they would have noted her frequent use of scientific denialism and pejorative language (“anti-scientific charlatans”, “minion”, “thin-skinned grasping bootlicker”) when discussing the work of international colleagues in virology whose findings don't align with those she is encountering in her work. Likewise in deciding to run the interview again yesterday, had CBC producers done a check of Dr. Rasumussen’s August 25 post about the Hanonmansing interview, they would have noted a continuation of her use of unprofessional language. (“anti-vax”, “HHS terror squad down south”) This should be a "red flag" indicating an unwillingness to even read up on and try to understand scientific research being followed by those looking at aspects she is not dealing with in her own research.

Canadian Shareable News proposes this screening chart for use by newsrooms when seeking expert testimony to draw upon for their news coverage.

What was Ian Hanamansing really able to learn from Dr. Rasmussen about the essential issues at hand (disease transmissibility, efficacy of antibody applications)? By not screening for a potential expert’s ability to articulate how data points specific to the topic are measured, producers did not make the public’s understanding of the issue their priority.

Experts called in to discuss a matter should have at least a modicum of understanding of the research approach used by colleagues who are coming to different conclusions. And, in a media interview, they should be able to outline the difference between the approaches being used so that news followers learn more about the nature of the controversy being discussed. News followers confused by two clearly different interpretations can learn from an an explanation such as “while we look primarily at ABC which tells DEF, these other researchers pay more attention to UVW and as a result, come to the conclusion that XYZ.”

How can it be that one side deems the ostriches disease free while the other claims they might still be infectious? This question is at the core of the debate but was NOT DISCUSSED. By sending out the screening questions to multiple experts in advance of an interview, news producers can ascertain which guests are most likely to advance public knowledge around the issues at hand. We need to remember that one of the purposes of broadcasting is so that all Canadians can engage in dialogue on matters of public concern (See Section vi of the Broadcasting Policy for Canada referenced here)

Another consideration is whether there might be a conflict of interest that might shape the views being shared by the potential guest. Dr. Rasmussen spent quite a bit of time in her August 25 post about the Ostrich Farm “following the money”. She particularly focussed on the role of Dr. Oz, who offered to have the ostriches relocated to his premises once there was little legal protection against the order. And she outlined early draft business plans which raised the potential of varying uses of ostrich antibodies. It is understandable that owners of 400 animals would have plans to turn the products into some kind of income, and that in the early brainstorming stages a number of angles might be investigated.

What should have been noted by the CBC producers is the $24 million grant to the Vaccine and Infections Disease Organization, at which Dr. Rasmussen works as principal investigator from CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. This direct connection to CEPI, with its funding from major vaccine investors, should serves as an indicator to those planning the interview schedule, that in order to abide by its own ethics, the CBC needs to allow guests with other backgrounds to be consulted as well.

Given the need for Canadian journalists to hold themselves to the various ethics guidelines that govern the profession, it is bad form for the CBC to have only featured an apologist for the culling of healthy ostriches, without seeking insights from virologists, immunologists and other researchers who have worked with the antibodies, or from those who are following the geopolitical aspects around international trade policies, global health governance, etc.

Red Flag 1: Use of Unprofessional Language

Red Flag 2: Inability to summarize research from opposite side

Red Flag 3: Potential for Conflicts of Interest

Red Flag 4: No additional expert voices for balance, accuracy and context

Missing the Precedence-Setting Nature of the Case

What was completely missed by both Mr. Hanamansing and his guest was the precedence-setting ramifications of the cull for other Canadian agricultural producers if the one farm with the most publicity including support from big names in the USA cannot withstand a questionable policy decision. Neither seemed aware of the concern held by many of the farm’s supporters around the excessive power of policy over practice.

When focussing on interest in the case from figures such as Dr. Oz, both Hanamansing and Rasmussen seem unaware of the question: “what hope is there for other farmers without such international backing, should they too become the declared victims of such policies?” No one thought to ask why particularly in BC so many poultry farms have had their entire flocks depopulated, and in some cases multiple times only to have subsequent flocks fall ill again. No one mentioned the role that wild geese and ducks could play in disease transmission. Neither did anyone discuss the potential for ostrich antibodies to be placed on air filters in poultry barns, as a diagnostic tool and indicator as to whether Avian Flu is present. In her article written after the interview, Dr. Rasmussen shared some thoughts on pitfalls of the idea but given how often this potential is shared by representatives of the ostrich farm, could that not have been part of the discussion?

Missing the Connection to Cancer and other Treatments

When Dr. Rasumussen claimed that older ostriches might be walking around for over 200 days without having produced antibodies against the illness, and possibly still be a transmission risk, why did Mr. Hanamansing not ask how she could use her position as university research director to look further into the question? Dr. Rasmussen seems to believe that there is nothing further to be learned from the ostriches. She is clearly not a vaccine developer or a developer of monoclonal antibodies used in COVID-19 and cancer treatment for example. Conventionally, rabbits are used to produce such products, but those who work in this field point out how much more productive a single ostrich egg can be. By ONLY featuring a single expert, the CBC back room staff neglected to provide Mr. Hanamansing with the larger context to the question of why there is so much interest in seeing the productive value of the ostriches. Dr. Rasmussen clearly would not be able to explain how many eggs a single ostrich can lay and how many antibodies can be produced from a single egg. She would not know how well these antibodies can resist heat or survive in acidic or alkaline environments.

Why not at this point hear from those whose research has been hampered since January? What is it that they are seeing as the potential for new learning?

Given that past episodes of Hanamansing Tonight on CBC GEM appear unavailable to the public without log in credentials, it is not possible to see whether following the interview with Dr. Rasumussen, other follow up interviews were done on the same topic with different guests. If the CBC is to regain any credibility in the eyes of Canadians, blanket statements such as these by Dr. Rasumussen need to be revisited by those with more direct laboratory research expertise in the topic.

We have mountains and mountains of evidence where we know that depopulation or culling is really the first line of defence for stopping the spread of avian flu between different poultry farms and populations of birds. Also it is the best way to reduce risk to humans and other animals… Older birds tend to not get very sick in the few experiments. So you can’t really tell if the ostriches are sick just by looking at them. You also can’t make the assumption that they are going to develop protective immunity because often these older ostriches … don’t develop antibodies against the virus. So we actually don’t really know if these have developed immunity. We just have to assume that they could have been infected and that they still may be infected. We wouldn’t learn anything massively new from these ostriches.

It appears that Dr. Rasmussen’s comments were based only on having read about “a few experiments”. Sadly, she seems to brush off the opportunity to use her influential position to lobby the CFIA to allow for testing of the living ostriches. She seems content to have them condemned to death based on testing of only two deceased birds tested after lying around in unsanitary conditions. Why did Dr. Rasmussen not ask CFIA to apply a more rigorous standard and test ostriches appropriately? Why did she not note the lack of documents indicating a chain of custody of the test swabs?

(One other under-reported angle: the role that Vitamin D deficiency could play in the reducing risk of transmission to humans.)

Missing - the Global Connection

Canadian livestock and poultry producers are well aware of the huge financial losses they can incur if and when full scale Canadian Food Inspection Agency cull orders are directed at their farm operations. Like Canada's Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), CFIA carries out orders from "higher up", essentially from those who stand to gain the most, i.e. the corporate partners of the United Nations.

Dr. Rasmussen essentially confirmed CFIA’s desire to be aligned with the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH), although there is nothing in her words to indicate that she understands the risks inherent in turning over Canada’s ability to set policy that reflects local and regional differences to a “one size fits all” approach.

"Canada has agreed to the World Organization for Animal Health’s stamping out policy, which uses culling as the first line of defense against bird flu outbreaks to prevent spread to humans and other animals." (Source). Dr. Rasumussen seems unaware that WOAH itself has published contradictory statements about the policy, including this one: “Control strategies should be evidence based and need to be accepted by the society. We know that massive stamping out of poultry farms might not be sufficient to contain the risk and definitely are not socially acceptable.” (This statement was made in April 2025 at a webinar organized by the World Organisation for Animal Health at the 22:56 mark here.)

Dr. Rasumussen also stated: "Because of this ostrich farm’s refusal to allow depopulation, several countries banned poultry imports and an export ban was placed on the entire province of British Columbia." Absent other voices with a better understanding of export policies, the public is not informed about the existence of Primary Control Zones (PCZs) established by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Even if Edgewood research ostriches are under quarantine or surveillance for Avian Influenza, trading partners such as Australia only check if there have been no HPAI outbreaks in commercial poultry within a 40 kilometer radius of the source premises. (Source) In other words, 99% of BC poultry farmers would not be affected by a quarantine in Edgewood.

Could any CBC producer not have assigned a quick ‘fact check’ on Dr. Rasmussen’s blanket statement? In fact, we at CSNews learned of this reality already in May, in a statement from Dr. Steven Pelech, one of the university research professors who provided documentation as part of the judicial review that took place on February 15 & 16, 2025. In other words, Dr. Rasmussen could have informed herself of details related to the Ostrich Farm’s alleged impact on Canadian poultry trade a full SIX months before misinforming Mr. Hanomansing on August 25, 2025, yet she neglected to do so. In the meantime, Mr. Hanomansing made the unfunded supposition that Dr. Rasmussen had been “closely following” the case instead of asking her which steps she had been taking to stay informed about the issues underlying this case.

Additionally, Dr. Rasmussen appears not to be aware that the strain of Avian Influenza that was purportedly found on the farm (via the PCR amplification of two samples from two deceased ostriches only) does not meet the criterion for the "Highly Pathogenic" Avian Influenza under consideration.

Missing Critical Data Evaluation

from: The Critical Balance Reporting TEST - Academic Foundation

One of the Critical Balance Reporting Indicators proposed by CSNews is "Data Evaluation" which obligates a journalist not to simply accept information being provided by interview guests at face value. If what Dr. Rasmussen wrote in her August 25 substack is true: "There is no way to assess with certainty whether these ostriches are infected" then how can CFIA and Dr. Rasumussen be calling for the death sentence on these animals? Could this statement be true for any other condition in any other population, human or otherwise?

Another statement by Dr. Rasmussen that the CBC should have had ‘fact checked’ was "Even if antibodies are found in the birds, it doesn’t mean they are protective." Any CBC employee could be asking “If there is a chance that antibodies against a certain illness are NOT PROTECTIVE, what is the point of producing antibodies in the first place? And what was the point of injecting poultry, livestock or humans with vaccines or genetic instructions to produce viral fragments to trigger antibody production all over the world these past four years?”

Mr. Hanamansing seems to hold Dr. Rasmussen’s CV in very high regard, saying “With all the claims that are out there, it is really good to be able to put some of this to you.” Yet in the meantime, he (or his backroom staff) could be taking a look at her publications. They might have noted her sincere lament about the impacts of avian flu on poultry populations written on July 5, 2025. (Where has all the Bird Flu gone?)

A question that could have been asked is whether her lab could be interested in research that seeks ways to extend the “passive immunization” that could be provided via aerosolized ostrich generated antibodies. On August 25, Dr. Rasmussen wrote:

Vaccines actually stimulate your immune system to make its own antibodies and develop long-lasting immune memory, while passive immunization only lasts as long as the antibodies.

Dr. Rasmussen outlined a number of concerns with the lack of standard research protocols at the Ostrich Farm. Instead of throwing out the “baby with the bathwater” to what degree is she willing to use her expertise to improve the matter?

What is preventing her from reaching out to the farm, as University of British Columbia Research Professor Dr. Steven Pelech did, to offer assistance and to ensure that protocols are followed all in the search for better solutions than costly and brutal “humane euthanasia” of innocent animal lives?

And what is preventing the CBC from bringing in more than one guest at a time?

The CBC’s mandate - to INFORM and ENLIGHTEN

With all the focus on diversity in Canada these days, the CBC seems to be neglecting the need to include a DIVERSITY OF OPINION in its reporting.

And yet, its mandate reads:

CBC/Radio-Canada is our national public broadcaster. The Broadcasting Act mandates that we “provide a wide range of programming that informs, enlightens and entertains”.

Our public broadcaster, as well as every media outlet governed by media standards in Canada, should recognize that by providing only ONE sided expert opinion on ONE aspect of an issue, they are NOT allowing the public to become acquainted with or gain insight into knowledge on both sides of a divide and within its larger context.

Instead, they are further driving division between Canadians.

Public broadcasting should be seen as the equivalent of public education for adults.

Teachers who teach to one side of the classroom while ignoring or even vilifying those on the other side are not modelling best practice.

Likewise, broadcasters who only play to one side of the audience need to be reminded of their mandate to INFORM and ENLIGHTEN, by ensuring a diversity of viewpoints and angles of expertise.